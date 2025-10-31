ExxonMobil Announces Third-Quarter 2025 Results

  • Generated strong third-quarter earnings of $7.5 billion and cash flow from operations of $14.8 billion
  • Returned $9.4 billion to shareholders in the quarter and increased fourth-quarter dividend to $1.03 per share
  • Advanced growth ambitions with Permian acreage acquisitions, carbon materials market expansion, and computing power investments
  • Started up eight of 10 key projects to date in 2025; remaining projects on track

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM):

Results Summary

3Q25

2Q25

Change

vs

2Q25

Dollars in millions (except per share data)

YTD

2025

YTD

2024

Change

vs YTD

2024

7,548

7,082

+466

Earnings (U.S. GAAP)

22,343

26,070

-3,727

8,058

7,082

+976

Earnings Excluding Identified Items (non-GAAP)

22,853

26,070

-3,217

1.76

1.64

+0.12

Earnings Per Common Share ¹

5.16

6.12

-0.96

1.88

1.64

+0.24

Earnings Excluding Identified Items Per Common Share (non-GAAP) ¹

5.28

6.12

-0.84

Exxon Mobil Corporation today announced third-quarter 2025 earnings of $7.5 billion, or $1.76 per share assuming dilution. Cash flow from operating activities was $14.8 billion and free cash flow was 6.3 billion. Shareholder distributions totaled $9.4 billion, including $4.2 billion of dividends and $5.1 billion of share repurchases, consistent with the company's announced plans.

"ExxonMobil had a strong third quarter, continuing to demonstrate that we are truly in a league of our own," said Darren Woods, ExxonMobil chairman and chief executive officer.

"We delivered the highest earnings per share we've had compared to other quarters in a similar oil-price environment. 2 In Guyana, we broke records with quarterly production surpassing 700,000 barrels per day, and started up the Yellowtail development four months early and under budget. In the Permian, we also set another production record of nearly 1.7 million oil-equivalent barrels per day, while continuing to expand the use of proprietary technologies like our lightweight proppant that improves well recoveries by up to 20%. We've now started up eight of our 10 key 2025 projects, with the remaining two on track. No one else in our industry is executing at this scale, with this level of innovation, or delivering this kind of value."

1 Assuming dilution.

2 Based on comparison to periods within the last 10 years, when actual historical Brent ranged from $65/bbl to $75/bbl.

Financial Highlights

  • Year-to-date earnings totaled $22.3 billion compared to $26.1 billion in the same period last year. Earnings excluding identified items related to restructuring costs were $22.9 billion, versus $26.1 billion in the prior year. Weaker crude prices, bottom-of-cycle chemical margins, higher depreciation, growth costs, and lower base volumes from strategic divestments decreased earnings. These impacts were partially offset by advantaged volume growth in the Permian and Guyana, additional structural cost savings, and favorable timing effects.
  • The company surpassed $14 billion in cumulative Structural Cost Savings since 2019, with an additional $2.2 billion achieved in 2025. The company is on track to achieve more than $18 billion in cumulative Structural Cost Savings by the end of 2030.
  • The company generated strong year-to-date cash flow from operations of $39.3 billion and free cash flow of $20.6 billion. Shareholder distributions of $27.8 billion included $12.9 billion of dividends and $14.9 billion of share repurchases, consistent with the company's plan to repurchase $20 billion of shares this year.
  • The Corporation declared a fourth-quarter dividend of $1.03 per share, an increase of 4%, payable on December 10, 2025, to shareholders of record of Common Stock at the close of business on November 14, 2025. The company has grown its annual dividend-per-share payments for 43 consecutive years.
  • The company's industry-leading debt-to-capital and net-debt-to-capital ratio were 13.5% and 9.5%, respectively, with a period-end cash balance of $13.9 billion. 1
  • Cash capital expenditures were $8.6 billion in the third quarter, including $2.4 billion in growth acquisitions. Year-to-date spending is $20.9 billion, of which $20.9 billion was for additions to property, plant and equipment. Excluding acquisitions, the company expects full-year cash capital expenditures slightly below the lower end of the $27 billion to $29 billion guidance range.

1 Net debt is total debt of $42.0 billion less $13.8 billion of cash and cash equivalents excluding restricted cash. Net-debt to-capital ratio is net debt divided by the sum of net debt and total equity of $268.2 billion. Period-end cash balance includes cash and cash equivalents including restricted cash. ExxonMobil has lower net debt-to-capital and debt-to-capital than all IOCs. Net debt-to-capital and debt-to-capital are sourced from Bloomberg. Figures are actuals for IOCs that reported results on or before October 30, 2025, or estimated using Bloomberg consensus as of October 30, 2025.

EARNINGS AND VOLUME SUMMARY BY SEGMENT

Upstream

3Q25

2Q25

Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted)

YTD

2025

YTD

2024

Earnings/(Loss) (U.S. GAAP)

1,228

1,212

United States

4,310

5,170

4,451

4,190

Non-U.S.

13,527

13,722

5,679

5,402

Worldwide

17,837

18,892

Earnings/(Loss) Excluding Identified Items (non-GAAP)

1,228

1,212

United States

4,310

5,170

4,451

4,190

Non-U.S.

