Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2025)

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs

10 Top Oil-producing Countries

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

5 Best-performing Canadian Uranium Stocks of 2024

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?

Top 5 NASDAQ Cybersecurity Stocks (Updated January 2025)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production

Investing in Graphene Companies

Trending Press Releases

Term Sheet for Hydrogen Supply and Offtake with Uniper

Fortune Minerals Provides an Update of NICO Project Test Work, Rio Tinto Process Collaboration & Feasibility Study

Mawson Passes the Verification Process for Sustainable Exploration in Finland

Full HMW Phase 2 (21Ktpa LCE) Mining Permit Granted

Element79 Gold Corp. Announces Grant of Management Cease Trade Order

Cygnus and Doré Copper Complete Merger

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

First Helium

HELI:CA

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Dore Copper Mining

DCMC:CC

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

World Uranium Outlook 2025

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2025 Uranium Outlook

2025 Gold Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Falco Horne 5 Mining Project Bape Report

Falco Horne 5 Mining Project Bape Report

Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: FPC) (" Falco " or the " Company ") welcomes the report of the Bureau d'audiences publiques sur l'environnement (BAPE), in which the commission of inquiry brings to the attention of the relevant decision-making bodies various elements that require commitments, actions or modifications, with a view to issuing government authorizations. This commission examined the Falco Horne 5 mining project (the " Project ") from a sustainable development perspective, and, at this stage of the project's development, it is customary for the commission to request additional studies and analyses in order to clarify certain aspects of the Project. It is important to note that to date, more than 90% of the commission's opinions related to the Project have already been considered, planned or initiated. Falco has summarized its main findings in a summary of highlights .

In addition, more than 50% of the commission's opinions suggested updating various existing studies. Falco wishes to reiterate that these updates and analyses are already included in its project planning and will be submitted to government authorities at the appropriate time, as part of the Quebec regulatory process for the Falco Horne 5 project.

In terms of content, the report:

  • Sheds light on Rouyn-Noranda's current specific socio-community and health context.
  • States that the methodology and the various approaches used to produce the predictive model are appropriate and comply with best practices in the field, and that the estimates of seismic potential are therefore fully adequate.
  • Emphasizes that the Project would contribute to the Plan québécois pour la valorisation des minéraux critiques et stratégiques 2020-2025 and, in a real but moderate way, to Quebec's energy transition and decarbonization.
  • Acknowledges that the Project could significantly stimulate and strengthen the regional and provincial mining industry, and notes that it could also stimulate innovation and consolidate the activities of both regional and Quebec companies.

Application of the precautionary principle: at the heart of the commission's opinions

Falco welcomes the continued application of the precautionary principle in the report's conclusions and sees this as an opportunity to further improve the Project, by continuing the work already begun, in close collaboration with stakeholders, local communities and the relevant authorities.

Falco would also like to point out that many of the recommendations made by the commission in its report are also addressed to the Quebec government, the City of Rouyn-Noranda and other partners, and that more than a third of the recommendations offer avenues of reflection for the mining industry as a whole, which could contribute to its evolution in a more sustainable development perspective. With the start-up anticipated for 2030, Falco has the time it needs to meet the expectations expressed.

Health and safety: a priority

With the health and safety of Rouyn-Noranda's citizens at the heart of Falco's priorities, a committee of experts will be set up in January 2025 to determine the acceptable parameters and operating conditions to ensure the cohabitation of the Project and the Radio-Oncology Center of the Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux de l'Abitibi-Témiscamingue (CISSSAT).

Several discussion groups have been or are in the process of being set up. These consultation mechanisms will give the community the opportunity to actively participate in the search for appropriate solutions. The commission also recommended that the Minister include in his decree the Integrity Program - residences and infrastructures , a Falco initiative that was presented to the public in the fall of 2024.

Hélène Cartier, Vice-President, Environment, Sustainable Development and Community Relations, commented: " Given the project's stage of development, we expected the findings of the commission and fully accept the challenge of integrating its main conclusions, which reflect the input of the groups participating in the hearings. These high expectations also reflect our own commitment to environmental and social excellence. Our vision has always been to seamlessly integrate our project into the community. We will work with the Ministère de l'Environnement, de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques, de la Faune et des Parcs (MELCCFP) to complete the environmental analysis in order to obtain the decree. "

Luc Lessard, President and Chief Executive Officer added: " In light of the BAPE report, we will continue our efforts to improve the Horne 5 project so that it meets the public's expectations. We are convinced of the lasting and significant benefits for the entire region. We will take the time to analyze the report in detail with our experts, but we are pleased to have passed one of the last stages of the environmental assessment process. BAPE's contribution is just one of the elements intended to inform the recommendation that the Minister of the MELCCFP will make to the Council of Ministers. "

Falco is confident that, with appropriate adjustments and ongoing collaboration with stakeholders over the next few years, solutions can be found that will ultimately enable the Project to be completed while meeting environmental and social expectations.

