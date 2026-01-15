Expedia Group to Webcast Fourth Quarter 2025 Results on February 12, 2026

Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) will report its fourth quarter 2025 results for the period ended December 31, 2025, on Thursday, February 12, 2026 via an earnings release and accompanying webcast. These items will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company's corporate website at http://ir.expediagroup.com . The earnings release will post after market close and the webcast will begin at 1:30 PM Pacific Time / 4:30 PM Eastern Time. A replay of the call is expected to be available for approximately twelve months.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc. brands power travel for everyone, everywhere through our global platform. Driven by the core belief that travel is a force for good, Expedia Group™ helps people experience the world in new ways and build lasting connections.

Expedia Group's three flagship consumer brands are Expedia®, Hotels.com®, and Vrbo®. Its B2B arm, Private Label Solutions, delivers industry-leading technology solutions to fuel partner growth and success, while facilitating memorable experiences for travelers. Expedia Group Advertising helps partners extend their reach and connect with travelers across its travel sites and a broad range of offsite channels through its travel media network.

For more information, visit www.expediagroup.com . Follow us on Twitter @expediagroup and check out our LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/expedia/ .

© 2026 Expedia, Inc., an Expedia Group company. All rights reserved. Expedia Group and the Expedia Group logo are trademarks of Expedia, Inc. CST: 2029030-50.

Investor Relations
ir@expedia.com

Communications
press@expedia.com

