Base MetalsInvesting News

Fireweed Metals CORP. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF, formerly known as Fireweed Zinc Ltd.) is pleased to announce the results of the first metallurgical and ore-sorting test work from Boundary Zone, an emerging zinc discovery at Macmillan Pass, Yukon, Canada.

Highlights

  • Open circuit cleaner flotation tests show up to 97% zinc recovery.
  • Zinc concentrates show high grades ranging from 53% to 63% zinc.
  • A coarse grind size yields excellent recovery, with up to 99% in rougher tests.
  • Three critical minerals are present in concentrates: zinc, germanium, and gallium.
  • Selective use of ore sorting only on low-grade material shows promising results for potentially increasing feed grades, decreasing processing costs, and reducing tailings volumes whilst preserving the value in the abundant high-grade zones at Boundary.

CEO Statement

Brandon Macdonald, CEO, stated "The first metallurgical results from Boundary Main are back and show excellent results. The coarse nature of the sphalerite means that a relatively coarse grind size is all that is needed to produce a high-grade zinc concentrate with high recoveries. We have shown that Boundary Zone, like Tom and Jason, can produce high-quality zinc concentrates that we anticipate would be attractive to global markets. High concentrations of germanium and moderate concentrations of gallium in the zinc concentrates highlight the potential for recovery of these critical metals as by-products during the zinc smelting process. Even though we see by far the most potential economic value in the zinc, the addition of germanium and gallium to the mix brings the total of different critical metals present at Boundary Zone to three. This elevates the potential of the Macmillan Pass project to be one of Canada's leading critical minerals projects."

Plain Language Summary

Preliminary test work has been carried out on samples from Fireweed's new zinc discovery at Boundary Zone at the Macmillan Pass project, Yukon. These tests provide an initial impression of how the zinc- and lead-bearing rocks may respond to crushing, grinding, and processing to produce zinc and lead concentrates.

The test results are very promising: the rocks have a moderate to moderately high hardness; a reasonably coarse grind size is sufficient to liberate zinc and lead minerals; and high-grade zinc concentrates can be produced from most of the material tested from Boundary Zone with only small amounts of zinc loss during processing.

Lead is only a minor component of the mineralization at Boundary Zone and only samples with appreciable amounts of lead were metallurgically tested with a dedicated lead circuit. Lead test work results were variable and generally poorer than for zinc. With the relatively low lead content of Boundary Zone shown to date, this likely limits the overall economic importance of lead.

Likewise, there is limited silver in much of Boundary Zone Main, and the samples showed low silver grades. This metallurgical testing showed variable results for the limited silver in the material tested, however silver has never been of material economic importance in this zone.

Ore sorting is a process where mined material is scanned for various properties, including density and metal concentration, and then sorted to remove waste before milling. The test work results showed that the low-grade material that surrounds the higher grade zones at Boundary Main has properties which make it suitable for ore sorting, and there exists an exciting possibility of deploying this technology to reduce costs and improve economics at the project. Higher grade zones would likely not be sorted to prevent any losses of the higher-value material during the sorting process.

The test work is preliminary in nature, and further testing is required to more accurately predict the behaviour of Boundary Zone material during processing. However, the results suggest metallurgical performance for zinc could be excellent and should not be an impediment in demonstrating reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction.

Description of Metallurgical Test Work

Approximately 2.6 tonnes of drill core from Boundary Zone were analyzed by Base Metallurgical Laboratories of Kamloops, BC for ore characterization, preliminary flotation optimization, variability testing, and ore sorting test work. Two parallel streams of test work were conducted: one conventional flotation stream, and a stream with an ore sorting pre-concentration step.

Representative drill core from Boundary Zone was quartered, with one set of quarter-core samples used for the conventional flotation test work stream without sorting, and the other parallel set of quarter-core samples used for ore sorting tests prior to flotation test work. A total of nine composites were made to represent the range of lithologies and mineralization styles found at Boundary Zone; two were waste rock domains and not subjected to metallurgical testing.

Flotation test work involved the production of a zinc concentrate in an open circuit batch test. Two of the seven mineralized composites had significant lead head grades and included a lead circuit to produce a lead concentrate prior to zinc flotation. Rougher tests were performed, followed by open circuit cleaner flotation tests.

