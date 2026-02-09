Files Audited Annual Financial Statements

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - February 9, 2026 - Canamex Gold Corp. (the "Company" or "Canamex") (CSE: CSQ) announces that it has filed on SEDAR+ its previously outstanding audited annual financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis for the financial years ended 2022, 2023 and 2024.

As a result of the failure to file audited annual financial statements within the prescribed time periods, the Company became subject to cease trade orders issued by the Ontario Securities Commission and the British Columbia Securities Commission.

The Company confirms that the audited annual financial statements, management's discussion and analysis, and related documents for the financial years ended 2022, 2023 and 2024 are now available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+.

The Company also intends to apply to the Ontario Securities Commission for a revocation of the cease trade order and, subject to the issuance of such revocation, intends to apply to the British Columbia Securities Commission for a corresponding revocation order. There is no assurance given as to the timing of a revocation of the cease trade orders.

Until the cease trade orders are revoked, trading in the Company's securities on the Canadian Securities Exchange remains prohibited.

About Canamex

Canamex is a public listed company registered in British Columbia, Canada, trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: CSQ).

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

David Vincent
CEO and Director

Mike Stark
Chairman of the Board

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the Company's intention to apply for the revocation of the cease trade orders. Forward-looking information is based on management's expectations, estimates and assumptions as of the date of this news release and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control.

There can be no assurance that the cease trade orders will be revoked on the timeline anticipated by the Company, or at all. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Providers (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

