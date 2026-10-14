Exploration Update from Treaty Creek Third Drill Added -- Preliminary Economic Assessment Expected in Coming Weeks Golden Triangle, NW British Columbia

(TheNewswire)
Victoria, British Columbia, Canada TheNewswire - October 14, 2026 - Teuton Resources Corp. ("Teuton" or "the Company") ("TUO"-TSX-V) ("TEUTF"- OTCQB) is pleased to report the following exploration update from the Treaty Creek property: Joint Venture ("JV") partner Tudor Gold Corp. ("Tudor") has announced, in a news release dated October 14, 2026, results from a further four holes drilled at the PSP and PSE Zones. A third drill was recently added to the 2026 Treaty Creek program.
The Tudor October 14, 2026 news release concerning Treaty Creek contains the following:
Drilling has expanded the recently discovered copper-gold-silver-molybdenum porphyry system (the "PSP Zone") by cutting gold-dominant mineralization over 480 meters down-dip of previous drilling. Additionally, several higher-grade intercepts throughout the PSP Zone provided continuity between a high-grade gold-dominant overprint to the porphyry system akin to Tudor Gold's Goldstorm Deposit located approximately one kilometer to the northeast. Near-surface gold-dominant mineralization in the low to intermediate sulfidation system (the "PSE Zone") was extended along strike. Tudor expects to complete over 20,000 meters of drilling with three drill rigs to complete the remainder of the Exploration Program.
Tudor has retained Fuse Advisors Inc. to prepare a Preliminary Economic Assessment examining the potential for an underground mining operation focused on the higher-grading gold mineralization at Treaty Creek's Goldstorm Deposit outlined in the 2026 Mineral Resource estimate ("MRE") for the Goldstorm Deposit (see Tudor's news release dated January 22, 2026). The study is being finalized with results expected to be released in the coming weeks. Tudor's 80%-owned Treaty Creek Project is located in the heart of the Golden Triangle of Northwestern British Columbia.
See Table 1 below for select drill results of holes PS-26-29 to 32 accompanied by plan maps and cross sections.
PSP Zone – Continued Expansion of the Porphyry System
Hole PS-26-30 intersected:
-
0.85 g/t gold, and 2.94 g/t silver, over 96.30 meters starting 264.30 meters downhole, including
-
2.02 g/t gold, and 3.46 g/t silver, over 5.30 meters starting 265.50 meters downhole, and
-
1.92 g/t gold, and 4.24 g/t silver, over 6.70 meters starting 297.80 meters downhole
-
Hole PS-26-31 intersected:
-
1.16 g/t gold, 2.08 g/t silver, 0.21% copper and 116.91 ppm molybdenum over 11.00 meters starting 115.00 meters downhole
-
0.22 g/t gold, 1.42 g/t silver, 0.19% copper and25.10 ppm molybdenum, over 59.50 meters starting 141.00 meters downhole. including
-
0.44 g/t gold, 2.53 g/t silver, 0.36% copper and25.62 ppm molybdenum, over 18.00 meters starting 182.50 meters downhole
-
-
0.67 g/t gold and 3.72 g/t silver over 37.50 meters starting 247.00 meters downhole, including
-
1.20 g/t gold and13.41 g/t silver over 7.50 meters starting 277.00 meters downhole,
-
Hole PS-26-32 intersected:
-
3.43 g/t gold, and 7.99 g/t silver, over 2.65 meters starting 267.35 meters downhole
-
0.98 g/t gold, and 3.29 g/t silver, over 31.80 meters starting 646.90 meters downhole, including
-
3.98 g/t gold, and 14.72 g/t silver, over 4.20 meters starting 674.50 meters downhole
-
-
15.05 g/t gold and5.33 g/t silver over 1.50 meters starting 913.50 meters downhole
Results from holes PS-26-30, PS-26-31, and PS-26-32, demonstrate consistent gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum values hosted within a potassic altered diorite (porphyry) intrusive. Similar to the neighbouring Goldstorm Deposit, the newly discovered porphyry intrusive is located between higher-grade intervals of gold-dominant mineralization. Continued intercepts of higher-grade material demonstrate continuity of a high-grade gold-dominant overprint to the porphyry system. Drillhole PS-26-32, designed to test the down-dip continuity of the system, extended gold-dominant mineralization over 480 m down-dip from previous drilling while also intercepting several higher-grade, vein-hosted mineralized intervals shallower in the hole, opening a large target rich area throughout the greater Perfectstorm Zone area.
The PSP Zone is located approximately one kilometer southwest of Treaty Creek's Goldstorm Deposit at its closet point and four kilometers northeast of Seabridge Gold's Iron Cap Deposit, along the northeast-southwest trending Sulphurets corridor that hosts multiple porphyry deposits and prospects. The system now extends approximately 850 by 750 meters and remains open in all directions.
PSE Zone – Broader Zones of Low to Intermediate Sulfidation Gold-dominant Mineralization
Hole PS-26-29 intersected:
-
1.16 g/t gold and 13.92 g/t silver over 25.50 metersstarting 238.50 meters downhole, including
-
4.38 g/t gold and81.97 g/t silverover 3.00 metersstarting 240.00 meters downhole
-
Drillhole PS-26-20 intersected a continuance of near surface, gold-dominant vein-hosted mineralized system, adding to the volume of the previously identified mineralized system. Mineralization now occurs over an area of approximately 600 meters by 300m with a thickness varying between 25 meters up to over 100 meters.
Three drills are now active at the Perfectstorm Zone and are focused on priority target areas identified by recent results.
