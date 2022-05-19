GamingInvesting News

Formerly known as Chicago Comic Con/Wizard World, the can't-miss show will bring stars, comic creators, voice actors and cosplayers from favorites including Lord of the Rings, The Mandalorian, Cobra Kai, Demon Slayer and more to the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center from July 7 to July 10

- Celebrating its 50th anniversary as the original and oldest comic con in Chicago FAN EXPO Chicago is bringing four days of legendary celebrities, comic creators, voice actors and cosplayers to Rosemont's Donald E. Stephens Convention Center for the biggest fandom experience in the midwest from July 7 through July 10 . Fifty years after Chicago Comic Con made history as the first midwest comic convention, FAN EXPO Chicago will continue the legacy and offer an unparalleled site for one-of-a-kind experiences, world-renowned celebrities and engaging attractions for fans of comics, sci-fi, horror, anime, gaming and more.

The spectacular four-day convention will feature superstar actors, including "the Hobbits" of the iconic Lord of the Rings trilogy ( Elijah Wood , Sean Astin , Dominic Monaghan , Billy Boyd ), Sons of Anarchy lead Charlie Hunnam , The Rookie's and Castle 's Nathan Fillion , Stargirl 's Brec Bassinger , The Book Of Boba Fett's Ming-Na Wen and stars from The Mandalorian, Jay and Silent Bob, Cobra Kai, Star Trek and much more .

FAN EXPO Chicago will also welcome a stacked roster of voice actors including Futurama's Billy West , Star Wars: The Clone Wars' Ashley Eckstein and the hottest leads from My Hero Academia and Demon Slayer. The show will also host a line up of legendary superstar comic creators including writer Geoff Johns , writer and co-creator of Miles Morales Brian Michael Bendis , creative director at Marvel Entertainment Joe Quesada and artist Greg Capullo . With additional guests representing dozens of the greatest franchises across genres and decades, the massive lineup is all part of the organization's efforts to restore comic conventions to their glory years' all-encompassing fandom culture.

"We're celebrating 50 years of Chicago fan culture and community and are fired up to provide a new level of iconic experiences and spaces for fans from Chicago and beyond," said Andrew Moyes , vice president of FAN EXPO HQ. "After two years where fans had to mainly find each other and connect virtually, the FAN EXPO Chicago team and I are incredibly excited to provide the ultimate playground for tens of thousands of fans to celebrate all things fandom."

In addition to panels, autograph sessions, photo-ops and meet-and-greets with legendary actors and creators, FAN EXPO Chicago will host attractions for fans of all ages and fandoms, ranging from gaming, cosplay and kids activities to retailers and artists from all over the world selling unique merchandise, memorabilia, comic books, collectibles and more.

FAN EXPO Chicago will take place from July 7 until July 10 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont . The show will be open from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Thursday , 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday .

Tickets start at $22 and can be purchased at www.fanexpohq.com/fanexpochicago/buy-tickets/ .  For more information and to stay up-to-date on new guests and attractions, visit www.fanexpohq.com/fanexpochicago .

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Saga Raises $6.5 Million Seed Round to Build the Next 1000 Chains in the Multiverse, Announces Innovator Program

Saga announced today that it has raised a $6.5 million seed round at a $130 million valuation. Investors in the round include Maven 11, Longhash Ventures, Hypersphere, Figment, Polygon Studios, Samsung NEXT, Chorus One, GSR, C2X, CRIT Ventures, Merit Circle, Hustle Fund, Unanimous Capital, Strangelove Ventures, Tess Ventures, nfr, Akash Network, Zaki Manian Jae Kwon Garrette Furo Alex Shin Nick Tomaino Peter Kim & Bo Du (Polymer) and several other angels.

The round comes on the heels of $2 million pre-seed funding that Ignite Inc. (formerly Tendermint) provided to Saga in late 2021 as part of its incubation program, bringing the total raised to $8.5 million .

Old World Christmas® Introduces Four New Partnerships

Company to Debut Ornaments from The Molson Coors Beverage Company, PepsiCo's Frito Lay , Inc., The Tetris Company, and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer this Fall

Old World Christmas ®, the premier brand of Christmas ornaments in the country, today announced four new licensing partnerships for the creation of hand-glittered blown glass ornaments. The Molson Coors Beverage Company, PepsiCo's Frito Lay Inc., The Tetris Company, and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer(R) will each have a line of delicately hand-painted, hand-glittered ornaments created to capture the spirit of the brands to be released later this year.