Preliminary ore sorting test work was carried out to demonstrate the potential to use sensor-based particle sorting as a pre-concentration step to increase feed grades for the lower grade material at Boundary Zone. A sequential combination of X-Ray Transmission (XRT) and X-Ray Fluorescence (XRF) sensors was tested.

Composite Selection and Boundary Zone Geology

The nine composites described in Table 1 below were created from NB19-001 and NB19-002, two holes drilled at Boundary during the 2019 field season (Map 1), representing the mineralization styles and waste rock present at Boundary Main. The five composites selected for cleaner flotation tests are shown on Cross Section A-A' with preliminary geometallurgical domains that have been interpreted based on rocks of similar lithology and mineralogy.

Table 1: Description of sample composites, head grades, and flotation tests conducted.

Composite Description Zinc (%) Lead (%) Silver (g/t) Testing
Volcanic 1 Typical material present from surface to vertical depths of 200-250 m, comprising bulk of zinc mineralization interpreted present at Boundary Main
4.20 0.10 4.9 Zn circuit
Clastic 2 1.39 0.03 1.8 Zn circuit
High Grade 3 16.70 0.37 30.0 Zn circuit
Clastic 5 Pyrite-rich material sampled in footwall of a significant fault at Boundary Main; small domain above Volcanic 1 1.56 0.64 10.2 Zn circuit,
Pb circuit
Clastic 6 Low grade 0.62 0.14 4.2 Zn rougher
circuit
Volcanic 7 Small domains that occur at depth at Boundary Main
3.60 1.87 30.1 Zn circuit,
Pb circuit
Mudstone 8 1.64 0.24 6.4 Zn circuit
Waste 4 Waste. Not used
Waste 9 Waste. Not used

Further test work is required to fully evaluate the variability across Boundary Zone and assess whether the metallurgical behaviour throughout each domain is consistent.

The massive sulphide mineralization at Boundary West was discovered after samples were selected for this first round of metallurgy testing and is not represented by composites disclosed in this news release (for details of Boundary West mineralization see Fireweed news releases dated February 3 rd 2021, and September 16 th 2021). Flotation test work is currently underway on a composite of that new domain. The laminated stratiform mineralization at Boundary West (see Fireweed news release September 16 th 2021) and at Boundary Main (see Fireweed news release September 13 th 2022) was also discovered after initial metallurgy sample selection so is not represented in this news release, but is anticipated to have a similar metallurgical response to the texturally and mineralogically comparable styles of mineralization previously tested at the Tom and Jason deposits (see Fireweed news release dated May 15 th 2018) and will be the subject of future metallurgical testwork.

Rougher Flotation Tests

All rougher tests were conducted using a primary grind size of 75 µm K 80 except for composite High Grade 3, which used a coarser grind of 95 µm K 80 . Recovery of zinc was very good, with recoveries of 94-99% for the Volcanic 1, Clastic 2, High Grade 3 and Clastic 5 composites that represent the bulk of the near-surface mineralized material at Boundary Main (Cross Section A-A'). These composites yielded zinc rougher concentrates that ranged from 14.5% Zn to 44.6% Zn, reflecting a wide range of head grades of 1.39% Zn to 16.7% Zn. Slightly lower recoveries of 78-88% were produced from the Clastic 6, Volcanic 7 and Mudstone 8 composites (Table 2).

The material tested from Boundary Main was generally lead-poor, unlike the stratiform, laminated mineralization that occurs at Tom, Jason and other parts of Boundary Zone. Only two composites were tested with a lead circuit prior to the zinc circuit. Clastic 5 had poor performance with 10.9% rougher recovery at 1.7% Pb due to low head grades (0.64% Pb) and high pyrite content. Volcanic 7 had better results with rougher recovery of 77.5% at 7.75% Pb due in part to higher head grade (1.87% Pb).

Open Circuit Cleaner Flotation Testing

Regrinding of rougher concentrates was carried out to a sizing of K 80 13 to 36 µm for the zinc circuit and 12-21 µm for the lead circuit, where tested. Open circuit zinc cleaner tests were conducted on six samples that yielded zinc recovery between 68 and 97 percent at concentrate grades between 53 and 63 percent zinc (Table 3). Similar to rougher tests, the near-surface geometallurgical domains Volcanic 1, Clastic 2, High Grade 3, and Clastic 5 that represent the bulk of the mineralization at Boundary Main produced better results, with zinc recovery of 83.3 to 97.1 percent, showing higher recovery at higher feed grades.

