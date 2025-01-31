Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Falco Announces Extension of Certain Deadlines and Other Amendments Under the Silver Stream Transaction

Falco Announces Extension of Certain Deadlines and Other Amendments Under the Silver Stream Transaction

Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: FPC) (" Falco " or the " Corporation ") is pleased to announce that the Corporation and Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (" Osisko ") have entered into an amendment to the silver purchase agreement dated February 27, 2019 (the " Silver Stream ") relating to Falco's Horne 5 Project. The amendment postpones certain deadlines granted to Falco to achieve milestones set as conditions precedent to Osisko funding the remaining instalments of the stream deposit and certain other deadlines.

The amendment comprises additional changes to reflect the execution of the operating license and indemnity agreement (" OLIA ") with Glencore in January 2024, including that the funding of the second and third instalment of the stream deposit will be subject to Falco demonstrating that financial assurances in favour of Glencore under the OLIA can be satisfied. The amendment also increases the minimum equity financing required as a condition precedent to funding the second and third instalments to reflect inflation since the initial execution of the Silver Stream as well as a revised provision on the calculation of interest payable to Osisko once production has commenced or should commencement of production be postponed. A copy of the amendment has been filed under Falco's profile at www.sedarplus.ca .

The independent directors of the Corporation have approved such amendments under the Silver Stream.

About Falco

Falco Resources Ltd. is one of the largest mineral claim holders in the Province of Québec, with extensive land holdings in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. Falco owns approximately 67,000 hectares of land in the Noranda Mining Camp, which represents 67% of the entire camp and includes 13 former gold and base metal mine sites. Falco's principal asset is the Falco Horne 5 Project located under the former Horne mine that was operated by Noranda from 1927 to 1976 and produced 11.6 million ounces of gold and 2.5 billion pounds of copper. Osisko Development Corp is Falco's largest shareholder owning a 16% interest in the Corporation.

For further information, please contact:
Luc Lessard
President, Chief Executive Officer and Director
514-261-3336
info@falcores.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Statements, other than statements of historical facts, and including statements relating to the funding of the instalments of the stream deposit, may be forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "plans", "expects", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved", the negative of these terms and similar terminology although not all forward-looking statements contain these terms and phrases. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk that the conditions precedent to the funding of the remaining instalments of the Silver Stream may not be satisfied and the other risk factors set out in Falco's annual and/or quarterly management discussion and analysis and in other of its public disclosure documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, as well as all assumptions regarding the foregoing. Although Falco believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this press release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except as required by applicable law, Falco disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


Falco Resources (TSXV:FPC)

Falco Resources


