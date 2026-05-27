Fireweed Announces Results from Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Fireweed Announces Results from Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TSXV: FWZ,OTC:FWEDF
OTCQX: FWEDF
FSE: 20F

Fireweed Metals CORP. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ,OTC:FWEDF) (OTCQX: FWEDF), is pleased to announce the results of voting at its annual general and special meeting of shareholders which was held on May 26, 2026, in Vancouver, BC (the "Meeting"). Full details of all the voting results for the 2026 Meeting are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

A total of 130,128,418 common shares, representing 57.36% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares as at the record date for the Meeting, were represented at the Meeting. All of the matters submitted to the shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular dated April 16, 2026, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting.

The nominees for directors were elected as set out in the following table:

Director

Votes For

%

James Beck

122,932,824

95.93

Jill Donaldson

125,321,335

97.79

Ian Gibbs

127,035,526

99.13

Paul Harbidge

128,020,533

99.90

Peter Hemstead

127,298,149

99.33

Ron Hochstein

123,911,246

96.69

Adam Lundin

119,336,388

93.12

Wojtek Wodzicki

122,918,239

95.91

At the Meeting, shareholders also approved the Company's Stock Option Plan and the appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year.

About Fireweed Metals Corp.

Fireweed is an exploration company focused on unlocking value in a new critical metals district located in Northern Canada. Fireweed is 100% owner of the Macpass District, a large and highly prospective 985 km2 land package. The Macpass District includes the Macpass zinc-lead-silver project and the Mactung tungsten project. A Lundin Group company, Fireweed is strongly positioned to create meaningful value.

Fireweed trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol "FWZ", on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol "FWEDF", and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "M0G".

Additional information about Fireweed and its projects can be found on the Company's website at FireweedMetals.com and at www.sedarplus.com.

ON BEHALF OF Fireweed Metals CORP.

"Ian Gibbs"

CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking" statements and information ("forward-looking statements"). All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein, including, without limitation, statements relating to interpretation of drill results, targets for exploration, potential extensions of mineralized zones, future work plans, the use of funds, and the potential of the Company's projects, are forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of Company management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Company management and reflect the beliefs, opinions, and projections on the date the statements are made. Forward-looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties and accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include but are not limited to, exploration and development risks, unanticipated reclamation expenses, expenditure and financing requirements, general economic conditions, changes in financial markets, the ability to properly and efficiently staff the Company's operations, the sufficiency of working capital and funding for continued operations, title matters, First Nations relations, operating hazards, political and economic factors, competitive factors, metal prices, relationships with vendors and strategic partners, governmental regulations and oversight, permitting, seasonality and weather, technological change, industry practices, uncertainties involved in the interpretation of drilling results and laboratory tests, and one-time events. The Company assumes no obligation to update forwardlooking statements or beliefs, opinions, projections or other factors, except as required by law.

SOURCE Fireweed Metals Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2026/27/c2057.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

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