Zinc cleaner concentrate grades are above grades typically required for marketable zinc concentrates. Silver is present in the zinc concentrate at levels below the typical threshold to be payable. The concentrate is anticipated to be saleable, although it will attract a modest penalty due to the moderate mercury concentrations (Table 4). Mercury penalties could potentially be reduced by blending with lower mercury content concentrate, such as the 155 ppm mercury in zinc concentrate produced from the global composite tested from the Tom and Jason deposits (see Fireweed news release dated May 15 th , 2018). Mercury concentrations are lower in the near surface Volcanic 1, Clastic 2 and High Grade 3 domains than the smaller geometallurgical domains present at greater depths. Iron is present in desirably low concentrations (2.35-6.39%). The critical metals germanium and gallium are present in concentrations that are potentially recoverable by zinc smelters with appropriate recovery circuits.

Two composites had head grades high enough to warrant consideration of a lead circuit and test work yielded mixed results, with silver generally reporting to the lead concentrate. Only a limited amount of optimization was carried out to attempt to improve recovery as lead and silver comprise only a small portion of the mineralization discovered to date at Boundary Main and much of the mineralization is zinc-only. Fireweed anticipates that running a zinc-only flotation circuit for low lead-silver material in any future potential Boundary Zone development plans has the potential to reduce processing costs compared to running both lead and zinc circuits. If Boundary Zone were to be co-developed with the Tom and Jason deposits, Fireweed anticipates that a lead circuit would be implemented before the zinc circuit to recover lead and silver from zones at Tom, Jason and Boundary where high lead and silver grades occur.

Ore Sorting Results

Ore sorting test work was performed by Steinert (Germany), and resultant assays and analyses were performed by Base Metallurgical Laboratories (Kamloops, BC). XRT sorts material by density whereas XRF sorts by geochemistry; XRF was included due to the presence of dense siderite (iron carbonate) which cannot be distinguished from dense sulphide minerals in XRT testing alone. A combination of XRT and XRF yielded the best zinc recovery (87-99%) but at a high mass pull (42-90%). Sorting by XRF only showed promising results, particularly for lower grade material where lower recovery may be deemed more acceptable, with zinc recovery of 75-88 percent at mass pulls of 36 to 52 percent (Table 5).

The high-grade composite was not included in ore-sorting tests, as such material is prone to risk of excessive metal loss from sorting, assuming the material is selectively mined. Ore sorting has the potential to add value to the project by potentially reducing processing costs, increasing feed grades by pre-concentration, and reducing tailings volumes. Although Fireweed sees the potential for a successful project without the need for ore sorting, Fireweed anticipates that the pre-concentration of only the low-grade material by ore sorting has the greatest potential to add additional value to the project. Ore sorting on the lower grade composites achieved the highest mass rejection, resulting in the greatest upgrade ratio of the feed material. This upgrading shows the potential for the extraction of the critical mineral zinc from stockpiles of material that may normally be considered as waste, mined coincidentally whilst extracting higher-grade material, potentially increasing value and lowering environmental impacts. Fireweed cautions that the ore sorting test results are preliminary in nature, and may or may not be included in future processing plans at Boundary Zone.

Comminution

Comminution test work determined the grinding energy required to liberate zinc and lead minerals prior to flotation, and abrasion testing to determine mill and grinding media wear characteristics:

  • Bond ball mill work index (BWi) tests at a sieve size of 106 µm showed the material to be moderate to moderately hard with BWi values ranging from 13.2 to 18.3 kWh/t.
  • SAG mill comminution testing derived A*b values between 39 to 52, which classifies the composites as average with respect to hardness.

Mineralogy

A QEMSCAN Bulk Mineral Analysis (BMA) and quantitative X-Ray Diffraction (XRD) were conducted to determine the mineralogical composition of the seven composites. Mineralogical composition was used to estimate the concentrations of reagents to optimize flotation. Up to 26.8% sphalerite and up to 2.5% galena was present in the composites, confirming the un-oxidized, sulphide nature of the mineralization.