13,527

13,722

5,679

5,402

Worldwide

17,837

18,892

4,769

4,630

Production (koebd)

4,651

4,243

  • Upstream year-to-date earnings were $17.8 billion, a decrease of $1.1 billion compared to the same period last year. Lower earnings from weaker crude realizations and higher depreciation from Tengiz were largely offset by advantaged volume growth in the Permian and Guyana, structural cost savings, and favorable foreign exchange, tax impacts, and timing effects. Year-to-date net production was 4.7 million oil-equivalent barrels per day, highlighted by a new quarterly production record in both the Permian, with nearly 1.7 million oil-equivalent barrels per day, and Guyana, where gross production exceeded 700,000 oil-equivalent barrels per day.
  • Third-quarter earnings were $5.7 billion, an increase of $277 million from the second quarter. Earnings improved from advantaged volumes, driven by record production in Guyana and the Permian, structural cost savings, and stronger crude realizations. These gains were partially offset by lower base volumes. Third-quarter net production increased by 139,000 oil-equivalent barrels per day to 4.8 million oil-equivalent barrels per day.
  • The Yellowtail project was brought online in the third quarter, four months ahead of schedule. As the largest of four Guyana developments to date, Yellowtail is expected to add an initial annual average production of 250,000 oil-equivalent barrels per day, increasing total installed capacity in Guyana to over 900,000 oil-equivalent barrels per day. Additionally, the company made the final investment decision on its seventh project in the Stabroek block, Hammerhead, which is expected to add an additional 150,000 oil-equivalent barrels per day of production by 2029.
  • The company acquired more than 80,000 additional net acres in the Permian Basin from Sinochem Petroleum in the third quarter. The transaction provides opportunities to further deploy the company's innovative technology, leading to greater returns.
  • The company commissioned its next-generation supercomputer, Discovery 6, developed in collaboration with Hewlett Packard Enterprise and NVIDIA. This advanced supercomputer accelerates the company's ability to process, analyze, and act on reservoir and exploration data.

Energy Products

3Q25

2Q25

Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted)

YTD

2025

YTD

2024

Earnings/(Loss) (U.S. GAAP)

858

825

United States

1,980

1,803

982

541

Non-U.S.

2,053

1,828

1,840

1,366

Worldwide

4,033

3,631

Earnings/(Loss) Excluding Identified Items (non-GAAP)

858

825

United States

1,980

1,803

982

541

Non-U.S.

2,053

1,828

1,840

1,366

Worldwide

4,033

3,631

5,692

5,588

Energy Products Sales (kbd)

5,522

5,378

  • Energy Products year-to-date 2025 earnings were $4.0 billion, an increase of $402 million versus the same period last year despite weaker industry refining margins. Increases in earnings were driven by structural cost savings and record refinery throughput 1 , supported by lower scheduled maintenance and advantaged projects growth, partially offset by higher expenses related to growth projects.
  • Third-quarter earnings were $1.8 billion, an increase of $474 million from the second quarter. The earnings improvement was driven by stronger industry refining margins due to supply disruptions, as well as higher volumes from record refinery throughput 1 and advantaged projects growth. These gains were partially offset by unfavorable foreign exchange and tax impacts.

Chemical Products

3Q25

2Q25

Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted)

YTD

2025

YTD

2024

Earnings/(Loss) (U.S. GAAP)

329

255

United States

839

1,397

186

38

Non-U.S.

242

1,060

515

293

Worldwide

1,081

2,457

Earnings/(Loss) Excluding Identified Items (non-GAAP)

329

255

United States

839

1,397

186

38

Non-U.S.

242

1,060

515

293

Worldwide

1,081

2,457

5,520

5,264

Chemical Products Sales (kt)

15,560

14,757

  • Chemical Products year-to-date earnings were $1.1 billion, a decrease of $1.4 billion versus the first three quarters of 2024. Results were impacted by weaker margins and higher China Chemical Complex related expenses, partially offset by structural cost savings and record high-value product sales 2 .
  • Third-quarter earnings of $515 million increased $222 million compared to the second quarter. Higher margins, record high-value product sales 2 , and lower expenses were partially offset by unfavorable regional volume mix.

1 Highest global refining throughput year-to-date and quarterly on a same-site basis since the merger of Exxon and Mobil.

2 Based on comparing year-to-date and quarterly high-value product sales since 2019.

Specialty Products

3Q25

2Q25

Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted)

YTD

2025

YTD

2024

Earnings/(Loss) (U.S. GAAP)

354

291

United States

967

1,226

386

489

Non-U.S.

1,208

1,080

740

780

Worldwide

2,175

2,306

Earnings/(Loss) Excluding Identified Items (non-GAAP)

354

291

United States

967

1,226

386

489

Non-U.S.

1,208

1,080

740

780

Worldwide

2,175

2,306

1,932

2,004

Specialty Products Sales (kt)

5,872

5,852

  • Specialty Products continued to deliver strong earnings from its portfolio of high-value products. Year-to-date earnings were $2.2 billion, a decrease of $131 million compared to the same period last year. Higher expenses, including spending on carbon materials market development and Proxxima TM systems, and unfavorable foreign exchange were partially offset by structural cost savings.
  • Third-quarter earnings of $740 million were down $40 million from the prior quarter. Weaker margins and lower seasonal volumes were partially offset by lower expenses and favorable foreign exchange.
  • The company announced the acquisition of key assets from Superior Graphite, a leader in the graphite and specialty carbon market. This acquisition advances entry into the battery anode materials market by leveraging Superior Graphite's furnace technology to accelerate progress toward advanced graphite production.

