FALCO ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF FIRST TRANCHE OF BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

FALCO ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF FIRST TRANCHE OF BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

TSX.V - FPC

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

 Falco Resources Ltd. (TSXV: FPC) (" Falco " or the " Corporation ") is pleased to announce the closing of the first tranche (the " First Tranche ") of its previously announced "best efforts" brokered private placement (the " Offering ") with Red Cloud Securities Inc. (" Red Cloud "), acting as lead agent and sole bookrunner on behalf of a syndicate of agents including Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Paradigm Capital Inc. (collectively, the " Agents "). Under the First Tranche of the Offering, Falco has issued an aggregate of 4,058,269 units of the Corporation (the " Units ") at a price of C$0.23 per Unit and 4,464,286 flow-through shares of the Corporation (each, a " FT Share ", and collectively with the Units, the " Offered Securities ") at a price of C$0.28 per FT Share, for aggregate gross proceeds of C$2,183,402 .

Each Unit consists of one common share (each, a " Common Share ") of the Corporation and one half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one Common Share at a price of C$0.35 at any time on or before that date which is 24 months after the closing date of the First Tranche of the Offering. Each FT Share consists of one Common Share issued as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act ( Canada ) (the " Income Tax Act ").

The Corporation intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of Units for the advancement of the Horne 5 Project in Québec as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes. The net proceeds from the sale of the FT Shares will be used to fund exploration on the Corporation's other properties. The FT Shares will be issued as "flow-through shares" as defined in subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act. The Corporation will, in a timely and prescribed manner and form, incur (or be deemed to incur) resource exploration expenses which (i) will constitute "Canadian exploration expenses" as defined in subsection 66.1(6) of the Income Tax Act and "flow through mining expenditures" as defined in subsection 127(9) of the Income Tax Act, and (ii) will, for eligible Québec resident subscribers of FT Shares, be entitled to both additional 10% deductions provided for under section 726.4.10 and section 726.4.17.2 of the Taxation Act (Québec) (" Qualifying Expenditures "), in an amount equal to the amount raised pursuant to the sale of FT Shares, and the Corporation will, in timely and prescribed manner and form, renounce the Qualifying Expenditures (on a pro rata basis) to each subscriber of FT Shares with an effective date of no later than December 31, 2024 in accordance with the Income Tax Act and the Taxation Act (Québec).

In connection with the closing of the First Tranche of the Offering, the Corporation paid the Agents a cash commission totaling C$116,170 and have issued the Agents 446,859 non-transferrable compensation warrants (each, a " Broker Warrant "). Each Broker Warrant entitles the Agents to purchase one Common Share of the Corporation at an exercise price of $0.23 per Broker Warrant at any time for a term of 24 months following the date of issuance.

All Common Shares and Warrants issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a hold period of four months plus one day from the date of issuance of the Offered Securities under applicable securities laws in Canada .

Insiders of the Corporation subscribed for 395,478 Units under the Offering. Each transaction with an insider of the Corporation constitutes a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (" MI 61-101 "). The Corporation is relying on exemptions from the formal valuation requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to section 5.5(a) and the minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to section 5.7(1)(a) in respect of such insider participation as the fair market value of the transaction, insofar as it involves interested parties, does not exceed 25% of the Corporation's market capitalization.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements thereunder.

About Falco

Falco Resources Ltd. is one of the largest mineral claim holders in the Province of Québec, with extensive land holdings in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. Falco owns approximately 67,000 hectares of land in the Noranda Mining Camp, which represents 67% of the entire camp and includes 13 former gold and base metal mine sites. Falco's principal asset is the Horne 5 Project located under the former Horne mine that was operated by Noranda from 1927 to 1976 and produced 11.6 million ounces of gold and 2.5 billion pounds of copper. Osisko Development Corp. is Falco's largest shareholder owning a 16.7% interest in the Corporation.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release .