Notes on sampling, assaying, and data aggregation: The diamond drill core logging and sampling program was carried out under a rigorous quality assurance / quality control program using industry best practices. Drill intersections in this release are all HQ3 (split tube) size core (61.1mm / 2.4-inch diameter) with recoveries typically above 85%. After drilling, core was logged for geology, structure, and geotechnical characteristics, then marked for sampling and photographed on site. The cores for analyses were marked for sampling based on geological intervals with individual samples 1.5 m or less in length. Drill core was cut lengthwise in half with a core saw and each half cut again to produce four parallel quarter-core samples; one quarter was sent for assay (previously reported in Fireweed news releases dated October 16 th 2019 and November 5 th 2019), one quarter stored on site for reference, one quarter used for ore sorting tests, and one quarter used for flotation test work with no ore-sorting. In September 2019, samples were transported to Base Metallurgical Laboratories, Kamloops, BC, by truck and stored there until test work was initiated in Q2 2021. Samples were transported between Base Metallurgical Laboratories and Steinert, Germany, by air and ground courier. Metallurgical test work, assays, mineralogy, comminution tests, and final reporting were completed by September 2022.

Metallurgical test work, and associated assays, including Zn, Pb, and Ag assays of heads, tails, and cleaner concentrates were performed by Base Metallurgical Laboratories Ltd., Kamloops, British Columbia (Independent laboratory). Rougher flotation batch tests used a representative 2 kg split, except for composite High Grade 3 that used a 1 kg split. Rougher concentrates were used as inputs for the cleaner tests following re-grinding. Cleaner test sample sizes varied depending on the mass pull to the rougher concentrates (Table 2). Extended multi-element assays of zinc concentrates were performed by ActLabs of Ancaster, Ontario (Independent laboratory) by sodium peroxide fusion ICP-OES and ICP-MS, Hg-cold vapour atomic absorption and aqua regia ICP-MS. Assay data verification was achieved by the analysis of laboratory standards, duplicates, and blanks. Head assays were taken in duplicate and average values are reported here. Flotation test assay data were verified through the comparison of recalculated and measured heads. Sample size for Bond mill work index tests was 750 ml. SAG mill comminution tests used 100 pieces of cut drill-core.

Qualified Person Statement

Technical information in this news release has been approved by Jack Milton, P.Geo., Ph.D., Chief Geologist and a ‘Qualified Person' as defined under Canadian National Instrument 43-101.

About Fireweed Metals Corp. (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF; FSE:20F): Fireweed Metals is a public mineral exploration company on the leading edge of Critical Minerals project development. The Company has three projects located in northern Canada:

  • Macmillan Pass Zinc-Lead-Silver Project: Fireweed owns 100% of the district-scale 940 km 2 Macmillan Pass project in Yukon, Canada, which is host to the Tom and Jason zinc-lead-silver deposits with current Mineral Resources and a PEA economic study (see Fireweed news releases dated 10 th January 2018, and 23 rd May 2018, respectively, and reports filed on www.sedar.com for details) as well as the Boundary Zone, Boundary Zone West, Tom North Zone and End Zone which have significant zinc-lead-silver mineralization drilled but not yet classified as mineral resources. The project also includes large blocks of adjacent claims with known showings and significant upside exploration potential. A large, four-rig 2022 drill program is now complete and assay results are pending.
  • Mactung Tungsten Project: The Company has a binding Letter of Intent to acquire 100% interest in the 37.6 km 2 Mactung Tungsten Project located adjacent to the Macmillan Pass Project. Mactung contains historic resources that make it one of the largest and highest-grade undeveloped tungsten resources in the world. Located in Canada, it is one of the rare large tungsten resources outside of China. Due diligence and validation work on historic data as well as relogging and sampling of historic drill core is underway and will support a new mineral resource estimate.
  • Gayna River Zinc-Gallium-Germanium Project: Fireweed has 100% of the 128.75 km 2 Gayna River project located 180 kilometres north of the Macmillan Pass project. It is host to extensive critical minerals mineralization including zinc, gallium and germanium as well as lead and silver, outlined by 28,000 metres of historic drilling and significant upside potential. The 2022 field program of airborne LiDAR topographic surveying, and ground geophysics was recently completed and data is being interpreted toward defining 2023 drill targets.

