Finland and Lockheed Martin Celebrate Historic Arrival of First Finnish F-35

The Republic of Finland celebrated the arrival of its first two permanently based F-35A aircraft in country, marking the beginning of a new era of 5th Generation capability for the Finnish Defence Forces.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) joined the arrival ceremony, hosted by the Finnish Air Force, alongside senior Finnish government and military leaders, U.S. and allied representatives and industry partners. The ceremony recognized the milestone and Finland's increasingly important role in strengthening security and deterrence across the Nordic region, Europe and the NATO alliance.
"What begins here is the introduction of a 5th Generation system built for the security environment we actually live in," said Major General Timo Herranen, Commander of the Finnish Air Force. "The F-35 was chosen because it is designed for an environment like ours. Flying the F-35, our pilots can do the mission and come home to fly the next round. A 5th Generation aircraft that can see farther but not be seen, share information faster, strike accurately and survive longer is not a luxury here. It is a requirement."
"The arrival of Finland's first F-35 is about far more than a new aircraft—it is about strengthening the nation's ability to deter aggression, defend its sovereignty and secure its future," said OJ Sanchez, President, Lockheed Martin Aeronautics. "As Finland continues to play an increasingly important role in Nordic, European and NATO security, the F-35 will provide a powerful, connected capability that will help the Finnish Defence Forces meet the demands of an evolving security environment. We are proud to stand with Finland as it brings this critical capability home."
Lockheed Martin leads a global F-35 program supported by more than 2,100 suppliers across more than a dozen countries. Chosen by 20 allied nations, including 13 in Europe, the F-35 strengthens interoperability and shared deterrence through seamless collaboration among allied forces.
The program also delivers significant international industrial participation, with 25% by value of every F-35 built produced in Europe and all major F-35 components now manufactured there. Earlier this year, Patria became the first company other than Lockheed Martin to produce the F-35 forward fuselage, underscoring Finland's critical role in the global F-35 enterprise.
With the aircraft arriving in country, Finland has now received 10 of its 64 F-35A aircraft. Eight of these aircraft are temporarily stationed at Ebbing Air National Guard Base, Arkansas, where Finnish pilots and maintainers are conducting training in preparation for the aircraft's continued introduction into Finnish service.
About the F-35 Lightning II
More than 1,375 F-35s are currently operational around the globe, and the fleet has surpassed a million flight hours. The combat-proven F-35 operates from 42 bases worldwide, including 13 nations operating on home soil. As adversaries advance and legacy aircraft age, the F-35 is critical to maintaining air dominance into the future.
About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin is a global defense technology company driving innovation and advancing scientific discovery. Our all-domain mission solutions and 21st Century Security® vision accelerate the delivery of transformative technologies to ensure those we serve always stay ahead of ready. More information at Lockheedmartin.com.
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SOURCE Lockheed Martin Aeronautics