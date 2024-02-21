Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Experts Warn of Supply Cliff for Battery Raw Materials as Gigafactory Demand Builds

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs (Updated 2024)

Gwen Preston: Building a Successful Portfolio with Uranium, Gold and Copper Stocks

How is the Smart Money Investing in Mining Today?

Rare Earths Stocks: 8 Biggest Companies in 2024

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Trending Press Releases

Lithium Universe Secures Quebec Prime Industrial Land for Lithium Refinery

Technical Evaluation of the El Pilar Porphyry Copper System, Cuba

Integrated Cyber Commences Trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Key Milestone of 99.99% (4N) High Purity Alumina (HPA) Achieved at the Lake Hope Project, WA

Heritage Mining - 2023 Program Update & Six New High-Grade Targets

NorthStar Gaming Announces New Partnership Agreement with BettorView

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Nuclear Fuels

NF:CC

Lithium Universe

LU7:AU

Cardiol Therapeutics

CRDL:CA

Fireweed Metals

FWZ:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Gold
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Falcon Closes Final Tranche Of Private Placement

Falcon Closes Final Tranche Of Private Placement

Falcon Gold Corp. (TSX-V:FG)(FSE:3FA)(OTCQB:FGLDF) (the "Company") announces that it has closed the final tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") by issuing 5,315,167 units (the "Units") at $0.03 per Unit for gross proceeds of $159,455.01 (the "Final Tranche

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire an additional Share at an exercise price of $0.05 per Share for a period of five years.

In connection with the Final Tranche, the Company paid finder's fees consisting of $2,100 cash and 70,000 finder's warrants (the "Finder Warrants") to Raymond James Ltd. Each Finder Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Share at an exercise price of $0.05 per Share for a period of two years.

Pursuant to the Private Placement, the Company issued an aggregate 7,481,834 Units at $0.03 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $224,455.02.

The proceeds from the Final Tranche will be used for general working capital purposes, more specifically for general and administrative expenses (50%) and for exploration on its Canadian projects (50%). None of the proceeds from the Final Tranche will be used for payments to non-arm's length parties or persons conducting investor relations activities.

All securities issued in connection with the Final Tranche will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day after the issuance date. Final acceptance is subject to the TSX Venture Exchange.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Falcon Gold Corp.

"Karim Rayani"
Karim Rayani
Chief Executive Officer, Director

Telephone: (604) 716-1036
Email: info@falcongold.ca

Cautionary Language and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

This news release may contain forward looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE:Falcon Gold Corp.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Falcon GoldFG:CCTSXV:FGBase Metals Investing
FG:CC
Falcon Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Falcon Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Falcon Gold (TSXV:FG)

Falcon Gold


Keep reading...Show less
Falcon Gold Files Drill Permit, Great Burnt Copper Project Adjacent to Benton in Central Newfoundland

Falcon Gold Files Drill Permit, Great Burnt Copper Project Adjacent to Benton in Central Newfoundland

Falcon Gold Corp. (FG:TSX-V)(3FA:GR)(FGLDF:OTCQB); ("Falcon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the company has filed a drill permit application to conduct diamond drilling at it's Great Burnt Copper Project in central Newfoundland. Drilling is currently scheduled for Q1 2024, and is planned to test up to 10 geophysical anomalies with a maximum of 1100 meters of drilling

Falcon holds 2,275 hectares in the Great Burnt Camp, with licenses located north of, and contiguous to the Benton-Spruce Ridge Great Burnt Copper-Gold joint venture (see Figure 1). Benton Resources Inc. recently optioned the Great Burnt Copper Gold Project from Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd. In an agreement that allows Benton to earn a 70% interest in the property (press release dated August 17, 2023). The Benton-Spruce Ridge property is host to the Great Burnt Copper Zone, a deposit with an indicated resource of 381,300 tonnes at 2.68% Cu and inferred resources of 663,100 tonnes at 2.10% Cu. (https://www.spruceridgeresources.com/great-burnt.php). Recent drilling by Benton Resources Inc. over the Great Burnt Copper Deposit reported drill results that returned 7.20% Cu, 7.12 g/t Ag and 0.05% Co over 12.30 meters (press release dated December 5, 2023). Previous drilling in 2020 by Spruce Ridge Resources reported 8.06% Cu over 27.2m (TSXV: SHL press release dated March 18, 2021). The Great Burnt greenstone belt is prospective for copper and gold, and further hosts the South Pond A and South Pond B copper-gold zones, and the End Zone copper prospect along a 14 km mineralized corridor. The mineralized corridor occurs along a conductive trend that continues into Falcon's Great Burnt Copper Property (see Figure 2).

