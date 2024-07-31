Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Elixir Energy (ASX:EXR)

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 30 June 2024

Elixir Energy (ASX:EXR) is pleased to release its quarterly activities report for the period ended June 30, 2024.

HIGHLIGHTS
  • Daydream-2 program has now resumed following operational interruptions in the quarter
  • Material 328% increase in independently certified 2C contingent resources booked
  • Elixir preferred tenderer for new acreage in Queensland to expand Project Grandis
  • Nomgon Pilot Project on track for sustained gas breakthrough by year end
  • New equity funds and non-recourse debt strengthen the balance sheet

MANGAGING DIRECTOR’S REPORT TO SHAREHOLDERS FOR THE QUARTER

The Daydream-2 appraisal program was again the key focus for Elixir during the quarter – and that remains the case moving into July and beyond.

In April we were very pleased to conduct a successful flow-test on the Lorelle sandstone – achieving a stabilized flow rate of 1.3 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd).1

We thereafter moved into the stimulation phase of the program, but experienced some operational problems – since rectified – which caused a few months delay.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Elixir Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

EXR:AU
Elixir Energy
Latest News

