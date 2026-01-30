ExxonMobil Announces 2025 Results

  • Generated industry-leading earnings of $28.8 billion and cash flow from operations of $52.0 billion 1
  • Delivered EPS 2 of $6.70, or $6.99 excluding identified items reflecting industry-leading CAGR of 21% since 2019 1
  • Highest annual Upstream production in more than 40 years and record refinery throughput 3 supported industry-leading annual shareholder distributions of $37.2 billion 1
  • Delivered 10 of 10 key projects 4 ; adding $3 billion of earnings on a constant price and margin basis 5
  • Generated $15.1 billion in cumulative Structural Cost Savings since 2019, more than all other IOCs combined 1
  • Achieved 2030 plans for Corporate greenhouse gas emissions and flaring intensity reductions 6

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM):

Results Summary

4Q25

3Q25

Change

vs

3Q25

Dollars in millions (except per share data)

2025

2024

Change

vs

2024

6,501

7,548

-1,047

Earnings (U.S. GAAP)

28,844

33,680

-4,836

7,256

8,058

-802

Earnings Excluding Identified Items (non-GAAP)

30,109

33,464

-3,355

1.53

1.76

-0.23

Earnings Per Common Share ²

6.70

7.84

-1.14

1.71

1.88

-0.17

Earnings Excluding Identified Items Per Common Share (non-GAAP) ²

6.99

7.79

-0.80

Exxon Mobil Corporation today announced fourth-quarter 2025 earnings of $6.5 billion, or $1.53 per share. Earnings excluding identified items were $7.3 billion, or $1.71 per share. Cash flow from operating activities was $12.7 billion and free cash flow was $5.6 billion. Shareholder distributions totaled $9.5 billion, including $4.4 billion of dividends and $5.1 billion of share repurchases. For the full-year 2025, the company reported earnings of $28.8 billion and distributed $37.2 billion to shareholders, including $17.2 billion of dividends and $20.0 billion of share repurchases, consistent with previously announced plans.

"ExxonMobil is a fundamentally stronger company than it was just a few years ago, and our 2025 results demonstrate that," said Darren Woods, ExxonMobil chairman and chief executive officer. "Our transformation is delivering a more resilient, lower-cost, technology-led business with structurally stronger earnings power, grounded in advantaged assets, disciplined capital allocation, and execution excellence."

"We're capturing more value from every barrel and molecule we produce and building growth platforms at scale - creating a long runway of profitable growth through 2030 and beyond."

"That growth is underpinned by disciplined capital allocation and an industry-leading balance sheet that gives us unmatched flexibility to invest through the cycle and consistently deliver industry-leading returns."

1

Earnings, earnings per share, earnings excluding identified items per share, earnings per share excluding identified items CAGR, and cash flow from operations compare IOCs' reported results or FactSet consensus as of January 28, 2026. Shareholder distributions compare IOCs' reported results or Bloomberg consensus as of January 28, 2026. IOCs' structural cost savings reflect reported cost savings from public filings.

2

Earnings per share (EPS) figures assume dilution.

3

Highest full-year global refining throughput, on a same-site basis, since the merger of Exxon and Mobil.

4

All key projects have successfully commenced start-up, including mechanical completion.

5

Earnings refers to full-year 2026 and are adjusted to 2024 $65/bbl real Brent (assumes annual inflation of 2.5%) and 10-year average Energy, Chemical, and Specialty Product margins, which refer to the average of annual margins from 2010-2019.

6

Based on 4Q 2025 preliminary data. ExxonMobil's plans regarding GHG emissions reductions by 2030 can be found in our 2025 Advancing Climate Solutions report. Methane intensity reductions plans are expected to be achieved by the end of 2026.

Financial Highlights

  • Full-year earnings totaled $28.8 billion compared to $33.7 billion in 2024. Earnings excluding identified items from impairments, restructuring charges, asset sales, and tax-related items were $30.1 billion versus $33.5 billion in 2024. Weaker crude prices and chemical margins, higher depreciation, growth-related costs, and lower interest income decreased earnings. These impacts were partially offset by advantaged volume growth, structural cost savings, higher industry refining margins, and favorable timing effects.
  • Since 2019, the company has achieved $15.1 billion in cumulative Structural Cost Savings, exceeding all other IOCs combined, including $3.0 billion in 2025. Structural Cost Savings are expected to reach $20 billion by 2030.
  • Return on capital employed was 9.3% for the year and has averaged ~11% since 2019, leading the IOCs. 1
  • The company generated strong full-year cash flow from operations of $52.0 billion, with a ~10% CAGR since 2019 — both leading IOCs, and free cash flow of $26.1 billion. The company also delivered industry-leading total annualized shareholder returns of ~29% over the past five years. 1
  • Shareholder distributions of $37.2 billion included $17.2 billion of dividends, the second highest among S&P 500 companies 2 , and $20.0 billion of share repurchases. ExxonMobil plans to repurchase $20 billion of shares through 2026, assuming reasonable market conditions.
  • The Corporation declared a first-quarter dividend of $1.03 per share, payable on March 10, 2026, to shareholders of record of Common Stock at the close of business on February 12, 2026. The company increased its fourth-quarter dividend by 4% and has grown its annual dividend-per-share for 43 consecutive years.
  • The company's industry-leading debt-to-capital and net-debt-to-capital ratio were 14.0% and 11.0%, respectively, with a period-end cash balance of $10.7 billion. 3
  • Cash capital expenditures totaled $29.0 billion, including $2.6 billion of acquisitions; $28.4 billion was for additions to property, plant, and equipment. The company expects cash capital expenditures of $27-$29 billion in 2026. 4
1

ROCE for ExxonMobil is 2025 full-year. ROCE for IOCs' reported results and estimated using available year-to-date third-quarter annualized figures. Cash flow from operations compare IOCs' reported results or estimated using FactSet consensus as of January 28, 2026. Total shareholder return compares to each IOC as of December 31, 2025.

2

Dividend payments based on publicly available filings.

3

Net debt is total debt of $43.5 billion less $10.7 billion of cash and cash equivalents excluding restricted cash. Net-debt to-capital ratio is net debt divided by the sum of net debt and total equity of $266.6 billion. Period-end cash balance includes cash and cash equivalents including restricted cash. Net debt-to-capital and debt-to-capital are estimated using Bloomberg consensus as of January 28, 2026.

4

The investment range for 2026 excludes advances and collections not related to capital expenditures or equity investments, for example, supply and marketing related advances and associated collections.

EARNINGS AND VOLUME SUMMARY BY SEGMENT

Upstream

4Q25

3Q25

Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted)

2025

2024

Earnings/(Loss) (U.S. GAAP)

753

1,228

United States

5,063

6,426

2,764

4,451

Non-U.S.