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Falcon Plans To Return for Phase 3 Drilling at Central Canada, Renegotiates Pre-Production - Net Smelter Royalty Payments

Falcon Plans To Return for Phase 3 Drilling at Central Canada, Renegotiates Pre-Production - Net Smelter Royalty Payments

Falcon Gold Corp. (TSX-V:FG)(FRA:3FA)(OTCQB:FGLDF); ("Falcon" or the "Company") previously announced the completion of the option and work requirements on the Central Canada project to earn its 100% interest in the project located in the Hutchinson Township, Atikokan, Ontario dated June 9, 2023

Falcon has successfully met all cash, share, and exploration expenditures over the 4-year option period for the project. Falcon has the right to purchase half of the 2% NSR (Net Smelter Royalty) for a payment of $1,000,000, leaving the vendors with 1%. With annual production pre-payments of $10,000 which will be deducted against future royalty payments. The Company has renegotiated the annual pre-production payments from $10,000 yearly to $5,000 yearly.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Falcon Receives Assays at Golden Brook "Gun Flap Hill" Project, Identifies Multiple Critical Element Anomalies

Falcon Receives Assays at Golden Brook "Gun Flap Hill" Project, Identifies Multiple Critical Element Anomalies

Falcon Gold Corp. (TSX-V:FG)(GR:3FA)(OTCQB:FGLDF); ("Falcon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the company has received assay results from the late spring, early summer 2023 exploration program conducted over the Gun Flap Hill project located in Southern Newfoundland. The project covers the northwestern portion of the Golden Brook Property, and is located approximately 160 kilometers southwest of Deer Lake. Samples from the first pass reconnaissance program have identified multiple anomalies from rock samples, including

  • Copper-Tantalum-Vanadium anomaly
  • Anomalous Gold
  • Nickel-Chromium anomaly
  • Multiple Critical and Rare Element anomalies including Lithium, Tantalum, Cerium, Lanthanum and Strontium

Prospecting surveys were completed by the company in late May and early June 2023 over predetermined target locations within the largely unexplored Gun Flap Hill project, as part of the company's Q2 2023 Reconnaissance Program. The program was developed to investigate the gold potential of the property through initial prospecting along predefined traverses over a number of priority target areas that were identified in 2022 on the basis of geophysical, geological and structural analysis completed by Falcon. The comprehensive review identified multiple areas deemed prospective in the northwestern part of the Golden Brook Property. A total of 57 rock samples were collected by the prospecting team and submitted to Eastern Analytical Ltd. In Springdale, Newfoundland, an ISO 17025 Certified Analytical Testing Facility, for 34 Element ICP Analysis. Sample collection included chip and grab samples from locations deemed of interest by the in-field personnel. Assay results identified anomalous gold (>5ppb) in three locations in association with quartz vein within granite host. The exploration program further identified multiple anomalous critical and rare metals, and the highlights from this sampling include the following:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Falcon Files Drill Permits at Hope Brook Near Kraken Pegmatite Field

