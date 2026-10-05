Final Call to America & Human Creators: Countdown Begins for the Historic AI vs. HI Musical Challenge

Francoobla Music officially issues the final "Last Call" for the First International Friendly Musical Challenge Between AI and HI (Artificial Intelligence vs. Human Intelligence).
American creators, musical institutions, and global performers are granted a 9-month registration window to join this pioneering showcase. Registration strictly closes 90 days prior to the 2027 launch. Should Human Intelligence refrain from entering before the deadline, the showcase will proceed as scheduled featuring the complete AI repertoire led by virtual performer Lady Jane.
"The train is leaving the station," states Franco Oblatore, founder of Francoobla Music, classical pianist with 60 years of experience, and former business executive. "America has always led monumental milestones. We call upon the great American spirit to step onto the stage rather than watch from the platform."
THE CONCEPT: A REVOLUTIONARY PARADIGM
Designed for global broadcast, streaming, and live venues, "AI vs. HI" is a neutral, friendly cultural competition pitting 10 AI-assisted tracks against 10 Human-created tracks.
The Core Thesis: While current global debate assumes AI copies human music, this initiative proves the exact opposite: when driven 100% by human creative guidance, humans elevate and interpret AI-generated compositions. Oblatore demonstrates this world-first precedent by performing and registering his original Suno-generated tracks ("A Te", "Natura") with live human vocals and instruments.
The Equal Playing Field (99.3% vs 0.7%): Since over 99% of global music listening occurs via digital playback, both AI and HI tracks compete under identical high-fidelity audio conditions.
Master Repertoire & IP: Features a catalog of ~200 unreleased tracks in 5 languages and the official anthem "Sei Ovunque" ("You're Everywhere"). Format registered with the U.S. Copyright Office (Case No. 1-15211873131) and SIAE (No. 2026/01584), open to licensing, acquisition, or production partnerships.
DRAFT REGULATION SUMMARY (30 POINTS)
1. The Matchup: Neutral challenge comparing 20 tracks (10 AI vs. 10 HI).
2. AI Representative: Franco Oblatore serves as voluntary AI tech representative.
3. Intellectual Property: Rights exclusively held by Franco Oblatore (US Copyright / SIAE).
4. Equal Playing Field: Balanced 50/50 evaluation framework.
5. No Entry Fee: Free participation, independent of major-label pay-to-play models.
6. The Anthem: "Sei Ovunque" serves as official format anthem.
7. Role of AI: AI operates as a creative assistant guided by human prompts.
8. Human Direction: AI does not replace talent; artistic choices remain human-led.
9. HI Requirements: Human participants bring classical training and heritage.
10. Artistic Standards: Professional commitment required from both sides.
11. Neutral Evaluation: Judged strictly on artistic and musical quality.
12. Worldwide Scope: Designed for global venues and broadcast distribution.
13. Foundational Structure: Rules modified only with rights holder consent.
14. Competition Scope: Focused strictly on selected AI and HI repertoire.
15. Asset Ownership: Governed by formal copyright agreements.
16. Industry Independence: Editorial freedom from traditional gatekeepers.
17. Rule Acceptance: Full adherence to format regulations required.
18. Dispute Resolution: Managed by designated format representative.
19. Legal Protections: Blueprint protected under international copyright law.
20. Digital Environment: Tailored for modern digital music consumption.
21. Emotional Impact: Positioned as the evolution of studio technology.
22. Sound Quality: Direct comparison under identical studio sound standards.
23. Inaugural 2027 Edition: First edition focused on female lead vocals.
24. Scheduling: Frequency determined with global production partners.
25. Core Objective: Demonstrating synergy between human creativity and AI.
26. Human Creative Primacy: Human creators retain full control over vision.
27. Global Ambition: Geared toward major global stages (e.g., MSG).
28. Future Prizes: Potential introduction of awards in future editions.
29. Rule Amendments: Subject to rights holder authority and licensing.
30. Ownership Transfer: Rights holder reserves authority to license or transfer format equity.
Media & Strategic Contact:
Franco Oblatore — Executive Proprietor & Creator, Francoobla Music (Azzate, Varese, Italy)
Phone: +39 3939619606 | Email: francoobla@gmail.com
Website: www.francooblamusic.com
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