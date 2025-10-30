Exploring Mining Exclusive; ESGold Corp. Power Play: Fully Permitted, Funded & Ocean Partners Backed

Investorideas.com, a global investor news source covering mining and metals stocks releases a new episode of the top rated Exploring Mining Podcast . In today's episode, host Cali Van Zant speaks with ESGold's (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) CEO, Gordon Robb, and Chairman Paul Mastantuono.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6292/272518_30dc8f7cc4bd6b44_001.jpg

Exploring Mining Exclusive; ESGold Corp. (ESAU) (ESAUF) Power Play: Fully Permitted, Funded & Ocean Partners Backed

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6292/272518_30dc8f7cc4bd6b44_001full.jpg

Management shares a detailed conversation on the company's fully funded advancement toward gold and silver production, positioning it as a standout opportunity in today's rising precious metals market.

Watch on YouTube:

Key Highlights from the Discussion:

  • Conservative PEA, Explosive Upside: the PEA now benefits from current prices near $4,000 gold and $50 silver, signaling strong early cash flow potential.

Read PEA highlights: https://ESGold.com/ESGold-corp-releases-updated-preliminary-economic-assessment-demonstrating-robust-economics-and-clear-path-to-production-at-montauban/

  • $10M in the bank and Fully Funded: $8M equity raise + $9M non-dilutive financing from Ocean Partners validates the project's mineable ounces and de-risks execution.

Read Ocean Partners Press release: https://ESGold.com/ESGold-secures-c9-million-strategic-partnership-with-ocean-partners-as-montauban-progress-accelerates/

  • Pilot Plant Underway

Read the latest Press Release here: https://ESGold.com/ESGold-confirms-final-processing-methodology-at-montauban-as-construction-nears-completion/

  • Dual focus: near-term production from historic waste and exploration upside

With junior mining stocks historically delivering outsized returns during precious metals bull cycles, ESGold's funded, low-capex model offers investors a story with potential cash flow and discovery potential.

Listen to the podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/episode/ESGold-s-power-play-fully-permitted-funded-ocean-partners-backed--68339778

Watch on YouTube:

About ESGold Corp:
ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) (FSE: Z7D) is a fully permitted, fully funded, pre-production mining company advancing a scalable clean mining model across North and South America. The Company's flagship Montauban Gold-Silver Project in Quebec is under construction with production anticipated in 2026. ESGold is also advancing a joint venture in Colombia, validating one of South America's most prolific gold regions for tailings reprocessing and systematic exploration. With a dual-track strategy of cash flow today and discovery tomorrow, ESGold is building a platform for clean, sustainable growth and long-term shareholder value.

For further information or to connect directly, please reach out to Gordon Robb, CEO of ESGold Corp. at gordon@esgold.com or call 250-217-2321.

https://ESGold.com/

X: https://x.com/ESGold_Corp

Listen to Exploring Mining on Spotify

Listen to Exploring Mining podcast on iTunes Apple podcasts

Hear other episodes of the Exploring Mining Podcast, rated as one of the top 30 mining podcasts to listen to in 2025.

The Investorideas.com podcasts are also available on Apple Podcasts, Audible, Spotify, Tunein, Stitcher, Spreaker.com, iHeartRadio, Google Podcasts and most audio platforms available.

Visit the Podcast page at Investorideas.com:
https://www.investorideas.com/Audio/

Research mining stocks at Investorideas.com with our free mining stocks directory at Investorideas.com

About Investorideas.com - Big Investing Ideas
Investorideas.com Named as one of 100 Best Investment Blogs and Websites in 2025 (8th)

Investorideas.com is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all.

Disclaimer/Disclosure: This podcast and article featuring ESGold Corp. are paid for content at Investorideas.com, part of a monthly marketing mining stock showcase (payment disclosure). Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Disclosure is posted for each compensated news release, content published/created if required but otherwise the news was not compensated for and was published for the sole interest of our readers and followers. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions.

More disclaimer info: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Disclaimer.asp. Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas.com newswire https://www.investorideas.com/News-Upload/. Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country. Please read Investorideas.com privacy policy: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Private_Policy.asp.

Follow us on X @investorideas @Exploringmining

Follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Investorideas

Follow us on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/c/Investorideas

Contact Investorideas.com to be a guest or sponsor this podcast
800-665-0411

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/272518

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

ESGoldESAU:CCCSE:ESAUPrecious Metals Investing
ESAU:CC
The Conversation (0)
Kobo Resources Intersects 10.0 m at 2.50 g/t Au and 13.0 m at 1.49 g/t Au, Confirming Strong Gold Mineralisation Along the Contact Zone Fault at Kossou

Kobo Resources Intersects 10.0 m at 2.50 g/t Au and 13.0 m at 1.49 g/t Au, Confirming Strong Gold Mineralisation Along the Contact Zone Fault at Kossou

Strong mineralisation along the Contact Zone Fault ("CZ Fault") confirmed with multiple broad gold intercepts, including 10.0 m at 2.50 g/t Au and 11.0 m at 0.51 g/t Au at the Road Cut Zone High-grade near-surface intersections such as 1.0 m at 17.30 g/t Au at the Jagger Zone underscore the... Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report - September 2025

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report - September 2025

Asara Resources (AS1:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report - September 2025Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Nasdaq Listing & Further Tribeca Strategic Investment

Nasdaq Listing & Further Tribeca Strategic Investment

Trigg Minerals (TMG:AU) has announced Nasdaq Listing & Further Tribeca Strategic InvestmentDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Kerrie Matthews Appointed Managing Director & CEO

Kerrie Matthews Appointed Managing Director & CEO

Locksley Resources (LKY:AU) has announced Kerrie Matthews Appointed Managing Director & CEODownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Forte Minerals Attends the New Orleans Investment Conference

TSX-V Exchange Approves Shares For Debt Transactions

T2 Metals Completes First Field Program at the Shanghai Gold-Silver Project, Yukon

Surface Metals Inc. Provides Corporate Update: Gold's 2025 Rally Amplifies Cimarron Gold Project Potential and Strengthens Strategic Position

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Forte Minerals Attends the New Orleans Investment Conference

Oil and Gas Investing

TSX-V Exchange Approves Shares For Debt Transactions

Gold Investing

Gold Price Consolidates Just Under US$4,000 as Fed Cuts Rates

Base Metals Investing

T2 Metals Completes First Field Program at the Shanghai Gold-Silver Project, Yukon

Battery Metals Investing

Surface Metals Inc. Provides Corporate Update: Gold's 2025 Rally Amplifies Cimarron Gold Project Potential and Strengthens Strategic Position

Base Metals Investing

Bold Ventures Provides Recent News at Koper Lake in the Ring of Fire and Burchell Gold and Copper Project

Oil and Gas Investing

Coelacanth Energy Inc. Announces Increased Bank Credit Facility and Provides Operations Update