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to anticipated business plans or strategies, including any subsequent tranches of the Offering. Statements, other than statements of historical facts, may be forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "plans", "expects", "seeks", "may", "should", "could", "will", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", or variations including negative variations thereof of such words and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing statements, he proposed use of the proceeds of the Offering and references to a potential second tranche of the Offering are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual plans, results, performance or achievements of Falco to differ materially from any future plans, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risk and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set out in Falco's annual and/or quarterly management discussion and analysis and in other of its public disclosure documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca , as well as all assumptions regarding the foregoing. Although Falco believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, Falco disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Falco Resources Ltd.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2024/27/c6405.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

FPC:CC
Falco Resources
Falco Resources (TSXV:FPC)

Falco Resources


End of the BAPE Public Information Period 

End of the BAPE Public Information Period 

Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: FPC) (" Falco " or the " Corporation ") would like to thank all those who participated and enriched the discussions during the public information period of the Bureau d'audiences publiques sur l'environnement (BAPE) and reiterates its commitment to working closely with the community, environmental groups, and authorities for the success of Falco's Horne 5 Project (" Falco's Horne 5 Project " or the " Project" ).

This information period, which was held from April 24 to June 10, 2024, allowed citizens, groups, the municipality and organizations to learn about the various environmental, economic and social aspects of the Project. During this period, it was also possible to make requests for public consultation or mediation to the Minister of the Environment, the Fight against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Falco Announces Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of Up to C$5.0 Million

Falco Announces Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of Up to C$5.0 Million

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: FPC) (" Falco " or the " Corporation ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Red Cloud Securities Inc. to act as lead agent and sole bookrunner on behalf of a syndicate of agents including Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Paradigm Capital Inc. (collectively, the " Agents "), in connection with a "best efforts" private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$5,000,000 from the sale of the following:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Falco Thanks the Community for Its Participation at the BAPE Public Information Session

Falco Thanks the Community for Its Participation at the BAPE Public Information Session

Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: FPC) (" Falco " or the " Corporation ") provides a positive assessment of the public information meeting of the Bureau d'audiences publiques sur l'environnement (" BAPE ") held on May 21 st at the Petit Théâtre du Vieux-Noranda. More than 200 people came for information and to ask questions about Falco's Horne 5 Project (" Falco's Horne 5 Project " or the " Project ") not counting webcast participants, which demonstrates the population's high level of interest in the Project for all the surrounding communities.

This public information session allowed the population and various organizations to obtain details on the Project and answers on subjects of concern to them. Falco's team has been engaged and listening to citizens since day one. To that effect, Falco has heard each of the concerns raised during the public information session and again invites the population to come meet the team at Espace Falco, located at 157 Avenue Principale, in Rouyn-Noranda.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Falco Appoints Red Cloud to Provide Promotional Services

Falco Appoints Red Cloud to Provide Promotional Services

Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: FPC) (" Falco " or the " Corporation ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a services agreement (the " Agreement ") with Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. (" RCFS ") pursuant to which RCFS has agreed to provide certain advisory services to the Corporation, including advice on marketing and social media activities, in accordance with Policy 3.4 of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange ").

Under the engagement, RCFS will be paid a fee of $10,000 per month for the services it will render starting on April 4 th , 2024, for an initial twelve-month term, which may be reduced to six months in certain circumstances (the " Initial Term "). The Agreement will transition to a month-to-month basis following the Initial Term. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and RCFS will not receive common shares or options as compensation.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Falco Announces Granting of Stock Options

Falco Announces Granting of Stock Options

Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: FPC) (" Falco " or the " Corporation ") announces that the Board of Directors approved the grant of incentive stock options to key employees, officers and directors to purchase up to an aggregate of 3,440,000 common shares in the capital stock of the Corporation. Grants are subject to a three-year vesting period and a five-year term. The options were granted at an exercise price of $0.36 per share being the closing price of the common shares of the Corporation on the TSX Venture Exchange on April 2, 2024.

