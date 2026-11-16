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November 16, 2026
Red Mountain Mining (RMX:AU) has announced OUTSTANDING HIGH-GRADE RESULTS FROM MAIDEN ARMIDALE DRILLING
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09 June
Red Mountain Mining
14 October
EXPLORATION RESULTS HIGHLIGHT COPPER POTENTIAL AT PIONEER
Red Mountain Mining (RMX:AU) has announced EXPLORATION RESULTS HIGHLIGHT COPPER POTENTIAL AT PIONEERDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
22 September
DRILLING COMPLETED AT ARMIDALE ANTIMONY-GOLD PROJECT
Red Mountain Mining (RMX:AU) has announced DRILLING COMPLETED AT ARMIDALE ANTIMONY-GOLD PROJECTDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
31 July
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Red Mountain Mining (RMX:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
28 July
SYSTEMATIC EXPLORATION UNDERWAY AT PIONEER TUNGSTEN PROJECT
Red Mountain Mining (RMX:AU) has announced SYSTEMATIC EXPLORATION UNDERWAY AT PIONEER TUNGSTEN PROJECTDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
08 July
Armidale Antimony Target Expanded Ahead of July Drilling
Red Mountain Mining (RMX:AU) has announced Armidale Antimony Target Expanded Ahead of July DrillingDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
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Silverco Mining Ships First Cusi Concentrate, Provides Cusi Restart Update
Silverco Mining Ltd. (TSXV: SICO) (OTCQB: SICOF) ("Silverco" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the restart of its 100% owned Cusi Property ("Cusi") in Chihuahua, Mexico. First concentrate was shipped from the project on schedule, and restart capital remains on budget.Mark... Keep Reading...
13h
LaFleur Minerals Continues to Expand Swanson Gold Deposit Mineralization Near Surface and Along Strike with 2.52 g/t Au over 14.35 Metres
LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to report assay results from the Fall 2026 Swanson Gold Deposit drill program, which is within the much larger Swanson Gold Project ("Swanson" or the "Project") drill program. This... Keep Reading...
15h
Brixton Metals Drills its Highest Silver Grades Ever in a New Shallow Brownfields Discovery at its Langis Project, Ontario
Hole 477 Yields 142,770 g/t Silver or 4,164 oz/t Silver over 0.3 m Within 1.1 m of 39,675 g/t Silver, All Within 3.0 m of 14,559 g/t Silver Hole 480 Returned 5.0 m of 704 g/t Silver Including 1.4 m of 2,479 g/t Silver Brixton Metals Corporation (TSX-V: BBB, OTCQX: BBBXF) (the "Company" or... Keep Reading...
15h
Sranan Gold Discovers New Gold Zone at Lawatino 300 m Northeast of the 101 Zone
Sranan Gold Corp. (CSE: SRAN) (OTCQB: SRANF) (FSE: P84) (Tradegate: P84) ("Sranan" or the "Company") announces the discovery of a new showing of gold mineralization, the RB Zone, located approximately 300 metres northeast of the 101 Zone within its 18,468-hectare Lawatino Gold Project in... Keep Reading...
13 November
Brixton Metals Announces Closing of Final Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement
Not for distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States Brixton Metals Corporation (TSX- V: BBB, OTCQX: BBBXF) (the "Company" or "Brixton") is pleased to announce that it has closed a third and final tranche of a non-brokered private placement offering... Keep Reading...
13 November
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - TDG
Trading resumes in: Company: TDG Gold Corp.TSX-Venture Symbol: TDGAll Issues: YesResumption (ET): 2:15 PMCIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. CIRO... Keep Reading...
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