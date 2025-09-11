Exploring Mining Podcast: CEO of Trifecta Gold Ltd. Unveils Promising Yukon Exploration Updates

Investorideas.com, a global investor news source covering mining and metals stocks releases a new episode of the top rated Exploring Mining Podcast with host Cali Van Zant talking to Trifecta Gold Ltd. (TSXV: TG,OTC:TRRFF) (OTCQB: TRRFF).

Trifecta Gold (TSXV: TG,OTC:TRRFF) (OTCQB: TRRFF)

CEO Richard Drechsler provides an in-depth update on the Company's transformative exploration efforts at its Rye and Mount Hinton projects in Yukon's Tombstone Gold Belt.

This discussion highlights Trifecta's recent drilling success and strategic vision, making it a must-watch for mining enthusiasts.

At the Rye Property, Trifecta's inaugural 2025 drill program has delivered encouraging results, intersecting high-density sheeted quartz veins in holes spaced 500 meters apart.

At Mount Hinton, initial drilling revealed promising mineral indicators, reinforcing the potential for a bulk tonnage gold system akin to regional successes like Snowline Gold.

The Company is well-funded to complete its earn-in and launch an expanded 2026 drill program.

Listen to the podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/episode/is-trifecta-gold-the-yukon-s-next-big-gold-discovery-drilling-updates-from-rye-project-more--67690512

Watch on YouTube:

Trifecta Gold Ltd Latest Drilling Update:

https://trifectagold.com/news/2025/trifecta-gold-ltd-is-drilling-sheeted-quartz-veins-at-rye-property-yukon/

About Trifecta Gold Ltd.
Trifecta is a Canadian-based precious metals exploration company dedicated to increasing shareholder value through the discovery and development of 100% held gold projects in Yukon and Nevada. Trifecta has secured an option to acquire a 100% interest in Mt. Hinton, Rye and 9 other highly prospective, intrusion-related gold projects located in Yukon's Tombstone Gold Belt where over 17 million ounces of gold have been discovered since May 2020. Initial drilling at the Company's Yuge Gold Project, located in northern Nevada, has identified multiple broad zones of gold mineralization near historical high-grade mines. The Company's Eureka Project hosts an 8 x 2.5 kilometre belt of surface showings and anomalous gold-in-soil that straddle the headwaters of two of the most productive placer creeks in Yukon's southern Klondike Goldfields. Trifecta's Treble Project covers a large hydrothermal system, located midway between Western Copper and Gold Corporation's Casino Deposit, the largest copper and gold deposit in the Yukon, and Rockhaven Resources Ltd.'s Klaza Deposit, a high-grade gold-silver deposit.

Website: https://trifectagold.com/
X: https://x.com/TrifectaGold

Hear other episodes of the Exploring Mining Podcast , rated as one of the top 30 mining podcasts to listen to in 2025.

Exploring Mining Podcast

The Exploring Mining Podcast is a premier source for news and analysis in the mining industry, offering in-depth discussions with industry leaders and updates on key developments in commodities and resource exploration.

Research mining stocks at Investorideas.com with our free mining stocks directory at Investorideas.com.

Trifecta Gold Ltd.TG:CATSXV:TGGold Investing
Trifecta Gold Ltd is a precious metal-focused exploration company in Canada. The company's principal business activity is the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. The company focuses on exploring for gold and silver ores. It focuses on developing gold projects including Eureka Project, Trident Gold Project, Treble, Yuge and Eureka Dome.

Hands holding eco-themed puzzle pieces with green symbols.

ESG Headwinds Threaten to Shake Global Gold Industry: Report

Gold miners are under intensifying scrutiny over their environmental and social footprints as progress in cutting emissions was overshadowed by worsening sustainability risks in 2024.

The findings of the latest Gold ESG Focus 2025 review highlight a sector struggling to reconcile profitability with the global shift toward climate accountability and responsible resource use.

Keep reading...Show less
Toronto Stock Exchange sign on a stone wall.

Newmont to Exit Toronto Stock Exchange as Cost Cuts Deepen

Newmont (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM,ASX:NEM) is preparing to withdraw from the Toronto Stock Exchange later this month, the latest in a string of moves to streamline operations and rein in costs following its US$15 billion takeover of Newcrest Mining in 2023.

The Denver-based miner said Wednesday it has applied for a voluntary delisting of its common shares from the TSX, effective at the close of trading on September 24.

Keep reading...Show less
Clem Chambers, gold bars.

Clem Chambers: Gold's Top Driver Now, Silver's Coming Boom Phase

Clem Chambers, CEO of aNewFN.com, shares his outlook for gold and silver.

He also shares his thoughts on the broader US economy.

Keep reading...Show less
Three gold bars on price chart with magnifying glass.

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Gold has long been considered a store of wealth, and the price of gold often makes its biggest gains during turbulent times as investors look for cover in this safe-haven asset.

The 21st century has so far been heavily marked by episodes of economic and sociopolitical upheaval. Uncertainty has pushed the precious metal to record highs as market participants seek its perceived security.

And each time the gold price rises, there are calls for even higher record-breaking levels.

Keep reading...Show less
Hand labeled "BRICS" cutting paper money with scissors.

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

The BRICS nations, originally composed of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, have had many discussions about establishing a new reserve currency backed by a basket of their respective currencies.

A BRICS currency was a topic at the 2024 BRICS Summit that took place October 22 to 24 in Kazan, Russia. At the summit, the BRICS nations continued their discussions of creating a potentially gold-backed currency, known as the "Unit," as an alternative to the US dollar.

At the 2024 BRICS summit, Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared on stage holding what appeared as a prototype of a possible BRICS banknote. However, he seemed to back away from previous aggressive calls for de-dollarization, stating the goal of the BRICS member nations is not to move away from the US dollar-dominated SWIFT platform, but rather to deter the "weaponization" of the US dollar by developing alternative systems for using local currencies in financial transactions between BRICS countries and with trading partners.

"We are not refusing, not fighting the dollar, but if they don't let us work with it, what can we do? We then have to look for other alternatives, which is happening," he stated.

The potential BRICS currency would allow these nations to assert their economic independence while competing with the existing international financial system. The current system is dominated by the US dollar, which accounts for about 90 percent of all currency trading. Until recently, nearly 100 percent of oil trading was conducted in US dollars; however, in 2023, one-fifth of oil trades were reportedly made using non-US dollar currencies.

Keep reading...Show less
Metal Bank

Executing WA Gold Strategy

Metal Bank Limited (ASX:MBK) (‘MBK’ or ‘the Company’) advises that it has signed a non-binding term sheet (Term Sheet) with Hastings Technology Metals Ltd (ASX:HAS) (HAS) for the acquisition of the gold assets of HAS, (subject to due diligence, binding documentation and other conditions precedent including MBK shareholder approval) (Proposed Acquisition), and has commenced a scoping study for the Kingsley and Homestead deposits at the Livingstone Project, furthering its Western Australian focussed gold strategy to expand MBK’s WA gold portfolio and move to production.

Keep reading...Show less