About Falco

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Forte Minerals Corp. Closes Oversubscribed Private Placement Offering

Forte Minerals Corp. Closes Oversubscribed Private Placement Offering

(Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States of America)

Forte Minerals Corp. ("Forte" or the "Company") (CSE:CUAU)(OTCQB:FOMNF)(Frankfurt:2OA), is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") (see press release dated June 5, 2024). The Offering was initially set for 7,500,000 units but, due to high demand, was oversubscribed, resulting in the issuance of 8,953,000 units at a price of CAD $0.20 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of CAD $1,790,600

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Aston Bay Announces Planned Exploration Program at its Epworth Sediment Hosted Copper-Silver-Zinc-Cobalt Project, Nunavut, Canada

Aston Bay Announces Planned Exploration Program at its Epworth Sediment Hosted Copper-Silver-Zinc-Cobalt Project, Nunavut, Canada

Airborne geophysics, structural mapping, and sampling to define drill targets

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSX-V:BAY)(OTCQB:ATBHF) (the "Company" or "Aston Bay") is pleased to announce the proposed summer 2024 exploration program at its Epworth sediment hosted copper-silver-zinc-cobalt project located 80 kilometres ("km") southeast of Kugluktuk in Nunavut, Canada

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Ascendant Appoints McGovern Hurley As Company Auditor

Ascendant Appoints McGovern Hurley As Company Auditor

Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSX:ASND)(OTCQB:ASDRF)(FRA:2D9) ("Ascendant" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed McGovern Hurley LLP as its auditor until the next meeting of shareholders

The appointment of McGovern Hurley follows mutual agreement between Ascendant and KPMG LLP and the subsequent notice from KPMG LLP to resign as auditor of the Company.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

FPX Nickel Advances Baptiste Project Engagement Initiatives with Opening of Community Office in Fort St. James

FPX Nickel Advances Baptiste Project Engagement Initiatives with Opening of Community Office in Fort St. James

 FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX Nickel " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the opening of a Fort St. James office ( "Community Office" ) and hiring of a locally-based Community Manager to support ongoing and increased engagement with First Nation governments and with local businesses and communities for the Baptiste Nickel Project (" Baptiste " or " the Project "). These measures are being implemented to support the Company's commitments to collaboration for responsible project development, in particular with the First Nations whose territories encompass the proposed mine project area, including the Tl'azt'en Nation, the Binche Whut'en, the Yekooche First Nation, and the Takla Nation.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Quetzal Copper Mobilizes Drill Rig to the Cristinas Project, Chihuahua Mexico

Quetzal Copper Mobilizes Drill Rig to the Cristinas Project, Chihuahua Mexico

Quetzal Copper Corp. (TSXV: Q) ("Quetzal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of field work at the Cristinas Project in Chihuahua, Mexico, with the mobilization of field and drill crews to site.

The planned field program includes 1,500 m to 3,000 m drill program focused on stepping down-dip from open, high-grade copper intercepts from the 2014 program. Then the company plans to perform a downhole InfiniTEM XL geophysical survey - a deep penetrating tool with a depth of investigation of up to 1,000 m below surface - to expand on the existing EM anomalies.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

StrategX Elements Corp. Completes $4.5 Million Charity FT Private Placement

StrategX Elements Corp. Completes $4.5 Million Charity FT Private Placement

StrategX Elements Corp. (CSE: STGX) ("StrategX" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the successful completion of its previously announced $4,500,000 charity flow-through private placement (the "Charity FT Financing"). No warrants or finder's fees were issued or paid in conjunction with this financing.

The Charity FT Financing, closed on June 24, 2024, involved the issuance of 15,000,000 common shares (the "Charity FT Shares") priced at $0.30 per share, generating gross proceeds of $4,500,000. These funds will be dedicated to funding "Canadian exploration expenses" qualifying as "flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures," pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada), related to StrategX's properties by December 31, 2025. The Company will renounce all Qualifying Expenditures in favour of Charity FT Shares subscribers effective December 31, 2024. All Charity FT Shares issued under the Charity FT Financing are subject to a hold period expiring October 25, 2024, in accordance with applicable securities laws in Canada and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