In Canada, Fireweed (TSXV: FWZ) trades on the TSX Venture Exchange. In the USA, Fireweed (OTCQB: FWEDF) trades on the OTCQB Venture Market for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies and is DTC eligible for enhanced electronic clearing and settlement. The Company is current in its reporting and undergoes an annual verification and management certification process. Investors can find Real-Time quotes and market information for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com . In Europe, Fireweed (FSE: 20F) trades on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Additional information about Fireweed and its projects can be found on the Company's website at www.FireweedMetals.com and at www.sedar.com .

ON BEHALF OF Fireweed Metals CORP.

" Brandon Macdonald "

CEO & Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements

Forward Looking Statements
This news release may contain "forward-looking" statements and information relating to the Company and its projects that are based on the beliefs of Company management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Company management. Such statements reflect the current risks, uncertainties and assumptions related to certain factors including but not limited to, without limitations, exploration and development risks, expenditure and financing requirements, general economic conditions, changes in financial markets, the ability to properly and efficiently staff the Company's operations, the sufficiency of working capital and funding for continued operations, title matters, First Nations relations, operating hazards, political and economic factors, competitive factors, metal prices, relationships with vendors and strategic partners, governmental regulations and oversight, permitting, seasonality and weather, technological change, industry practices, and one-time events. Should any one or more risks or uncertainties materialize or change, or should any underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and forward-looking statements may vary materially from those described herein. The Company does not undertake to update forward‐looking statements or forward‐looking information, except as required by law.

Contact:
Brandon Macdonald
Phone: (604) 646-8361

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/da28bdc2-b6b0-4fda-bdec-3b0a18ffc057

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fff50c12-450d-4ec8-b29f-920c1c36bc89

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2f3c7ba9-74d1-47a0-9b9a-8172d7c56f8c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2eba8a20-efca-4371-a5e8-a88e587a9eb0

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b717e496-af9d-4964-aa15-3f79ced822c7


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Fireweed MetalsTSXV:FWZBase Metals Investing
FWZ:CA
Fireweed Metals

Fireweed Metals


Keep reading...Show less
BTV Presents Invest in Canada's North Featuring: Snowline Gold, North Arrow Minerals, Fireweed Metals, Gold Terra, & Strategic Metals

BTV Presents Invest in Canada's North Featuring: Snowline Gold, North Arrow Minerals, Fireweed Metals, Gold Terra, & Strategic Metals

On national TV Sat. October 8 & Sun. October 9, 2022 - BTV-Business Television showcases emerging companies in the markets.

Discover Companies to Invest In - Click company name to watch their TV feature:

Snowline Gold Corp. (CSE: SGD) (OTCQB: SNWGF) - With a seventeen-project portfolio and their flagship projects covering ~72,000 hectares in the prospective yet underexplored Selwyn Basin, Snowline tells BTV about being a first mover in the region.

North Arrow Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NAR) - Orange is rare when it comes to diamonds, but this company is finding them in Canada's far north. BTV explores North Arrow's drill-ready and fully permitted projects looking to take advantage of today's diamond market.

Fireweed Metals Corp. (TSXV: FWZ) (OTCQB: FWEDF) - Zinc and Tungsten are two critical minerals in high demand due to their essential usage in galvanizing and hardening steel. BTV learns of Fireweed's two sizable projects geared to help supply that need in a sustainable manner.

Gold Terra Resource Corp. (TSXV: YGT) (OTCQX: YGTFF) - The high-grade gold camp Gold Terra is in has produced 14 million ounces of gold in the past and Gold Terra has 1.2 million ounces and growing.

Strategic Metals Ltd. (TSXV: SMD) - BTV meets this large-scale project generator with interests in more than 120 properties, including stakes in an innovative company that's aiming to eliminate ~4% of worldwide CO2.

About BTV:

On air for 24 years, BTV - Business Television, a half-hour investment TV show, features analysts and emerging companies at their location. With Hosts, Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV highlights emerging companies and investment opportunities with viewers.

