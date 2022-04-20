Cleantech Investing News

Facedrive Inc. is pleased to announce its plans for a corporate name change to "Steer Technologies Inc." including a restyling of most offerings to "STEER", a brand that the Company acquired from Exelon in September of 2020. The rebranding will include a stylized "E" as the Company's logo, emphasizing the Company's ESG  DNA and values. The Company feels the new name and logo better encapsulate ...

Facedrive Inc. (the " Company ") (TSXV: FD), (OTCQX: FDVRF) is pleased to announce its plans for a corporate name change to "Steer Technologies Inc." (" STEER ") including a restyling of most offerings to "STEER", a brand that the Company acquired from Exelon in September of 2020. The rebranding will include a stylized "E" (from the word STEER) as the Company's logo, emphasizing the Company's ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) DNA and values. The Company feels the new name and logo better encapsulate the entirety of its value proposition as an integrated ESG technology platform offering on-demand and subscription-based mobility services aimed at bringing people together, through conscientious commerce, and moving the world forward. As such, the Company sees the rebranding as a catalyst to further demand for its growing EV subscription and other mobility based services such as delivery, reflecting the next stage in the evolution of its original transportation and technology mandate.

The Company anticipates the rebranding of offerings to start immediately and be substantially complete within Q2 2022. The Company also intends to announce a formal notice of shareholder meeting in the coming weeks where it will seek approval for Articles of Amendment to effect an official corporate name change to "STEER Technologies Inc.", among other business.

"We are extremely excited to reposition our brand as "STEER". We always want our brand to represent: 1) a means to steer the world towards eco-friendliness and social responsibility; 2) the agility and nimbleness necessary to steer us into the future; and 3) the global dynamics of diversity and growth that will require responsible leaders to steer the world through. In business terms, we envision ourselves to be at the cutting edge of steering the mobility industry into this new era of On-Demand and Pay-As-You-Go Subscription services," said Suman Pushparajah , CEO of the Company.

About the Company

Facedrive is an integrated ESG technology platform offering on-demand and subscription-based mobility services aimed at bringing people together, through conscientious commerce, and moving the world forward. As part of this commitment, the Company's vision is to bring people together in conscientious commerce through a series of connected-offerings that serve as entry points for targeted ESG-conscious users and enterprises. The Company's offerings generally fall into two categories: On-Demand services incorporating Rideshare and Delivery businesses, and Subscription-based offerings led by its flagship electric vehicle subscription business, Steer EV, and others such as its health technology business. The Company's intention is for its entire platform to ultimately be powered by EcoCRED, the company's interactive carbon credits analytics, trading and education platform.

For more about the Company, visit www.facedrive.com .

Facedrive Inc.

100 Consilium Pl, Unit 400, Scarborough, ON , Canada M1H 3E3 www.facedrive.com

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this press release contains forward-looking information, including with respect to Facedrive's business, operations and condition, management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions, and the company's forward plans to rebrand. This information is based on management's reasonable assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to us and are made as of the date of this press release. Actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information as a result of various factors, including an inability on part of the Company to get shareholder or TSXV approval for the corporate name change. Information regarding our expectations of future results, performance, achievements, prospects or opportunities or the markets in which we operate is forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances. Many factors could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward- looking statements.

See "Forward-Looking Information" and "Risk Factors" in Facedrive's Annual Management Discussion & Analysis (MD&A) for the year ended December 31, 2020 (filed on SEDAR on April 30, 2021) and its interim MD&A for the period ended September 30, 2021 (filed on SEDAR on November 29, 2021 ) for a discussion of the uncertainties, risks and assumptions associated with these statements and other risks. Readers are urged to consider the uncertainties, risks and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking information and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. We have no intention and undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation and regulatory requirements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Facedrive Inc.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/20/c1938.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

FacedriveFD:CACleantech Investing
FD:CA
Tantalus to Report First Quarter Financial Results on May 10, 2022

Tantalus to Report First Quarter Financial Results on May 10, 2022

Tantalus Systems (TSX: GRID) ("Tantalus" or the "Company"), a smart grid technology company focused on helping build sustainable utilities for the future, is pleased to announce that the Company will release its first quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, after the market closes. The Company will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss the financial results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at 11:00 am Eastern Time.

Conference Call

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Northstar to Present at 2022 Asphalt Roofing Manufacturers Association Spring Committee & Board Meeting Series in Kansas City

Northstar to Present at 2022 Asphalt Roofing Manufacturers Association Spring Committee & Board Meeting Series in Kansas City

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ROOF), (OTCQB: ROOOF) ("Northstar" or the "Company") has announced that it will be presenting at the 2022 Asphalt Roofing Manufacturers Association ("ARMA") Spring Committee & Board Meeting Series. The Company's presentation "Repurposing Asphalt Roofing Materials" will highlight the Company's important contribution to the fight against landfill waste. The presentation is scheduled for April 26, 2022 at 8:30 am Central Time . Speaking at this event from Northstar will be the following:

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. logo (CNW Group/Northstar Clean Technologies Inc.)

  • Aidan Mills , President & CEO, Director
  • Gord Johnson, Co-Founder, Director, President of Empower
  • Kellie Johnston , Chief Sustainability Officer

The 2022 ARMA meetings are being held in person in Kansas City, Missouri , from April 25-28, 2022 , and will also be made available virtually for those who are unable to attend in person.

