Factory-custom Attitude: Dodge Debuts Satin Black Hood Graphic, Fratzog Dual Stripes Options for SIXPACK-powered Charger Models

-

  • New Satin Black hood graphic and Fratzog dual stripes factory-customization options now available for SIXPACK-powered Dodge Charger Scat Pack and R/T models
  • Stripes carry red trim accents and a unique, repeating Fratzog logo pattern that fills in each stripe
  • New Satin Black hood graphic offers a high contrast accent point to the Charger's available exterior colors, accentuating Charger's sculpted power dome
  • Additional exterior and performance accessories for SIXPACK-powered Charger available through Mopar
  • Satin Black hood graphic features starting U.S. MSRP of $395, with Fratzog dual stripes available at a starting MSRP of $1,695
  • Entire Charger multi-energy lineup is open for orders, featuring standard all-wheel drive and available in both two-door and four-door models 

Dodge is cranking up power of choice for SIXPACK-powered 2026 Charger Scat Pack and Charger R/T models with two new factory-fresh customization options: a stealthy new Satin Black hood graphic and Fratzog logo-patterned dual stripes.

The new appearance upgrades complement the SIXPACK-powered Charger's muscular performance hood and modern widebody stance while honoring the Charger muscle car's heritage-inspired design. 

"This is just the start of what owners can expect when it comes to customizing the all new SIXPACK-powered Charger," said Matt McAlear, Dodge CEO. "Our enthusiasts want personalization options, and the Fratzog dual stripes and new Satin Black hood graphic are just the beginning in turbocharging customization for the SIXPACK. We're leaning all the way in on factory backed personalization choices so customers can build their Charger their way." 

The new Satin Black hood graphic offers a high contrast accent point to the Charger's available exterior colors and accentuates the Charger's sculpted power dome. The Satin Black graphic is positioned in the center of the hood, extending to the unique SIXPACK hood bezel.

Using the Fratzog logo, the new symbol of Dodge brand next-generation vehicles, Satin Black Fratzog dual stripes help the Charger stand apart from the pack with red trim accents and a unique, repeating Fratzog logo pattern that fills the inside of each stripe. 

The stripes, first offered on Charger Daytona models, are compatible with Charger models equipped with both glass and steel roofs. The Fratzog dual stripes are specially designed to allow occupants to view the Fratzog pattern while looking through glass-roof-equipped Chargers.

The two new Charger options join a full menu of exterior and performance accessories for the SIXPACK-powered Charger available now or coming soon through Mopar, including bodyside graphics, performance cat-back exhaust kit, bright pedal covers and more.

The new Satin Black hood graphic is available for order starting at a U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $395, with Fratzog dual stripes for the SIXPACK-powered Charger available at an MSRP of $1,695.

Charger Lineup on a Hot Streak 
The all new Charger multi-energy lineup is generating buzz and accolades from across the industry, earning a string of prestigious honors, including:

The full Dodge Charger multi-energy lineup is open for orders, available in both internal combustion engine and battery-electric power, two or four doors, with standard all-wheel drive. The lineup includes: 

For more information on the new Dodge Charger, visit Dodge.com

Dodge
For 112 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Today, that legacy roars louder than ever in the next-generation lineup of Dodge, America's performance brand.

The new Dodge Charger multi-energy lineup features:

  • the 550-horsepower Dodge Charger Scat Pack, powered by the 3.0L Twin Turbo SIXPACK high-output (H.O.) engine — the most powerful Hurricane engine in production
  • the SIXPACK-powered standard-output (S.O.) 420-horsepower Dodge Charger R/T with standard all-wheel drive and the highest entry-level horsepower of any muscle car 
  • the world's quickest and most powerful muscle car in the all-electric 670-horsepower Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack

Every Charger comes standard with all-wheel drive and offers two-door coupe or four-door sedan configurations — because muscle should never be one size fits all.

The Dodge lineup is also fueled by the fastest American gas-powered SUV ever, the 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, powered by the legendary supercharged HEMI V-8 engine, now available in all 50 states. The new Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak opens up a can of crazy on the three-row SUV, unlocking millions of potential customization combinations. The 360-horsepower 5.7-liter Durango GT HEMI AWD remains the most affordable AWD V-8 in the industry.

Dodge is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