About Falco Resources

Falco is one of the largest mineral claim holders in the province of Quebec, with an extensive portfolio of properties in the Abitibi-Témiscamingue greenstone belt. Falco holds rights to approximately 67,000 hectares of land in the Noranda Mining Camp, which represents 67% of the camp as a whole and includes 13 former gold and base metal mining sites. Falco's main asset is the Horne 5 project located beneath the former Horne mine, which was operated by Noranda from 1927 to 1976 and produced 11.6 million ounces of gold and 2.5 billion pounds of copper. Osisko Development Corp. is Falco's largest shareholder, with a 16% interest in the Company.

For more information, please contact:
Hélène Cartier
Vice-President, Environment, Sustainable Development and Community Relations
514-216-8611
hcartier@falcores.com

Luc Lessard
President and Chief Executive Officer, Falco Resources
514 261-3336
info@falcores.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Statements, other than statements of historical facts, may be forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "plans", "expects", "seeks", "may", "should", "could", "will", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", or variations including negative variations thereof of such words and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing statements, the Corporation obtaining all required governmental and regulatory approvals, are forward-looking statements. Forward- looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual plans, results, performance or achievements of Falco to differ materially from any future plans, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risk and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set out in Falco's annual and/or quarterly management discussion and analysis and in other of its public disclosure documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, as well as all assumptions regarding the foregoing. Although Falco believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, Falco disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Falco ResourcesFPC:CCTSXV:FPCBase Metals Investing
FPC:CC
Falco Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Falco Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Falco Resources (TSXV:FPC)

Falco Resources


Keep reading...Show less
FALCO ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

FALCO ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

TSXV - FPC

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Falco Announces Election of Directors and Closing of Its Senior Debt Transactions

Falco Announces Election of Directors and Closing of Its Senior Debt Transactions

Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: FPC) (" Falco " or the " Corporation ") announces that the five (5) nominees listed in the management information circular dated November 4, 2024, were elected as directors of Falco.

Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the annual and special meeting of shareholders on December 10, 2024, are set out below:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Falco Advances Towards Development of the Horne 5 Project

Falco Advances Towards Development of the Horne 5 Project

Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX.V:FPC) (" Falco " or the " Corporation ") is pleased to provide a corporate update on its flagship Horne 5 Project located in Rouyn-Noranda, Québec (the " Falco Horne 5 Project " or the " Project "). Following the completion of the public hearing process with the Office of Public Hearings on the Environment (" BAPE "), Falco continues to file documentation and provide responses to the BAPE, in view of the completion of its report, which is due for submission to the Minister of the Environment, the Fight Against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks by December 26, 2024. Also, with the continued strength in gold and copper, Falco will work towards updating the 2021 Feasibility Study, which utilized a gold price of US$1,600 and a copper price of US$3.25lb, with targeted completion for H1-2025.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Falco Announces Extension of Its Senior Debts

Falco Announces Extension of Its Senior Debts

Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: FPC) (" Falco " or the " Corporation ") is pleased to announce that the Corporation has entered into binding agreements (i) with Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (" Osisko ") in order to extend the maturity date of the Corporation's existing convertible secured senior loan (the " Osisko Loan ") from December 31, 2024 to December 31, 2025; and (ii) with Glencore Canada Corporation (" Glencore ") in order to extend the maturity date of the Corporation's existing senior secured convertible debenture (the " Glencore Debenture ") from December 31, 2024 to December 31, 2025.

Luc Lessard, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation commented: " The concurrent extensions of the Corporation's senior debts demonstrate the strong relationship and long-standing support of Osisko and Glencore to Falco and the development of the Horne 5 Project. Such extensions provide the Corporation with additional flexibility to pursue the permitting and development of this project".

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Falco Announces Creation of Technical and Strategic Committees With Glencore Canada Corporation

Falco Announces Creation of Technical and Strategic Committees With Glencore Canada Corporation

Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: FPC) (" Falco " or the " Corporation ") is pleased to announce the creation and establishment of Technical and Strategic Committees (collectively the " Committees "), as contemplated by the terms of the Operating Licence and Indemnity Agreement (" OLIA ") concluded with Glencore Canada Corporation (" Glencore ") on January 23, 2024.

