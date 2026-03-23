Upcoming Meeting Dates - March 23, 2026

Upcoming Meeting Dates - March 23, 2026

The following is a list of Upcoming Meeting Dates announced this week for Reporting Issuers in Canada. The data is supplied by Issuing Companies through the service of CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc.

Company Record Date Meeting Date Type
 Aecon Group Inc April 9, 2026 June 1, 2026 AG
 Argyle Resources Corp. April 7, 2026 May 12, 2026 AS
 B2Gold Corp. * April 13, 2026 June 4, 2026 AGS
 Ballard Power Systems Inc. April 6, 2026 June 3, 2026 A
 Big Rock Brewery Inc. April 10, 2026 May 20, 2026 A
 Black Pearl Resources Corp. March 18, 2026 April 9, 2026 S
 CATHEDRA BITCOIN INC. March 25, 2026 May 15, 2026 S
 COSCIENS Biopharma Inc. % March 3, 2026 April 7, 2026 S
 CULT Food Science Corp. % February 19, 2026 April 6, 2026 AS
 Cambria Gold Mines Inc April 10, 2026 May 27, 2026 AGS
 Canso Select OpportunitiesCorp April 7, 2026 May 26, 2026 A
 CareRx Corporation April 8, 2026 May 28, 2026 AG
 Cascades Inc. March 25, 2026 May 8, 2026 AG
 AGF China Focus Class April 2, 2026 May 14, 2026 S
 Centaurus Energy Inc. April 10, 2026 May 25, 2026 A
 Cloud3 Ventures Inc. * March 4, 2026 April 16, 2026 S
 DATA Communications Management April 6, 2026 May 21, 2026 AGS
 DiagnosTear Technologies Inc. * March 16, 2026 May 7, 2026 A
 Dream Impact Trust April 10, 2026 June 3, 2026 AG
 Dream Industrial REIT April 10, 2026 June 3, 2026 AS
 Dream Office REIT April 10, 2026 June 3, 2026 AG
 Dream Unlimited Corp. April 10, 2026 June 3, 2026 AG
 Endeavour Silver Corp April 10, 2026 June 2, 2026 AG
 Euromax Resources Ltd April 15, 2026 May 22, 2026 AG
 Everybody Loves Languages Corp* January 27, 2026 March 26, 2026 AGS
 NCM Core international April 2, 2026 May 15, 2026 S
 Canadian Net REIT April 6, 2026 May 26, 2026 A
 GRANDE PORTAGE RESOURECES INC April 10, 2026 May 15, 2026 A
 Gold Strike Resources Inc. March 24, 2026 April 30, 2026 S
 Granite REIT April 9, 2026 June 4, 2026 A
 MTY Food Group Inc April 7, 2026 May 20, 2026 AG
 Highwood Asset Management Ltd. April 6, 2026 May 21, 2026 AS
 INTL Tower Hill Mines Ltd April 8, 2026 May 27, 2026 AG
 KITS Eyecare Ltd. April 16, 2026 June 3, 2026 AG
 Kaymus Resources Inc. April 10, 2026 May 22, 2026 AGS
 LI-FT POWER LTD April 7, 2026 May 15, 2026 A
 Dorel Industries Inc. April 7, 2026 May 20, 2026 AG
 LunR Royalties Corp. April 7, 2026 May 21, 2026 AGS
 Luxxfolio Holdings Inc. April 7, 2026 May 12, 2026 A
 MARIMED INC. April 10, 2026 June 4, 2026 A
 Mercer Park Opportunities Corp* February 27, 2026 April 14, 2026 S
 MineHub Technologies Inc. April 10, 2026 May 25, 2026 A
 Morien Resources Corp April 8, 2026 May 13, 2026 AGS
 Norse Gold Corp April 7, 2026 May 13, 2026 AS
 Northland Power Inc. April 6, 2026 May 20, 2026 AG
 Osisko Metals Incorporated April 7, 2026 May 28, 2026 A
 P2 Gold Inc. April 9, 2026 May 27, 2026 AS
 Parkit Enterprise Inc. April 8, 2026 May 21, 2026 AGS
 Perpetua Resources Corp. April 8, 2026 June 4, 2026 AG
 PesoRama Inc. April 6, 2026 May 7, 2026 AS
 Petrus Resources Ltd. April 6, 2026 May 21, 2026 A
 Pinetree Capital Ltd. April 8, 2026 May 28, 2026 A
 NCM Global Eq Balanced Portfolio April 2, 2026 May 15, 2026 S
 NCM Global Inc Bal Portfolio April 2, 2026 May 15, 2026 S
 Profound Medical Corp. April 2, 2026 May 13, 2026 AGS
 Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. April 15, 2026 June 4, 2026 AS
 Rua Gold Inc. April 8, 2026 May 28, 2026 AGS
 SAVANNA CAPITAL CORP. April 13, 2026 May 21, 2026 AGS
 STLLR GOLD INC April 9, 2026 May 27, 2026 A
 Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. April 6, 2026 May 21, 2026 AS
 Seabridge Gold Inc. March 30, 2026 May 22, 2026 S
 Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Ltd. March 24, 2026 April 28, 2026 S
 Stampede Drilling Inc. April 7, 2026 May 14, 2026 A
 StorageVault Canada Inc. April 7, 2026 May 21, 2026 AG
 Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee April 13, 2026 May 21, 2026 AGS
 TSODILO RESOURCES LIMITED April 17, 2026 May 29, 2026 AG
 TerrAscend Corp. April 13, 2026 June 9, 2026 A
 The Westaim Corporation April 9, 2026 May 19, 2026 AGS
 Tidewater Midstream And Infrastructure April 6, 2026 May 26, 2026 AG
 Tidewater Renewables Ltd. April 6, 2026 May 26, 2026 AG
 Tincorp Metals Inc. April 1, 2026 May 5, 2026 AS
 Trojan Gold Inc. April 6, 2026 May 11, 2026 AS
 Valory Resources Inc. April 13, 2026 June 2, 2026 AG
 Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd April 8, 2026 May 27, 2026 AS
 Vireo Growth Inc. April 7, 2026 May 29, 2026 AS
 Vox Royalty Corp. April 10, 2026 May 27, 2026 AS

 

Legend:

* = Change in Previously Reported Information
% = Cancelled Meeting
@ = Adjourned Meeting

Type of Meeting

A = Annual Meeting
S = Special Meeting
G = General Meeting
B = Bondholder Meeting
C = Court Meeting

For more information, please visit https://www.cds.ca/

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