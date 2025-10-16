Falcon Energy Materials Pilot Plant Set for Q4 2025 Completion as Three Potential Customers Commence Sample Qualification Process

(TheNewswire)
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, October 16, 2025 TheNewswire - Falcon Energy Materials plc (TSX-V: FLCN)(OTCQB:FLCNF)(" Falcon " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce significant progress in the construction of its pilot plant (the " Pilot Plant ") at Jorf Lasfar, near Casablanca, Morocco a major milestone positioning Falcon as a leader in developing large-scale, high-purity coated spherical purified graphite (" CSPG ") for the global battery industry outside of China. First CSPG samples have been produced in China and three potential customers have commenced their CSPG qualification process.
The Pilot Plant remains firmly on track for completion and commissioning in Q4 2025, marking a key step towards securing long-term offtake agreements for Falcon's proposed 25,000 tonnes per annum (" tpa ") commercial scale anode facility (the " Anode Plant ").
HIGHLIGHTS
Civil construction works progressing under Open Steel Structure Maroc S.A.R.L (‘' Open Steel ''), the Moroccan subsidiary of Open Building Systems of China , leveraging extensive industrial infrastructure construction expertise.
Fabrication of structural steel completed , with delivery to site scheduled for late October;
All major processing equipment installed at Hensen Graphite Carbon Corporation (‘' Hensen ') in China, with shipment to Morocco expected in November 2025;
First CSPG samples have been produced for three potential customers to initiate large-scale qualification programs;
Strategic Advantage of the Pilot Plant in Morocco
The Pilot Plant is being developed within the industrial complex of Falcon's strategic partner Fluoralpha S.A. (" Fluoralpha ") at Jorf Lasfar – one of Morocco's most advanced industrial hubs. This prime and strategic location offers direct access to world-class port infrastructure, competitive operating costs, and proximity to both European and North American markets .
Civil construction is advancing steadily, and the completion of the Pilot Plant building, offices and ancillary infrastructure remains on track for late 2025.
"This Pilot Plant represents a pivotal milestone for Falcon—not just in producing CSPG samples, but in advancing toward the establishment of a major anode production facility outside China, positioning us as a key player in the global battery supply chain," stated Matthieu Bos, CEO of Falcon. "We are confident in the global availability of premium graphite feedstock and are actively testing several high-quality sources to ensure scalable, reliable supply for our growing operations."
Click Image To View Full Size Figure 1 : Pilot Plant civil construction works at Jorf Lasfar, Morocco
First CSPG Samples Delivered to Prospective Customers
Falcon has procured and assembled all equipment necessary to produce large-scale CSPG samples for potential customers. The Pilot Plant has been fully commissioned and tested at Hensen's facility in China, ensuring optimized performances prior to shipment of the complete Pilot Plant to Morocco.
Two distinct specifications – tailored to customers' requirements have been produced, with 50kg sample batches currently under evaluation by three major potential customers. Falcon expects to operate the Pilot Plant throughout October 2025, ahead of shipment to Morocco in November 2025 for final commissioning.
Figure 2 : Filter press inside Pilot Plant in Weihai, China
"Our strategic partnership with Hensen and Fluoralpha extends beyond construction; it signifies the development of a comprehensive, resilient industrial value chain crafted to lead the global battery market for decades to come," Mr. Bos added.
Figure 3 : Matthieu De Bos, Falcon's CEO (5 th from left), JD Joly, Falcon's CFO, with members from Fluoralpha and Hensen on site in Morocco.
About Falcon Energy Materials PLC
Falcon Energy Materials plc (TSX-V: FLCN) (OTCQB:FLCNF ) aims to become a fully integrated supplier of battery anode materials. The Company's integrated business model would result in the creation of a mine-to-market active anode material producer, hosting a large high-purity graphite production mine in the Republic of Guinea, and a value-added, coated spherical purified graphite conversion facility in Morocco.
With attractive operating costs, proximity to European end-markets and strong ESG credentials, the Company is poised to become a reliable supplier while promoting sustainability and supply chain transparency. Falcon is committed to generating sustainable, long-term benefits that are shared with the host countries and communities where it operates.
For additional information, please visit Falcon's website at www.falconem.net