Corporate and Financing

3Q25

2Q25

Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted)

YTD

2025

YTD

2024

(1,226)

(759)

Earnings/(Loss) (U.S. GAAP)

(2,783)

(1,216)

(716)

(759)

Earnings/(Loss) Excluding Identified Items (non-GAAP)

(2,273)

(1,216)

  • Corporate and Financing year-to-date net charges were $2.8 billion compared to $1.2 billion in the prior year. Excluding identified items related to restructuring costs, year-to-date net charges of $2.3 billion increased $1.1 billion compared to the same period last year due to lower interest income, unfavorable foreign exchange, and increased pension-related expenses. Higher net charges were partially offset by favorable tax impacts.
  • Third-quarter net charges of $1.2 billion increased $467 million versus the second quarter. Excluding identified items related to restructuring costs, net charges were $716 million, which were comparable to the second quarter.
CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS AND ASSET SALES EXCLUDING WORKING CAPITAL

3Q25

2Q25

Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted)

YTD

2025

YTD

2024

7,768

7,354

Net income/(loss) including noncontrolling interests

23,155

27,108

6,475

6,101

Depreciation and depletion (includes impairments)

18,278

16,857

(152)

(3,970)

Changes in operational working capital, excluding cash and debt

(5,000)

(274)

697

2,065

Other

2,858

(898)

14,788

11,550

Cash Flow from Operating Activities (U.S. GAAP)

39,291

42,793

139

176

Proceeds from asset sales and returns of investments

2,138

1,756

14,927

11,726

Cash Flow from Operations and Asset Sales (non-GAAP)

41,429

44,549

152

3,970

Less: Changes in operational working capital, excluding cash and debt

5,000

274

15,079

15,696

Cash Flow from Operations and Asset Sales excluding Working Capital (non-GAAP)

46,429

44,823

(139)

(176)

Less: Proceeds from asset sales and returns of investments

(2,138)

(1,756)

14,940

15,520

Cash Flow from Operations excluding Working Capital (non-GAAP)

44,291

43,067

FREE CASH FLOW

3Q25

2Q25

Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted)

YTD

2025

YTD

2024

14,788

11,550

Cash Flow from Operating Activities (U.S. GAAP)

39,291

42,793

(8,727)

(6,283)

Additions to property, plant and equipment

(20,908)

(17,469)

(501)

(319)

Additional investments and advances

(973)

(1,038)

610

246

Other investing activities including collection of advances

949

311

139

176

Proceeds from asset sales and returns of investments

2,138

1,756

23

23

Inflows from noncontrolling interest for major projects

68

12

6,332

5,393

Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP)

20,565

26,365

CASH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

3Q25

2Q25

Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted)

YTD

2025

YTD

2024

8,727

6,283

Additions to property, plant and equipment

20,908

17,469

501

319

Additional investments and advances

973

1,038

(610)

(246)

Other investing activities including collection of advances

(949)

(311)

(23)

(23)

Inflows from noncontrolling interests for major projects

(68)

(12)

8,595

6,333

Total Cash Capital Expenditures (non-GAAP)

20,864

18,184

3Q25

2Q25

Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted)

YTD

2025

YTD

2024

Upstream

5,843

3,407

United States

12,233

8,123

1,771

2,262

Non-U.S.

6,043

6,283

7,614

5,669

Total

18,276

14,406

Energy Products

182

154

United States

463

536

260

8

Non-U.S.

519

1,064

442

162

Total

982

1,600

Chemical Products

180

171

United States

505

426

95

108

Non-U.S.

340

875

275

279

Total

845

1,301

Specialty Products

65

43

United States

160

67

44

54

Non-U.S.

156

190

109

97

Total

316

257

Other

155

126

Other

445

620

8,595

6,333

Worldwide

20,864

18,184

CALCULATION OF STRUCTURAL COST SAVINGS

Dollars in billions (unless otherwise noted)

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2019

2024

2024

2025

Components of Operating Costs

From ExxonMobil's Consolidated Statement of Income

(U.S. GAAP)

Production and manufacturing expenses

36.8

39.6

28.8

30.3

Selling, general and administrative expenses

11.4

10.0

7.4

8.1

Depreciation and depletion (includes impairments)

19.0

23.4

16.9

18.3

Exploration expenses, including dry holes

1.3

0.8

0.6

0.5

Non-service pension and postretirement benefit expense

1.2

0.1

0.1

0.3

Subtotal

69.7

74.0

53.7

57.4

ExxonMobil's share of equity company expenses (non-GAAP)

9.1

9.6

7.1

7.8

Total Adjusted Operating Costs (non-GAAP)

78.8

83.6

60.8

65.3

Total Adjusted Operating Costs (non-GAAP)

78.8

83.6

60.8

65.3

Less:

Depreciation and depletion (includes impairments)

19.0

23.4

16.9

18.3

Non-service pension and postretirement benefit expense

1.2

0.1

0.1

0.3

Other adjustments (includes equity company depreciation

and depletion)

3.6

3.7

2.5

3.7

Total Cash Operating Expenses (Cash Opex) (non-GAAP)

55.0

56.4

41.3

43.0

Energy and production taxes (non-GAAP)

11.0

13.9

10.3

11.2

Total Cash Operating Expenses (Cash Opex) excluding Energy and Production Taxes (non-GAAP)

44.0

42.5

31.0

31.8

Change

vs

2019

Change

vs

2024

Estimated

Cumulative

vs

2019

Total Cash Operating Expenses (Cash Opex) excluding Energy and Production Taxes (non-GAAP)

-1.5

+0.8

Market

+4.0

+0.5

Activity / Other

+6.6

+2.5

Structural Cost Savings

-12.1

-2.2

-14.3

This press release references Structural Cost Savings, which describes decreases in cash opex excluding energy and production taxes as a result of operational efficiencies, workforce reductions, divestment-related reductions, and other cost-saving measures, that are expected to be sustainable compared to 2019 levels. Relative to 2019, estimated cumulative Structural Cost Savings totaled $14.3 billion, which included an additional $2.2 billion in the first nine months of 2025. The total change between periods in expenses above will reflect both Structural Cost Savings and other changes in spend, including market drivers, such as inflation and foreign exchange impacts, as well as changes in activity levels and costs associated with new operations, mergers and acquisitions, new business venture development, and early-stage projects. Structural Cost Savings from new operations, mergers and acquisitions, and new business venture developments are included in the cumulative Structural Cost Savings. Estimates of cumulative annual Structural Cost Savings may be revised depending on whether cost reductions realized in prior periods are determined to be sustainable compared to 2019 levels. Structural Cost Savings are stewarded internally to support management's oversight of spending over time. This measure is useful for investors to understand the Corporation's efforts to optimize spending through disciplined expense management.