16,291

18,964

3,517

5,679

Worldwide

21,354

25,390

Earnings/(Loss) Excluding Identified Items (non-GAAP)

1,224

1,228

United States

5,534

6,786

3,186

4,451

Non-U.S.

16,713

18,389

4,410

5,679

Worldwide

22,247

25,175

4,988

4,769

Production (koebd)

4,736

4,333

  • Upstream full-year earnings were $21.4 billion versus $25.4 billion in 2024. Identified items in 2025, primarily impairments, decreased earnings by $1.1 billion versus 2024. Excluding identified items, earnings decreased $2.9 billion from weaker crude realizations, lower base volumes from divestments, and higher depreciation, partially offset by advantaged volume growth in the Permian and Guyana, structural cost savings, and derivative mark-to-market timing effects.
  • Fourth-quarter earnings were $3.5 billion, a decrease of $2.2 billion from the third quarter. Weaker crude realizations, identified items mainly from impairments, and seasonally higher expenses were partially offset by advantaged volumes growth in Guyana and the Permian, and structural cost savings.
  • Full-year net production reached its highest level in more than 40 years at 4.7 million oil-equivalent barrels per day. Production from the Permian, at 1.6 million oil-equivalent barrels per day, and Guyana, which exceeded 700,000 gross barrels per day, achieved annual records. Advantaged assets in the Permian, Guyana, and LNG represented 59% of production in 2025, an increase of approximately 7 percentage points from 2024.
  • Net production in the fourth quarter reached 5.0 million oil-equivalent barrels per day, with advantaged assets setting new quarterly production records, including 1.8 million oil-equivalent barrels per day in the Permian and Guyana approaching 875,000 gross barrels per day.
  • The company advanced three major developments this year: Yellowtail, the fourth and largest Guyana development, started up four months ahead of schedule in the third quarter and under budget; Bacalhau, the company's first offshore Brazil development, started up in the fourth quarter; and Golden Pass LNG, where Train 1 achieved mechanical completion late in the year, with first cargoes expected in the first quarter.

Energy Products

4Q25

3Q25

Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted)

2025

2024

Earnings/(Loss) (U.S. GAAP)

1,012

858

United States

2,992

2,099

2,378

982

Non-U.S.

4,431

1,934

3,390

1,840

Worldwide

7,423

4,033

Earnings/(Loss) Excluding Identified Items (non-GAAP)

1,130

858

United States

3,110

2,133

1,777

982

Non-U.S.

3,830

1,821

2,907

1,840

Worldwide

6,940

3,954

5,804

5,692

Energy Products Sales (kbd)

5,593

5,418

  • Energy Products full-year 2025 earnings were $7.4 billion, an increase of $3.4 billion compared to last year. Higher earnings were driven by stronger industry refining margins, structural cost savings, net favorable identified items mainly from asset sales, and record refinery throughput. 1 The record throughput was supported by lower scheduled maintenance and growth from advantaged projects. Higher expenses related to growth projects partially offset the increase in earnings.
  • Fourth-quarter earnings totaled $3.4 billion, an increase of more than 80%, or $1.6 billion, compared with the third quarter. The earnings improvement was driven by higher industry refining margins from stronger diesel and gasoline crack spreads, identified items mainly from asset sales, favorable year-end inventory effects, record North America refinery throughput 1 and volume growth from advantaged projects, and favorable timing effects. Improvements to earnings were partially offset by higher seasonal expenses, identified items related to impairments, and growth-related project costs.
  • Advantaged projects progressed during the year, delivering volume and mix uplift, including the start-up of the Strathcona renewable diesel facility, Singapore Resid Upgrade, which converts lower-value fuel oil to higher-value distillates, and Fawley Hydrofiner, which converts lower-value distillates to higher-value diesel for the UK market.

Chemical Products

4Q25

3Q25

Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted)

2025

2024

Earnings/(Loss) (U.S. GAAP)

64

329

United States

903

1,627

(345)

186

Non-U.S.

(103)

950

(281)

515

Worldwide

800

2,577

Earnings/(Loss) Excluding Identified Items (non-GAAP)

144

329

United States

983

1,670

(155)

186

Non-U.S.

87

1,002

(11)

515

Worldwide

1,070

2,672

5,743

5,520

Chemical Products Sales (kt)

21,303

19,392

  • Chemical Products full-year earnings were $800 million, a decrease of $1.8 billion versus 2024. Results reflected weaker industry margins, impairment-related identified items, and higher spend, including the China Chemical Complex ramp-up, partially offset by additional structural cost savings, and record high-value product sales. 2
  • Fourth-quarter earnings decreased $796 million versus the third quarter to a loss of $281 million or $11 million excluding identified items. Lower margins, impairment-related identified items, and higher seasonal spend were partially offset by net favorable tax impacts.
  • The company expanded higher-value capacity throughout the year, bringing online additional performance chemicals at the wholly-owned, world-scale China Chemical Complex, and starting up two advanced recycling facilities, increasing plastic waste processing capacity to more than 250 million pounds per year.
1

Highest annual global refining throughput on a same-site basis and highest quarterly North America throughput since the merger of Exxon and Mobil.

2

Based on comparing year-to-date and quarterly high-value product sales since 2019.

Specialty Products

4Q25

3Q25

Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted)

2025

2024

Earnings/(Loss) (U.S. GAAP)

233

354

United States

1,200

1,576

449

386

Non-U.S.

1,657

1,476

682

740

Worldwide

2,857

3,052

Earnings/(Loss) Excluding Identified Items (non-GAAP)

221

354

United States

1,188

1,580

461

386

Non-U.S.

1,669

1,485

682

740

Worldwide

2,857

3,065

1,919

1,932

Specialty Products Sales (kt)

7,791

7,666

  • Specialty Products delivered strong earnings from its portfolio of high-value products. Full-year earnings were $2.9 billion, a decrease of $195 million compared to last year. Higher expenses, including spending to develop markets for carbon materials and Proxxima TM resins, and unfavorable foreign exchange were partially offset by record high-value product sales volumes 1 and structural cost savings.
  • Fourth-quarter earnings of $682 million were down $58 million from the prior quarter. Higher seasonal expenses were partially offset by higher margins from lower feed costs.
  • The company expanded advantaged capacity in 2025, highlighted by start-up of the Singapore Resid Upgrade which employs new-to-the-world technology to convert low-value molecules into high-value lubricant products. The company also more than tripled production capacity of its Proxxima TM resins, with applications expanding across rebar, coatings, automotive, and oil and gas.

