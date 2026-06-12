Exodus Launches Exodus Markets for Tokenized Assets with Ondo Finance

Exodus Movement, Inc. (NYSE American: EXOD) ("Exodus") today announced the launch of Exodus Markets in partnership with Ondo Finance, a leader in tokenized assets, giving customers the ability to buy and sell more than 200 tokenized stocks, ETFs, and real-world assets directly on Solana through Exodus.

Exodus Markets is the latest step in Exodus' expansion from a self-custodial wallet into a complete financial platform that lets customers trade, spend, send, earn rewards, and manage money in one app.

"Tokenized stocks are one of the most important developments in modern finance," said JP Richardson, CEO and Co-founder of Exodus. "For the first time, our customers can trade and hold tokenized equities with the same direct control and global access they expect from crypto. Exodus is becoming the front door to every asset you hold, without compromising on trust and control."

Exodus was the first publicly traded company to tokenize its stock in 2021. Now, Exodus customers in supported regions can buy and sell EXOD and 200+ other tokenized assets directly in Exodus, subject to regulatory availability.

"Exodus has one of the largest self-custodial audiences in crypto and they've spent years building the trust to bring people into tokenized finance," said Ian De Bode, CEO at Ondo Finance. "This is how tokenized markets scale, by integrating with the products people already use to manage their money."

Exodus Markets is now available to eligible customers in select markets. To get started, customers can update to the latest version of Exodus and access tokenized stocks and ETFs directly from the app.

Tokenized assets are not the same as owning the underlying securities and do not provide shareholder rights.

About Exodus Movement, Inc.
Founded in 2015, Exodus Movement, Inc. (NYSE American: EXOD) is pioneering self-custodial finance by giving people the tools to earn rewards, spend, manage, and swap digital assets across borders, all without giving up control. Exodus serves millions of consumers through its products built on a simple principle: your money should be yours. Exodus also powers crypto infrastructure for enterprise platforms serving millions of consumers through its enterprise product suite. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, Exodus builds financial software where control is the default. For more information, visit exodus.com.

About Ondo Finance
Ondo Finance is a blockchain-based platform focused on tokenizing real-world assets and bringing institutional-quality financial products on chain. By bridging traditional finance and decentralized infrastructure, Ondo aims to make capital markets more accessible, transparent, and efficient.

Investor Contact
investors@exodus.com

Media Contacts
Aubrey Strobel / Elena Nisonoff, Halcyon Communications
exodus@halcyonpr.xyz

Disclosure Information
Exodus uses the following as means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD: websites exodus.com/investors and exodus.com; press releases; public videos, calls, and webcasts; and social media: X (@exodus and JP Richardson's feed @jprichardson), Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the availability and expansion of Exodus Markets, the scope and duration of the partnership with Ondo Finance, the number and types of tokenized assets accessible through the platform, the availability of EXOD through Exodus Markets in various jurisdictions, and the continued development of Exodus as a financial platform. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, may be forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our current expectations and projections about future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including, among others, changes in regulatory requirements or interpretations; technical or operational challenges related to blockchain integrations; the ability to establish, maintain, and perform under relationships with third-party service providers and partners; product development timelines; market conditions; and other risks and uncertainties set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, except as required by law.


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