ExxonMobil will discuss financial and operating results and other matters during a webcast at 8:30 a.m. Central Time on October 31, 2025. To listen to the event or access an archived replay, please visit www.exxonmobil.com .

Selected Earnings Driver Definitions

Advantaged volume growth. Represents earnings impact from change in volume/mix from advantaged assets, advantaged projects, and high-value products. See frequently used terms on page 11 for definitions of advantaged assets, advantaged projects, and high-value products.

Base volume. Represents and includes all volume/mix drivers not included in advantaged volume growth driver defined above.

Structural cost savings. Represents after-tax earnings effect of Structural Cost Savings as defined on page 8, including cash operating expenses related to divestments.

Expenses. Represents and includes all expenses otherwise not included in other earnings drivers.

Timing effects. Represents timing effects that are primarily related to unsettled derivatives (mark-to-market) and other earnings impacts driven by timing differences between the settlement of derivatives and their offsetting physical commodity realizations (due to LIFO inventory accounting).

Cautionary Statement

Statements related to future events; projections; descriptions of strategic, operating, and financial plans and objectives; statements of future ambitions, future earnings power, potential addressable markets, or plans; and other statements of future events or conditions in this release, are forward-looking statements. Similarly, discussion of future carbon capture, transportation and storage, as well as lower-emission fuels, hydrogen, ammonia, lithium, direct air capture, Proxxima TM systems, carbon materials, low-carbon data centers, and other low carbon and new business plans to reduce emissions of ExxonMobil, its affiliates, and third parties, are dependent on future market factors, such as continued technological progress, stable policy support and timely rule-making and permitting, and represent forward-looking statements. Actual future results, including financial and operating performance; potential earnings, cash flow, or rate of return; total capital expenditures and mix, including allocations of capital to low carbon and other new investments; realization and maintenance of structural cost reductions and efficiency gains, including the ability to offset inflationary pressure; plans to reduce future emissions and emissions intensity; ambitions to reach Scope 1 and Scope 2 net zero from operated assets by 2050, to reach Scope 1 and 2 net zero in heritage Permian Basin unconventional operated assets by 2030 and in Pioneer Permian assets by 2035, to eliminate routine flaring in-line with World Bank Zero Routine Flaring, to reach near-zero methane emissions from its operated assets and other methane initiatives, and to meet ExxonMobil's emission reduction goals and plans, divestment and start-up plans, and associated project plans as well as technology advances, including the timing and outcome of projects to capture and store CO2, produce hydrogen and ammonia, produce lower-emission fuels, produce lithium, produce Proxxima TM systems, create new advanced carbon materials, and use plastic waste as feedstock for advanced recycling; cash flow, dividends and shareholder returns, including the timing and amounts of share repurchases; future debt levels and credit ratings; business and project plans, timing, costs, capacities and returns; resource recoveries and production rates; and planned Pioneer and Denbury integrated benefits, could differ materially due to a number of factors. These include global or regional changes or imbalances in the supply and demand for oil, natural gas, petrochemicals, and feedstocks and other market factors, economic conditions and seasonal fluctuations that impact prices, differentials, and volume/mix for our products; changes in any part of the world in laws, taxes, or regulations including extraterritorial environmental and tax regulations, trade sanctions, and timely granting of governmental permits and certifications; developments or changes in government policies supporting lower carbon and new market investment opportunities or policies limiting the attractiveness of future investment such as the additional European taxes on the energy sector and unequal support for different methods of emissions reduction; variable impacts of trading activities on our margins and results each quarter; changes in interest and exchange rates; actions of competitors and commercial counterparties; the outcome of commercial negotiations, including final agreed terms and conditions; the ability to access debt markets; the ultimate impacts of public health crises, including the effects of government responses on people and economies; reservoir performance, including variability and timing factors applicable to unconventional resources, the success of new unconventional technologies, and the ability of new technologies to improve the recovery relative to competitors; the level and outcome of exploration projects and decisions to invest in future reserves; timely completion of development and other construction projects and commencement of start-up operations, including reliance on third-party suppliers and service providers; final management approval of future projects and any changes in the scope, terms, or costs of such projects as approved; government regulation of our growth opportunities; war, civil unrest, attacks against the company or industry and other political or security disturbances; expropriations, seizure, or capacity, insurance, export, import or shipping limitations by foreign governments or laws; changes in market, national or regional tariffs or realignment of global trade and supply chain networks; opportunities for potential acquisitions, investments or divestments and satisfaction of applicable conditions to closing, including timely regulatory approvals; the capture of efficiencies within and between business lines and the ability to maintain near-term cost reductions as ongoing efficiencies without impairing our competitive positioning; unforeseen technical or operating difficulties and unplanned maintenance; the development and competitiveness of alternative energy and emission reduction technologies; the results of research programs and the ability to bring new technologies to commercial scale on a cost-competitive basis; and other factors discussed under Item 1A. Risk Factors of ExxonMobil's 2024 Form 10-K.

