Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL; FSE:XZ7) announces additional results of 2021 surface field work on its Muskwa Copper Project. See Figure 1 below

Figure 1 - General Property Location

Fabled Copper Corp., Tuesday, August 16, 2022, Press release picture

The Muskwa Project is comprised of the Neil Property, the Toro Property and the Bronson Property located in northern British Columbia. See Figure 2 below.

Figure 2 - Location Map

Fabled Copper Corp., Tuesday, August 16, 2022, Press release picture

Peter Hawley, President, CEO reports; " The Bronson property comprises 4 mineral tenures covering approximately 2,524.6 hectares and to date, we have reported on the Book 6 UAV drone mission, surface sampling, geophysical survey, structural survey and ASTER compilation. In addition, we have reported on the Book 9 and 10 which may be the southern extent of the Book 6, the sampling on the 428 central , the 428 South, the PJ 100 and PJ 105 copper occurrences and now the last occurrence worked on the Bronson copper occurrence during the 2021 field season. See Figure 3 below."

Figure 3 - Bronson Property, Bronson Occurrence Location

Fabled Copper Corp., Tuesday, August 16, 2022, Press release picture

Bronson Copper Occurrence

The area containing the Bronson Occurrence was prospected on July 19 and August 3, 2021 and while overflying the occurrence an old adit and 3 veins, to the north-northeast, were observed along a near vertical trending cliff face. The adit was probably excavated to provide platforms for underground drill stations. See Photo 1 below

Photo 1 - Bronson Property, Bronson Copper Occurrence

Fabled Copper Corp., Tuesday, August 16, 2022, Press release picture

On August 3, 2021 in the valley located north and downslope of the ridge hosting the adit, 4 examples of quartz-carbonate float were collected. Sample D-723404 was taken from a large piece of float (1 meter by 0.5 meters) that was located 500 meters north-northwest of the adit at an elevation of 1837 meters. This sample was mineralized with 6% chalcopyrite and 1% bornite and had a copper content of 8.17%. See Photo 2, Table 1 below.

Photo 2 - Bronson Copper Occurrence, Sample # D-723404 - 8.17% Copper

Fabled Copper Corp., Tuesday, August 16, 2022, Press release picture

Three samples, D-723411-413, collected in the east end of the valley, upslope from sample D-723404 at elevations of 1,886-1,946 meters, contained a pyrite concentration of trace to 10% and trace copper (

The broad, east-northeast valley, south of the adit and veining, was prospected on July 19 and August 3, 2021. On a cliff face the position of an old drill pad was observed at an elevation of 2,247 meters, see Photo 2 below.

Photo 2 - Bronson Property, Bronson Copper Occurrence

Fabled Copper Corp., Tuesday, August 16, 2022, Press release picture

A highly mineralized (25-35% chalcopyrite, 1% bornite & Co bloom) float sample D-723398 was collected, assaying 23.1% copper and 36.5 g/t silver, see Photo 3 and Table 1 below.

Photo 3 - Bronson Copper Occurrence, Sample D-723398 - 23.10% Copper, 36.50 g/t Silver

Fabled Copper Corp., Tuesday, August 16, 2022, Press release picture

In a north-northeast trending valley off of the property, 150 meters south of the southwest corner an old campsite was visited on Aug. 3, 2021 Old remnants of the old camp still remain and a small amount of old drill core was found at an elevation of 1735 meters. See Photo 4 below.

Photo 4 - Bronson Copper Occurrence, Old Drill Core

Fabled Copper Corp., Tuesday, August 16, 2022, Press release picture

Table 1 - Bronson Property Bronson Copper Occurrence Samples

Sample Number

Elevation (meters)

Sample Type

Copper %

Silver

g/t

D - 723404

1,837

Float

8.17

D - 723411

1,946

Float

0.01

D - 723412

1,893

Float

0.009

D - 723413

1,886

Float

0.01

D - 723398

1,976

Float

23.10

36.50

All samples taken were photographic and a GPS location was taken, plus a metal sample tag left in place for future reference if required. All this data plus the assay results were geotagged and placed in a .kml /.kmz file for use such as google earth for easy reference. See Photo 5 below.

Photo 5 -Bronson Occurrence, Geotagged data

Fabled Copper Corp., Tuesday, August 16, 2022, Press release picture

QA QC Procedure

Analytical results of sampling reported by Fabled Copper Corp represent rock samples submitted by Fabled Copper Corp staff directly to ALS Chemex, Vancouver, British Columbia Canada. Samples were crushed, split, and pulverized as per ALS Chemex method PREP-31, then analyzed for ME-ICP61 33 element package by four acid digestion with ICP-AES Finish. ME-GRA21 method for Au and Ag by fire assay and gravimetric finish, 30g nominal sample weight.

Over Limit Methods

For samples triggering precious metal over-limit thresholds of 10 g/t Au or 100 g/t Ag, the following is being used:

Au-GRA21 Au by fire assay and gravimetric finish with 30 g sample.

Ag-GRA21 Ag by fire assay and gravimetric finish.

Fabled Copper Corp. monitors QA/QC using commercially sourced standards and locally sourced blank materials inserted within the sample sequence at regular intervals.

About Fabled Copper Corp.

Fabled Copper is a junior mining exploration company. Its current focus is to creating value for stakeholders through the exploration and development of its existing copper properties located in northern British Columbia. The Muskwa Project comprises a total of 76 claims in two non-contiguous blocks and totals approximately 8,064.9 hectares, located in the Liard Mining Division in northern British Columbia.

Mr. Peter J. Hawley, President and C.E.O.
Fabled Copper Corp.
Phone: (819) 316-0919
peter@fabledcopper.org

For further information please contact:
info@fabledcopper.org

The technical information contained in this news release has been approved by Peter J. Hawley, P.Geo. President and C.E.O. of Fabled, who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on plans, expectations and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to certain factors and assumptions, including, that the Company's financial condition and development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events and that the Company obtains any required regulatory approvals.

Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: impacts from the coronavirus or other epidemics, general economic conditions in Canada, the United States and globally; industry conditions, including fluctuations in commodity prices; governmental regulation of the mining industry, including environmental regulation; geological, technical and drilling problems; unanticipated operating events; competition for and/or inability to retain drilling rigs and other services; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; stock market volatility; volatility in market prices for commodities; liabilities inherent in mining operations; changes in tax laws and incentive programs relating to the mining industry; as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company as set forth in the Company's continuous disclosure filings filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.

