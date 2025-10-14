Falcon Energy Materials Uplists to OTCQB Venture Market

(TheNewswire)

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, October 14, 2025 TheNewswire - Falcon Energy Materials plc (TSX-V: FLCN ) (" Falcon " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has been approved to uplist from the OTC Pink market to the OTCQB Venture Market (" OTCQB "), operated by OTC Markets Group Inc, effective today.

The OTCQB , established in 2010, serves as the premier U.S. marketplace for early-stage and developing companies. It provides improved visibility and greater access to U.S. investors and is recognized by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (" SEC ") as an "established public market."

Falcon's shares will trade on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol " FLCNF " while continuing to trade on the Toronto TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol " FLCN ".

Falcon believes this milestone will enhance liquidity, increase transparency, and broaden its exposure to both retail and institutional investors in the U.S. capital markets.

Matthieu Bos, Chief Executive Officer of Falcon, commented :

"This uplisting marks an important step in our growth strategy. Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market aligns with our commitment to increasing shareholder value, improving market visibility, and maintaining high standards of corporate governance."

For more information about the OTCQB and its requirements, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

About Falcon Energy Materials PLC

Falcon Energy Materials (TSX-V: FLCN) is aiming to be the premier provider of natural Coated Spheronized Purified Graphite, a critical component for energy storage solutions. As a dedicated chemical refiner of natural graphite concentrate, Falcon is working diligently towards the development of a state-of-the-art 25 ktpa CSPG production facility in Morocco. Once operational, this plant is projected to generate EBITDA of approximately $152 million annually, with an industry-leading EBITDA margin of around 62%.

Strategically partnered with leading Chinese technology firms and Tier One Moroccan partners, Falcon benefits from advanced technological expertise, access to high-quality raw materials and chemicals, and a prime geographical location—factors that will enable it to deliver consistent, high-quality supply to global markets.

With a clear focus on sustainable growth and innovation, Falcon aims to become the go-to producer of natural CSPG, supporting widespread adoption in energy storage and other emerging industries.

For additional information, please visit Falcon's website at www.falconem.net

Contact:

Matthieu Bos                                                        Matt Johnston

President & CEO                                                IR Advisor

Email: m.bos@falconem.net Email: m.johnston@falconem.net

Telephone: +971 2307 4013

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

cautionary note regarding forward-looking statementS

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or results or otherwise.