Actions needed to advance ExxonMobil's 2030 greenhouse gas emission-reductions plans are incorporated into its medium-term business plans, which are updated annually. The reference case for planning beyond 2030 is based on ExxonMobil's Global Outlook (Outlook) research and publication. The Outlook is reflective of the existing global policy environment and an assumption of increasing policy stringency and technology improvement to 2050. Current trends for policy stringency and deployment of lower-emission solutions are not yet on a pathway to achieve net-zero by 2050. As such, the Outlook does not project the degree of required future policy and technology advancement and deployment for the world, or ExxonMobil, to meet net zero by 2050. As future policies and technology advancements emerge, they will be incorporated into the Outlook, and ExxonMobil's business plans will be updated accordingly. References to projects or opportunities may not reflect investment decisions made by ExxonMobil or its affiliates. Individual projects or opportunities may advance based on a number of factors, including availability of stable and supportive policy, permitting, technological advancement for cost-effective abatement, insights from the company planning process, and alignment with our partners and other stakeholders. Capital investment guidance in lower-emission investments is based on our corporate plan; however, actual investment levels will be subject to the availability of the opportunity set and public policy support, and focused on returns.

Frequently Used Terms and Non-GAAP Measures

This press release includes cash flow from operations and asset sales (non-GAAP). Because of the regular nature of our asset management and divestment program, the company believes it is useful for investors to consider proceeds associated with the sales of subsidiaries, property, plant and equipment, and sales and returns of investments together with cash provided by operating activities when evaluating cash available for investment in the business and financing activities. A reconciliation to net cash provided by operating activities for the 2024 and 2025 periods is shown on page 6.

This press release also includes cash flow from operations excluding working capital (non-GAAP), and cash flow from operations and asset sales excluding working capital (non-GAAP). The company believes it is useful for investors to consider these numbers in comparing the underlying performance of the company's business across periods when there are significant period-to-period differences in the amount of changes in working capital. A reconciliation to net cash provided by operating activities for the 2024 and 2025 periods is shown on page 6.

This press release also includes Earnings/(Loss) Excluding Identified Items (non-GAAP), which are earnings/(loss) excluding individually significant non-operational events with, typically, an absolute corporate total earnings impact of at least $250 million in a given quarter. The earnings/(loss) impact of an identified item for an individual segment may be less than $250 million when the item impacts several periods or several segments. Earnings/(loss) excluding Identified Items does include non-operational earnings events or impacts that are generally below the $250 million threshold utilized for identified items. When the effect of these events is significant in aggregate, it is indicated in analysis of period results as part of quarterly earnings press release and teleconference materials. Management uses these figures to improve comparability of the underlying business across multiple periods by isolating and removing significant non-operational events from business results. The Corporation believes this view provides investors increased transparency into business results and trends and provides investors with a view of the business as seen through the eyes of management. Earnings excluding Identified Items is not meant to be viewed in isolation or as a substitute for net income/(loss) attributable to ExxonMobil as prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. A reconciliation to each of corporate earnings and segment earnings are shown for 2025 and 2024 periods in Attachments II-a and II-b. Earnings per share amounts are shown on page 1 and in Attachment II-a, including a reconciliation to earnings/(loss) per common share – assuming dilution (U.S. GAAP).

This press release also includes total taxes including sales-based taxes. This is a broader indicator of the total tax burden on the Corporation's products and earnings, including certain sales and value-added taxes imposed on and concurrent with revenue-producing transactions with customers and collected on behalf of governmental authorities ("sales-based taxes"). It combines "Income taxes" and "Total other taxes and duties" with sales-based taxes, which are reported net in the income statement. The company believes it is useful for the Corporation and its investors to understand the total tax burden imposed on the Corporation's products and earnings. A reconciliation to total taxes is shown in Attachment I-a.

This press release also references free cash flow (non-GAAP). Free cash flow is the sum of net cash provided by operating activities, net cash flow used in investing activities excluding cash acquired from mergers and acquisitions, and inflows from noncontrolling interests for major projects from financing activities. This measure is useful when evaluating cash available for financing activities, including shareholder distributions, after investment in the business. Free cash flow is not meant to be viewed in isolation or as a substitute for net cash provided by operating activities. A reconciliation to net cash provided by operating activities for the 2024 and 2025 periods is shown on page 6.

This press release also references total cash capital expenditures (non-GAAP). Cash capital expenditures are the sum of additions to property, plant and equipment; additional investments and advances; and other investing activities including collection of advances; reduced by inflows from noncontrolling interests for major projects, each from the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows. The company believes it is a useful measure for investors to understand the cash impact of investments in the business, which is in line with standard industry practice. A breakdown of cash capex is shown on page 7.

References to resources or resource base may include quantities of oil and natural gas classified as proved reserves, as well as quantities that are not yet classified as proved reserves, but that are expected to be ultimately recoverable. The term "resource base" or similar terms are not intended to correspond to SEC definitions such as "probable" or "possible" reserves. A reconciliation of production excluding divestments, entitlements, and government mandates to actual production is contained in the Supplement to this release included as Exhibit 99.2 to the Form 8-K filed the same day as this news release.

The term "project" as used in this news release can refer to a variety of different activities and does not necessarily have the same meaning as in any government payment transparency reports. Projects or plans may not reflect investment decisions made by the company. Individual opportunities may advance based on a number of factors, including availability of supportive policy, technology for cost-effective abatement, and alignment with our partners and other stakeholders. The company may refer to these opportunities as projects in external disclosures at various stages throughout their progression.

