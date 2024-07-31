Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Far Northern Resources (ASX:FNR)

Far Northern Resources Quarterly June Report 2024

Far Northern Resources (ASX:FNR) is pleased to present its quarterly June report 2024.

HIGHLIGHTS
  • Far Northern Resources listed on the ASX raising $4.165M
  • FNR acquired 100% of Premier Mining and Bridge Creek Mining
  • Exploration began at Bridge Creek in the NT
  • Geophysical survey conducted over the Empire ML.
  • Significant IP anomalies identified over Empire ML.
  • Desk-top work uncovers Ios prospect at Bridge Creek in the NT.

During the June quarter 2024 Far Northern Resources Ltd (ASX:FNR) successfully raised $4.16 million and was accepted to admission to the official list of the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX). Shares in FNR started trading on the 12th of April 2024. The Initial Public Offering (IPO) raised $4,165,000 through the issue of 20,825,000 shares at an issue price of $0.20. The total undiluted shares on issue at the date of listing was 70,961,135 with FNR having a Market Capitalisation of $14,192,227 and an Enterprise Value (EV) of $10,027,227.

FNR has accumulated an exciting package of tenements in the Northern Territory and Queensland that are highly prospective for gold and copper. Exploration commenced in the Northern Territory and North Queensland at the Empire project.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Far Northern Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

FNR:AU
Far Northern Resources
Manuka Resources Limited

June 2024 Quarterly Activities Report

Manuka Resources Limited (ASX:MKR) is pleased to provide the following report on its activities during the quarter ending 30 June 2024.


Highlights:



During the Quarter
• The Company confirmed its intention to install a fit-for-purpose processing and gold doré production facility on-site at its Mt Boppy gold project (“Mt Boppy”).
• Mt Boppy is permitted for processing and has previously had a gold processing plant on-site.
• The results of the investigations into on-site processing at Mt Boppy were released through the ASX on 9 April 2024.
• The results from the Q4 2023 sonic drilling program were modelled into a potential future mining schedule at Mt Boppy and the economic viability of the various plant feed sources for on-site processing were confirmed.
• These results were included in a Mineral Resource Update released by the Company through the ASX on 16 April 2024.
• Manuka completed an $8 million capital raising, announced through the ASX on 9 May 2024, with the majority of proceeds to finance equipment purchases and plant installation at Mt Boppy.
• Manuka mandated Proactive Mining Solutions to complete pit optimisations at Wonawinta fundamental to the Company bringing out its maiden silver reserve.
• In April 2024 the Company submitted an application for its wholly owned subsidiary, Trans-Tasman Resources Limited’s (“TTR”) world-class Taranaki VTM Iron Sands Project to be included as a Listed Project within New Zealand’s Fast Track Consenting Bill. The ‘one-stop-shop’ legislation is proposed to streamline government decision making and major project approvals process to facilitate the delivery of projects with significant regional or national benefits.
• In May 2024 the NZ Minister for Resources launched a “Draft Minerals Strategy for New Zealand”1 that identifies NZ’s minerals sector as a big opportunity to double the sector’s export value to over $2 billion over 10 years. One of the key new mineral opportunities identified in the MBIE Strategy are the offshore deposits of iron sands, containing vanadium and titanium in the South Taranaki Bight, 100% controlled by TTR.

Keep reading...Show less
Brightstar Resources

Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) – Trading Halt

The securities of Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) will be placed in trading halt at the request of BTR, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Friday, 2 August 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by
ASX Compliance

Keep reading...Show less
Norfolk Metals

Quarterly Activities Report for the Quarter Ended 30 June 2024

Norfolk Metals (ASX:NFL) (Norfolk or the Company) is pleased to report on its activities during the 3-month period ended 30 June 2024.


ORROROO URANIUM PROJECT
• Exploration planning and stakeholder engagement continues at Orroroo

• Subsequent to period end a Site visit, Drilling Campaign Radiation Safety Report and all required Rehabilitation Works have been completed at Orroroo

ROGER RIVER PROJECT
• Evaluating tenure and packing/shipment of maiden drilling diamond drill core to Mineral Resources Tasmania storage facility

CORPORATE UPDATE
• Exclusivity deed executed for the acquisition of Los Altares uranium project in Chebut, Argentina

• Subsequent to period end Norfolk withdrew conditional non-binding offer for Los Altares due to inability to complete necessary due-diligence and negotiations

• Norfolk completes placement from strategic investors for A$415,746 via ASX Listing Rule 7.1 capacity

• Strong financial position with circa $3.1M cash at June 2024 quarter end

Commenting on Norfolk Metals, Executive Chairman, Ben Phillips, states:

Keep reading...Show less
Antilles Gold Limited (ASX:AAU)

Antilles Gold Quarterly Report & Appendix 5B – 30 June 2024

Antilles Gold (ASX:AAU,OTCQB:ANTMF) is pleased to release its Quarterly Report & Appendix 5b – 30 June 2024.
Keep reading...Show less
Flynn Gold (ASX:FG1)

Quarterly Activities Report 30 June 2024

Flynn Gold Limited (ASX:FG1, “Flynn” or “theCompany”) is pleased to report on its activities for the quarter ending 30 June 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
Tempest Minerals

TEM | Quarterly Report - Period Ending 30 June 2024

Tempest Minerals (ASX:TEM) is pleased to release its quarterly report for the period ending on June 30, 2024.

Keep reading...Show less

Far Northern Resources