Corporate and Financing

4Q25

3Q25

Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted)

2025

2024

(807)

(1,226)

Earnings/(Loss) (U.S. GAAP)

(3,590)

(1,372)

(732)

(716)

Earnings/(Loss) Excluding Identified Items (non-GAAP)

(3,005)

(1,402)

  • Corporate and Financing full-year net charges were $3.6 billion compared to $1.4 billion in the prior year. Excluding identified items related to restructuring charges, year-to-date net charges of $3.0 billion increased $1.6 billion compared to last year due to lower interest income, unfavorable foreign exchange, and increased pension-related expenses.
  • Fourth-quarter net charges of $807 million decreased $419 million versus the third quarter. Excluding identified items related to restructuring charges, net charges were $732 million, which were comparable to the third quarter.
1

Based on comparing year-to-date and quarterly high-value product sales since 2019.

CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS AND ASSET SALES EXCLUDING

WORKING CAPITAL

4Q25

3Q25

Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted)

2025

2024

6,609

7,768

Net income/(loss) including noncontrolling interests

29,764

35,063

7,715

6,475

Depreciation and depletion (includes impairments)

25,993

23,442

(2,728)

(152)

Changes in operational working capital, excluding cash and debt

(7,728)

(1,826)

1,083

697

Other

3,941

(1,657)

12,679

14,788

Cash Flow from Operating Activities (U.S. GAAP)

51,970

55,022

1,020

139

Proceeds from asset sales and returns of investments

3,158

4,987

13,699

14,927

Cash Flow from Operations and Asset Sales (non-GAAP)

55,128

60,009

2,728

152

Less: Changes in operational working capital, excluding cash and debt

7,728

1,826

16,427

15,079

Cash Flow from Operations and Asset Sales excluding Working Capital (non-GAAP)

62,856

61,835

(1,020)

(139)

Less: Proceeds from asset sales and returns of investments

(3,158)

(4,987)

15,407

14,940

Cash Flow from Operations excluding Working Capital (non-GAAP)

59,698

56,848

FREE CASH FLOW

4Q25

3Q25

Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted)

2025

2024

12,679

14,788

Cash Flow from Operating Activities (U.S. GAAP)

51,970

55,022

(7,450)

(8,727)

Additions to property, plant, and equipment

(28,358)

(24,306)

(3,160)

(501)

Additional investments and advances

(4,133)

(3,299)

2,457

610

Other investing activities including collection of advances

3,406

1,926

1,020

139

Proceeds from asset sales and returns of investments

3,158

4,987

20

23

Inflows from noncontrolling interest for major projects

88

32

5,566

6,332

Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP)

26,131

34,362

RETURN ON AVERAGE CAPITAL EMPLOYED

Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted)

2025

2024

2023

2022

2021

2020

Net income/(loss) attributable to ExxonMobil (U.S. GAAP)

28,844

33,680

36,010

55,740

23,040

(22,440)

Financing costs (after-tax)

Gross third-party debt

(1,360)

(1,106)

(1,175)

(1,213)

(1,196)

(1,272)

ExxonMobil share of equity companies

(165)

(196)

(307)

(198)

(170)

(182)

All other financing costs – net

2,072

(252)

931

276

11

666

Total financing costs

547

(1,554)

(551)

(1,135)

(1,355)

(788)

Earnings/(loss) excluding financing costs (non-GAAP)

28,297

35,234

36,561

56,875

24,395

(21,652)

Total assets (U.S. GAAP)

448,980

453,475

376,317

369,067

338,923

332,750

Less liabilities and noncontrolling interests share of assets and liabilities

Total current liabilities excluding notes and loans payable

(63,034)

(65,352)

(61,226)

(68,411)

(52,367)

(35,905)

Total long-term liabilities excluding long-term debt

(75,783)

(75,807)

(60,980)

(56,990)

(63,169)

(65,075)

Noncontrolling interests share of assets and liabilities

(8,895)

(8,069)

(8,878)

(9,205)

(8,746)

(8,773)

Add ExxonMobil share of debt-financed equity company net assets

2,793

3,242

3,481

3,705

4,001

4,140

Total capital employed (non-GAAP)

304,061

307,489

248,714

238,166

218,642

227,137

Average capital employed (non-GAAP)

305,775

278,102

243,440

228,404

222,890

234,031

Return on average capital employed – corporate total (non-GAAP)

9.3%

12.7%

15.0%

24.9%

10.9%

(9.3)%

Average since 2019: Return on average capital employed (non-GAAP)

10.6%

CASH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

4Q25

3Q25

Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted)

2025

2024

7,450

8,727

Additions to property, plant, and equipment

28,358

24,306

3,160

501

Additional investments and advances

4,133

3,299

(2,457)

(610)

Other investing activities including collection of advances

(3,406)

(1,926)

(20)

(23)

Inflows from noncontrolling interests for major projects

(88)

(32)

8,133

8,595

Total Cash Capital Expenditures (non-GAAP)

28,997

25,647

4Q25

3Q25

Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted)

2025

2024

Upstream

3,674

5,843

United States

15,907

11,276

2,709

1,771

Non-U.S.

8,752

8,985

6,383

7,614

Total

24,659

20,261

Energy Products

289

182

United States

752

705

436

260

Non-U.S.

955

1,513

725

442

Total

1,707

2,218

Chemical Products

338

180

United States

843

671

212

95

Non-U.S.

552

1,212

550

275

Total

1,395

1,883

Specialty Products

221

65

United States

381

145

86

44

Non-U.S.

242

263

307

109

Total

623

408

Other

168

155

Other

613

877

8,133

8,595

Worldwide

28,997

25,647

CALCULATION OF STRUCTURAL COST SAVINGS

Dollars in billions (unless otherwise noted)

2019

2025

Components of Operating Costs

From ExxonMobil's Consolidated Statement of Income

(U.S. GAAP)

Production and manufacturing expenses

36.8

42.4

Selling, general and administrative expenses

11.4

11.1

Depreciation and depletion (includes impairments)

19.0

26.0

Exploration expenses, including dry holes

1.3

1.0

Non-service pension and postretirement benefit expense

1.2

0.4

Subtotal

69.7

81.0

ExxonMobil's share of equity company expenses (non-GAAP)

9.1

10.6

Total Adjusted Operating Costs (non-GAAP)

78.8

91.6

Total Adjusted Operating Costs (non-GAAP)

78.8

91.6

Less:

Depreciation and depletion (includes impairments)

19.0

26.0

Non-service pension and postretirement benefit expense

1.2

0.4

Other adjustments (includes equity company depreciation

and depletion)

3.6

6.2

Total Cash Operating Expenses (Cash Opex) (non-GAAP)

55.0

59.0

Energy and production taxes (non-GAAP)