FAZE CLAN APPOINTS ZACH KATZ TO NEW ROLE OF PRESIDENT & CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

Today, FaZe Clan Inc., the lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, announced the appointment of Zach Katz as President and Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately. Katz, who has over 20 years of experience in the music content and talent business, will oversee FaZe Clan's content, talent, merchandise, consumer goods, sponsorships and esports businesses. Katz will report to FaZe Clan CEO Lee Trink .

Zach Katz - FaZe Clan President and Chief Operating Officer

"FaZe Clan sits at the intersection of gaming, creator economy and culture, all of which we believe is leading the growth of Web3," says Lee Trink, CEO of FaZe Clan. "We are squarely focused on building the future and by adding Zach to our team, we are gaining a proven leader who has extensive experience in working with innovative, cultural brands. Through my long standing relationship with Zach, I trust that he will help catapult our company into the next phase of growth, and bring operational excellence to FaZe as we become a public company."

As President and COO, Katz will work closely with the senior leadership team to grow the brand, prioritizing global expansion and developing new revenue-driving, innovative verticals. In his operations role, Katz will be focused on building internal systems that maximize efficiency, and foster a company environment that meets the demands and goals of the growing brand.

"Building on FaZe Clan's leadership in youth culture, our goal is to further push the boundaries of gaming to drive innovation in entertainment," says Katz. "I can't imagine a more exciting moment to join FaZe Clan's passionate team and community."

Katz began his career as a music attorney, then moved into music management, representing prominent artists, producers and songwriters. From there, he co-founded and served as CEO of the record label and music publishing company Beluga Heights in partnership with Sony Music, and later, Warner Brothers Records. Katz also served as Executive Vice President, Chief Creative Officer, and then President of Records, Publishing and Operations of artist-centric, global music company BMG and co-founded and served as CEO of music-tech investment fund Raised In Space Enterprises, which focuses on raising the value of music via investments in forward-thinking founders and technology. He earned a J.D. from Loyola School of Law in Los Angeles and a B.A. from The University of Southern California .

FaZe Clan announced in October 2021 , its plans to merge with B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ: BRPM) ("BRPM"), a special purpose acquisition company, to become a publicly traded company. The transaction is expected to close by July 2022 .

FaZe Clan Logo (PRNewsfoto/FaZe Clan)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/faze-clan-appoints-zach-katz-to-new-role-of-president--chief-operating-officer-301550749.html

SOURCE FaZe Clan

vivo S15 Pro Incorporates Pixelworks Visual Processing for Superior Mobile Gaming

Elevates Gaming Performance of vivo S15 Pro with Immersive Visual Quality and Advanced Game Display Filters

Pixelworks, Inc . (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of innovative video and display processing solutions, today announced that the latest vivo S15 Pro smartphone incorporates Pixelworks X5 Plus visual processor, providing users with authentic and silky-smooth visual quality for mobile gaming. Coupled with newly introduced game display filters, users can now further personalize the immersive viewing experience to enhance their competitive skills and enjoyment in the gaming world.

BLOCKLORDS Chooses Leading Layer 2 Scaling Solution Immutable X To Power Its Medieval Metaverse on Ethereum

BLOCKLORDS an upcoming asset powered economy game built by gamers for gamers, today announced they have chosen Immutable X the leading Layer 2 scaling solution for NFTs on Ethereum, to hyper-scale its medieval metaverse with fully gas-free and carbon-neutral NFTs. The partnership will ensure BLOCKLORDS' player community will have a robust NFT experience while immersing themselves in a fun and dynamic game that will stand the test of time.

BLOCKLORDS is led by its creator, David Johansson , who has previously built successful titles in the gaming world, such as Liberators and Seascape Network . It's operated by a growing team of artists, designers, and developers from highly reputable gaming studios like EA , Ubisoft, Paradox, and Creative Assembly.

Americas Cardroom Invites Players to its 21st Anniversary Celebration from May to October

US-facing poker site Americas Cardroom is turning 21 and inviting all players to a special party featuring lots of giveaways, huge tourneys with low buy-ins and a lot more. It's called the 21 st Anniversary Celebration and it runs May through October.

"We're sure our players remember turning 21 and the excitement it brought with their newfound freedom," stated Chris Moneymaker , Team Pro for Americas Cardroom. "We know you'll find equal excitement in our Anniversary Celebration whether it's at the Preparty, Party or Afterparty section."

