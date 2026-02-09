Fieldwork Resumes at Renforth's Parbec Gold Deposit in Malartic, Quebec

Fieldwork Resumes at Renforth's Parbec Gold Deposit in Malartic, Quebec

(TheNewswire)

Renforth Resources Inc.
 

HIGHLIGHTS

Parbec

  • Chipping and stripping program within open pit footprint at Parbec stopped in November 2025 has resumed. 

  • Regulatory feasibility of bulk sample project confirmed 

Victoria Polymetallic Deposit

  • Platinum and Palladium testwork results received, consistent presence in the Victoria deposit confirmed 

Financing

  • Final closing of previously announced financing has occurred 

 

PICKERING, Ontario – TheNewswire - February 9, 2026 - Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE: RFR,OTC:RFHRF) (OTC: RFHRF) (FSE: 9RR) ("Renforth" or the "Company"), is pleased to inform shareholders of positive developments at our Parbec Gold Deposit, our Victoria critical minerals polymetallic deposit and various corporate matters as follows;

 

Parbec Gold Deposit

Renforth has resumed the chipping and stripping program which was paused in November, targeting a permitted area within the open pit footprint and above the planned location of the underground bulk sample, alongside the termination of the underground decline.

 

Formal exchanges have been initiated with the MRNF and MELCC to confirm the appropriate permitting pathway for the bulk sample. The feedback received has been positive and confirms the regulatory feasibility of the bulk sample project.

 

The ATI permitting process for the bulk sample program has been initiated, as has the environmental base line study. The geological resource model is being reviewed and updated with a focus on an underground mining scenario.

 

Victoria Nickel Sulphide Polymetallic Open Pit Deposit

Renforth has received the results from the samples of witness core from various lithologies tested for platinum and palladium, successfully proving that these metals form a part of the mineralized ultramafic package at Victoria. Further mineralogical investigation will define in which mineral phase these elements are present and where they are located in the minerals assemblage.

With this information future assaying will include these elements this, combined with the now complete testing of witness core for the current resource, will allow the inclusion of platinum and palladium in the next resource statement.

 

Financing

Renforth has completed the previously announced financing with an additional $30,000 in common share units sold and $15,000 in 2026 flow through shares sold.

 

Options Issuance

Renforth has issued a total of 8,850,000 options exercisable at $0.05 for a period of five years to certain officers, director and consultants to the Company.

 

Qualified Person

Martin Demers P.Geo OGQ a qualified person pursuant to the guidleines in NI 43-101 and VP of Exploration for Renforth has reviewed and approved the geological information contained in this press release.

 

About Renforth Resources Inc.

Renforth Resources is a junior exploration and development company focused on advancing gold and polymetallic projects in Québec's Abitibi mining district. Its flagship asset, the wholly-owned Parbec Gold Deposit — located beside Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd.'s Canadian Malartic mine — currently hosts 265,800 ounces of gold in the Measured and Indicated categories within 9.61 Mt grading 0.86 g/t Au and and 97,000 ounces in the Inferred category within 2.55 Mt grading 1.18 g/t Au, within an open-pit scenario using a cut-off grade determined using a value of US$ 2,100 per ounce of Gold in April 2025.


Click Image To View Full Size

 

Renforth also controls the district-scale Malartic Metals Package, which includes the Victoria Polymetallic Deposit. In Sept. 2025, the company declared an initial NI 43-101 inferred resource for Victoria of 125 Mt grading 0.15 % NiEq, an open-pit polymetallic system over 2.5km using trailing average metal prices current at that time.


Click Image To View Full Size

 

With road access, hydro-electric power, and proximity to established mining infrastructure and operating mines Renforth is strategically positioned to leverage its diversified resource base and location to create shareholder value.

 

Follow Renforth on , and Instagram!

 

No securities regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

 

Forward-Looking Statements

 

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward looking. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may," "will," "plan," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Such statements and information are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, the risks of obtaining necessary approvals, licenses and permits and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in the Company's securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and the reader is cautioned against placing undue reliance thereon. Forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is provided, and the Company assumes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

 

Company Contact:

Renforth Resources Inc.

