Exploring Mining Exclusive; ESGold Corp. Power Play: Fully Permitted, Funded & Ocean Partners Backed

Investorideas.com, a global investor news source covering mining and metals stocks releases a new episode of the top rated Exploring Mining Podcast . In today's episode, host Cali Van Zant speaks with ESGold's (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) CEO, Gordon Robb, and Chairman Paul Mastantuono.
Exploring Mining Exclusive; ESGold Corp. (ESAU) (ESAUF) Power Play: Fully Permitted, Funded & Ocean Partners Backed
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6292/272518_30dc8f7cc4bd6b44_001full.jpg
Management shares a detailed conversation on the company's fully funded advancement toward gold and silver production, positioning it as a standout opportunity in today's rising precious metals market.
Watch on YouTube:
Key Highlights from the Discussion:
- Conservative PEA, Explosive Upside: the PEA now benefits from current prices near $4,000 gold and $50 silver, signaling strong early cash flow potential.
Read PEA highlights: https://ESGold.com/ESGold-corp-releases-updated-preliminary-economic-assessment-demonstrating-robust-economics-and-clear-path-to-production-at-montauban/
- $10M in the bank and Fully Funded: $8M equity raise + $9M non-dilutive financing from Ocean Partners validates the project's mineable ounces and de-risks execution.
Read Ocean Partners Press release: https://ESGold.com/ESGold-secures-c9-million-strategic-partnership-with-ocean-partners-as-montauban-progress-accelerates/
- Pilot Plant Underway
Read the latest Press Release here: https://ESGold.com/ESGold-confirms-final-processing-methodology-at-montauban-as-construction-nears-completion/
- Dual focus: near-term production from historic waste and exploration upside
With junior mining stocks historically delivering outsized returns during precious metals bull cycles, ESGold's funded, low-capex model offers investors a story with potential cash flow and discovery potential.
Listen to the podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/episode/ESGold-s-power-play-fully-permitted-funded-ocean-partners-backed--68339778
Watch on YouTube:
About ESGold Corp:
ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) (FSE: Z7D) is a fully permitted, fully funded, pre-production mining company advancing a scalable clean mining model across North and South America. The Company's flagship Montauban Gold-Silver Project in Quebec is under construction with production anticipated in 2026. ESGold is also advancing a joint venture in Colombia, validating one of South America's most prolific gold regions for tailings reprocessing and systematic exploration. With a dual-track strategy of cash flow today and discovery tomorrow, ESGold is building a platform for clean, sustainable growth and long-term shareholder value.
For further information or to connect directly, please reach out to Gordon Robb, CEO of ESGold Corp. at gordon@esgold.com or call 250-217-2321.
X: https://x.com/ESGold_Corp
Listen to Exploring Mining on Spotify
Listen to Exploring Mining podcast on iTunes Apple podcasts
Hear other episodes of the Exploring Mining Podcast, rated as one of the top 30 mining podcasts to listen to in 2025.
The Investorideas.com podcasts are also available on Apple Podcasts, Audible, Spotify, Tunein, Stitcher, Spreaker.com, iHeartRadio, Google Podcasts and most audio platforms available.
Visit the Podcast page at Investorideas.com:
https://www.investorideas.com/Audio/
Research mining stocks at Investorideas.com with our free mining stocks directory at Investorideas.com
About Investorideas.com - Big Investing Ideas
Investorideas.com Named as one of 100 Best Investment Blogs and Websites in 2025 (8th)
Investorideas.com is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all.
Disclaimer/Disclosure: This podcast and article featuring ESGold Corp. are paid for content at Investorideas.com, part of a monthly marketing mining stock showcase (payment disclosure). Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Disclosure is posted for each compensated news release, content published/created if required but otherwise the news was not compensated for and was published for the sole interest of our readers and followers. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions.
More disclaimer info: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Disclaimer.asp. Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas.com newswire https://www.investorideas.com/News-Upload/. Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country. Please read Investorideas.com privacy policy: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Private_Policy.asp.
Follow us on X @investorideas @Exploringmining
Follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Investorideas
Follow us on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/c/Investorideas
Contact Investorideas.com to be a guest or sponsor this podcast
800-665-0411
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/272518