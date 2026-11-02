Fireweed Receives Final Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange

TSXV: FWZ,OTC:FWEDF
OTCQX: FWEDF
FSE: M0G
Trading on the TSX to commence on November 5, 2026
Fireweed Metals CORP. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ,OTC:FWEDF) (OTCQX: FWEDF) is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated October 22, 2026, it has received final approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") to list the Company's common shares ("Common Shares") on the TSX and graduate from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV").
The Common Shares are expected to commence trading on the TSX at market open on November 5, 2026 and will continue to trade under the stock symbol "FWZ". In connection with the TSX listing, the Common Shares will be voluntarily delisted from the TSXV at market close on November 4, 2026. Shareholders are not required to exchange their share certificates or take any other action in connection with the TSX listing, as there will be no change in the trading symbol or CUSIP for the Common Shares. The Common Shares will continue to trade on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol "FWEDF" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "M0G".
About Fireweed Metals Corp.
Fireweed Metals is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing critical minerals projects in Yukon, Canada. The Company owns 100% of the Macpass District, a highly prospective 985 km² land package hosting the Mactung tungsten project and the Macpass zinc-lead-silver-(gallium-germanium) project. As part of the Lundin Group of Companies, Fireweed is well positioned to advance its district-scale assets and establish a Canadian production hub for critical minerals of increasing importance to global supply chains.
Fireweed trades on the TSXV under the trading symbol "FWZ", on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol "FWEDF", and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "M0G".
Additional information about Fireweed and its projects can be found on the Company's website at FireweedMetals.com and at www.sedarplus.ca.
ON BEHALF OF Fireweed Metals CORP.
"Ian Gibbs"
President, CEO, and Director
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Statements
Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking" statements and information ("forward-looking statements"). All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein, including, without limitation, statements relating to the completion of the TSX listing, the satisfaction of the final listing requirements, if at all, the delisting of the Common Shares from the TSXV, and the timing of each of the foregoing, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of Company management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Company management and reflect the beliefs, opinions, and projections on the date the statements are made. Forward-looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties and accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include but are not limited to delays in the TSX listing process, the Company not being able to meet or maintain TSX listing requirements, the inability to enter into definitive agreements, exploration and development risks, unanticipated reclamation expenses, expenditure and financing requirements, general economic conditions, changes in financial markets, the ability to properly and efficiently staff the Company's operations, the sufficiency of working capital and funding for continued operations, title matters, First Nations relations, operating hazards, political and economic factors, competitive factors, metal prices, relationships with vendors and strategic partners, governmental regulations and oversight, permitting, seasonality and weather, technological change, industry practices, uncertainties involved in the interpretation of drilling results and laboratory tests, one-time events, and other risk factors set forth in the Company's continuous disclosure documents available at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements or beliefs, opinions, projections or other factors, except as required by law.
SOURCE Fireweed Metals Corp.
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