Nicole Brewster

President and Chief Executive Officer

+1 416-818-1393

Nicole@RenforthResources.com

#Unit 1B – 955 Brock Road, Pickering ON L1W 2X9

  

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

renforth-resourcescse-rfrbase-metals-investing
RFR:CC
The Conversation (0)
Renforth Resources

Renforth Resources

District Scale Battery Metals Discovery in Quebec Backed by the Parbec Gold Deposit

District Scale Battery Metals Discovery in Quebec Backed by the Parbec Gold Deposit Keep Reading...
Steadright Update on Copper Valley Copper-Lead-Silver Project

Steadright Update on Copper Valley Copper-Lead-Silver Project

(TheNewswire) February 9, 2026 TheNewswire - Muskoka, Ontario Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. (CSE: SCM,OTC:SCMNF) ("Steadright" or the "Company"), a resource exploration company focused on advancing near‑term production opportunities, reports that from February 2nd 6th, 2026, members of the... Keep Reading...
African Discovery Group announces signing of Definitive Sales and Purchase Agreement for Butembo Copper Asset in the Democratic Republic of Congo; name change to Copper Intelligence, Inc

African Discovery Group announces signing of Definitive Sales and Purchase Agreement for Butembo Copper Asset in the Democratic Republic of Congo; name change to Copper Intelligence, Inc

AFDG, now Copper Intelligence, has successfully entered a binding contract for the transaction closing of the Butembo mining concession in Eastern DRC. In conjunction with the SPA, AFDG shares have been issued to the license holders, with ownership of the mining interest now held by the US... Keep Reading...
Oreterra Announces Engagement of Generation IACP Inc. to Provide Market Making Services and Engagement of Investing News Network to Provide Advertising and Investor Awareness Services

Oreterra Announces Engagement of Generation IACP Inc. to Provide Market Making Services and Engagement of Investing News Network to Provide Advertising and Investor Awareness Services

Oreterra Metals Corp. (TSXV: OTMC,OTC:RMIOD) (OTCID: OTMCF) (FSE: D4R0) ("Oreterra" or the "Company" formerly "Romios Gold Resources Inc.") is pleased to announce that it has retained Generation IACP Inc. ("GIACP") to trade the common shares of the Company with the objective of contributing to... Keep Reading...
Sankamap Announces Revocation of MCTO

Sankamap Announces Revocation of MCTO

Sankamap Metals Inc. (CSE: SCU) ("Sankamap" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Management Cease Trade Order (the "MCTO") issued on October 29, 2025, by the Alberta Securities Commission (the "ASC") has been revoked, effective February 4, 2026. The MCTO applied only to the... Keep Reading...
Copper Quest Increases and Closes Unit Offering for Total Gross Proceeds of $2,099,890 

Copper Quest Increases and Closes Unit Offering for Total Gross Proceeds of $2,099,890 

// Not for distribution to the United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States // Copper Quest Exploration Inc. (CSE: CQX,OTC:IMIMF; OTCQB: IMIMF; FRA: 3MX) ("Copper Quest" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated January 26, 2026,... Keep Reading...
Tartisan Nickel Corp. Appoints Jack Jacobs, Congressional Medal of Honour Recipient, Retired Army Colonel and Distinguished Business Executive to Board of Advisors

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Appoints Jack Jacobs, Congressional Medal of Honour Recipient, Retired Army Colonel and Distinguished Business Executive to Board of Advisors

Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN,OTC:TTSRF) (OTCQB: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA) ("Tartisan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has appointed Colonel Jack Jacobs to Tartisan Nickel Corp's. Board of Advisors.Jack Jacobs was born in Brooklyn, New York. He holds bachelor's and master's... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - BNKR

Bunker Hill Announces C$30 Million Brokered LIFE Offering of Units & Warrant Exercise, and Reverse Stock Split

Steadright Update on Copper Valley Copper-Lead-Silver Project

Searchlight Completes Sale of Kulyk Lake and Daly Lake Projects to Monazite Metals Corp.

Related News

precious-metals-investing

Kobo Resources Extends Gold Mineralisation at Depth and Further Defines the Contact Zone Fault Target

precious-metals-investing

RUA GOLD Provides Outlook and Growth Catalysts for 2026

rare-earth-investing

ReeXploration Commences Exploration Drilling at Eureka Uranium Target

gold-investing

Armory Mining To Conduct a Series of Airborne Geophysics Surveys at the Ammo Gold-Antimony Project

precious-metals-investing

Underground Mapping Reveals Major New Target at Mojave

battery-metals-investing

Trading Halt

copper-investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Giant Mining Gains 70 Percent