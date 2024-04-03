Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

R3D Resources

First Copper Sulphate Shipment Ready

Tartana Copper Sulphate Production Meets Minimum Shipment Level

R3D Resources Limited (ASX: R3D) (the Company), is pleased to advise that it has produced its first shipment of Copper Sulphate Pentahydrate (Copper Sulphate) which is ready for collection at the Tartana mine site. Minimum shipments are 28 bags weighing approximately 1.2 tonne each. The Copper Sulphate comprises 25% Copper and is priced at 25% of the LME copper price plus a premium.

HIGHLIGHTS:
  • Production of 28 bulka bags (approximately 34 tonne) of Copper Sulphate Pentahydrate has been completed at Tartana Plant, with this production meeting the minimum shipment requirements
  • Offtaker, Kanins International, will purchase the shipment at mine gate, providing important cash flow
  • Production is expected to continue early next week again, pending supply of reagents and additional pumps
  • Profit margins continue to increase with Copper price improvement which is currently ~US$9000 per tonne
  • First $500k of the Rights Issue has been underwritten by Breakaway Investment (controlled by Stephen Bartrop) and is presently scheduled to close on Wednesday, 10 April 2024

R3D bulka bags ready for shipment

R3D Managing Director, Stephen Bartrop, commented:

“It is very exciting to announce the milestone of the first shipment of Copper Sulphate which is ready for pick up by our offtake partner Kanins. This is an important milestone and it means that Tartana’s Copper Sulphate is now entering the Australian technical grade market.

“We are also encouraged with the increase in the copper price which is now around US$9,000 per tonne. We have a positive outlook for the Copper market, influenced by electric vehicle market and energy transition. A potential appreciating Renminbi will also make it cheaper for Chinese consumers.”

The Company continues to expect Kanins to pay for the product at mine gate, pending arrangement of transportation of the product. The Walsh River crossing nearest to the Tartana site continues to be at a level making truck transportation difficult – both for our product to leave the site, and for input materials to be received.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Red Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.


R3D:AU
Many Peaks Gold

Completion of Bookbuild for Non-Brokered A$2 Million Placement

Many Peaks Minerals Limited (Many Peaks or the Company) (ASX: MPK) is pleased to advise that the Company has received firm commitments for a non-brokered two-tranche placement of 11,764,706 new fully paid ordinary shares (New Shares) at a price of A$0.17 per New Share to raise A$2 million before costs (Placement).

Labyrinth Gold Project Sale

Labyrinth Gold Project Sale

Labyrinth Resources Limited (ASX: LRL) (‘Labyrinth’ or ‘the Company’) ) refers to the ASX announcement dated March 1, 2024 regarding the sale of the Labyrinth and Denain Projects for USD$3.5M cash (also see ASX release dated February 2, 2024 for details of agreement).
Gold bars on top of US bills.

Trump and the Gold Standard (Updated 2024)

The gold standard hasn’t been used in the US since the 1970s, but when Donald Trump was president from 2017 to 2021 there was some speculation that he could bring it back.

Rumors that the gold standard could be reinstated during Trump’s presidency centered largely on positive comments he made about the idea. Notably, he suggested that it would be “wonderful” to bring back the gold standard, and a number of his advisors were of the same mind — Judy Shelton, John Allison and others supported the concept.

With Trump set to run as a 2024 presidential candidate, some are again wondering if he will return the country to the gold standard. Speaking on his War Room podcast, Steve Bannon, Trump's former chief strategist, said he believes Number 45 could ditch the US Federal Reserve and bring back the gold standard in his second term in office.

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Awalé Resources Jumps on High-grade Gold Results

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Awalé Resources Jumps on High-grade Gold Results

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) gained 11.08 points last week to close at 563.39.

The US Bureau of Economic Analysis released gross domestic product (GDP) data for Q4 2023 this past Thursday (March 28). The report indicates that the US economy remains strong, growing at 3.4 percent during the period.

The rise was driven by increased consumer and government spending, exports and fixed investments. While down from the third quarter's 4.9 percent growth, it was nearly double the growth rate of the first two quarters of 2023.

Gold bars.

Top Stories This Week: Gold Price Hits Fresh High, Investment Funds Snap Up Copper

Gold's strong price action continued this week, with the yellow metal finishing just above US$2,230 per ounce ahead of the Easter long weekend — yet another new record in what's become a string of fresh highs.

The increase came even as the US Bureau of Economic Analysis released revised GDP numbers for Q4. The US economy grew at a rate of 3.4 percent during the period, which is higher than the previously reported 3.2 percent figure.

At the time of this writing, market participants were still waiting for Friday's (March 29) release of the latest US personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index data. PCE, which is the US Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation, will help inform the central bank's decisions on interest rates in the months ahead.

Strategy-Driven Barrick Builds on Value Foundation

Five years after the transformational Merger with Randgold Resources, Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) has been restructured and repurposed as a modern mining business with a constantly replenished, global asset base of peerless quality, managed by a team with an unparalleled record of recognizing and realizing opportunities, says chairman John Thornton in the company's 2024 Information Circular published today and available now at www.barrick.comagm and also filed on SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ) and EDGAR ( www.sec.gov ).

"This Barrick is guided by a long-term, future-facing strategy, finely attuned to the demands and expectations of a rapidly changing world. Its aim is not only to secure the company's sustainable profitability but also to make sustainability, in every sense, the core of its activities. Barrick's pioneering partnership philosophy, a key component of its commitment to sustainability, has already transformed the once-derelict Tanzanian mines into a complex with Tier One 1 potential; reconstituted the Reko Diq project in Pakistan and is now developing it into one of the world's largest copper-gold producers; and after three years of negotiation, achieved an agreement for the re-opening of the Porgera gold mine in Papua New Guinea, where mining and processing have restarted and will be ramping up over the next two quarters," he says.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

×