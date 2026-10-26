Exodus Movement, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2026 Results on November 9, 2026

Exodus Movement, Inc. ("Exodus") (NYSE American: EXOD), a leading self-custodial finance and payments platform, announced today that it will release its third quarter 2026 financial results after market close on Monday, November 9, 2026. Management will host a webcast on Monday, November 9, 2026, at 5:00 PM ET to discuss the results.

To access the webcast, please use this link or one of the following numbers: 877-407-9038 or 201-493-6742. It will also be available on the company's website www.exodus.com.

About Exodus

Founded in 2015, Exodus Movement, Inc. (NYSE American: EXOD) is pioneering self-custodial finance by giving people the tools to earn rewards, spend, manage, and swap digital assets across borders, all without giving up control. Exodus serves millions of users through its products built on a simple principle: your money should be yours.

Exodus also powers crypto infrastructure and card/payment services for enterprise platforms serving millions of users through its enterprise product suite. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, Exodus is financial software where ownership is the default. For more information, visit exodus.com.

Investor Contact
investors@exodus.com

Media Contact
Aubrey Strobel/Elena Nisonoff, Halcyon Communications
exodus@halcyonpr.xyz

Disclosure Information

Exodus may use its website and the following social media outlets as distribution channels of material nonpublic information about the Company. Financial and other important information regarding the Company is routinely accessible through and posted on the following: websites exodus.com/investors and exodus.com, and social media: X (@exodus and JP Richardson's feed @jprichardson), Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us as of the date hereof. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "will," "expect," "would," "should," "intend," "believes," "views," "estimates," or other comparable terminology.

Forward-looking statements in this document include, but are not limited to, Exodus's plan to announce third quarter 2026 financial results. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in "Item 1. Business" and "Item 1A. Risk Factors" of Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 11, 2026, as well as in our other reports filed with the SEC from time to time.

All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by such cautionary statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements that have been made to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

EXODNYSEAMERICAN: EXOD
EXOD
The Conversation (0)
Blockchain & Digital Assets Conference Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Blockchain & Digital Assets Conference Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Blockchain & Digital Assets Virtual Investor Conference sponsored by Alpha Transform Holdings and Blockchain Wire held April 25th are now available for online viewing.... Keep Reading...
Blockchain & Digital Assets Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Blockchain & Digital Assets Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Blockchain & Digital Assets Virtual Investor Conference sponsored by Alpha Transform Holdings and Blockchain Wire held April 25 th are now available for online viewing.... Keep Reading...
Blockchain & Digital Assets Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for April 25th

Blockchain & Digital Assets Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for April 25th

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the Blockchain & Digital Assets Virtual Investor Conference sponsored by Alpha Transform Holdings and Blockchain Wire to be held April 25 th . Individual investors, institutional... Keep Reading...
Small-Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Small-Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Small-Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference held February 7th are now available for online viewing. REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/3SOf3yh The company presentations... Keep Reading...
Small-Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for February 7th, 2024

Small-Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for February 7th, 2024

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the Small-Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference to be held February 7 th 2024. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend. REGISTER... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Silver Hammer Provides Exploration and Corporate Update

QIMC Further Derisks Nova Scotia Natural Hydrogen Multi-Gas System with New Thermogenic Gas and Helium Results

Flow Metals Secures Little Gold Creek Headwaters, Completing Strategic Consolidation of Sixtymile Gold District

Highlights Include Iron Values Exceeding 30%, Nickel up to 500 ppm, Cobalt up to 187 ppm and Vanadium up to 1,710 ppm

Related News

copper investing

Teck Resources Faces Strike at Highland Valley Copper Mine

Uranium Outlook: World Edition

uranium investing

Uranium Outlook

Uranium Outlook: Australia Edition

uranium investing

Bannerman Energy Moves Ahead With Etango Mine Construction

precious metals investing

Silver Hammer Provides Exploration and Corporate Update

gold investing

Boroo Plans C$1.5 Billion Investment to Restart Yukon’s Eagle Gold Mine