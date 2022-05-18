Resource News Investing News

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL; FSE:XZ7) is pleased to announce that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") in the United States

DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a U.S. company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC are considered to be "DTC eligible". DTC eligibility is expected to create a seamless process of trading and enhance liquidity of the Company's common shares in the United States over time. The ability to have the Company's common shares electronically cleared and settled in the United States is far more convenient and reduces the costs incurred in trading shares. With the Company's common shares now traded electronically, existing investors benefit from greater liquidity over time and execution speeds, while new U.S. based investors are less restricted from participating in trading the Company's shares.

About Fabled Copper Corp.

Fabled Copper is a junior mining exploration company. Its current focus is to creating value for stakeholders through the exploration and development of its existing copper properties located in northern British Columbia. The Muskwa Project comprises a total of 76 claims in two non-contiguous blocks and totals approximately 8,064.9 hectares, located in the Liard Mining Division in northern British Columbia.

Mr. Peter J. Hawley, President and C.E.O.

Fabled Copper Corp.
Phone: (819) 316-0919
peter@fabledcopper.org

For further information please contact:
info@fabledcopper.org

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on plans, expectations and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to certain factors and assumptions, including, that the Company's financial condition and development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events and that the Company obtains any required regulatory approvals.

Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: impacts from the coronavirus or other epidemics, general economic conditions in Canada, the United States and globally; industry conditions, including fluctuations in commodity prices; governmental regulation of the mining industry, including environmental regulation; geological, technical and drilling problems; unanticipated operating events; competition for and/or inability to retain drilling rigs and other services; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; stock market volatility; volatility in market prices for commodities; liabilities inherent in mining operations; changes in tax laws and incentive programs relating to the mining industry; as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company as set forth in the Company's continuous disclosure filings filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Fabled Copper Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/701909/Fabled-Copper-Announces-DTC-Eligibility

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Fabled CopperCSE:FABLBase Metals Investing
FABL:CC
Fabled Copper Corp

Fabled Copper


Keep reading...Show less
Surface Geophysics Outlines Parallel EM Conductor to the Eagle Vein at Davis Keays

Surface Geophysics Outlines Parallel EM Conductor to the Eagle Vein at Davis Keays

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE: FABL; FSE: XZ7) announces the results of 2021 surface field work on it's Muskwa Copper Project. See Figure 1 below

Figure 1 - General Property Location

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fabled Copper Reports on the Davis Keays Eagle Vein Area with 6 Additional Parallel Veins Discovered and Values as High as 6.73% Copper

Fabled Copper Reports on the Davis Keays Eagle Vein Area with 6 Additional Parallel Veins Discovered and Values as High as 6.73% Copper

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) announces the results of the 2021 surface field work on it's Muskwa Copper Project. See Figure 1 below

Figure 1 - General Property Location

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fabled Copper Corp. Reports on the Davis Keays UAV Drone Mission Survey

Fabled Copper Corp. Reports on the Davis Keays UAV Drone Mission Survey

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL) (FSE:XZ7) announces the results of 2021 surface field work on it's Muskwa Copper Project. See Figure 1 below

Figure 1 - General Property Location

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fabled Copper Report up to 1.47% Copper on the Ram Creek Copper Occurrence

Fabled Copper Report up to 1.47% Copper on the Ram Creek Copper Occurrence

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) announces the 13th set of results of 2021 surface field work on it's Muskwa Copper Project comprised of the Neil Property and the Toro Property in Northern British Columbia. The Company also holds rights to the Bronson Property. See Figure 1 below

Figure 1 - Location Map

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fabled Copper Locates New Copper Discovery Based on Geophysics and Increases Land Package by an Additional 2,924.43 Hectares

Fabled Copper Locates New Copper Discovery Based on Geophysics and Increases Land Package by an Additional 2,924.43 Hectares

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL; FSE:XZ7) announces the results of the 2021 surface field work on it's Muskwa Copper Project where pure geophysics and boots on the ground exploration has led to the discovery of what is believed to be the possible Neil vein extension

Figure 1 - General Location

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lion Copper and Gold Announces Agreement for Stage One Work Program with Rio Tinto and Commencement of Permitting Process

Lion Copper and Gold Announces Agreement for Stage One Work Program with Rio Tinto and Commencement of Permitting Process

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. (TSXV: LEO) (OTCQB: LCGMF) ("Lion CG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has reached final agreement with Rio Tinto America Inc. ("Rio Tinto") on the scope of the Stage 1 Program of Work referenced in the Parties' March 18, 2022 Option Agreement. See news release dated March 21, 2022 for details.