TV BROADCAST NETWORKS and TIMES:
CANADA:

BNN Bloomberg - Saturday Oct 8 @ 8:00pm ET, Sunday Oct 9 @ 5:30pm ET
Bell Express Vu - Saturday Oct 8 @ 8:00pm ET, Sunday Oct 9 @ 5:30pm ET

US National TV:
Biz Television Network - Sun Oct 16 @ 8:30am ET

Suggest a Company to Feature!
Contact: (604) 664-7401 x3 info@b-tv.com
To receive BTV news, click here to subscribe

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/139701

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fireweed Announces New Director Adding Governance and Corporate Strength

Fireweed Announces New Director Adding Governance and Corporate Strength

Fireweed Metals CORP. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF, formerly known as Fireweed Zinc Ltd.) is pleased to announce the appointment of Jill Donaldson to the Board of Directors.

Ms. Donaldson is a senior corporate and securities lawyer with extensive experience working with boards in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, strategic planning and implementation, governance and stakeholder relations, and compliance and risk management. Jill holds her ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors and is a director of Prospera Credit Union and Chair of its Governance and Nominations Committee and member of its Business Transformation Committee and is also a director of Canuck Place Children's' Hospice. Jill was a director of Great Bear Royalties Corp. and Chair of its Special Committee with respect to its recent acquisition by Royal Gold. As an independent director, Jill brings significant governance and transactional experience as well as risk management experience, a strategic mindset and financial acumen.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fireweed Reports New Mineralization at Macmillan Pass, Update for Mactung and Gayna River

Fireweed Reports New Mineralization at Macmillan Pass, Update for Mactung and Gayna River

Fireweed Metals CORP. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF, formerly known as Fireweed Zinc Ltd.) is pleased to announce a successful start to the 2022 drill program and an update on the exploration programs at their flagship Macmillan Pass zinc-lead-silver project, Yukon, Canada, as well as the newly acquired Mactung tungsten project straddling the Yukon and Northwest Territories border, and their recently staked Gayna River zinc-lead-gallium-germanium project in the Northwest Territories.

Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fireweed Announces New Director and Grant of Stock Options

Fireweed Announces New Director and Grant of Stock Options

Fireweed Metals CORP. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Peter Hairsine to the Board of Directors and the grant of stock options.

New Director
Mr. Hairsine is an asset development specialist with more than 20 years of experience in mining and resources and a representative of Fireweed's large shareholder, Ibaera Capital. He has a Bachelor of Engineering (Mechanical) and a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Western Australia. He is a former Project Study Manager and Manager of Business Development for Fortescue Metals and Study Manager at WorleyParsons. Mr. Hairsine is currently a partner in Ibaera Capital, a private equity fund that specialises in future facing minerals investment. He is part of Ibaera's Investment Committee, serves on the boards of two privately held companies and is currently the Investment Manager for all of Ibaera's assets.

Mr. Hairsine brings his experience of all aspects of project development from exploration to construction, operations and business improvement; as well as a diverse set of mineral commodities. He has been responsible for a number of large project studies in the Australian and International minerals sector; utilizing a total project approach by integrating geology, mining, process and infrastructure inputs to maximize the value of projects. He combines this with an excellent appreciation of the key commercial and financial requirements to ensure a successful project.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fireweed Commences 2022 Drill Program at Macmillan Pass

Fireweed Commences 2022 Drill Program at Macmillan Pass

Fireweed Metals CORP. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF, formerly known as Fireweed Zinc Ltd.) is pleased to announce the 2022 diamond drilling program has started at the Macmillan Pass zinc-lead-silver Project, Yukon, Canada.

Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
EMP METALS COMMENCES RE-ENTRY OF SECOND WELL AT MANSUR FOR LITHIUM TESTING

EMP METALS COMMENCES RE-ENTRY OF SECOND WELL AT MANSUR FOR LITHIUM TESTING

EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTC: EMPPF) ("EMP" or the "Company ") is pleased to announce Hub City Lithium Corp. ("HCL"), a subsidiary company to EMP, has now commenced the re-entry of wellbore 10114-36-008-13 W2M (the "Second Test Well") to test the inflow potential and lithium concentrations in the Duperow zone. The Second Test Well is located in the Mansur Permit Area of southeast Saskatchewan approximately half a mile from the Company's first test well, 1111-02-009-13W20, which confirmed lithium concentrations of up to 96.3 mgl (see press release dated February 2, 2022 ).

