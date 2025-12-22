First Cessna SkyCourier Delivered into Mexico, Expanding Air Freight Capabilities for FlexCoah

The first Cessna SkyCourier in Mexico was recently delivered to cargo transportation provider FlexCoah for use by the company's aviation subsidiary, Altair. The aircraft — a freighter variant — will expand the company's air freight capabilities throughout the country.

First Cessna SkyCourier delivered into Mexico, expanding air freight capabilities for FlexCoah

The Cessna SkyCourier is designed and manufactured by Textron Aviation Inc. , a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company.

"The Cessna SkyCourier's combination of reliability, payload capacity and mission flexibility makes it a powerful asset for operators looking to scale their operations while maintaining cost-efficiency," said Lannie O'Bannion, senior vice president, Sales & Marketing. "The delivery of the Cessna SkyCourier to FlexCoah reflects the aircraft's growing role in transforming regional logistics."

Founded in 2009 in Saltillo, Mexico, FlexCoah is a nationally recognized freight transportation company specializing in long-haul and local cargo services. The new Cessna SkyCourier will join the company's Cessna Caravan aircraft to support large-scale freight hauls, offering customers a reliable and flexible logistics solution that meets their evolving needs.

"For years, our company has been dedicated to moving goods safely and reliably on the road. By adding aircraft to our fleet, we're opening the skies for our customers as well," said Chava de las Fuentes, general manager, FlexCoah. "This investment allows us to offer faster delivery times, connect with new markets and give our clients the flexibility to choose between ground and air transportation depending on their needs. It's about evolving with our customers and making sure we continue to be their trusted logistics partner — whether by highway or by air."

The Cessna SkyCourier's presence has steadily expanded across the world, with announcements this year including the first delivery to Canada and first order from Mongolia , among others. These demonstrate the aircraft's adaptability and increasing demand across various global regions and mission profiles.

About the Cessna SkyCourier
The twin-engine, high-wing Cessna SkyCourier turboprop offers a combination of performance and lower operating costs for air freight, commuter and special mission operators.

The freighter variant is sized to handle up to three LD3 shipping containers with an impressive 6,000 pounds of payload capability. The 19-passenger variant includes crew and passenger doors for smooth boarding, as well as large cabin windows for natural light and views. Both configurations offer single-point pressure refueling to enable faster turnarounds.

The SkyCourier is powered by two wing-mounted Pratt & Whitney Canada PT6A-65SC turboprop engines and features the McCauley Propeller C779, a heavy-duty and reliable 110-inch aluminum four-blade propeller, which is full feathering with reversible pitch, designed to enhance the performance of the aircraft while hauling tremendous loads. The SkyCourier is operated with Garmin G1000 NXi avionics and has a maximum cruise speed of more than 200 ktas and a 900 nautical-mile maximum range.

About Textron Aviation
We inspire the journey of flight. For more than 95 years, Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. company, has empowered our collective talent across the Beechcraft, Cessna and Hawker brands to design and deliver the best aviation experience for our customers. With a range that includes everything from business jets, turboprops, and high-performance pistons, to special mission, military trainer and defense products, Textron Aviation has the most versatile and comprehensive aviation product portfolio in the world and a workforce that has produced more than half of all general aviation aircraft worldwide. Customers in more than 170 countries rely on our legendary performance, reliability and versatility, along with our trusted global customer service network, for affordable and flexible flight. For more information, visit www.txtav.com .

About Textron Inc.
Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Pipistrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, and Textron Systems. For more information, visit: www.textron.com .

Certain statements in this press release may project revenues or describe strategies, goals, outlook or other non-historical matters; these forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update them. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward- looking statements including, but not limited to: changes in government regulations or policies on the export and import of our products; volatility in the global economy or changes in worldwide political conditions that adversely impact demand for our products; and risks related to our international business, including establishing and maintaining facilities in locations around the world and relying on joint venture partners, subcontractors, suppliers, representatives, consultants and other business partners in connection with international business, including in emerging market countries.

