FDA Files Corcept's New Drug Application for Relacorilant as a Treatment for Patients with Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer

FDA assigns a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date of July 11, 2026

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT), a commercial-stage company engaged in the discovery and development of medications to treat severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic and neurologic disorders by modulating the effects of the hormone cortisol, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted Corcept's New Drug Application (NDA) for relacorilant as a treatment for patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. The FDA has assigned a PDUFA date of July 11, 2026 for the application.

Corcept's NDA is based on positive data from its pivotal Phase 3 ROSELLA and Phase 2 trials. In these trials, patients who received relacorilant plus nab-paclitaxel experienced improved progression-free and overall survival compared to patients who received nab-paclitaxel monotherapy, with no need for biomarker selection. Relacorilant was well-tolerated, consistent with its known safety profile. Importantly, relacorilant conferred its benefit without increasing the safety burden of the patients who received it. The type, frequency and severity of adverse events in the combination arms were similar to those in the nab-paclitaxel monotherapy arms.

"The FDA's acceptance of our NDA brings us closer to offering a much-needed treatment option to patients with this dire disease," said Joseph Belanoff, M.D., Corcept's Chief Executive Officer. "Relacorilant has the potential to redefine how platinum-resistant ovarian cancer is treated."

About Relacorilant

Relacorilant, an oral therapy, is a selective glucocorticoid receptor (GR) antagonist that modulates cortisol activity by binding to the GR but not to the body's other hormone receptors. Corcept is developing relacorilant in ovarian cancer and a variety of other serious disorders, including endogenous hypercortisolism and prostate cancer. Relacorilant is proprietary to Corcept and is protected by composition of matter, method of use and other patents. It has been designated an orphan drug by the FDA and the European Commission (EC) for the treatment of hypercortisolism and by the EC for the treatment of ovarian cancer. The FDA has assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date of December 30, 2025 for relacorilant as a treatment for patients with hypercortisolism.

About Cortisol's Role in Oncology

Cortisol plays a role in tumor growth through several mechanisms. It helps solid tumors resist chemotherapy by inhibiting cellular apoptosis — the tumor-killing effect chemotherapy is meant to stimulate. In some cancers, cortisol promotes tumor growth by activating oncogenes in the cells to which it binds. Cortisol also suppresses the body's immune response, which weakens its ability to fight all diseases, including cancer.

About Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer

Ovarian cancer is the fifth most common cause of cancer death in women. Patients whose disease returns less than six months after receiving platinum-containing therapy have "platinum-resistant" disease. There are few treatment options for these women. Median overall survival following recurrence is approximately 12 months with single-agent chemotherapy. Approximately 20,000 women with platinum-resistant disease are candidates to start a new therapy each year in the United States, with at least an equal number in Europe.

About Corcept Therapeutics

For over 25 years, Corcept has focused on cortisol modulation and its potential to treat patients with a wide variety of serious disorders, leading to the discovery of more than 1,000 proprietary selective cortisol modulators and glucocorticoid receptor antagonists. Corcept is conducting advanced clinical trials in patients with hypercortisolism, solid tumors, ALS and liver disease. In February 2012, the company introduced Korlym®, the first medication approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of patients with endogenous hypercortisolism. Corcept is headquartered in Redwood City, California. For more information, visit Corcept.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements based on our current plans and expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that might cause our actual results to differ materially from those such statements express or imply. These risks and uncertainties are set forth in our SEC filings, which are available at our website and the SEC's website.

In this press release, forward-looking statements include statements concerning: relacorilant's potential to receive regulatory approval as a treatment for patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; the timing of FDA review, including the FDA-assigned PDUFA date; and relacorilant's potential to redefine how platinum-resistant ovarian cancer is treated. We disclaim any intention or duty to update forward-looking statements made in this press release.

Investor inquiries:
ir@corcept.com
Media inquiries:
communications@corcept.com
www.corcept.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Corcept TherapeuticsCORTNASDAQ:CORT
CORT
The Conversation (0)
BriaCell Reports Benchmark-Beating Patient Survival and Clinical Benefit in Advanced Metastatic Breast Cancer

BriaCell Reports Benchmark-Beating Patient Survival and Clinical Benefit in Advanced Metastatic Breast Cancer

  • Median overall survival of 13.5 months in BriaCell's advanced metastatic breast cancer patients (vs. 6.7-9.8 months for similar patients reported in the literature)
  • 21 out of 29 patients treated since 2022 are still alive suggesting a strong survival benefit for BriaCell's combination regimen
  • No dose limiting toxicities to date

briacell therapeutics corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care, today announces the completion of patient enrollment in its Phase 2 clinical study and reports clinical data showing strong patient survival benefit and clinical benefit in advanced metastatic breast cancer patients.

