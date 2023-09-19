Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Falcon Gold (TSXV:FG)

Falcon Announces Warrant Repricing and Extension

FALCON GOLD CORP. (FG: TSX-V), (3FA: GR), (FGLDF: OTCQB); (the "Company") announces that the Company intends to reprice and extend the expiry date of a total of 2,058,500 share purchase warrants exercisable at $0.25 per common share expiring on October 9, 2023 (the "Warrants"). The Warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement which closed on October 9, 2021. The Company proposes to reprice the Warrants to $0.10 per share and extend the expiry date by an additional two years to October 9, 2025.

All other terms and conditions of the Warrants remain unchanged. The extension of the Warrants is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Falcon Gold Corp.

"Karim Rayani" Karim Rayani

Chief Executive Officer, Director

Telephone: (604) 716-0551

Email: info@falcongold.ca

Cautionary Language and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. This news release may contain forward looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Source

Click here to connect with FALCON GOLD CORP. (FG: TSX-V), (3FA: GR), (FGLDF: OTCQB); to receive an Investor Presentation

gold explorationgold stocksnickel investingtsxv stockstsxv:fgGold Investing
FG:CC
Falcon Gold
Falcon Gold
