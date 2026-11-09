Fanatics Unveils the Fanatics American Express® Card with 500+ Athlete Trading Card Designs and Rewards Built for Sports Fans

Karl-Anthony Towns, NBA champion, lifelong trading card collector and founder of Big Bodegas Cards, helps launch the new credit card, bringing fans more than 500 trading card designs featuring NBA, NFL, UFC and WWE athletes and FanCash rewards
Fanatics today unveiled the Fanatics American Express® Card, designed to reward sports fans with more of what they love and connect them across the entire Fanatics ecosystem.
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Inspired by Topps trading cards, the first-of-its-kind credit card design lets fans select their favorite player from a roster of more than 500 NBA, NFL, UFC and WWE athletes — with more leagues and players to come. This is made possible by Fanatics' longstanding relationships with leagues and players associations. Beginning today, fans in the U.S. can join the waitlist and get one step closer to having the ultimate fan badge in their wallet. Invitations to apply will be sent starting later this year.
The credit card earns FanCash — Fanatics' loyalty currency — on fandom purchases and everyday spending, which can be redeemed across the Fanatics platform for authentic apparel, trading cards, collectibles, tickets, access to events like Fanatics Fest and more. Cardmembers also receive exclusive benefits, such as early access to select Topps drops, and will have the opportunity to enter the Championship Challenge for a chance to have their bill paid by correctly predicting all MLB, NBA, NFL and NHL championship winners. In addition, cardmembers enjoy American Express Network experiences, offers and protections.
To launch the credit card, Fanatics is teaming up with Karl-Anthony Towns, a passionate trading card collector, as well as a lineup of creators representing fanbases across different league and team partners.
"Sports fans are not ordinary consumers, and this is not just another credit card. We built this credit card alongside American Express and Imprint to be the true badge of fandom and to reward fans in more ways than ever before," said Greg Lisiewski, President, Fanatics Financial Services. "This card unleashes the power of the Fanatics platform — from the gear fans wear to the tickets they buy or the collectibles they seek out — and creates yet another touchpoint to reward our fans through a robust payments solution that has not been seen in this space."
"Sports fandom is bigger than the game, it's about the teams, athletes and unforgettable moments that bring fans together," said Will Stredwick, Executive Vice President, Global Network Services for North America at American Express. "With a global sports portfolio spanning more than 50 leagues, teams, venues and marquee events, American Express knows how to create memorable fan experiences. Together with Fanatics, we're making fandom more rewarding with the new Fanatics American Express Card."
The Fanatics American Express® Card benefits include:
- Earn FanCash on Fandom 1 : Earn 5% FanCash on purchases across the Fanatics ecosystem, including Fanatics.com, Mitchell & Ness, Lids, Fanatics Collect, Fanatics Live, Topps.com and more, and 8% or more for purchases made on the Fanatics App. Plus earn 5% on tickets and select streaming services, and 2% on purchases everywhere else.
- Score FanCash Bonuses 2 : Receive $100 FanCash after spending $1,000 in the first 90 days and an additional $100 FanCash for spending $500 a month for 12 consecutive months.
- Championship Challenge Entry 3 : Cardmembers will have the opportunity to correctly predict all four MLB, NBA, NFL, and NHL champions for a chance to get up to $100K in annual credit card spending back when the challenge launches.
- Presale Access to Select Topps Releases: Participate in a quarterly early-access cardmember-exclusive presale for a select Topps product, subject to availability.
- Exclusive Fanatics Fest Benefits: Early floor access and additional perks at Fanatics Fest for cardmembers, including a cardmember gift.
- Elevated Fanatics ONE Status 4 : Get 2,500 tier points upon opening credit card account and annually on the anniversary date, plus 10 tier points for every $50 spent.
- Ultimate Fan Badge for Your Wallet: Personalize your credit card by selecting from more than 500 trading card-inspired designs featuring NBA, NFL, UFC or WWE athletes.
- No Annual Fee 5 : All the rewards, without the cost of an annual fee.
