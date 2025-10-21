The Conversation (0)
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
October 21, 2025
Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Extensional RC drilling commenced at Lord Byron
Sign up to get your FREE
Brightstar Resources Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
19 June
Brightstar Resources
20 October
High-grade gold assays returned in Menzies DD drilling
Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced High-grade gold assays returned in Menzies DD drillingDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
13 October
September Quarter Gold Production Increases by 90%
Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced September Quarter Gold Production Increases by 90%Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
09 October
AUN: Scheme Booklet Registered by ASIC
Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced AUN: Scheme Booklet Registered by ASICDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
21 September
Mining Approvals Received for Lord Byron Open Pit Mine
Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Mining Approvals Received for Lord Byron Open Pit MineDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
15 September
Over 50% Q-o-Q Production Growth Targeted
Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Over 50% Q-o-Q Production Growth TargetedDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
4h
Element79 Gold Corp Secures Reclamation Bond Approval for Gold Mountain Exploration Project
(TheNewswire) Vancouver, BC — October 2 1 2025 — TheNewswire - Element79 Gold Corp (CSE:ELEM,OTC:ELMGF, OTC:ELMGF, FSE: 7YS0)(the "Company" or "Element79") is elated to announce a major step forward in its U.S. exploration strategy. The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Nevada State Office has... Keep Reading...
12h
Pinnacle Strengthens Mexican Management Team
(TheNewswire) VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, October 21, 2025 TheNewswire - (TSXV: PINN,OTC:NRGOF, OTC: PSGCF, Frankfurt: P9J) Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp. (" Pinnacle " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the appointment of Carlos Castro Villalobos as Project Manager for the high-grade... Keep Reading...
13h
Cartier Cuts 11.0 g/t Au over 9.0 m including 30.2 g/t Au over 2.5 at Contact ; Continues to Expand High-Grade Gold North Contact Zone near Surface
Cartier Resources Inc. (″ Cartier ″ or the ″ Company ″) (TSXV: ECR,OTC:ECRFF; FSE: 6CA) is pleased to announce the third batch of results from the fully funded 100,000-m drilling program (2 drill rigs) for the Contact Sector and more precisely, the North Contact Zone (NCZ), on its 100%-owned... Keep Reading...
13h
Critical Mineral Antimony Stocks - Reshaping the Future of Defense
Investorideas.com (www.investorideas.com), a go-to platform for big investing ideas for traders, including mining and defense stocks, reports on how critical mineral antimony is gaining government and investor attention as its role in defense heats up, featuring Locksley Resources Ltd. (ASX:... Keep Reading...
20 October
FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES C$8 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL PRIVATE PLACEMENT
Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR,OTC:FTBYF) (FWB: 5QN) (OTCQB: FTBYF) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Cormark Securities Inc., as lead... Keep Reading...
20 October
Freegold Continues to Intersect Higher-Grade at Golden Summit Intersecting 2.38 g/t Au over 104.6m
TSX:FVL,OTC:FGOVF OTCQX: FGOVF Highlights: • GS2520 8.18 g/t Au over 18m 2.38g/t Au over 104.6m incl 4.0g/t Au over 34.4m • GS2506 1.62 g/t Au over 45.7m • GS2507 1.07g/t Au over 99m • GS2512 1.33 g/t Au over 59.4m The width refers to drill hole intercepts; true width cannot be determined due to... Keep Reading...
Latest News
Sign up to get your FREE
Brightstar Resources Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
American Battery4.030.24
Aion Therapeutic0.10-0.01
Cybin Corp2.140.00