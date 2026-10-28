Firehawk Defense Tops $1.4 Billion Valuation: NYSE Content Update

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The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on October 28th

  • Firehawk Defense announces its latest $150 million funding round
    • The Dallas-based startup says that it expects to become the largest producer of artillery motors in the U.S. by the end of 2027.
    • Firehawk plans to produce over 100,000 artillery motors next year.
    • The company will use the funding to expand its Great Plains Arsenal in Oklahoma + integration facility in Mississippi.
  • Hex boosts its valuation to $1.2 billion
    • The company also introduced Hex 4.0, which it says is a from-scratch rewrite for the era of agents.
    • Hex adds that it's coming off the best revenue quarter in its history.
    • Founder + CEO Barry McCardel will join NYSE Live to discuss the company's next moves.
  • BigBear.ai to report its Q3 earnings following Tuesday's market close
    • The defense tech company posted 31% year over year revenue growth.
    • BigBear.ai raised its full-year 2026 revenue guidance to a range of $150 million to $165 million.
    • CEO Kevin McAleenan will join NYSE Live to deliver his biggest takeaways.

Opening Bell
Blackstone Secured Lending (NYSE: BXSL) celebrates its 5th anniversary

Closing Bell
Haymaker Acquisition V (NYSE: HYAC U) celebrates listing on the NYSE

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Ducommun Incorporated at NYSE Oct. 27

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