Falcon Files Drill Permits at Hope Brook Near Kraken Pegmatite Field

Falcon Gold Corp. (TSXV:FG)(FRA:3FA)(OTCQB:FGLDF) and Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(FRA:04T)(OTCQB:MARVF) together (the Alliance) are pleased to announce that they have applied for drill permits to carry out activities on their Golden Brook prospects within the Hope Brook Property in southern Newfoundland. Two permit applications have been submitted, one for portable drilling across the property that will expand current prospecting permits and allow for portable drill-testing of targets across the entire property, and a second permit was submitted to diamond drill test prospects within the Kraken-Hydra trend, a trend represented by a 10km area of limited exploration between Benton-Sokoman's Kraken Li-Ta discoveries and the Hydra Cesium Discovery (see Sokoman's news release May 18, 2023). The portable drill permit application provides the opportunity to enhance the preliminary reconnaissance prospecting project completed in late spring and early summer, which identified the potential for pegmatites from the nearby Kraken pegmatite field to extend into the adjacent tenure held by Falcon. Though bedrock exposure in the area is limited, initial reconnaissance prospecting has resulted in the discovery of a new and previously unrecognized swarm of pegmatite and aplite dykes, and assay results from the sampling project are anticipated by early August. The diamond drill permit application includes 6 drill pad locations with 1,000 meters of drilling planned for 12 drill holes. The inaugural drill program will test for potential lithium, tantalum, and cesium-bearing pegmatites along the Kraken-Hydra trend. The Hope Brook Property covers a key central portion of the structural corridor along which the Kraken and Killick pegmatite dykes, Li-Ta soil anomalies, and Hydra Cesium Pegmatite Dyke have all been reported by Sokoman (see Sokoman's news release March 28, 2023). Falcon has applied for financial assistance for the Hope Brook project through Newfoundland's Junior Exploration Assistance (JEA) Program.Mr. Karim Rayani, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "An extreme fire season in Nfld last summer coupled with helicopter availability shortages meant delaying our inaugural exploration campaign until the spring of this year, and we took advantage of this current program to conduct regional scale prospecting and soil sampling efforts and eagerly await results from the assay lab. We have always been keen on our Lithium prospect, which we staked prior to the Lithium and Cesium discoveries by Sokoman and where our desktop studies showed high potential for the continuation of trends onto our ground. To have found a new swarm of pegmatite dykes is extremely encouraging and we are now gearing up for detailed soil sampling and portable drill testing to further define anomalous areas in advance of our inaugural diamond drilling campaign

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Marvel Discovery

Marvel JV Partner Files Drill Permits at Hope Brook Near Kraken Pegmatite Field

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV), (FRA:O4T), (OTCQB:MARVF); and Falcon Gold Corp. (TSXV:FG), (FRA:3FA), (OTCQB:FGLDF) together (the Alliance) are pleased to announce that Falcon Gold has applied for drill permits to carry out activities on their Golden Brook prospects within the Hope Brook Property in southern Newfoundland. Two permit applications have been submitted by Marvel's JV Partner, Falcon Gold, one for portable drilling across the property that will expand current prospecting permits and allow for portable drill-testing of targets across the entire property, and a second permit was submitted to diamond drill test prospects within the Kraken-Hydra trend, a trend represented by a 10km area of limited exploration between Benton-Sokoman's Kraken Li-Ta discoveries and the Hydra Cesium Discovery (see Sokoman's news release May 18, 2023

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Avrupa Minerals Ltd. 2023 Progress and 2024 Plans

Avrupa Minerals Ltd. 2023 Progress and 2024 Plans

(TheNewswire)

Avrupa Minerals Ltd.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VIZSLA COPPER PROVIDES UPDATES ON WOODJAM COPPER-GOLD PROJECT EXPANSION

VIZSLA COPPER PROVIDES UPDATES ON WOODJAM COPPER-GOLD PROJECT EXPANSION

Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) ( FRANKFURT : 97E0) (" Vizsla Copper " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition (the " Acquisition ") of a 100% interest in two mineral claims (the " Stope Baby Claims ") covering exploration ground contiguous with the Company's Woodjam Copper-Gold Project (the " Woodjam Project ").

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement (the " Purchase Agreement ") with an arm's-length, third party vendor (the " Copper Pit Vendor ") to acquire a 100% interest in two mineral claims (the " Copper Pit Claims ") covering exploration ground contiguous with the Woodjam Project.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Nickel Successfully Completes Initial Infill Drilling at Bannockburn Property "B" Zone; 2024 Exploration Program Conference Call to be Held on February 23

Canada Nickel Successfully Completes Initial Infill Drilling at Bannockburn Property "B" Zone; 2024 Exploration Program Conference Call to be Held on February 23

Highlights

  • First five holes drilled by Canada Nickel into the "B" Zone intersected multi-hundred metre intervals of 0.27-0.29% nickel and contained higher grade intervals of 0.3% nickel or better
    • Higher grade intervals included 16.5 metres of 0.54% nickel
      within a larger interval of 54 metres of 0.38% nickel in BAN23-04
  • Upcoming summer 2024 drill program will complete the Canada Nickel drill program in preparation for an initial resource later in 2024
  • Company to host a webcast and conference call to discuss 2024 exploration program on Friday, February 23 rd , 2024 at 11 a.m. Eastern Time