Advantaged assets (Advantaged growth projects) when used in reference to the Upstream business, includes Permian, Guyana, and LNG.

Advantaged projects refers to capital projects and programs of work that contribute to Energy, Chemical, and/or Specialty Products segments that drive integration of segments/businesses, increase yield of higher value products, or deliver higher than average returns.

Base portfolio (Base) in our Upstream segment, refers to assets (or volumes) other than advantaged assets (or volumes from advantaged assets). In our Energy Products segment, refers to assets (or volumes) other than advantaged projects (or volumes from advantaged projects). In our Chemical Products and Specialty Products segments, refers to volumes other than high-value products volumes.

Compound annual growth rate (CAGR) represents the consistent rate at which an investment or business result would have grown had the investment or business result compounded at the same rate each year.

Debt-to-capital ratio is total debt divided by the sum of total debt and equity. Total debt is the sum of notes and loans payable and long-term debt, as reported in the Consolidated Balance Sheet.

Government mandates (curtailments) are changes to ExxonMobil's sustainable production levels as a result of production limits or sanctions imposed by governments.

High-value products include performance products and lower-emission fuels.

Lower-emission fuels are fuels with lower life cycle emissions than conventional transportation fuels for gasoline, diesel and jet transport.

Net-debt-to-capital ratio is net debt divided by the sum of net debt and total equity, where net debt is total debt net of cash and cash equivalents, excluding restricted cash. Total debt is the sum of notes and loans payable and long-term debt, as reported in the consolidated balance sheet.

Performance products (performance chemicals, performance lubricants) refer to products that provide differentiated performance for multiple applications through enhanced properties versus commodity alternatives and bring significant additional value to customers and end-users.

Total shareholder return (TSR) is defined by FactSet and measures the change in value of an investment in common stock over a specified period of time, assuming dividend reinvestment. FactSet assumes dividends are reinvested in stock at market prices on the ex-dividend date. Unless stated otherwise, total shareholder return is quoted on an annualized basis.

This press release also references Structural Cost Savings, for more details see page 8.

Unless otherwise indicated, year-to-date ("YTD") means as of the last business day of the most recent fiscal quarter.

Reference to Earnings

References to corporate earnings mean net income attributable to ExxonMobil (U.S. GAAP) from the consolidated income statement. Unless otherwise indicated, references to earnings, Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, Specialty Products and Corporate and Financing earnings, and earnings per share are ExxonMobil's share after excluding amounts attributable to noncontrolling interests.

Exxon Mobil Corporation has numerous affiliates, many with names that include ExxonMobil, Exxon, Mobil, Esso, and XTO. For convenience and simplicity, those terms and terms such as Corporation, company, our, we, and its are sometimes used as abbreviated references to specific affiliates or affiliate groups. Similarly, ExxonMobil has business relationships with thousands of customers, suppliers, governments, and others. For convenience and simplicity, words such as venture, joint venture, partnership, co-venturer, and partner are used to indicate business and other relationships involving common activities and interests, and those words may not indicate precise legal relationships. ExxonMobil's ambitions, plans and goals do not guarantee any action or future performance by its affiliates or Exxon Mobil Corporation's responsibility for those affiliates' actions and future performance, each affiliate of which manages its own affairs.

Throughout this press release, both Exhibit 99.1 as well as Exhibit 99.2, due to rounding, numbers presented may not add up precisely to the totals indicated.

ATTACHMENT I-a

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

(Preliminary)

Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted)

Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

Revenues and other income

Sales and other operating revenue

83,331

87,792

243,866

258,189

Income from equity affiliates

1,267

1,481

4,098

5,067

Other income

696

743

1,966

2,903

Total revenues and other income

85,294

90,016

249,930

266,159

Costs and other deductions

Crude oil and product purchases

47,928

51,261

140,043

153,061

Production and manufacturing expenses

10,094

9,881

30,279

28,776

Selling, general and administrative expenses

3,032

2,296

8,100

7,359

Depreciation and depletion (includes impairments)

6,475

6,258

18,278

16,857

Exploration expenses, including dry holes

149

339

464

640

Non-service pension and postretirement benefit expense

119

33

322

90

Interest expense

90

207

440

699

Other taxes and duties

6,475

6,715

18,767

19,617

Total costs and other deductions

74,362

76,990

216,693

227,099

Income/(Loss) before income taxes

10,932

13,026

33,237

39,060

Income tax expense/(benefit)

3,164

4,055

10,082

11,952

Net income/(loss) including noncontrolling interests

7,768

8,971

23,155

27,108

Net income/(loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

220

361

812

1,038

Net income/(loss) attributable to ExxonMobil

7,548

8,610

22,343

26,070

OTHER FINANCIAL DATA

Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted)

Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

Earnings per common share (U.S. dollars)

1.76

1.92

5.16

6.12

Earnings per common share - assuming dilution (U.S. dollars)

1.76

1.92

5.16

6.12

Dividends on common stock

Total

4,242

4,240

12,865

12,333

Per common share (U.S. dollars)

0.99

0.95

2.97

2.85

Millions of common shares outstanding

Average - assuming dilution

4,285

4,462

4,328

4,260

Taxes

Income taxes

3,164

4,055

10,082

11,952

Total other taxes and duties

7,319

7,609

21,589

22,300

Total taxes

10,483

11,664

31,671

34,252

Sales-based taxes

5,487

5,174

16,246

17,062

Total taxes including sales-based taxes

15,970

16,838

47,917

51,314

ExxonMobil share of income taxes of equity companies (non-GAAP)