- American Express Network Benefits 6 : Access Amex Offers for shopping, dining, travel and more, along with Amex Experiences™, including ticket presales for select sports, music and theater events and perks at some of the world's most iconic venues, such as dedicated entrances or fast lanes. Cardmembers also receive travel benefits, retail protections and extended warranty coverage.
FanCash Joins American Express Membership Rewards® Program:
Starting today, eligible U.S. Membership Rewards® Card Members with American Express-issued Cards can transfer Membership Rewards® points into FanCash — at a rate of 1,000 points for $10 in FanCash. This establishes Fanatics as the program's first sports transfer partner. Learn more about the American Express Membership Rewards® program .
The Fanatics American Express® Card and FanCash Membership Rewards® partnership build on the strategic collaboration between the two brands , with American Express serving as a presenting sponsor of Fanatics Fest and the Official Payments Partner across select Fanatics online and retail locations worldwide.
1 Earn 5% FanCash back on eligible purchases at Fanatics Merchants using the Fanatics American Express® Card. You may earn an additional 3% FanCash or more when making purchases through the Fanatics App. Earn 5% FanCash on select Fandom Merchants , up to $5,000 spend annually and 2% on other eligible purchases. See Rewards Program Terms and Conditions for more information
2 Valid one time only for new cardholders. Earn $100 FanCash back after $1,000 in net spend on the Fanatics American Express ® Card within 90 days of account opening. Cannot combine with other offers.
3 Eligibility requirements apply. Program details, including timing and structure, are subject to change. Terms and conditions apply. Full details to be announced prior to entry.
4 Your Fanatics ONE account will be credited with 2,500 Tier Points within 30 days of account opening, and 2,500 Tier Points within 30 days of each anniversary thereafter. For every $50 of Net Purchase Volume in a Card statement cycle, you will earn 10 Tier Points. See Fanatics ONE Program Terms
5 See Credit Program Cardholder Agreement for more information for applicable APRs, fees, and other credit terms.
6 Presale tickets available while supplies last, terms apply.
The Fanatics American Express® Card is powered by the American Express Network and Imprint, a payments, loyalty and intelligence platform, and is issued by First Electronic Bank. You must have a Fanatics ONE account to have the Fanatics American Express Card. See Fanatics ONE Program Terms .
ABOUT FANATICS
Fanatics is a leading global sports platform redefining how fans connect with the teams, players and moments they love. Our businesses — Fanatics Commerce, Fanatics Collectibles, Fanatics Betting & Gaming, Fanatics Events, Fanatics Advertising, Fanatics Studios, and Fanatics Financial Services — maximize the presence and reach for hundreds of partners globally and create a one-stop experience that allows fans to buy, bet, collect, and earn, while engaging with sports in deeper, more immersive ways. This includes licensed fan gear and lifestyle products, sportsbook and iGaming, physical and digital trading cards, live events, premium sports entertainment content, credit card offerings and more. Together, they form a powerful, integrated ecosystem — connected by the Fanatics ONE loyalty program and FanCash, the currency of sport — delivering personalized experiences to over 100 million fans worldwide. Fanatics holds partnerships with over 900 sports properties, from professional leagues and players' associations to teams, colleges and retail partners; over 7,000 athletes and celebrities; and over 2,000 retail locations, including all Lids stores. Backed by a team of more than 22,000 employees, Fanatics is committed to relentlessly enhancing the fan experience.
ABOUT American Express
American Express (NYSE: AXP) is a global payments and premium lifestyle brand powered by technology. Our colleagues around the world back our customers with differentiated products, services, and experiences that enrich lives and build business success.
Founded in 1850 and headquartered in New York, American Express' brand is built on trust, security, service, and a rich history of delivering innovation and Membership value for our customers. We seek to provide the world's best customer experience every day to a broad range of consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and large corporations, and we build and manage relationships with millions of merchants across our global network.
For more information about American Express, visit americanexpress.com , americanexpress.com/en-us/newsroom/ , and ir.americanexpress.com .
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MEDIA
Fanatics
Brandon Williams
brawilliams@fanatics.com
American Express
Rosie Scrafton-Savage
rosie.scraftonsavage@aexp.com