Faraday Copper Announces Annual General Meeting Voting Results

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2026 / Faraday Copper Corp. ("Faraday" or the "Company") (TSX:FDY,OTC:CPPKF)(OTCQX:CPPKF) is pleased to announce that each of the eight nominee directors listed in the Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular dated May 7, 2026 was elected as director of the Company at its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held virtually earlier today.

Other matters put forward to shareholders at the Meeting included the re-appointment of the Company's auditors, and approval of unallocated awards under the Company's long-term incentive plan, which were also approved.

At the Meeting, 180,942,850 shares were voted, representing 61.91% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares. Detailed results of the Meeting are set out below and filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The voting results for number and election of Directors are set out below:

Name

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

Russell Ball

172,768,964

96.75

5,808,816

3.25

Paul Harbidge

178,554,396

99.99

23,384

0.01

Randy Engel

178,560,509

99.99

17,271

0.01

Robert Doyle

175,366,891

98.20

3,210,889

1.80

Audra Walsh

158,666,721

88.85

19,911,059

11.15

Katherine Arnold

178,554,168

99.99

23,612

0.01

Alan Wilson

176,201,901

98.67

2,375,879

1.33

Arndt Brettschneider

178,483,225

99.95

94,555

0.05

The voting results for the additional resolutions are set out below:

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

Appointment of Auditors

180,908,343

99.98

34,507

0.02

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Against

% Votes Against

Approval of Unallocated Awards

169,440,564

94.88

9,137,217

5.12

About Faraday Copper

Faraday Copper is an exploration company focused on advancing its flagship copper project in Arizona, U.S. The Copper Creek Project is one of the largest undeveloped copper projects in North America with significant district scale exploration potential. Faraday has entered into a non-binding letter of intent with a subsidiary of BHP Group for the proposed acquisition of BHP's San Manuel Property, adjacent to the Copper Creek Project. The Company is well-funded to deliver on its key milestones and benefits from a management team and board of directors with senior mining company experience and expertise. Faraday trades on the TSX under the symbol "FDY".

For additional information please contact:

Stacey Pavlova, CFA
Vice President, Investor Relations & Communications
Faraday Copper Corp.
E-mail: info@faradaycopper.com
Website: www.faradaycopper.com

To receive news releases by e-mail, please register using the Faraday website at www.faradaycopper.com.

SOURCE: Faraday Copper Corp.



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