Rob Gamley , CEO of EMP, commented, "We are pleased to commence this second re-entry at Mansur and believe it will be a key catalyst for EMP Metals and the expansion of our prospect. This operation will complement our results from our first re-entry, and we are optimistic this step-out re-entry will allow us the option to consider a Preliminary Economic Assessment."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD PROVIDES UPDATE ON CASINO ASSESSMENT PROCESS

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD PROVIDES UPDATE ON CASINO ASSESSMENT PROCESS

Western Copper and Gold Corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Casino Mining Corporation ("Casino") has been informed by the Executive Committee of the Yukon Environmental and Socio-Economic Assessment Board ("YESAB") that it is necessary to revise the Environmental and Socio-Economic Statement Guidelines (the "Guidelines"), which were issued June 20, 2016 following the Casino Copper-Gold Project's (the "Project") referral to a Panel of the Board (the "Panel Review").

Wester Copper and Gold logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

The need to revise the Guidelines is the result of discussions between the Company and YESAB on how to address changes in assessment methods, environmental best practices, and enhancements to the Project that have occurred since the issuance of the original Guidelines in 2016. The revision process will commence immediately and is not expected to have a material impact on overall permitting timelines.

The Guidelines are an important component of the Panel Review process and outline the structure and scope of the Environmental and Socio-Economic Statement Casino will submit to describe the potential effects of the Project, showing stakeholders how the Project can be developed in a socially and environmentally responsible way.

Revising the Guidelines ensures that the Panel Review process reflects leading industry best practices. The revision process includes a public comment period that provides Casino with an opportunity to engage the broader public in addition to Federal, Territorial and First Nation governments.

"The Company is committed to ensuring that review of the Casino Project occurs in a robust manner using the most up to date methodologies in environmental assessment and this review will achieve that without material impact to overall timelines." stated Paul West-Sells , President and Chief Executive Officer. "We remain confident that the Casino Project is a great asset for Yukon that will provide benefits to Yukon communities and First Nations for generations to come."

Western Copper and Gold Corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project, using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com

On behalf of the board,

"Paul West-Sells"

Dr. Paul West-Sells
President and CEO
Western Copper and Gold Corporation

Cautionary Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning anticipated developments in Western's operations in future periods. Statements that are not historical fact are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" as that term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 ("NI 51-102") of the Canadian Securities Administrators (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Certain forward-looking information should also be considered future-oriented financial information ("FOFI") as that term is defined in NI 51-102. The purpose of disclosing FOFI is to provide a general overview of management's expectations regarding the anticipated results of operations and capital expenditures and readers are cautioned that FOFI may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: mineral resource and reserve estimation; mine plan and operations; internal rate of return; sensitivities; net present value; potential recoveries; design parameters; economic potential; processing mineralized material; the potential of robust economics at Casino; advancing the Project through additional engineering and towards the next step in permitting and submission of an environmental and socio-economic effects statement; key changes to the TMF design; increases to the gold recovery in the heap leach; potential economic returns from the Project; estimated initial capital investment costs; estimated operating costs; estimated mining costs; development of the airstrip and all weather access road; anticipated concentrate handling service charges; developing and operating the Project in a safe, ethical and socially-responsible manner; plans for further development and securing the required permits and licenses for further studies to consider operation; market price of precious and base metals; or other statements that are not statement of fact. The material factors or assumptions used to develop forward-looking statements include prevailing and projected market prices and foreign exchange rates, exploration estimates and results, continued availability of capital and financing, construction and operations, the Company not experiencing unforeseen delays, unexpected geological or other effects, equipment failures, permitting delays, and general economic, market or business conditions and as more specifically disclosed throughout this document, and in the AIF and Form 40-F.

Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual results, performance or achievements of Western and its subsidiaries may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks and other factors include, among others, risks involved in fluctuations in gold, copper and other commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs, recovery rates, production estimates and estimated economic return; risks related to joint venture operations; risks related to cooperation of government agencies and First Nations in the development of the property and the issuance of required permits; risks related to the need to obtain additional financing to develop the property and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in construction projects and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in Western's AIF and Form 40-F, and other information released by Western and filed with the applicable regulatory agencies.

