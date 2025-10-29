Exploits Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

Exploits Discovery Corp. (CSE: NFLD) (OTCQB: NFLDF) (FSE: 634) ("Exploits" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on October 28, 2025 (the "Meeting").

At the Meeting, shareholders of the Company approved a special resolution to approve the transaction previously announced on September 8, 2025, involving the sale of a 100% interest in all the Company's mineral claims in Newfoundland to New Found Gold Corp. In addition, each of the Company's nominees were duly elected as directors of Exploits, and shareholders also approved the reappointment of Davidson & Company, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorized the Board to fix their remuneration. Detailed results of the votes at the Meeting are set out below.

"On behalf of Exploits, I want to sincerely thank our shareholders for their overwhelming support of this transformational transaction, which received 99.5% approval," said Jeff Swinoga, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer. "This transaction will not only provide significant value and ongoing exposure to New Found Gold's future success in Newfoundland, but also position us to accelerate our exploration and resource growth in Québec and Ontario. We are excited to create lasting value for our shareholders and project partners and look forward to driving the next phase of resource expansion and discovery."

Election of Directors


Votes for
(#) 		Votes for
(%) 		Votes withheld
(#) 		Votes withheld
(%)
Jeff Swinoga
Rod Husband
Larry Short
Siri Genik
Douglas Cater 		Elected
Elected
Elected
Elected
Elected		 44,372,363
44,105,163
44,382,363
44,115,163
44,372,363		 99.60%
99.00%
99.62%
99.02%
99.60%		 178,733
445,933
168,733
435,933
178,733		 0.40%
1.00%
0.38%
0.98%
0.40%

 

Reappointment of Auditor
Carried Votes for Votes against
58,719,298
99.68%		 186,499
0.32%

 

Approval of Property Sale Transaction 
with New Found Gold Corp. 		Outcome of the Vote
Carried Votes for Votes against
44,332,313
99.51%		 218,783
0.49%

 

About Exploits Discovery Corp.

Exploits Discovery is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on growing ounces in top-tier mining jurisdictions. Following the completion of the sale of its Newfoundland claims, Exploits' portfolio is anchored by three advanced-stage gold projects in Québec (Fenton, Wilson, and Benoist) and the Hawkins Gold Project in Ontario. The Company's strategy is to advance projects with district-scale potential through systematic exploration and partnerships, creating shareholder value through discovery and resource growth.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

/s/ "Jeff Swinoga"
President and CEO
+1 (778) 819-2708
investors@exploits.gold
https://exploitsdiscovery.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected including, but not limited to, market conditions, availability of financing, actual results of the Company's exploration and other activities, environmental risks, future metal prices, operating risks, accidents, labor issues, delays in obtaining governmental approvals and permits, and other risks in the mining industry. All the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances save as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/272331

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Exploits Discovery

Exploits Discovery