517

682

1,660

2,587

ATTACHMENT I-b

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(Preliminary)

Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted)

September 30,

2025

December 31,

2024

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

13,814

23,029

Cash and cash equivalents – restricted

55

158

Notes and accounts receivable – net

45,285

43,681

Inventories

Crude oil, products and merchandise

23,174

19,444

Materials and supplies

4,064

4,080

Other current assets

2,113

1,598

Total current assets

88,505

91,990

Investments, advances and long-term receivables

46,138

47,200

Property, plant and equipment – net

298,388

294,318

Other assets, including intangibles – net

21,309

19,967

Total Assets

454,340

453,475

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Notes and loans payable

9,212

4,955

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

65,382

61,297

Income taxes payable

3,256

4,055

Total current liabilities

77,850

70,307

Long-term debt

32,824

36,755

Postretirement benefits reserves

10,394

9,700

Deferred income tax liabilities

39,942

39,042

Long-term obligations to equity companies

1,145

1,346

Other long-term obligations

23,962

25,719

Total Liabilities

186,117

182,869

EQUITY

Common stock without par value

(9,000 million shares authorized, 8,019 million shares issued)

46,808

46,238

Earnings reinvested

480,367

470,903

Accumulated other comprehensive income

(12,782)

(14,619)

Common stock held in treasury

(3,802 million shares at September 30, 2025, and 3,666 million shares at December 31, 2024)

(253,832)

(238,817)

ExxonMobil share of equity

260,561

263,705

Noncontrolling interests

7,662

6,901

Total Equity

268,223

270,606

Total Liabilities and Equity

454,340

453,475

ATTACHMENT I-c

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

(Preliminary)

Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted)

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2025

2024

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Net income/(loss) including noncontrolling interests

23,155

27,108

Depreciation and depletion (includes impairments)

18,278

16,857

Changes in operational working capital, excluding cash and debt

(5,000)

(274)

All other items – net

2,858

(898)

Net cash provided by operating activities

39,291

42,793

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Additions to property, plant and equipment

(20,908)

(17,469)

Proceeds from asset sales and returns of investments

2,138

1,756

Additional investments and advances

(973)

(1,038)

Other investing activities including collection of advances

949

311

Cash acquired from mergers and acquisitions

754

Net cash used in investing activities

(18,794)

(15,686)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Additions to long-term debt

1,145

426

Reductions in long-term debt

(13)

(1,142)

Additions to short-term debt

758

Reductions in short-term debt

(4,815)

(3,835)

Additions/(Reductions) in debt with three months or less maturity

1,212

(5)

Contingent consideration payments

(79)

(27)

Cash dividends to ExxonMobil shareholders

(12,865)

(12,333)

Cash dividends to noncontrolling interests

(524)

(580)

Changes in noncontrolling interests

(340)

(313)

Inflows from noncontrolling interests for major projects

68

12

Common stock acquired

(14,894)

(13,849)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(30,347)

(31,646)

Effects of exchange rate changes on cash

532

(57)

Increase/(Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (including restricted)

(9,318)

(4,596)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period (including restricted)

23,187

31,568

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period (including restricted)

13,869

26,972

ATTACHMENT II-a

KEY FIGURES: IDENTIFIED ITEMS

3Q25

2Q25

Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted)

YTD

2025

YTD

2024

7,548

7,082

Earnings/(Loss) (U.S. GAAP)

22,343

26,070

Identified Items

(155)

Impairments

(155)

(355)

Restructuring charges

(355)

(510)

Total Identified Items

(510)

8,058

7,082

Earnings/(Loss) Excluding Identified Items (non-GAAP)

22,853

26,070

3Q25

2Q25

Dollars per common share

YTD

2025

YTD

2024

1.76

1.64

Earnings/(Loss) Per Common Share (U.S. GAAP) ¹

5.16

6.12

Identified Items Per Common Share ¹

(0.04)

Impairments

(0.04)

(0.08)

Restructuring charges

(0.08)

(0.12)

Total Identified Items Per Common Share ¹

(0.12)

1.88

1.64

Earnings/(Loss) Excluding Identified Items Per Common Share (non-GAAP) ¹

5.28

6.12

1 Assuming dilution.

ATTACHMENT II-b

KEY FIGURES: IDENTIFIED ITEMS BY SEGMENT

Third Quarter 2025

Upstream

Energy Products

Chemical Products

Specialty Products

Corporate

&

Financing

Total

Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted)

U.S.

Non-U.S.

U.S.

Non-U.S.

U.S.

Non-U.S.

U.S.

Non-U.S.

Earnings/(Loss) (U.S. GAAP)

1,228

4,451

858

982

329

186

354

386

(1,226)

7,548

Identified Items

Impairments

(155)

(155)

Restructuring charges

(355)

(355)

Total Identified Items

(510)

(510)

Earnings/(Loss) Excl. Identified Items (non-GAAP)

1,228

4,451

858

982

329

186

354

386

(716)

8,058

Second Quarter 2025

Upstream

Energy Products

Chemical Products

Specialty Products

Corporate

&

Financing

Total

Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted)

U.S.

Non-U.S.

U.S.

Non-U.S.

U.S.

Non-U.S.

U.S.

Non-U.S.

Earnings/(Loss) (U.S. GAAP)

1,212

4,190

825

541

255

38

291

489

(759)

7,082

Total Identified Items

Earnings/(Loss) Excl. Identified Items (non-GAAP)

1,212

4,190

825

541

255

38

291

489

(759)

7,082

YTD 2025

Upstream

Energy Products

Chemical Products

Specialty Products

Corporate

&

Financing

Total

Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted)

U.S.