The creation of the Committees confirms the parties' recognition that the successful development, construction, operation and closure of the Falco Horne 5 Project in a manner that ensures the safety and operational integrity of the Horne Smelter operations, requires coordination and communication between Falco and Glencore at multiple levels.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bold Ventures Receives Assays up to 68 g/t gold at the Newly Discovered 111 Zone at the Burchell Gold and Copper Property

Bold Ventures Receives Assays up to 68 g/t gold at the Newly Discovered 111 Zone at the Burchell Gold and Copper Property

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce that it has received additional grab sample results ranging from 10 ppb Au up to 68,000 ppb Au (68 gt or 2.2 ozt gold (Au)) at the newly identified 111 ("one-eleven") Zone at its Burchell Gold and Copper Property ("the Property"). The samples were collected during a short follow up sampling program in December 2024, in the vicinity of previous samples taken in November 2024. The November samples returned values ranging from

The 8 new samples collected at the 111 Zone in December consist of strongly sheared, strongly silicified, sericitized, tuffaceous mafic to intermediate volcanics, containing generally minor but up to 5% disseminated pyrite, and several fine specks of visible gold in the case of the sample which returned 68 g/t Au. The east-northeast-trending zone has limited exposure and appears to be at least 3 meters wide in outcrop, situated within a broad (>100 m wide) alteration zone that coincides with a prominent magnetic low. The zone of anomalous gold remains open in all directions.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cygnus increases highly prospective, under-explored ground position by 50%

Cygnus increases highly prospective, under-explored ground position by 50%

Chibougamau Copper-Gold Project, Canada

Two diamond drill rigs about to arrive on site as part of strategy to grow the resource and test brownfield exploration targets

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Appoints Thomas Reid CPA, CA to its Board of Directors

Heritage Mining Appoints Thomas Reid CPA, CA to its Board of Directors

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - January 7, 2025 Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE: HML FRA:Y66) ("Heritage" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Thomas Reid to the Company's board of directors (the "Board"). Mr. Reid will be succeeding James Fairbairn, who has retired from the Board with immediate effect.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Noble and Canada Nickel Announce Signing of Definitive Agreement for Creation of ExploreCo

Noble and Canada Nickel Announce Signing of Definitive Agreement for Creation of ExploreCo

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (" Noble " or the " Company ") (TSXV: NOB) (OTCQB: NLPXF) is pleased to announce that it has signed a Definitive Implementation Agreement with  Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel") whereby Noble and Canada Nickel will spin-out certain mining claims (the "Properties") into a new company to consolidate their interests in large tonnage, low grade nickel projects northeast of Timmins, Ontario

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nuvau Minerals Inc. Provides Corporate Update and 2025 Objectives

Nuvau Minerals Inc. Provides Corporate Update and 2025 Objectives

Nuvau Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NMC) (the "Company" or "Nuvau"), is pleased to provide an update on the Company's ongoing work programs at the Matagami Mining Camp.

In 2025, Nuvau will strive to continue building on its previous successes, advancing exploration efforts, and looking to increase resources.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Blackstone Expands Strategy to Pursue Copper-Gold Projects

Blackstone Expands Strategy to Pursue Copper-Gold Projects

Blackstone Minerals (BSX:AU) has announced Blackstone Expands Strategy to Pursue Copper-Gold Projects

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

Falco Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Falco Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Pinnacle Provides Reminder on the Company's Upcoming Annual General Meeting

Bold Ventures Receives Assays up to 68 g/t gold at the Newly Discovered 111 Zone at the Burchell Gold and Copper Property

Brunswick Exploration Drills 37 Meters at 1.14% Extending the MR-3 Dyke at the Mirage Project

Cygnus increases highly prospective, under-explored ground position by 50%

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Pinnacle Provides Reminder on the Company's Upcoming Annual General Meeting

Battery Metals Investing

Brunswick Exploration Drills 37 Meters at 1.14% Extending the MR-3 Dyke at the Mirage Project

Gold Investing

Best and Final Offer for Mako Gold Limited

Gold Investing

Alain Corbani: Gold's Clear Path to US$3,000 in 2025, Silver's Volatile Outlook

Oil and Gas Investing

Energizing the Future: How Green Hydrogen is Shaping Sustainable Investments

Precious Metals Investing

Grande Portage Resources Initiates Sensor-Based Ore Sorting Testwork

Lithium Investing

Lithium Market Forecast: Top Trends for Lithium in 2025

×