11.0

14.9

Market

Activity/

Other

Structural

Cost

Savings

Total Cash Operating Expenses (Cash Opex) excluding Energy and Production Taxes (non-GAAP)

44.0

+4.9

+10.3

-15.1

44.1

This press release references Structural Cost Savings, which describes decreases in cash opex excluding energy and production taxes as a result of operational efficiencies, workforce reductions, divestment-related reductions, and other cost-saving measures, that are expected to be sustainable compared to 2019 levels. Relative to 2019, estimated cumulative Structural Cost Savings totaled $15.1 billion which included an additional $3.0 billion in 2025. The total change between periods in expenses above will reflect both Structural Cost Savings and other changes in spend, including market drivers, such as inflation and foreign exchange impacts, as well as changes in activity levels and costs associated with new operations, mergers and acquisitions, new business venture development, and early-stage projects. Structural Cost Savings from new operations, mergers and acquisitions, and new business venture developments are included in the cumulative Structural Cost Savings. Estimates of cumulative annual Structural Cost Savings may be revised depending on whether cost reductions realized in prior periods are determined to be sustainable compared to 2019 levels. Structural Cost Savings are stewarded internally to support management's oversight of spending over time. This measure is useful for investors to understand the Corporation's efforts to optimize spending through disciplined expense management.

ExxonMobil will discuss financial and operating results and other matters during a webcast at 8:30 a.m. Central Time on January 30, 2026. To listen to the event or access an archived replay, please visit www.exxonmobil.com . On February 2, 2026, ExxonMobil plans to publish a new Individual Investors webpage. This will be available at www.investor.exxonmobil.com . On February 20, 2026, ExxonMobil plans to publish an update to its Company Overview and Investment Case presentation. Updated materials will be available at www.investor.exxonmobil.com/news-events/investor-presentation .

Selected Earnings Driver Definitions

Advantaged volume growth. Represents earnings impact from change in volume/mix from advantaged assets, advantaged projects, and high-value products. See frequently used terms on page 12 for definitions of advantaged assets, advantaged projects, and high-value products.

Base volume. Represents and includes all volume/mix drivers not included in advantaged volume growth driver defined above.

Structural cost savings. Represents after-tax earnings effect of Structural Cost Savings as defined on page 9, including cash operating expenses related to divestments.

Expenses. Represents and includes all expenses otherwise not included in other earnings drivers.

Timing effects. Represents timing effects that are primarily related to unsettled derivatives (mark-to-market) and other earnings impacts driven by timing differences between the settlement of derivatives and their offsetting physical commodity realizations (due to LIFO inventory accounting).

Cautionary Statement

Statements related to future events; projections; descriptions of strategic, operating, and financial plans and objectives; statements of future ambitions, future earnings power, potential addressable markets, or plans; and other statements of future events or conditions in this release are forward-looking statements. Similarly, discussion of future carbon capture, transportation and storage, as well as lower-emission fuels, hydrogen, ammonia, lithium, direct air capture, Proxxima TM resins, carbon materials, low-carbon data centers, and other low carbon and new business plans to reduce emissions of ExxonMobil, its affiliates, and third parties, are dependent on future market factors, such as continued technological progress, stable policy support and timely rule-making and permitting, and represent forward-looking statements. Actual future results, including financial and operating performance; potential earnings, cash flow, or rate of return; total capital expenditures and mix, including allocations of capital to low carbon and other new investments; realization and maintenance of structural cost reductions and efficiency gains, including the ability to offset inflationary pressure; plans to reduce future emissions and emissions intensity; ambitions to reach Scope 1 and Scope 2 net zero from operated assets by 2050, to reach Scope 1 and 2 net zero in heritage Permian Basin unconventional operated assets by 2030 and in Pioneer Permian assets by 2035, to eliminate routine flaring in-line with World Bank Zero Routine Flaring, to reach near-zero methane emissions from its operated assets and other methane initiatives, and to meet ExxonMobil's emission reduction goals and plans, divestment and start-up plans, and associated project plans as well as technology advances, including the timing and outcome of projects to capture, transport, and store CO2, produce hydrogen and ammonia, produce lower-emission fuels, produce lithium, produce Proxxima TM resins, create new advanced carbon materials, and use plastic waste as feedstock for advanced recycling; cash flow, dividends and shareholder returns, including the timing and amounts of share repurchases; future debt levels and credit ratings; business and project plans, timing, costs, capacities and returns; resource recoveries and production rates; and planned Pioneer and Denbury integrated benefits, could differ materially due to a number of factors. These include global or regional changes or imbalances in the supply and demand for oil, natural gas, petrochemicals, and feedstocks and other market factors, economic conditions and seasonal fluctuations that impact prices, differentials, and volume/mix for our products; changes in any part of the world in laws, taxes, or regulations including extraterritorial environmental and tax regulations, trade sanctions, and timely granting of governmental permits, licenses, and certifications; developments or changes in government policies supporting lower carbon and new market investment opportunities or policies limiting the attractiveness of future investment such as the additional European taxes on the energy sector and unequal support for different methods of emissions reduction; variable impacts of trading activities on our margins and results each quarter; changes in interest and exchange rates; actions of co-venturers or partners, competitors and commercial counterparties, including suppliers and customers; the outcome of commercial negotiations, including final agreed terms and conditions; the ability to access debt markets; the ultimate impacts of public health crises, including the effects of government responses on people and economies; reservoir performance and optimization, including variability and timing factors applicable to unconventional resources, the success of new unconventional technologies, and the ability of new technologies to improve the recovery relative to competitors; the level and outcome of exploration projects and decisions to invest in future reserves; timely completion of development and other construction projects and commencement of start-up operations, including reliance on third-party suppliers and service providers; final management approval of future projects and any changes in the scope, terms, or costs of such projects as approved; government regulation of our growth opportunities; or government actions in pursuit of national energy and security policies or priorities affecting our business; war, civil unrest, armed hostilities, attacks against the company or industry and other political or security disturbances, including disruption of land or sea transportation routes or distribution or shipping channels; expropriations, seizures, or capacity, insurance, export, import or shipping limitations imposed directly or indirectly by governments or laws; changes in market, national or regional tariffs or disruption, realignment or breaking of current or historical trade or military alliances or global trade and supply chain networks; opportunities for potential acquisitions, investments or divestments and satisfaction of applicable conditions to closing, including timely regulatory approvals; the capture of efficiencies within and between business lines and the ability to maintain near-term cost reductions as ongoing efficiencies without impairing our competitive positioning; unforeseen technical or operating disruptions or difficulties and unplanned maintenance; the development and competitiveness of alternative energy and emission reduction technologies; the results of research programs and the ability to bring new technologies to commercial scale on a cost-competitive basis; and other factors discussed under Item 1A. Risk Factors of ExxonMobil's 2024 Form 10-K.