With this key milestone achieved, Rio Tinto will provide funding to the Company in the amount of US$3,750,000 for Mason Valley project development, exploration efforts and other agreed-upon corporate purposes, including without limitation:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NPV increases to C$383M with average EBITDA of C$102m pa for Superior Lake Zinc Project

NPV increases to C$383M with average EBITDA of C$102m pa for Superior Lake Zinc Project

(TheNewswire)

Metallum Resources Inc.

HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Goldplay Signs Letter of Agreement With Portuguese State Owned Mining Company and Files Joint Exploration Application in the World-Class Iberian Pyrite Belt

Goldplay Signs Letter of Agreement With Portuguese State Owned Mining Company and Files Joint Exploration Application in the World-Class Iberian Pyrite Belt

TSXV:AUC)(USOTCQB:AUCCF)(Frankfurt:9FY), (the "Company" or "Goldplay"), is pleased to announce that it has signed a Letter of Agreement (the "LOA") with Empresa de Desenvolvimento Mineiro SA ("EDM"), a Portugese State owned mining company, in regards to an application submitted for a new exploration concession totaling 137 square kilometers ("Monte das Mesas " or the "Property") located in the world-class VMS district in the Iberian Pyrite Belt ("IBT"). The Company believes that the Property holds great potential to host significant base and precious metals mineralization

The LOA was signed by Goldplay and EDM on April 7, 2022 and the Property's exploration application has been filed with the Portuguese Mines Department on May 6, 2022. A consortium agreement will be signed upon granting of the mineral rights. EDM will participate with 15% and Goldplay with 85% in the consortium. EDM will have a free carried interest in the consortium until Goldplay has completed a total of 650,000 Euro in exploration costs. This amount represents the total of EDM's previous exploration expenditures on the Property. Future exploration costs in excess of 650,000 Euro will be funded by each party on proportional basis.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Emerita Accelerates Diamond Drill Program at Romanera Deposit and Increases Program to 70,000 meters

Emerita Accelerates Diamond Drill Program at Romanera Deposit and Increases Program to 70,000 meters

Emerita Resources Corp. (TSX V: EMO; OTC: EMOTF) (the "Company" or "Emerita") announces that with the permitting for the Romanera and El Cura deposits now completed at its wholly owned Iberia Belt West Project ("IBW" or the "Project") the focus of the program has shifted to the Romanera Deposit. In order to delineate this deposit and accelerate the Project towards a production decision, the Company intends to complete 70 km of diamond drilling this year.

According to Joaquin Merino, P.Geo, President of Emerita, "Our team is fully prepared and excited to execute on this drill campaign. The core shacks and sampling facilities are in place. Our QA/QC protocols are well established and we have environmental and safety professionals dedicated to the Project to ensure we operate to the highest standards of environmental and safety performance."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
EV Nickel Targets Large Scale Nickel Potential of Carman-Langmuir Area

EV Nickel Targets Large Scale Nickel Potential of Carman-Langmuir Area

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR TO US WIRE SERVICES

  • The properties acquired earlier this year have had extensive historic exploration: mapping, surface sampling and diamond drilling, which have identified large dunitic bodies with elevated nickel contents
  • Dunitic/peridotitic units are exposed in outcrop and are estimated to extend over at least 8 kilometres of strike on EV Nickel property, across a section of Carman and Langmuir Townships
  • EVNi will now sample the outcrops to verify the nickel potential of the area, planning to start in late spring
  • After the updated surface sampling, EVNi plans to be drilling the area later this year

EV Nickel Inc. (TSXV:EVNI) ("EVNi" or the "Company") is targeting the large-scale nickel potential of its Carman-Langmuir Zone located in Carman and Langmuir Townships, approximately 30 km southeast of Timmins, Ontario

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
C3 Metals' Deep Drilling Provides Key Evidence of Porphyry System at Jasperoide Project, Peru

C3 Metals' Deep Drilling Provides Key Evidence of Porphyry System at Jasperoide Project, Peru

C3 Metals Inc. (TSXV: CCCM) ("C3 Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's deep core drilling at its Jasperoide copper-gold skarnporphyry project in southern Peru has intersected a hydrothermal alteration system beneath the Montaña de Cobre zone. Drilling intersected a multi-phase hydrothermal alteration system that is coincident with a large Hybrid CSAMT anomaly and indicative of a classic porphyry model.

Jasperoide Phase 2 Drill Program Highlights:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×