Western's forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and Western does not assume, and expressly disclaims, any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Western Copper and Gold Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/31/c9769.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Atico Produces 3.75 Million Pounds of Cu and 2,724 Ounces of Au in Q3 2022

Atico Produces 3.75 Million Pounds of Cu and 2,724 Ounces of Au in Q3 2022

Atico Mining Corporation (the "Company" or "Atico") (TSX.V: ATY | OTCQX: ATCMF) announces its operating results for the three months ended September 30, 2022 from its El Roble mine. Production for the quarter totaled 3.75 million pounds of copper and 2,724 ounces of gold in concentrates, a decrease of 15% for copper and an increase of 8% for gold over the same period in 2021.

"Production for the period was slightly below budget due to extended maintenance of the SAG mill system. This was mostly driven by unusually long shipping delays of spare parts that were required to perform the maintenance. Production rate improved towards the end of the quarter as steady state-run rate was again achieved." said Fernando E. Ganoza, CEO. "For the fourth quarter, we continue looking for opportunities to improve metal production as we stay on track to deliver our 2022 production guidance. At the same time, we are aggressively drill testing in proximity to our mine and on the large regional land package."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Power Nickel Increases Previously Announced Non-Brokered Private Placement by C$300,000

Power Nickel Increases Previously Announced Non-Brokered Private Placement by C$300,000

Power Nickel Inc. (the "Company" or "Power Nickel") (TSXV:PNPN, OTCQB:CMETF, Frankfurt:IVVI) is pleased to announce it has increased the size of its non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") originally announced in its news release dated October 18, 2022 (the "Original News Release") by CAD $300,000. The Private Placement will now consist of up to 10,250,000 flow-through units (each, an "FT Unit") of the Company (up from 10,000,000 FT Units) at a price of $0.20 per FT Unit and up to 12,500,000 non-flow-through units (each, an "NFT Unit") of the Company (up from 10,000,000 NFT Units) at a price $0.10 per NFT Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to CAD $3,300,000. The prices of each FT Unit and each NFT Unit are unchanged from the prices set out in the Original News Release. The other terms of the FT Units and NFT Units are also unchanged from the terms set out in the Original News Release. These terms have been provided below for ease of reference

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pacific Empire Intersects Mineralized Breccia in Drilling at Jean Marie

Pacific Empire Intersects Mineralized Breccia in Drilling at Jean Marie

Pacific Empire Minerals Corp. (TSXV: PEMC) (OTCQB: PEMSF) ("Pacific Empire", "PEMC" or the "Company"), a British Columbia copper explorer, is pleased to announce that the mineralized breccia encountered in historical drilling at Jean Marie was encountered during the 2022 diamond drilling program and has successfully expanded the area of copper mineralization 200 metres to the northwest.

Diamond drilling at Jean Marie during 2022 was successful in intercepting copper mineralization in both diamond drill holes that were completed. Both drill holes were step-out holes from historical drilling at distances of 100 metres (JM22-01) and 200 metres (JM22-02) from historical drill hole 97-11. A total of 700 metres of drilling was completed in two holes. Laboratory assays have now been received and will be presented in detail in the coming days following a detailed review.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Romios Gold Reports Encouraging Results from Work on Three Projects in NW Ontario

Romios Gold Reports Encouraging Results from Work on Three Projects in NW Ontario

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTCQB: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report on the results of its summer field work undertaken on three of the Company's exploration projects in the North Caribou Lake greenstone belt (NCLGB) in NW Ontario (see Map 1). One week was spent exploring each of these claim blocks, with encouraging soil sampling results returned from the North Caribou River Gold Project (Map 2) and promising geological targets uncovered at Arseno Lake and Markop Lake.

Stephen Burega, President and CEO, stated, "The North Caribou belt is home to Newmont's world class Musselwhite gold mine and Romios is the only company actively exploring a pipeline of grass-roots to advanced projects in this greenstone belt." He continued, "Moving this significant group of assets forward continues to be a priority for the Company, and we are exploring various conversations to bring forward a strong funding partner to build on our successful results."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×