Non-U.S.

U.S.

Non-U.S.

U.S.

Non-U.S.

U.S.

Non-U.S.

Earnings/(Loss) (U.S. GAAP)

4,310

13,527

1,980

2,053

839

242

967

1,208

(2,783)

22,343

Identified Items

Impairments

(155)

(155)

Restructuring charges

(355)

(355)

Total Identified Items

(510)

(510)

Earnings/(Loss) Excl. Identified Items (non-GAAP)

4,310

13,527

1,980

2,053

839

242

967

1,208

(2,273)

22,853

YTD 2024

Upstream

Energy Products

Chemical Products

Specialty Products

Corporate

&

Financing

Total

Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted)

U.S.

Non-U.S.

U.S.

Non-U.S.

U.S.

Non-U.S.

U.S.

Non-U.S.

Earnings/(Loss) (U.S. GAAP)

5,170

13,722

1,803

1,828

1,397

1,060

1,226

1,080

(1,216)

26,070

Total Identified Items

Earnings/(Loss) Excl. Identified Items (non-GAAP)

5,170

13,722

1,803

1,828

1,397

1,060

1,226

1,080

(1,216)

26,070

ATTACHMENT III

KEY FIGURES: UPSTREAM VOLUMES

3Q25

2Q25

Net production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, bitumen and synthetic oil, thousand barrels per day (kbd)

YTD

2025

YTD

2024

1,512

1,494

United States

1,475

1,174

863

797

Canada/Other Americas

807

770

3

3

Europe

3

4

145

139

Africa

140

213

830

801

Asia

809

719

27

25

Australia/Oceania

25

31

3,380

3,259

Worldwide

3,261

2,911

3Q25

2Q25

Net natural gas production available for sale, million cubic feet per day (mcfd)

YTD

2025

YTD

2024

3,440

3,313

United States

3,340

2,762

23

24

Canada/Other Americas

30

103

265

312

Europe

302

353

118

106

Africa

114

152

3,157

3,206

Asia

3,272

3,369

1,332

1,258

Australia/Oceania

1,282

1,254

8,334

8,219

Worldwide

8,341

7,993

4,769

4,630

Oil-equivalent production (koebd) ¹

4,651

4,243

1 Natural gas is converted to an oil-equivalent basis at six million cubic feet per one thousand barrels.

ATTACHMENT IV

KEY FIGURES: MANUFACTURING THROUGHPUT AND SALES

3Q25

2Q25

Refinery throughput, thousand barrels per day (kbd)

YTD

2025

YTD

2024

1,964

1,969

United States

1,909

1,834

425

376

Canada

400

395

1,055

969

Europe

1,003

1,026

471

442

Asia Pacific

453

432

191

180

Other

187

169

4,106

3,936

Worldwide

3,952

3,856

3Q25

2Q25

Energy Products sales, thousand barrels per day (kbd)

YTD

2025

YTD

2024

2,875

2,906

United States

2,837

2,680

2,817

2,682

Non-U.S.

2,685

2,699

5,692

5,588

Worldwide

5,522

5,378

2,331

2,294

Gasolines, naphthas

2,264

2,234

1,791

1,808

Heating oils, kerosene, diesel

1,774

1,752

395

387

Aviation fuels

382

350

241

247

Heavy fuels

215

198

934

852

Other energy products

887

844

5,692

5,588

Worldwide

5,522

5,378

3Q25

2Q25

Chemical Products sales, thousand metric tons (kt)

YTD

2025

YTD

2024

1,695

1,771

United States

5,172

5,356

3,825

3,493

Non-U.S.

10,388

9,401

5,520

5,264

Worldwide

15,560

14,757

3Q25

2Q25

Specialty Products sales, thousand metric tons (kt)

YTD

2025

YTD

2024

474

504

United States

1,451

1,489

1,458

1,500

Non-U.S.

4,421

4,363

1,932

2,004

Worldwide

5,872

5,852

ATTACHMENT V

KEY FIGURES: EARNINGS/(LOSS)

Results Summary

3Q25

2Q25

Change

vs

2Q25

Dollars in millions (except per share data)

YTD

2025

YTD

2024

Change

vs YTD

2024

7,548

7,082

+466

Earnings (U.S. GAAP)

22,343

26,070

-3,727

8,058

7,082

+976

Earnings Excluding Identified Items (non-GAAP)

22,853

26,070

-3,217

1.76

1.64

+0.12

Earnings Per Common Share ¹

5.16

6.12

-0.96

1.88

1.64

+0.24

Earnings Excluding Identified Items Per Common Share (non-GAAP) ¹

5.28

6.12

-0.84

1 Assuming dilution.

ATTACHMENT VI

KEY FIGURES : EARNINGS/(LOSS) BY QUARTER

Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted)

2025

2024

2023

2022

2021

First Quarter

7,713

8,220

11,430

5,480

2,730

Second Quarter

7,082

9,240

7,880

17,850

4,690

Third Quarter

7,548

8,610

9,070

19,660

6,750

Fourth Quarter

7,610

7,630

12,750

8,870

Full Year

33,680

36,010

55,740

23,040

Dollars per common share¹

2025

2024

2023

2022

2021

First Quarter

1.76

2.06

2.79

1.28

0.64

Second Quarter

1.64

2.14

1.94

4.21

1.10

Third Quarter

1.76

1.92

2.25

4.68

1.57

Fourth Quarter

1.72

1.91

3.09

2.08

Full Year

7.84

8.89

13.26

5.39

1 Computed using the average number of shares outstanding during each period; assuming dilution.

XOM
