Falcon Energy Materials Uplists to OTCQB Venture Market

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, October 14, 2025 TheNewswire - Falcon Energy Materials plc (TSX-V: FLCN ) (" Falcon " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has been approved to uplist from the OTC Pink market to the OTCQB Venture Market (" OTCQB "), operated by OTC Markets Group Inc, effective today.
The OTCQB , established in 2010, serves as the premier U.S. marketplace for early-stage and developing companies. It provides improved visibility and greater access to U.S. investors and is recognized by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (" SEC ") as an "established public market."
Falcon's shares will trade on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol " FLCNF " while continuing to trade on the Toronto TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol " FLCN ".
Falcon believes this milestone will enhance liquidity, increase transparency, and broaden its exposure to both retail and institutional investors in the U.S. capital markets.
Matthieu Bos, Chief Executive Officer of Falcon, commented :
"This uplisting marks an important step in our growth strategy. Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market aligns with our commitment to increasing shareholder value, improving market visibility, and maintaining high standards of corporate governance."
For more information about the OTCQB and its requirements, visit www.otcmarkets.com.
About Falcon Energy Materials PLC
Falcon Energy Materials (TSX-V: FLCN) is aiming to be the premier provider of natural Coated Spheronized Purified Graphite, a critical component for energy storage solutions. As a dedicated chemical refiner of natural graphite concentrate, Falcon is working diligently towards the development of a state-of-the-art 25 ktpa CSPG production facility in Morocco. Once operational, this plant is projected to generate EBITDA of approximately $152 million annually, with an industry-leading EBITDA margin of around 62%.
Strategically partnered with leading Chinese technology firms and Tier One Moroccan partners, Falcon benefits from advanced technological expertise, access to high-quality raw materials and chemicals, and a prime geographical location—factors that will enable it to deliver consistent, high-quality supply to global markets.
With a clear focus on sustainable growth and innovation, Falcon aims to become the go-to producer of natural CSPG, supporting widespread adoption in energy storage and other emerging industries.
For additional information, please visit Falcon's website at www.falconem.net
Contact:
Matthieu Bos Matt Johnston
President & CEO IR Advisor
Email: m.bos@falconem.net Email: m.johnston@falconem.net
Telephone: +971 2307 4013
