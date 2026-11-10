Exodus Movement, Inc. October 2026 -- Monthly Metrics

Exodus Movement, Inc. (NYSE American: EXOD) ("Exodus" or the "Company"), a leading self-custodial finance and payments platform, today announced October 2026 operating metrics in connection with its Digital Asset and Payment Processing services."October reflected steady activity across our payments business, with monthly active cards increasing approximately 6% from September. On the wallet side, monthly active users remained steady at 1.4 million," said James Gernetzke, CFO of Exodus. "We continue to focus on expanding our payments capabilities and lowering ongoing costs to support profitable growth."

Digital Asset Services
Exchange provider processed volume was $372.1 million for the month of October 2026 compared with $402.7 million exchange provider processed volume in September 2026. XO Swap partners accounted for 24% of October volume, compared to 26% in September.

Monthly Active Users (MAUs) were 1.4 million as of October 31, 2026, compared to 1.4 million as of September 30, 2026.

Payment Processing Services
Gross transaction volume was $373.9 million for the month of October 2026, compared to $355.1 million in gross transaction volume for the month of September 2026. Gross transaction volume is calculated by converting total monthly transaction volume from British Pounds (GBP) to U.S. Dollars (USD) using the average currency conversion rate of 1 GBP to 1.34 USD for October and 1 GBP to 1.34 USD for September.

Monthly Active Cards were 760.6 thousand as of October 31, 2026, compared to 711.2 thousand as of September 30, 2026. Monthly Active Cards represents the total number of unique payment cards issued on behalf of enterprise customers that made transactions during the applicable month.

About Exodus
Founded in 2015, Exodus Movement, Inc. (NYSE American: EXOD) is pioneering self-custodial finance by giving people the tools to earn rewards, spend, manage, and swap digital assets across borders, all without giving up control. Exodus serves millions of users through its products built on a simple principle: your money should be yours.

Exodus also powers crypto infrastructure and card/payment services for enterprise platforms serving millions of users through its enterprise product suite. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, Exodus is financial software where ownership is the default. For more information, visit exodus.com.

Investor Contact
investors@exodus.com

Media Contact
Aubrey Strobel/Elena Nisonoff, Halcyon Communications
exodus@halcyonpr.xyz

Disclosure Information
Exodus uses the following as means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD: websites exodus.com/investors and exodus.com; press releases; public videos, calls, and webcasts; and social media: X (@exodus and JP Richardson's feed @jprichardson), Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us as of the date hereof. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "will," "expect," "would," "should," "intend," "believe," "likely," "believes," "views", "estimates", or other comparable terminology.

Forward-looking statements in this document include, but are not limited to, management statements regarding management's confidence in our products, services, business trajectory and plans, the expansion of our payment processing and card-issuing operations, including the onboarding of new program managers and commencement of card issuance; anticipated cost reductions and sustainable profitability; and expectations regarding demand for our products. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in "Item 1. Business" and "Item 1A. Risk Factors" of Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 11, 2026, the Q3 2026 Form 10-Q as well as in our other reports filed with the SEC from time to time.

All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by such cautionary statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements that have been made to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.


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