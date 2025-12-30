Exploits Increases and Closes Final Tranche of Its Flow Through Share Private Placement

Exploits Discovery Corp. (CSE: NFLD) (OTCQB: NFLDF) (FSE: 634) ("Exploits" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases of December 18th and December 24th 2025, it has increased and closed the final tranche of its non-brokered private placement and has raised an additional $690,750 through the issuance of 9,210,000 flow through common shares (the "FT Shares") at a price of $0.075 per FT Share (the "FT Financing"). The final tranche is subject to a four month and one day hold period expiring April 30, 2026, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. The FT Financing remains subject to final acceptance of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

The Company will use the gross proceeds from the FT Financing to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures" (as both terms are defined in the Tax Act) (the "Qualifying Expenditures") in Canada, including Québec and Ontario, in connection with the Company's exploration portfolio, including advancement activities on its Québec and Ontario gold projects.

The Qualifying Expenditures will be incurred on or before December 31, 2026, and the Company will renounce the Qualifying Expenditures to the subscribers of the FT Shares with an effective date no later than December 31, 2025, in an aggregate amount not less than the gross proceeds raised from the issuance of the FT Shares.

The Company paid certain eligible finders an aggregate cash finder's fee of $37,170 in connection with the FT Financing. No finder's warrants were issued. The payment of finder's fees is subject to compliance with applicable securities laws and CSE policies.

Directors and officers of the Company participated in the financing. The Company relied on applicable exemptions from minority approval and valuation requirements under MI 61-101.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Person (as defined in the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration available.

About Exploits Discovery Corp.

Exploits Discovery is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on growing ounces in top-tier mining jurisdictions in Québec and Ontario, anchored by approximately 680,000 ounces of historical gold resources across its Fenton, Wilson, Benoist and Hawkins projects. The Company also holds a strategic equity position and royalty exposure to New Found Gold Corp. in Newfoundland following the sale of its Newfoundland claims in 2025. Exploits' strategy is to unlock district-scale potential across its balanced Québec-Ontario portfolio through systematic, data-driven exploration and strategic partnerships, creating shareholder value through discovery and resource growth.

On Behalf of the Board

/s/ "Jeff Swinoga"
President and CEO

+1 (778) 819-2708
investors@exploits.gold
https://exploitsdiscovery.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Not for distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States