Actions needed to advance ExxonMobil's 2030 greenhouse gas emission-reductions plans are incorporated into its medium-term business plans, which are updated annually. The reference case for planning beyond 2030 is based on ExxonMobil's Global Outlook (Outlook) research and publication. The Outlook is reflective of the existing global policy environment and an assumption of increasing policy stringency and technology improvement to 2050. Current trends for policy stringency and deployment of lower-emission solutions are not yet on a pathway to achieve net-zero by 2050. As such, the Outlook does not project the degree of required future policy and technology advancement and deployment for the world, or ExxonMobil, to meet net zero by 2050. As future policies and technology advancements emerge, they will be incorporated into the Outlook, and ExxonMobil's business plans will be updated accordingly. References to projects or opportunities may not reflect investment decisions made by ExxonMobil or its affiliates. Individual projects or opportunities may advance based on a number of factors, including availability of stable and supportive policy, permitting, technological advancement for cost-effective abatement, insights from the company planning process, and alignment with our partners and other stakeholders. Capital investment guidance in lower-emission investments is based on our corporate plan; however, actual investment levels will be subject to the availability of the opportunity set and public policy support, and focused on returns.

Frequently Used Terms and Non-GAAP Measures

This press release includes cash flow from operations and asset sales (non-GAAP). Because of the regular nature of our asset management and divestment program, the company believes it is useful for investors to consider proceeds associated with the sales of subsidiaries, property, plant and equipment, and sales and returns of investments together with cash provided by operating activities when evaluating cash available for investment in the business and financing activities. A reconciliation to net cash provided by operating activities for the 2024 and 2025 periods is shown on page 6.

This press release also includes cash flow from operations excluding working capital (non-GAAP), and cash flow from operations and asset sales excluding working capital (non-GAAP). The company believes it is useful for investors to consider these numbers in comparing the underlying performance of the company's business across periods when there are significant period-to-period differences in the amount of changes in working capital. A reconciliation to net cash provided by operating activities for the 2024 and 2025 periods is shown on page 6.

This press release also includes Earnings/(Loss) Excluding Identified Items (non-GAAP) and Earnings/(Loss) Excluding Identified Items Per Common Share (non-GAAP), which are earnings/(loss) excluding individually significant non-operational events with, typically, an absolute corporate total earnings impact of at least $250 million in a given quarter. The earnings/(loss) impact of an identified item for an individual segment may be less than $250 million when the item impacts several periods or several segments. Earnings/(loss) excluding Identified Items does include non-operational earnings events or impacts that are generally below the $250 million threshold utilized for identified items. When the effect of these events is significant in aggregate, it is indicated in analysis of period results as part of quarterly earnings press release and teleconference materials. Management uses these figures to improve comparability of the underlying business across multiple periods by isolating and removing significant non-operational events from business results. The Corporation believes this view provides investors increased transparency into business results and trends and provides investors with a view of the business as seen through the eyes of management. Earnings excluding Identified Items is not meant to be viewed in isolation or as a substitute for net income/(loss) attributable to ExxonMobil as prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. A reconciliation to each of corporate earnings and segment earnings are shown for 2025 and 2024 periods in Attachments II-a and II-b. Earnings per share amounts are shown on page 1 and in Attachment II-a, including a reconciliation to earnings/(loss) per common share – assuming dilution (U.S. GAAP).

This press release also includes total taxes including sales-based taxes. This is a broader indicator of the total tax burden on the Corporation's products and earnings, including certain sales and value-added taxes imposed on and concurrent with revenue-producing transactions with customers and collected on behalf of governmental authorities ("sales-based taxes"). It combines "Income taxes" and "Total other taxes and duties" with sales-based taxes, which are reported net in the income statement. The company believes it is useful for the Corporation and its investors to understand the total tax burden imposed on the Corporation's products and earnings. A reconciliation to total taxes is shown in Attachment I-a.

This press release also references free cash flow (non-GAAP). Free cash flow is the sum of net cash provided by operating activities, net cash flow used in investing activities excluding cash acquired from mergers and acquisitions, and inflows from noncontrolling interests for major projects from financing activities. This measure is useful when evaluating cash available for financing activities, including shareholder distributions, after investment in the business. Free cash flow is not meant to be viewed in isolation or as a substitute for net cash provided by operating activities. A reconciliation to net cash provided by operating activities for the 2024 and 2025 periods is shown on page 6.

This press release also references total cash capital expenditures (non-GAAP). Cash capital expenditures are the sum of additions to property, plant and equipment; additional investments and advances; and other investing activities including collection of advances; reduced by inflows from noncontrolling interests for major projects, each from the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows. The company believes it is a useful measure for investors to understand the cash impact of investments in the business, which is in line with standard industry practice. A breakdown of cash capex is shown on page 8.

References to resources or resource base may include quantities of oil and natural gas classified as proved reserves, as well as quantities that are not yet classified as proved reserves, but that are expected to be ultimately recoverable. The term "resource base" or similar terms are not intended to correspond to SEC definitions such as "probable" or "possible" reserves. A reconciliation of production excluding divestments, entitlements, and government mandates to actual production is contained in the Supplement to this release included as Exhibit 99.2 to the Form 8-K filed the same day as this news release.

The term "project" as used in this news release can refer to a variety of different activities and does not necessarily have the same meaning as in any government payment transparency reports. Projects or plans may not reflect investment decisions made by the company. Individual opportunities may advance based on a number of factors, including availability of supportive policy, technology for cost-effective abatement, and alignment with our partners and other stakeholders. The company may refer to these opportunities as projects in external disclosures at various stages throughout their progression.

Advantaged assets (Advantaged growth projects) when used in reference to the Upstream business, includes Permian, Guyana, and LNG.

Advantaged projects refers to capital projects and programs of work that contribute to Energy, Chemical, and/or Specialty Products segments that drive integration of segments/businesses, increase yield of higher value products, or deliver higher than average returns.

Base portfolio (Base) in our Upstream segment, refers to assets (or volumes) other than advantaged assets (or volumes from advantaged assets). In our Energy Products segment, refers to assets (or volumes) other than advantaged projects (or volumes from advantaged projects). In our Chemical Products and Specialty Products segments, refers to volumes other than high-value products volumes.

Compound annual growth rate (CAGR) represents the consistent rate at which an investment or business result would have grown had the investment or business result compounded at the same rate each year.

Debt-to-capital ratio is total debt divided by the sum of total debt and equity. Total debt is the sum of notes and loans payable and long-term debt, as reported in the Consolidated Balance Sheet.

Government mandates (curtailments) are changes to ExxonMobil's sustainable production levels as a result of production limits or sanctions imposed by governments.

