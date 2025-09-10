Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund declares dividend

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: FMN) has declared a dividend. The fund seeks to provide investors with current dividend income that is exempt from regular federal income tax. In addition, this fund features income exempt from the federal alternative minimum tax (AMT).

Tax-Free Dividend Per Share

Record Date:

Sept. 23, 2025

Ex-Dividend Date:

Sept. 23, 2025

Payable Date:

Oct. 1, 2025



Amount

Change From Previous Month

$0.0450

$0.0000

Investors can view additional portfolio information in the Products section of FederatedHermes.com/us .

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE: FHI) is a global leader in active investment management, with $845.7 billion in assets under management, as of June 30, 2025 . We deliver investment solutions that help investors target a broad range of outcomes and provide equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and liquidity management strategies to more than 10,000 institutions and intermediaries worldwide. Our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh , Federated Hermes has more than 2,000 employees in London , New York , Boston and offices worldwide. For more information, visit FederatedHermes.com/us .

###

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/federated-hermes-premier-municipal-income-fund-declares-dividend-302552578.html

SOURCE Federated Hermes, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Federated HermesFHINYSE:FHIFintech Investing
FHI
The Conversation (0)
ROTH MKM to Host 9th Annual London Conference on June 20-22, 2023

ROTH MKM to Host 9th Annual London Conference on June 20-22, 2023

Via InvestorWire -- ROTH MKM ("Roth"), www.roth.com will host the 9th Annual Roth London Conference on June 20-22, 2023, at Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane in London, UK.

This event will provide institutional investors the unique opportunity to meet with C-suite leaders and executive management teams from approximately 70 companies in a variety of sectors, including AgTech, Energy, Sustainability and Technology. The 1-on-1 interactions and small group conversations are a key part of enabling investors to gain deep insight into each company and to build a stronger understanding of the most impactful trends underway.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Contactless payment with blue card on smartphone displaying €18.00.

Digital Finance Fuels Record Savings Growth in Developing Nations: World Bank

Formal saving in developing economies surged to its highest level in more than a decade in 2024, powered largely by the widespread use of mobile phones and digital financial tools, the World Bank said in its new Global Findex 2025 report.

For the first time, 40 percent of adults in low- and middle-income countries reported saving money through a bank or other financial institution—marking a 16-percentage-point increase since 2021 and the sharpest three-year rise since the Findex survey began.

Keep reading...Show less
Blue cubes with illuminated edges and symbols, arranged in a geometric pattern.

Fintech Firm Velocity Raises US$10 Million for Enterprise Stablecoin Infrastructure

In what is believed to be the largest European pre-seed funding round of the year, UK fintech startup Velocity has emerged with US$10 million in early backing to develop a stablecoin infrastructure platform.

The initiative is aimed squarely at large enterprises grappling with outdated cross-border financial systems.

The round, led by US-based Activant Capital, brings together global investors and fintech insiders, underscoring growing confidence in stablecoins as a practical tool for enterprise-grade settlement — not just crypto speculation.

Keep reading...Show less
Equity Story Group Limited

Strategic Investor Acquires 11.6% of Equity Story and New Director Appointment

The Board of Equity Story Group Ltd (ASX: EǪS) ("Equity Story" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that Capital Haus Pty Ltd has acquired an 11.6% strategic stake in the Company at 2.6 cents per share, aligning with the last traded price on the ASX.

Keep reading...Show less
Man holding iPad with fintech imagery above.

Top 5 NASDAQ Fintech Stocks (Updated January 2025)

Fintech, or financial technology, has become an integral part of everyday life, and many US fintech stocks are seeing success.

Firms like Boston Consulting Group and Silicon Valley Bank are projecting growth in the market, and since the fintech umbrella covers such a wide range of companies, diverse businesses can profit as the industry develops.

Read on for a look at the NASDAQ's best-performing fintech stocks of the year. Data was gathered using TradingView's stock screener on January 8, 2025, and companies with market caps of at least US$50 million were considered.

Keep reading...Show less
man sitting on building looking at screen that says "fintech"

Top 5 NASDAQ Fintech Stocks (Updated December 2023)

Fintech, or financial technology, has become an integral part of everyday life.

Firms like Fitch Ratings and McKinsey & Company are projecting continued growth in the market, and since the fintech umbrella covers such a wide range of companies, diverse businesses could profit as the industry develops.

Read on for a look at the top-performing NASDAQ fintech stocks of the year. Data was gathered using TradingView's stock screener on December 20, 2023, and companies with market caps of at least US$50 million were considered.

Keep reading...Show less
person holding cell phone with graphics showing dollar signs in front of the screen

Top 5 NASDAQ Fintech Stocks (Updated December 2022)

Fintech, or financial technology, has become an integral part of everyday life.

Firms like Fitch Ratings and Allied Market Research are projecting continued growth in the market moving forward, and since the fintech umbrella covers such a wide range of companies, diverse businesses could profit as the industry develops.

Read on for a look at the top-performing NASDAQ fintech stocks of the year. Data was gathered using TradingView's stock screener on December 12, 2022, and companies with market caps of at least US$50 million at that time were considered.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

LKY Doubles Landholding Abutting MP Materials in Mojave Hub

Quetzal Copper Announces Refiling of June 30, 2025 Financial Statements

UK Revenue Update

Alice River Gold Project Drilling Update

Related News

resource investing

LKY Doubles Landholding Abutting MP Materials in Mojave Hub

Base Metals Investing

Quetzal Copper Announces Refiling of June 30, 2025 Financial Statements

Precious Metals Investing

Alice River Gold Project Drilling Update

Tech Investing

CG1O: Security Class Suspension from Quotation

Emerging Tech Investing

Shell Contract Consolidates Top Tier Global Energy Position

Base Metals Investing

Olympic Domain Project Update with BHP

graphite investing

Corporate Presentation

×