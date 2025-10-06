Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Shareholdings in Company

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

(" Company " )

Shareholdings in Company

06 October 2025 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO,OTC:FOLGF, AIM: FOG) was notified on 3 October 2025 that Sheffield Holdings, LP now holds 109,655,398 Common Shares of the Company, representing 9.89% of the currently issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Company.

Ends.

CONTACT DETAILS :

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. +353 1 676 8702
Philip O'Quigley, CEO +353 87 814 7042
Anne Flynn, CFO +353 1 676 9162
Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (NOMAD & Broker)
Neil McDonald / Adam Rae +44 131 220 9771


About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. is an international oil & gas company engaged in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets, with the current portfolio focused in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

For further information on Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. please visit www.falconoilandgas.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Falcon Oil & GasFO:CCTSXV:FOOil and Gas Investing
FO:CC
The Conversation (0)
Gas stove and world map.

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production

Natural gas is an important energy fuel, even as the world transitions to a carbon-free economy. When investing in this industry, it's key to know the ins and outs of natural gas production by country.Global natural gas production edged up 1.2 percent in 2024 to reach 4.12 trillion cubic meters,... Keep Reading...
Charbone Hydrogen (TSXV:CH)

Charbone Hydrogen

Keep Reading...
Charbone Hydrogene annonce des debentures convertibles de remplacement de 2M$

Charbone Hydrogene annonce des debentures convertibles de remplacement de 2M$

(TheNewswire) Brossard (Québec), le 18 septembre 2025 - TheNewswire - CORPORATION CHARBONE HYDROGÈNE (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF , OTCQB: CHHYF, FSE: K47 ) (« Charbone » ou la « Société »), une compagnie spécialisée dans la production et la distribution d'hydrogène vert, est heureuse d'annoncer la... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE Hydrogen Announces $2M Convertible Debentures Replacement

CHARBONE Hydrogen Announces $2M Convertible Debentures Replacement

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec, September 18, 2025 TheNewswire Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (the "Company" or "CHARBONE ") a company focused on green hydrogen production and distribution is pleased to announce the signature of Replacement Debentures... Keep Reading...
Coelacanth Energy President and CEO Rob Zakresky.

Coelacanth Energy CEO Targets 50,000 BOE/Day as Montney Resource Expands

Coelacanth Energy (TSXV:CEI) is targeting an eventual production ramp up to 50,000 barrels of oil equivalent (boe) per day as more zones at its Montney oil and gas project in BC, Canada, continue to be de-risked, according to the company’s president and CEO, Rob Zakresky “So the de-risking of... Keep Reading...
Alvopetro Announces Q3 2025 Dividend of US$0.10 Per Share

Alvopetro Announces Q3 2025 Dividend of US$0.10 Per Share

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV,OTC:ALVOF) (OTCQX: ALVOF) announces that our Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.10 per common share, payable in cash on October 15, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2025 . This dividend is... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Questcorp Mining Provides Update on Private Placement

Boundiali indicated gold resources grows by 53% in two month

PGO to Acquire White Dam Gold Operation in South Australia

Burbanks Drilling Returning Spectacular Grades

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Questcorp Mining Provides Update on Private Placement

Precious Metals Investing

Boundiali indicated gold resources grows by 53% in two month

Precious Metals Investing

PGO to Acquire White Dam Gold Operation in South Australia

Precious Metals Investing

Burbanks Drilling Returning Spectacular Grades

Base Metals Investing

New Drill Targets defined at Mt Hope Project

Gold Investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Prospector Metals Gains 356 Percent

Gold Investing

Editor's Picks: Gold Price Sets Sights on US$3,900, Silver Breaks US$48