High-value products include performance products and lower-emission fuels.

IOCs, unless stated otherwise, includes each of BP, Chevron, Shell and TotalEnergies.

Lower-emission fuels are fuels with lower life cycle emissions than conventional transportation fuels for gasoline, diesel and jet transport.

Net-debt-to-capital ratio is net debt divided by the sum of net debt and total equity, where net debt is total debt net of cash and cash equivalents, excluding restricted cash. Total debt is the sum of notes and loans payable and long-term debt, as reported in the consolidated balance sheet.

Performance products (performance chemicals, performance lubricants) refer to products that provide differentiated performance for multiple applications through enhanced properties versus commodity alternatives and bring significant additional value to customers and end-users.

Shareholder distributions are the Corporation's distributions of cash to shareholders in the form of both dividends and share purchases. Shares are acquired to reduce shares outstanding and to offset shares or units settled in shares issued in conjunction with company benefit plans and programs. For the purposes of calculating distributions to shareholders, the Corporation includes only the cost of those shares acquired to reduce shares outstanding.

Total shareholder return (TSR) is defined by FactSet and measures the change in value of an investment in common stock over a specified period of time, assuming dividend reinvestment. FactSet assumes dividends are reinvested in stock at market prices on the ex-dividend date. Unless stated otherwise, total shareholder return is quoted on an annualized basis.

This press release also references Structural Cost Savings, for more details see page 9.

Unless otherwise indicated, year-to-date ("YTD") means as of the last business day of the most recent fiscal quarter.

Reference to Earnings

References to corporate earnings mean net income attributable to ExxonMobil (U.S. GAAP) from the consolidated income statement. Unless otherwise indicated, references to earnings, Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, Specialty Products and Corporate and Financing earnings, and earnings per share are ExxonMobil's share after excluding amounts attributable to noncontrolling interests.

Exxon Mobil Corporation has numerous affiliates, many with names that include ExxonMobil, Exxon, Mobil, Esso, and XTO. For convenience and simplicity, those terms and terms such as Corporation, company, our, we, and its are sometimes used as abbreviated references to specific affiliates or affiliate groups. Similarly, ExxonMobil has business relationships with thousands of customers, suppliers, governments, and others. For convenience and simplicity, words such as venture, joint venture, partnership, co-venturer, and partner are used to indicate business and other relationships involving common activities and interests, and those words may not indicate precise legal relationships. ExxonMobil's ambitions, plans and goals do not guarantee any action or future performance by its affiliates or Exxon Mobil Corporation's responsibility for those affiliates' actions and future performance, each affiliate of which manages its own affairs.

Throughout this press release, both Exhibit 99.1 as well as Exhibit 99.2, due to rounding, numbers presented may not add up precisely to the totals indicated.

ATTACHMENT I-a

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

(Preliminary)

Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted)

Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

Revenues and other income

Sales and other operating revenue

80,039

81,058

323,905

339,247

Income from equity affiliates

966

1,127

5,064

6,194

Other income

1,303

1,241

3,269

4,144

Total revenues and other income

82,308

83,426

332,238

349,585

Costs and other deductions

Crude oil and product purchases

44,205

46,393

184,248

199,454

Production and manufacturing expenses

12,145

10,833

42,424

39,609

Selling, general and administrative expenses

3,028

2,617

11,128

9,976

Depreciation and depletion (includes impairments)

7,715

6,585

25,993

23,442

Exploration expenses, including dry holes

543

186

1,007

826

Non-service pension and postretirement benefit expense

78

31

400

121

Interest expense

163

297

603

996

Other taxes and duties

6,400

6,671

25,167

26,288

Total costs and other deductions

74,277

73,613

290,970

300,712

Income/(Loss) before income taxes

8,031

9,813

41,268

48,873

Income tax expense/(benefit)

1,422

1,858

11,504

13,810

Net income/(loss) including noncontrolling interests

6,609

7,955

29,764

35,063

Net income/(loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

108

345

920

1,383

Net income/(loss) attributable to ExxonMobil

6,501

7,610

28,844

33,680

OTHER FINANCIAL DATA

Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted)

Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

Earnings per common share (U.S. dollars)

1.53

1.72

6.70

7.84

Earnings per common share - assuming dilution (U.S. dollars)

1.53

1.72

6.70

7.84

Dividends on common stock

Total

4,366

4,371

17,231

16,704

Per common share (U.S. dollars)

1.03

0.99

4.00

3.84

Millions of common shares outstanding

Average - assuming dilution

4,238

4,413

4,305

4,298

Taxes

Income taxes

1,422

1,858

11,504

13,810

Total other taxes and duties

7,341

7,594

28,930

29,894

Total taxes

8,763

9,452

40,434

43,704

Sales-based taxes

5,732

5,614

21,978

22,676

Total taxes including sales-based taxes

14,495

15,066

62,412

66,380

ExxonMobil share of income taxes of equity companies (non-GAAP)

386

610

2,046

3,197

ATTACHMENT I-b

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(Preliminary)

Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted)

December 31,

2025

December 31,

2024

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

10,681

23,029

Cash and cash equivalents – restricted

158

Notes and accounts receivable – net

44,562

43,681

Inventories

Crude oil, products and merchandise

22,979

19,444

Materials and supplies

3,323

4,080

Other current assets

1,837

1,598

Total current assets

83,382

91,990

Investments, advances and long-term receivables

45,317

47,200

Property, plant, and equipment – net

299,373

294,318

Other assets, including intangibles – net

20,908

19,967

Total Assets

448,980

453,475

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Notes and loans payable

9,296

4,955

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

60,911

61,297

Income taxes payable

2,123

4,055

Total current liabilities

72,330

70,307

Long-term debt

34,241

36,755

Postretirement benefits reserves

8,847

9,700

Deferred income tax liabilities

40,216

39,042

Long-term obligations to equity companies

542

1,346

Other long-term obligations

26,178

25,719

Total Liabilities

182,354

182,869

EQUITY

Common stock without par value

(9,000 million shares authorized, 8,019 million shares issued)

46,150

46,238

Earnings reinvested

482,494

470,903

Accumulated other comprehensive income

(10,863)

(14,619)

Common stock held in treasury

(3,840 million shares at December 31, 2025, and 3,666 million shares at December 31, 2024)

(258,395)

(238,817)

ExxonMobil share of equity

259,386

263,705

Noncontrolling interests

7,240

6,901

Total Equity

266,626

270,606

Total Liabilities and Equity

448,980

453,475

ATTACHMENT I-c

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

(Preliminary)

Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted)

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2025

2024

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Net income/(loss) including noncontrolling interests

29,764

35,063

Depreciation and depletion (includes impairments)