"The promising survival data of BriaCell's combination regimen suggests the potential for an industry-shaping leap in advanced metastatic breast cancer treatment," stated Carmen Calfa, M.D., of the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami, Associate Professor of Clinical Medicine, and Principal Clinical Investigator of the Phase 2 Bria-IMT™ plus check point inhibitors study. "The overall safety profile and survival data in advanced metastatic breast cancer is extremely encouraging in this heavily pre-treated patient population."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
March 2023 Quarterly Activities Report

March 2023 Quarterly Activities Report

Allkem Limited (ASX|TSX: " AKE" the " Company" ) provides an update on its global lithium portfolio, business activities and financial position 1 as at 31 March 2023.

HIGHLIGHTS
OPERATIONS

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FY23 Half Year Results

FY23 Half Year Results

Allkem Limited (ASX|TSX: AKE " Allkem " or the " Company" ) provides financial results for the Allkem Group ( the Group ) for the half year ended 31 December 2022.

HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BriaCell Reports Positive Survival Data in Advanced Metastatic Breast Cancer

BriaCell Reports Positive Survival Data in Advanced Metastatic Breast Cancer

  • 9 of 11 women remain alive from 2021/2022 dosing, highlighting strong survival benefits.
  • Remains well tolerated with no dose limiting toxicities.
  • Primary endpoint in pending pivotal trial will be survival, as agreed by the FDA.
  • 9 additional patients have been screened/enrolled in the study, incremental to the 12 patients announced in December 2022.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for cancer, today reports updated survival data from its previously disclosed group of 12 patients (11 patients enrolled in 20212022) in the ongoing Phase II clinical trial evaluating Bria-IMT™ in combination with Incyte's retifanlimab for the treatment of advanced metastatic breast cancer.

  • 9 of 11 (82%) patients remain alive from 2021/2022 dosing, suggesting strong survival benefits.
  • 7 of 11 (64%) patients showed either disease control or progression-free survival ("PFS") benefits compared with their most recent prior therapy regimen suggesting clinical benefit, including survival and delayed cancer progression in this very difficult to treat patient population.
  • Median PFS of 3.5 months (with one subject ongoing) compares favorably with other recent studies of patients with advanced disease including other approved agents in earlier lines of therapy (Tripathy "ATTAIN" 2022, Perez 2015 "BEACON", Cortes 2018, O'Shaughnessy 2022 "ASCENT").
  • Regimen remains well tolerated with no dose limiting toxicities.

"This is working, and it's working well. We had high hopes going into this clinical read-out, and the survival numbers have even exceeded our expectations. With 9 of 11 women still alive, this has a material impact for the patients and their loved ones, especially since some patients may have had only weeks or months to live prior to our treatment," stated Dr. William V. Williams, BriaCell's President and CEO. "This survival update bodes well for our upcoming pivotal trial, since the FDA has agreed to survival benefits as the primary endpoint."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Half Year Results Briefing

Half Year Results Briefing

Allkem Limited (ASX|TSX: AKE) ("Allkem" or "the Company") will release its FY23 Half Year Financial Results on Friday, 24 February 2023.

Managing Director and CEO, Mr. Martín Pérez de Solay and Acting CFO, Christian Cortes will conduct a live webcast briefing at 11:00 am AEDT (Sydney, Melbourne) on the same day.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

LKY Doubles Landholding Abutting MP Materials in Mojave Hub

Quetzal Copper Announces Refiling of June 30, 2025 Financial Statements

UK Revenue Update

Alice River Gold Project Drilling Update

Related News

resource investing

LKY Doubles Landholding Abutting MP Materials in Mojave Hub

Base Metals Investing

Quetzal Copper Announces Refiling of June 30, 2025 Financial Statements

Precious Metals Investing

Alice River Gold Project Drilling Update

Tech Investing

CG1O: Security Class Suspension from Quotation

Emerging Tech Investing

Shell Contract Consolidates Top Tier Global Energy Position

Base Metals Investing

Olympic Domain Project Update with BHP

graphite investing

Corporate Presentation

×