Falcon Next-Gen Identity Security Innovations Expand Unified Protection for Every Identity, Closing the Gaps Legacy Solutions Create

Phishing-resistant MFA, enhanced privileged access, and identity-driven case management strengthen unified initial access, privilege control, and SOC response across human and agent identities

Fal.Con 2025 CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced new innovations in Falcon® Next-Gen Identity Security expanding unified protection for every identity human, non-human, and AI agent across the full hybrid identity lifecycle. With phishing-resistant MFA, modern privileged access, and automated response, CrowdStrike eliminates blind spots and consolidates fragmented controls, advancing identity security beyond legacy identity and access (IAM) and privileged access management (PAM) solutions.

"Identity is the front line of modern attacks. In today's enterprise, access is constantly evolving across identities spanning human users, machines, and AI agents that operate dynamically in hybrid environments," said Elia Zaitsev, chief technology officer at CrowdStrike. "Traditional IAM and PAM were designed to manage access, not stop adversaries. CrowdStrike closes the gaps adversaries exploit with these fragmented solutions, securing every identity across every stage of the attack and environment. Our latest innovations provide deeper visibility, more powerful automation, and streamlined response to extend the unified advantage of Falcon Next-Gen Identity Security."

Closing Gaps Legacy Solutions Create

Even with MFA and point capabilities bolted on, IAM and PAM fail to close critical gaps. They lack shared context across the attack chain and hybrid systems, increasing the complexity of stopping identity attacks. Falcon Next-Gen Identity Security was purpose-built with unified initial access, modern privileged access management, identity threat detection and response (ITDR), SaaS identity security, and agentic identity protection to stop identity-driven breaches across domains. New innovations include:

  • FalconID: Phishing-resistant, passwordless MFA built on FIDO2 standards delivers security-first identity verification, stopping adversaries before they log in. Delivered through the Falcon for Mobile app, FalconID is powered by real-time identity and endpoint telemetry for smarter access decisions, blocking techniques that bypass traditional MFA.
  • Enhanced Falcon Privileged Access: Simplifies complex AD and Entra ID configurations, automates grants and revocations via Microsoft Teams and Fusion SOAR, and delivers real-time visibility into access patterns to minimize standing privileges and reduce risk.
  • Identity-driven Case Management: Automatically correlates detections into a single Falcon® Next-Gen SIEM case, enriched with endpoint, cloud, and SaaS telemetry to deliver full context on cross-domain attacks, accelerating investigation and response.

To learn more about CrowdStrike's unified protection for every identity across the full hybrid identity lifecycle, read our blog and visit here .

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world's most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

Learn more: https://www.crowdstrike.com/
Follow us: Blog | X | LinkedIn | Instagram
Start a free trial today: https://www.crowdstrike.com/trial

© 2025 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike and CrowdStrike Falcon are marks owned by CrowdStrike, Inc. and are registered in the United States and other countries. CrowdStrike owns other trademarks and service marks and may use the brands of third parties to identify their products and services.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes descriptions of products, features, or functionality which may not currently be generally available. Any such references are provided for informational purposes only. The development, release, and timing of all features or functionality remain at our sole discretion and may change without notice. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Customers should make purchasing decisions based only on services and features that are currently generally available. For more information on our existing offerings please talk to your CrowdStrike representative.

CrowdStrike Holdings provides cybersecurity products and services aimed at protecting organizations from cyberthreats. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, identity protection, and log management. CrowdStrike went public in 2019 and serves customers worldwide.

