Fieldwork Extended on Renforth's Parbec Gold Deposit near Malartic, Quebec

PICKERING, Ontario – TheNewswire - February 26, 2026 - Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE: RFR,OTC:RFHRF) (OTC: RFHRF) (FSE: 9RR) ("Renforth" or the "Company"), is pleased to inform shareholders of positive developments at our Parbec Gold Deposit and the permitting status of our planned drilling on our Victoria critical minerals deposit.
Parbec Gold Deposit
-
Renforth has extended chipping operations to encompass the entire permitted area at its wholly owned Parbec Gold Deposit, an area approximately 325m x 120m. This phase prepares access to the field for starting the stripping operation early.
-
The initial program has been completed, and the balance of permitted chipping is expected to require an additional 1.5–2 weeks.
-
Outcrop cleaning and channel sampling should start in April.
-
Recent interpretation of drilling in plan view has identified a repeating pattern of nearly east-west shear zones crosscutting the drilled width of the Cadillac Fault zone, including the Pontiac contact.
-
Crosscutting shears control a conjugated pattern of mineralized zones connected to the regional North-West trending Cadillac Fault. This model better constrains the mineralization within the swarms of porphyritic intermediate dykes.
In preparation of the bulk sample geometric aspects of mineralization have been highlighted:
Recent plan-view interpretation of drilling has identified:
-
Continuous gold mineralization is confirmed from surface to ~250 meters depth
-
Two ~400 meter mineralized lenses are split by an oblique structural zone. The repetition of this pattern in space supports the presence of additional mineralized lenses laterally and down dip.
-
Drill spacing increases below 250 m, widening to approximately 100 m and locally exceeding 200 m; despite the reduced density of drilling, gold mineralization continues to be intersected at depth where drilling has been completed.
-
The northern contact remains a valid exploration target that can be developed. The contact is marked by a lensy mylonitized structure displaced by oblique crosscutting shears.
-
To the south, the Pontiac contact with the volcanic Piché Group represents an additional target with potential to develop the vein systems already confirmed close to surface.
"We have decided to complete all of our permitted chipping at our Parbec gold deposit, to be followed by stripping the overburden, based upon the success of the work completed late last year. This work builds on our exposure of the Diorite Splay/hinge fold intersecting with the Cadillac Break achieved last year. Higher gold grades appear to be associated with this structural intersection. Importantly, where this hinge structure attenuates as indicated by drilling along strike, gold mineralization remains present, albeit at lower grades, suggesting a broader mineralized system. We anticipate seeing the Cadillac Break exposed for the first time in the western end of the stripped area, additional exposure of the Diorite Splay and the Pontiac, and we will see surface within the targeted bulk sample area for the first time. This will generate significant new structural and geological data to support our 2026 drilling program," states Nicole Brewster, President and CEO of Renforth.
"Parbec's size should be viewed within the geological context of the Malartic–Cadillac corridor. Numerous past-producing mines in this camp operated successfully on resource bases comparable to or smaller than Parbec's current footprint, particularly where structural continuity and vertical persistence were demonstrated. What we are observing at Parbec is not an isolated vein, but a structurally segmented system displaying repeating mineralized corridors over approximately 800 metres in plan. Higher grades appear associated with the Diorite Splay intersecting the Cadillac Break, while lower-grade mineralization persists beyond that structural core. The presence of mineralization from surface to approximately 250 metres depth, combined with continued intercepts at greater depths where drilling has occurred, supports the interpretation of a vertically persistent system. With additional drilling, we expect to better define and potentially expand this footprint both laterally and at depth," states Martin Demers p.geo, Vice-President of exploration.
Why This Matters
-
A refined structural model improves predictability of gold mineralization
-
Repeating shear corridors suggest expansion potential laterally and at depth
-
Mineralization confirmed from surface to ~250m, with deeper intercepts supporting vertical continuity
-
Stripping will expose key structural intersections for the first time
-
Improved targeting reduces geological uncertainty ahead of the next drill phase
-
Bulk sample preparation now aligned with stronger structural understanding
Next Phase – Drilling and Permitting
The upcoming phase of work at Parbec will integrate targeted drilling with the advancement of environmental and geotechnical baseline studies required to support permitting for the planned bulk sample.
The drilling program will focus on:
-
Better define known mineralized zones
-
Expand resources laterally
-
Test vertical continuity below current drilling density
-
Evaluate mineralization potential within the Pontiac sediments to the south
-
Test the northern contact
Initial drill collar locations have been designed based on the current structural model. Detailed summer mapping of newly exposed bedrock will further refine structural interpretations and may inform follow-up drilling as the program advances.
In parallel, environmental and geotechnical studies are being advanced to ensure regulatory readiness and support the bulk sample permitting process.
Figure 1 Parbec Chipping/Trenching work 2025-2026 area, ~325m x 120m
Victoria Nickel Sulphide Polymetallic Open Pit Deposit
-
Renforth has received the Forestry permit required for the siting of our planned 3 drill stations, we are awaiting the ATI permit.
-
Upon receipt of this permit we plan on drilling ~1000m in 3 drill holes designed to undercut single drill results obtained in 2021 drilling.
PDAC 2026
Visit Renforth at Booth #2136 at PDAC 2026
Qualified Person
Martin Demers P.Geo OGQ a qualified person pursuant to the guidleines in NI 43-101 and VP of Exploration for Renforth has reviewed and approved the geological information contained in this press release.
About Renforth Resources Inc.
Renforth Resources is a junior exploration and development company focused on advancing gold and polymetallic projects in Québec's Abitibi mining district. Its flagship asset, the wholly-owned Parbec Gold Deposit — located beside Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd.'s Canadian Malartic mine — currently hosts 265,800 ounces of gold in the Measured and Indicated categories within 9.61 Mt grading 0.86 g/t Au and and 97,000 ounces in the Inferred category within 2.55 Mt grading 1.18 g/t Au, within an open-pit scenario using a cut-off grade determined using a value of US$ 2,100 per ounce of Gold in April 2025.
Renforth also controls the district-scale Malartic Metals Package, which includes the Victoria Polymetallic Deposit. In Sept. 2025, the company declared an initial NI 43-101 inferred resource for Victoria of 125 Mt grading 0.15 % NiEq, an open-pit polymetallic system over 2.5km using trailing average metal prices current at that time.
With road access, hydro-electric power, and proximity to established mining infrastructure and operating mines Renforth is strategically positioned to leverage its diversified resource base and location to create shareholder value.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements and information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward looking. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may," "will," "plan," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Such statements and information are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, the risks of obtaining necessary approvals, licenses and permits and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in the Company's securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and the reader is cautioned against placing undue reliance thereon. Forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is provided, and the Company assumes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.
Company Contact:
Nicole Brewster
President and Chief Executive Officer
+1 416-818-1393
#Unit 1B – 955 Brock Road, Pickering ON L1W 2X9