25,993

23,442

Changes in operational working capital, excluding cash and debt

(7,728)

(1,826)

All other items – net

3,941

(1,657)

Net cash provided by operating activities

51,970

55,022

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Additions to property, plant, and equipment

(28,358)

(24,306)

Proceeds from asset sales and returns of investments

3,158

4,987

Additional investments and advances

(4,133)

(3,299)

Other investing activities including collection of advances

3,406

1,926

Cash acquired from mergers and acquisitions

754

Net cash used in investing activities

(25,927)

(19,938)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Additions to long-term debt

2,311

899

Reductions in long-term debt

(1,108)

(1,150)

Additions to short-term debt

2,359

Reductions in short-term debt

(5,404)

(4,743)

Additions/(reductions) in commercial paper, and debt with three months or less maturity

1,895

(18)

Contingent consideration payments

(79)

(27)

Cash dividends to ExxonMobil shareholders

(17,231)

(16,704)

Cash dividends to noncontrolling interests

(935)

(658)

Changes in noncontrolling interests

(704)

(791)

Inflows from noncontrolling interests for major projects

88

32

Common stock acquired

(20,273)

(19,629)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(39,081)

(42,789)

Effects of exchange rate changes on cash

532

(676)

Increase/(Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (including restricted)

(12,506)

(8,381)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period (including restricted)

23,187

31,568

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period (including restricted)

10,681

23,187

ATTACHMENT II-a

KEY FIGURES: IDENTIFIED ITEMS

4Q25

3Q25

Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted)

2025

2024

2019

6,501

7,548

Earnings/(Loss) (U.S. GAAP)

28,844

33,680

14,340

Identified Items

(1,700)

(155)

Impairments ¹

(1,855)

(608)

720

Gain/(Loss) on sale of assets

720

415

3,655

288

Tax-related items

288

409

1,080

(64)

(355)

Restructuring charges

(419)

(755)

(510)

Total Identified Items

(1,265)

216

4,735

7,256

8,058

Earnings/(Loss) Excluding Identified Items (non-GAAP)

30,109

33,464

9,605

Earnings/(Loss) Excluding Identified Items CAGR vs. 2019 (non-GAAP)

21 %

1 Includes charge of $640 million associated with the optimization of materials and supply inventory. Materials and supplies impacts are included in production and manufacturing expenses on the Consolidated Statement of Income.

4Q25

3Q25

Dollars per common share

2025

2024

2019

1.53

1.76

Earnings/(Loss) Per Common Share (U.S. GAAP) ¹

6.70

7.84

3.36

Identified Items Per Common Share ¹

(0.40)

(0.04)

Impairments ²

(0.43)

(0.14)

0.17

Gain/(Loss) on sale of assets

0.17

0.10

0.86

0.07

Tax-related items

0.07

0.09

0.25

(0.02)

(0.08)

Restructuring charges

(0.10)

(0.18)

(0.12)

Total Identified Items Per Common Share ¹

(0.29)

0.05

1.11

1.71

1.88

Earnings/(Loss) Excluding Identified Items Per Common Share (non-GAAP) ¹

6.99

7.79

2.25

Earnings/(Loss) Excluding Identified Items Per Common Share CAGR vs. 2019 (non-GAAP) ¹

21 %

1 Assuming dilution.

2 Includes charge of $640 million associated with the optimization of materials and supply inventory. Materials and supplies impacts are included in production and manufacturing expenses on the Consolidated Statement of Income.

ATTACHMENT II-b

KEY FIGURES: IDENTIFIED ITEMS BY SEGMENT

Fourth Quarter 2025

Upstream

Energy Products

Chemical Products

Specialty Products

Corporate & Financing

Total

Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted)

U.S.

Non-U.S.

U.S.

Non-U.S.

U.S.

Non-U.S.

U.S.

Non-U.S.

Earnings/(Loss) (U.S. GAAP)

753

2,764

1,012

2,378

64

(345)

233

449

(807)

6,501

Identified Items

Impairments ¹

(662)

(422)

(153)

(113)

(130)

(190)

(18)

(12)

(1,700)

Gain/(Loss) on sale of assets

720

720

Tax-related items

192

34

(6)

50

30

(11)

288

Restructuring charges

(64)

(64)

Total Identified Items

(471)

(422)

(118)

601

(80)

(190)

12

(12)

(75)

(755)

Earnings/(Loss) Excl. Identified Items (non-GAAP)

1,224

3,186

1,130

1,777

144

(155)

221

461

(732)

7,256

1 Includes charge of $640 million associated with the optimization of materials and supply inventory. Materials and supplies impacts are included in production and manufacturing expenses on the Consolidated Statement of Income.

Third Quarter 2025

Upstream

Energy Products

Chemical Products

Specialty Products

Corporate & Financing

Total

Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted)

U.S.

Non-U.S.

U.S.

Non-U.S.

U.S.

Non-U.S.

U.S.

Non-U.S.

Earnings/(Loss) (U.S. GAAP)

1,228

4,451

858

982

329

186

354

386

(1,226)

7,548

Identified Items

Impairments

(155)

(155)

Restructuring charges

(355)

(355)

Total Identified Items

(510)

(510)

Earnings/(Loss) Excl. Identified Items (non-GAAP)

1,228

4,451

858

982

329

186

354

386

(716)

8,058

2025

Upstream

Energy Products

Chemical Products

Specialty Products

Corporate & Financing

Total

Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted)

U.S.

Non-U.S.

U.S.

Non-U.S.

U.S.

Non-U.S.

U.S.

Non-U.S.

Earnings/(Loss) (U.S. GAAP)

5,063

16,291

2,992

4,431

903

(103)

1,200

1,657

(3,590)

28,844

Identified Items

Impairments ¹

(662)

(422)

(153)

(113)

(130)

(190)

(18)

(12)

(155)

(1,855)

Gain/(Loss) on sale of assets

720

720

Tax-related items

192

34

(6)

50

30

(11)

288

Restructuring charges

(419)

(419)

Total Identified Items

(471)

(422)

(118)

601

(80)

(190)

12

(12)

(585)

(1,265)

Earnings/(Loss) Excl. Identified Items (non-GAAP)

5,534

16,713

3,110

3,830

983

87

1,188

1,669

(3,005)

30,109

1 Includes charge of $640 million associated with the optimization of materials and supply inventory. Materials and supplies impacts are included in production and manufacturing expenses on the Consolidated Statement of Income.

2024

Upstream

Energy Products

Chemical Products

Specialty Products

Corporate & Financing

Total

Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted)

U.S.

Non-U.S.

U.S.

Non-U.S.

U.S.

Non-U.S.

U.S.

Non-U.S.

