Falcon Energy Materials plc Announces Notice of Annual General Meeting and Grant of Stock Option

(TheNewswire)
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, May 19, 2026 Falcon Energy Materials plc (TSX-V: FLCN) (OTCQB: FLCNF) ("Falcon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") will be held on Thursday June 18, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. (Abu Dhabi). The Notice of AGM, Management Proxy Circular, Proxy Form and Voting Instruction Form ("VIF") will be posted on the Company's website and on its SEDAR+ profile on Thursday May 28, 2026. Shareholders are encouraged to vote on the matters in advance of the AGM by following the instructions set forth in their Proxy Form or VIF.
Attendance of the General Meeting
The AGM will be held in person. Shareholders are strongly urged to vote by proxy in advance of the AGM. Registered shareholders or proxyholders representing registered shareholders attending the AGM in person will be considered to be present at the AGM for the purposes of determining quorum.
In order to attend the AGM in person, shareholders are asked to register their interest by email at jd.joly@falconem.net. The Company will reply to those authorized to attend the AGM with confirmation of attendance details.
Stock Option Grant
The Company granted to the certain key consultants an aggregate of 1,750,000 stock options ("Incentive Options"), each exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of C$0.97 on or before May 18, 2036, being the date that is 10 years from their date of grant. The Incentive Options will vest in four equal instalments over 18 months, with 25% of the Incentive Options vesting on the date hereof, and 25% of the Incentive Options vesting every 6 months afterward. All Incentive Options were granted in accordance with and subject to the terms of the Amended Stock Option Plan of the Company dated April 14, 2023.
About Falcon
Falcon Energy Materials (TSX-V: FLCN, OTCQB: FLCNF) is aiming to be the premier provider of natural Coated Spheroidized Purified Graphite ("CSPG"), a critical component for energy storage solutions. As a dedicated chemical refiner of natural graphite concentrate, Falcon is working diligently towards the development of a state-of-the-art 26 ktpa CSPG production facility in Morocco.
Strategically partnered with leading Chinese technology firms and Tier One Moroccan partners, Falcon benefits from advanced technological expertise, access to high-quality raw materials and chemicals, and a prime geographical location, factors that will enable it to deliver consistent, high-quality supply to global markets.
With a clear focus on sustainable growth and innovation, Falcon aims to become the go-to producer of natural CSPG, supporting widespread adoption in energy storage and other emerging industries.
For additional information, please visit Falcon's website at www.falconem.net.
Contact:
Matthieu Bos Matt Johnston
President & CEO IR Advisor
Email: m.bos@falconem.net Email: m.johnston@falconem.net
Telephone: +971 2307 4013
Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are included to provide information about management's current expectations and plans that allows investors and others to have a better understanding of the Company's business plans and financial performance and condition.
All information contained herein that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Generally, such forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "propose", "expect", "future", "believe", "advancement", "subject to", "once completed", "position", "directed", "continued", "working", "towards", "development", "enable", "aims" or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "will", "would" or "might". In particular and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements pertaining to (i) its aim to become the premier provider of natural CSPG; (ii) the development of a CSPG production facility in Morocco; (iii) factors that will enable it to deliver consistent, high-quality supply to global markets, including having partnered with leading Chinese technology firms and Tier One Moroccan partners and; (iv) its aim to become the go-to producer of natural CSPG that will support widespread adoption in energy storage and other emerging industries. .
Forward-looking information is based upon certain assumptions and other important factors that, if untrue, could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such information or statements. There can be no assurance that such information or statements will prove to be accurate. Key assumptions upon which the Company's forward-looking information is based include, without limitation: (i) the Company's ability to successfully advance the development and construction of its proposed production facility; (ii) the availability of financing and other resources necessary for the construction and operation of the proposed facility on acceptable terms; (iii) the continued availability and performance of technology partners, suppliers and other strategic counterparties; (iv) the ability of the Company to obtain all necessary regulatory approvals, permits and authorizations in a timely manner for the financing, construction and operation of the proposed production facility; (v) anticipated demand for the CSPG in energy storage and other emerging industries; (vi) favourable market conditions; (vii) the ability to achieve projected production capacity, operational efficiencies and product quality standards; and (viii) general economic, market and industry conditions. .
Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors and assumptions which may have been used. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: (i) volatile stock price; (ii) the general global markets and economic conditions; (iii) the possibility of write-downs and impairments; (iv) the risk associated with exploration, development and operations of mineral deposits and mine plans for the Company's mining operations; (v) the risk associated with establishing title to mineral properties and assets including permitting, development, operations and production from the Company's operations being consistent with expectations and projections; (vi) fluctuations in commodity prices, finding offtake takers and potential clients or enforcing such agreements against same, (vii) prices for diesel, process reagents, fuel oil, electricity and other key supplies being approximately consistent with current levels; (viii) production and cost of sales forecasts meeting expectations; (ix) the accuracy of the mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates of the Company; (x) labour and materials costs increasing on a basis consistent with the Company's current expectations; (xi) there being no significant disruptions affecting the operations of the Company whether due to artisanal miners, access to water, extreme weather events and other or related natural disasters, labour disruptions, supply disruptions, power disruptions, damage to equipment or otherwise; (xii) asset impairment (or reversal) potential, being consistent with the Company's current expectations; (xiii) risks associated to the accuracy of projections provided in a preliminary economic study which are preliminary in nature and which include significant of uncertainties; (xiv) risks associated with the availability and performance of strategic partners, suppliers and contractors; and (xv) other risks and uncertainties described or referred to in the section entitled "Risk and Uncertainties" in the Company's management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025, as updated from time to time in the Company's interim management's discussion and analysis for its quarterly financial periods, each of which is filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
Although the Company believes its expectations are based upon reasonable assumptions and has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Such forward-looking information has been provided for the purpose of assisting investors in understanding the Company's business, operations and exploration plans and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is given as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update such forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws. The Company qualifies all of its forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.
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