Table 1: Select Treaty Creek Drill Results
|
Hole
|
Collar Coords
|
Dip/
|
From
|
To
|
Interval
|
Gold
|
Silver
|
Copper
|
Moly
|
Azimuth
|
(m)
|
(m)
|
(m)
|
(g/t)
|
(g/t)
|
(%)
|
(ppm)
|
PS-26-29
|
425883 mE 6270319 mN
|
-60
|
238.50
|
264.00
|
25.50
|
1.16
|
13.92
|
-
|
-
|
230°
|
including
|
240.00
|
243.00
|
3.00
|
4.38
|
81.97
|
-
|
-
|
PS-26-30
|
427156 mE 6270637 mN
|
-88
|
264.30
|
360.60
|
96.30
|
0.85
|
2.94
|
-
|
-
|
295°
|
including
|
265.50
|
270.80
|
5.30
|
2.02
|
3.46
|
-
|
-
|
and
|
297.80
|
304.50
|
6.70
|
1.92
|
4.24
|
-
|
-
|
PS-26-31
|
427233 mE 6270603 mN
|
-88
|
115.00
|
126.00
|
11.00
|
1.16
|
2.08
|
0.21
|
116.91
|
198°
|
141.00
|
200.50
|
59.50
|
0.22
|
1.42
|
0.19
|
25.10
|
including
|
182.50
|
200.50
|
18.00
|
0.44
|
2.53
|
0.36
|
25.62
|
247.00
|
284.50
|
37.50
|
0.67
|
3.72
|
-
|
-
|
including
|
277.00
|
284.50
|
7.50
|
1.20
|
13.41
|
-
|
-
|
PS-26-32
|
426361 mE 6271208 mN
|
-60
|
267.35
|
270.00
|
2.65
|
3.43
|
7.99
|
-
|
-
|
105°
|
375.35
|
379.50
|
4.15
|
2.12
|
1.50
|
-
|
-
|
475.50
|
492.00
|
16.50
|
0.82
|
3.04
|
-
|
-
|
including
|
476.30
|
478.40
|
2.10
|
2.43
|
7.61
|
-
|
-
|
646.90
|
678.70
|
31.80
|
0.98
|
3.29
|
-
|
-
|
including
|
674.50
|
678.70
|
4.20
|
3.98
|
14.72
|
-
|
-
|
913.50
|
915.00
|
1.50
|
15.05
|
5.33
|
-
|
-
(1) All assay values are uncut, and intervals reflect drilled intercept lengths. True widths have not been determined as the mineralized body remains open in all directions. Further drilling is required to determine the mineralized body orientation and true widths.
(2) HQ and NQ diameter core samples were sawn in half and typically sampled at standard 1.5 meters intervals.
Treaty Creek Resource and Perfectstorm Zone Target Areas
Plan Map of Drillholes – Perfectstorm Zone
Cross Sections
Section A
Section B
Qualified Person
The Qualified Person for the Oct. 14, 2026 news release by Tudor for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 is Tudor's Senior Vice President of Exploration, Ken Konkin, P. Geo. He has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in the Oct. 14, 2026 Tudor news release.
QA/QC
Diamond drill core samples were prepared at MSA Labs' Preparation Laboratory in Terrace, BC and assayed at MSA Labs' Geochemical Laboratory in Langley, BC. All samples were analyzed using 4-acid digestion ICP-MS finish and PhotonAssayTM for gold. Samples returning greater than 10 ppm gold were analyzed to extinction. Analytical accuracy and precision are monitored by the submission of blanks, certified standards and duplicate samples each inserted every 20 samples by Tudor Gold personnel. Duplicate samples are obtained by MSA Labs' personnel cut from assay rejects at the time of preparation. MSA Laboratories quality system complies with the requirements for the International Standards ISO 17025 and ISO 9001. MSA Labs is independent of the Company.
* * *
Qualified Person – Teuton Resources Corp.
D. Cremonese, P. Eng., is the Qualified Person for Teuton Resources. Technical data presented in today's Teuton news release is consistent with that presented in the Tudor Gold news release dated October 14, 2026. Mr. Cremonese is not independent of Teuton as he is its President and Director.
About Treaty Creek
Teuton was the original staker of the Treaty Creek property, host to the large Goldstorm deposit, assembling the core land position in 1984-5. It presently holds a 20% carried interest in the Treaty Creek Project (Tudor Gold is responsible for paying all exploration costs up until such time as a production decision is made and owns an 80% interest). Additionally, Teuton owns a 0.98% Net Smelter Royalty in the Goldstorm deposit area as well as in the northern portion of the Perfectstorm zone; within the southern portion of the Perfectstorm zone, Teuton owns a 0.49% NSR with an option to increase that to 1.49% by paying $1 million to the current owner. It also owns numerous additional royalty interests within the Sulphurets Hydrothermal system on formerly 100%-owned properties such as the King Tut, Tuck, High North, Orion, Delta and Fairweather properties (King Tut and Tuck now owned by Newmont Corporation; High North, Orion, Delta and Fairweather properties now owned by Goldstorm Metals).
About Teuton
Teuton owns interests in more than twenty properties in the prolific "Golden Triangle" area of northwest British Columbia and was one of the first companies to adopt what has since become known as the "prospect generator" model. This model minimizes share equity dilution while at the same time maximizing opportunity. Earnings provided from option payments received over the past ten years, both in cash and in shares of optionee companies, has provided Teuton with substantial income.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF Teuton Resources:
"Dino Cremonese"
Dino Cremonese, P. Eng.,
President and Chief Executive Officer
For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.teuton.com or contact:
Barry Holmes
Director Corporate Development and Communications
Tel. 778-430-5680
Email: bholmesmba@gmail.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Statements regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including the completion and anticipated results of planned exploration activities. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connation thereof.
Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the Company's planned exploration activities will be completed in a timely manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.
The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation
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