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) is pleased to announce assay results from its 2023 drill program within the "B" Zone at Bannockburn a 100% owned Canada Nickel property.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Subsidiary CO2 Lock Corp. Achieves Successful Injection of CO2 at SAM Project in British Columbia

FPX Nickel Subsidiary CO2 Lock Corp. Achieves Successful Injection of CO2 at SAM Project in British Columbia

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide an update on the activities of CO2 Lock Corp. (" CO2 Lock "), its majority-owned subsidiary specializing in carbon capture and storage (" CCS ") via permanent mineralization. CO2 Lock has completed a comprehensive field program at its SAM site in central British Columbia including the first-ever successful injection of CO 2 into a brucite-rich ultramafic mineral project. This achievement marks a significant milestone in the development of CO2 Lock's innovative in-situ CO 2 mineralization technology.

Highlights
  • Successful injection of CO 2 at depth, with downhole sensors verifying the desired CO 2 content throughout the carbonated water injection, bolstering confidence in the effectiveness of CO2 Lock's proprietary approach
  • Geological analysis confirms that the SAM deposit has promising mineralogy for CO 2 mineralization and permanent storage, with high values of brucite (key carbon-reactive mineral)
  • Extraction of multi-tonne surface bulk sample for use in an ex-situ CO 2 mineralization pilot at CO 2 Lock's laboratory in the Vancouver area

"The promising geological analysis and successful demonstration of the CO 2 injection into the SAM project highlight the significant potential of CO2 Lock's in-situ mineralization technology," commented Martin Turenne , FPX's President and CEO. "We look forward to seeing CO2 Lock's next steps in advancing its proprietary approaches to both in-situ and ex-situ carbon mineralization at its SAM project."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Trident Royalties PLC Announces Portfolio Update: Sonora Lithium Royalty

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Portfolio Update: Sonora Lithium Royalty

Trident Royalties PLC ("Trident" or the "Company") (AIM:TRR)(OTCQB:TDTRF), the diversified mining royalty company, is pleased to provide an update in respect of Sonoroy Holdings Limited ("Sonoroy"), its 50%-held joint venture which agreed to acquire a 3.0% Gross Revenue Royalty (1.5% attributable to Trident) (the "Royalty", and the acquisition thereof, the "Transaction") over the Sonora Lithium Project in Mexico ("Sonora") from the Estate of Colin Orr-Ewing (the "Estate

In accordance with the terms of the agreement to acquire the Royalty, the long-stop date to complete the Transaction has been extended to 31 December 2026. Trident has also agreed that other than in limited circumstances, the repayment date for its loan to Sonoroy is extended until the earlier of: (i) 31 December 2026; or (ii) completion of the Transaction.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Trident Royalties PLC Announces Completion of Revolving Credit Facility

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Completion of Revolving Credit Facility

Trident Royalties PLC ("Trident" or the "Company") (AIM:TRR)(OTCQB:TDTRF) is pleased to announce that, following the announcement on 29 November 2023, the Company has now signed the facility agreement with BMO Capital Markets and CIBC for a new US$40 million revolving credit facility (the "RCF"), with an option to increase the facility to US$60 million via an accordion feature. The proceeds will be applied to retire the existing US$40 million secured debt facility provided by Macquarie Bank Limited

The key terms of the new RCF are outlined below:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Falcon Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Falcon Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Source Rock Royalties Recognized as a Top 50 TSX Venture Exchange Company

Avrupa Minerals Ltd. 2023 Progress and 2024 Plans

CleanTech Lithium: Invitation to PDAC 2024 Booth 2610

Forum Energy Metals to Present in March at the Red Cloud Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase and the PDAC 2024 Convention in Toronto, Canada

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

CleanTech Lithium: Invitation to PDAC 2024 Booth 2610

Copper Investing

Forum Energy Metals to Present in March at the Red Cloud Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase and the PDAC 2024 Convention in Toronto, Canada

Precious Metals Investing

Prismo Metals Inc. Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to visit them at Booth 3010 at PDAC 2024 in Toronto, March 3-6

Energy Investing

Cosa Resources Acquires the Cosmo Uranium Property, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Precious Metals Investing

FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL URANIUM STAKING AND PROVIDES UPDATE FOR MURMAC AND STRIKE URANIUM PROJECTS

Battery Metals Investing

Brunswick Launches Maiden Drilling Campaign at Elrond

×