Earnings/(Loss) (U.S. GAAP)

6,426

18,964

2,099

1,934

1,627

950

1,576

1,476

(1,372)

33,680

Identified Items

Impairments

(360)

(48)

(34)

(59)

(43)

(52)

(4)

(8)

(608)

Gain/(Loss) on sale of assets

385

30

415

Tax-related items

238

172

(1)

409

Total Identified Items

(360)

575

(34)

113

(43)

(52)

(4)

(9)

30

216

Earnings/(Loss) Excl. Identified Items (non-GAAP)

6,786

18,389

2,133

1,821

1,670

1,002

1,580

1,485

(1,402)

33,464

ATTACHMENT III

KEY FIGURES: UPSTREAM VOLUMES

4Q25

3Q25

Net production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, bitumen and synthetic oil, thousand barrels per day (kbd)

2025

2024

1,663

1,512

United States

1,522

1,248

919

863

Canada/Other Americas

835

784

3

3

Europe

3

3

148

145

Africa

142

209

774

830

Asia

800

713

24

27

Australia/Oceania

25

30

3,531

3,380

Worldwide

3,329

2,987

4Q25

3Q25

Net natural gas production available for sale, million cubic feet per day (mcfd)

2025

2024

3,435

3,440

United States

3,364

2,887

21

23

Canada/Other Americas

27

101

289

265

Europe

299

352

113

118

Africa

114

152

3,598

3,157

Asia

3,354

3,322

1,286

1,332

Australia/Oceania

1,283

1,264

8,743

8,334

Worldwide

8,442

8,078

4,988

4,769

Oil-equivalent production (koebd) ¹

4,736

4,333

1 Natural gas is converted to an oil-equivalent basis at six million cubic feet per one thousand barrels.

ATTACHMENT IV

KEY FIGURES: MANUFACTURING THROUGHPUT AND SALES

4Q25

3Q25

Refinery throughput, thousand barrels per day (kbd)

2025

2024

1,983

1,964

United States

1,927

1,865

408

425

Canada

402

399

1,000

1,055

Europe

1,002

1,039

480

471

Asia Pacific

460

432

189

191

Other

188

165

4,060

4,106

Worldwide

3,979

3,900

4Q25

3Q25

Energy Products sales, thousand barrels per day (kbd)

2025

2024

2,899

2,875

United States

2,852

2,722

2,905

2,817

Non-U.S.

2,740

2,696

5,804

5,692

Worldwide

5,593

5,418

2,369

2,331

Gasolines, naphthas

2,290

2,251

1,838

1,791

Heating oils, kerosene, diesel

1,791

1,769

386

395

Aviation fuels

383

355

233

241

Heavy fuels

220

200

978

934

Other energy products

910

844

5,804

5,692

Worldwide

5,593

5,418

4Q25

3Q25

Chemical Products sales, thousand metric tons (kt)

2025

2024

1,805

1,695

United States

6,977

7,038

3,938

3,825

Non-U.S.

14,326

12,354

5,743

5,520

Worldwide

21,303

19,392

4Q25

3Q25

Specialty Products sales, thousand metric tons (kt)

2025

2024

443

474

United States

1,894

1,922

1,476

1,458

Non-U.S.

5,897

5,745

1,919

1,932

Worldwide

7,791

7,666

ATTACHMENT V

KEY FIGURES: EARNINGS/(LOSS)

Results Summary

4Q25

3Q25

Change

vs

3Q25

Dollars in millions (except per share data)

2025

2024

Change

vs

2024

6,501

7,548

-1,047

Earnings (U.S. GAAP)

28,844

33,680

-4,836

7,256

8,058

-802

Earnings Excluding Identified Items (non-GAAP)

30,109

33,464

-3,355

1.53

1.76

-0.23

Earnings Per Common Share ¹

6.70

7.84

-1.14

1.71

1.88

-0.17

Earnings Excluding Identified Items Per Common Share (non-GAAP) ¹

6.99

7.79

-0.80

1 Assuming dilution.

ATTACHMENT VI

KEY FIGURES : EARNINGS/(LOSS) BY QUARTER

Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted)

2025

2024

2023

2022

2021

First Quarter

7,713

8,220

11,430

5,480

2,730

Second Quarter

7,082

9,240

7,880

17,850

4,690

Third Quarter

7,548

8,610

9,070

19,660

6,750

Fourth Quarter

6,501

7,610

7,630

12,750

8,870

Full Year

28,844

33,680

36,010

55,740

23,040

Dollars per common share¹

2025

2024

2023

2022

2021

First Quarter

1.76

2.06

2.79

1.28

0.64

Second Quarter

1.64

2.14

1.94

4.21

1.10

Third Quarter

1.76

1.92

2.25

4.68

1.57

Fourth Quarter

1.53

1.72

1.91

3.09

2.08

Full Year

6.70

7.84

8.89

13.26

5.39

1 Computed using the average number of shares outstanding during each period; assuming dilution.

Media Relations
737-272-1452

Syntholene Energy Announces Co-Listing in the United States on OTCQB Market Under Symbol SYNTF

Syntholene Energy Announces Co-Listing in the United States on OTCQB Market Under Symbol SYNTF

Co-Listing Expands U.S. Investor Access and Visibility in World's Largest Aviation and Capital MarketsSyntholene Energy CORP (TSXV: ESAF,OTC:SYNTF) (OTCQB: SYNTF) (FSE: 3DD0) ("Syntholene" or the "Company") announces that its common shares have been approved for quotation and have commenced... Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Kinetiko Energy (KKO:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

MEC Resources (MMR:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Oil barrel and stock chart overlayed on map.

Is Now a Good Time to Invest in Oil Stocks?

Investing in oil stocks can be a lucrative endeavor, but determining the right time to enter a sector known for volatile swings can be tricky.Over the past five years, the oil market’s inherent volatility has been on clear display. Major declines in consumption brought on by the COVID-19... Keep Reading...
December 2025 Quarterly Report and Appendix 4C

December 2025 Quarterly Report and Appendix 4C

BPH Energy (BPH:AU) has announced December 2025 Quarterly Report and Appendix 4CDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Syntholene Energy Corp. Announces Issuance of Key U.S. Patent Covering Proprietary Fuel Synthesis Reactor

Syntholene Energy Corp. Announces Issuance of Key U.S. Patent Covering Proprietary Fuel Synthesis Reactor

Newly granted patent represents a foundational innovation, engineered to deliver high-yield, low-cost, and ultra-pure synthetic fuels, including eSAFSyntholene Energy Corp. (TSXV: ESAF) (FSE: 3DD0) ("Syntholene" or the "Company") announces the issuance of its first U.S. Patent granted by the... Keep Reading...