About ARMA

The Asphalt Roofing Manufacturers Association (ARMA) is a trade association representing North America's asphalt roofing manufacturing companies and their raw material suppliers. The association includes the majority of North American manufacturers of asphalt shingles and asphalt low slope roof membrane systems. Information that ARMA gathers on modern asphalt roofing materials and practices is provided to building and code officials, as well as regulatory agencies and allied trade groups. Committed to advances in the asphalt roofing industry, ARMA is proud of the role it plays in promoting asphalt roofing to those in the building industry and to the public.

For more information about ARMA and the 2022 Spring Committee & Board Meeting Series, visit www.asphaltroofing.org .

About Northstar

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. is a Vancouver -based clean technology company focused on the sustainable recovery and reprocessing of asphalt shingles. Northstar has developed a proprietary design process for taking discarded asphalt shingles, otherwise destined for already over-crowded landfills, and extracting the liquid asphalt, aggregate and fiber for usage in new hot mix asphalt, construction products and other industrial applications. Focused on the circular economy, Northstar plans to reprocess used or defective asphalt shingle waste back into its three primary components for reuse/resale at its Empower Pilot Facility in Delta, British Columbia . As an emerging innovator in sustainable processing, Northstar's mission is to be the leader in the recovery and reprocessing of asphalt shingles in North America , extracting the recovered components from asphalt shingles that would otherwise be sent to landfill.

For further information about Northstar, please visit www.northstarcleantech.com .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,
Aidan Mills
President & CEO, Director

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSXV has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/northstar-to-present-at-2022-asphalt-roofing-manufacturers-association-spring-committee--board-meeting-series-in-kansas-city-301522370.html

SOURCE Northstar Clean Technologies Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/11/c5604.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
dynaCERT and Galaxy Power Applaud the Canadian Clean Technology Tax Incentives of Budget 2022

dynaCERT and Galaxy Power Applaud the Canadian Clean Technology Tax Incentives of Budget 2022

dynaCERT Inc. (TSX: DYA) (OTCQX: DYFSF) (FRA: DMJ) (" dynaCERT " or the "Company") and Galaxy Power Inc. ("Galaxy Power") applaud the recently announced changes proposed in the Canadian Government's Budget of April 7, 2022 ("Budget 2022") regarding the creation of a 30% new Tax Credit for Investments in Clean Technology focused on net-zero technologies, battery storage and clean hydrogen, the new 30% Critical Mineral Exploration Tax Credit and certain other provisions relating to expanding clean technology tax incentives associated with flow through shares, including the expansion of Class 43.1 and 43.2 Canadian Renewal and Conservation Expense ("CRCE") tax definitions, and certain new deductions (collectively the "Clean Tech Incentives").

Successful Consultative Meetings:

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Facedrive Announces Closing of Fully-Subscribed $17.5M Private Placement of Units

Facedrive Inc. (" Facedrive " or the " Company ") (TSXV: FD) (OTCQX: FDVRF), a Canadian "people-and-planet first" tech ecosystem, is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously-announced non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement ") on a fully-subscribed basis. Pursuant to the Private Placement, the Company issued 29,661,016 units (the " Units "), at a subscription price of $0.59 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $17.5 million . As previously announced, each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a " Share ") and one common share purchase warrant (a " Warrant "), with each Warrant entitling the holder to acquire one additional Share (a " Warrant Share ") at a price of $0.73 per Warrant Share for a period of 36 months. As announced on March 28, 2022 the Company decided to upsize the Private Placement from $15 million to $17.5 million as a result of strong investor interest and expected oversubscription, which ended up materializing.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Tantalus and Energy Toolbase Partner to Secure First of Several Projects Bringing a Commercial-Grade Microgrid Solution to Market

Tantalus and Energy Toolbase Partner to Secure First of Several Projects Bringing a Commercial-Grade Microgrid Solution to Market

Tantalus Systems (TSX: GRID) ("Tantalus" or the "Company"), a smart grid technology company focused on helping build sustainable utilities, is pleased to announce the deployment of an industry-leading commercial microgrid project being delivered in partnership with Energy Toolbase ("ETB"), which provides a suite of project modeling, energy storage control and asset monitoring products for solar and storage microgrid deployments.

Tantalus, through its recent acquisition of DLC Systems d/b/a Congruitive ("Congruitive"), and ETB are jointly supporting the deployment of a microgrid that includes solar panels and battery storage to provide resiliency to the headquarters of a major construction company in Riverdale, California. Designed to address the broader global microgrid market, which is expected to grow by nearly 18% annually to US$26B by 2026, the combined solution will enable the construction company to manage demand charges, perform load shifting and take advantage of other economic optimizations while being connected to the electric distribution grid, as well as providing resiliency to maintain operations in the event the headquarters experiences a power outage from their local utility. During grid power outages, the microgrid will automatically reconfigure the solar and storage system into an islanded resource, delivering backup power to the building. As part of the deployment, ETB's energy management system, known as Acumen EMS™, is providing the intelligence layer to manage the economic optimization of the system. Through its Congruence.IQ™ ("C.IQ™") Microgrid Controller, Tantalus is delivering the necessary software and tools to manage the microgrid during grid outages.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Greenlane Renewables Announces Change in Management

Greenlane Renewables Announces Change in Management

~Greenlane announces resignation of Lynda Freeman as CFO to spend time with family~

Greenlane Renewables Inc. ("Greenlane") (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G) today announced that Lynda Freeman Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), has provided notice to resign her position as CFO effective the end of June to pursue time with family. The Company has begun the process of seeking a successor. Ms. Freeman will continue on a full-time basis until June 30th to support this transition, and expects to remain on a part time basis in an alternate role after June 30th .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×