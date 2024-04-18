Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Norfolk Metals

Exclusivity for Las Alteras Acquisition

Norfolk Metals Ltd (Norfolk or the Company) has executed an Exclusivity and Due Diligence Deed with Green Shift Commodities Ltd (GCOM), a company incorporated in Canada, to acquire 100% of the Las Alteras uranium project in Chubut, Argentina (Las Alteras). The successful acquisition will position Norfolk as a multinational multi-project uranium exploration company. This is an important step towards Norfolk’s plans to accumulate high value exploration projects in proven regions while maintaining a favorable company structure and cash reserves.

  • Norfolk signs exclusivity agreement with Green Shift Commodities Ltd (TSXV GCOM) to acquire Las Alteras uranium project located in Argentina
  • Las Alteras uranium project surrounded by non-JORC foreign estimates* at URAmerica’s Meseta Central deposit (19.1Mlbs eU308¹), CNEA’s Cerro Solo deposit (11.49Mlbs U308²), ISO Energy’s Laguna Salada deposit (10.1Mlbs U308³) along with the Cerro Condor and Los Adobes historical uranium mines
  • Norfolk receives firm commitments for a strategic placement of A$415,746 via ASX Listing Rule 7.1 capacity
  • Additional funding to assist in expediting due-diligence on Las Alteras and exploration planning on the Company’s projects
  • Strong cash position of A$3.49m as at 31 December 2023
  • Norfolk continues to review complementary projects as the Company looks to expand uranium project suite
  • Norfolk to conduct executive search for additional Key Management Personal to progress Australia and Argentina uranium exploration projects

Figure 1: Location map of Las Alteras uranium project

Commenting on Norfolk Metals, Executive Chairman, Ben Phillips, states:

“Norfolk has secured an exceptional opportunity in Argentina where we expect to see strong increase in positive sentiment from government, uranium explorers and investors throughout 2024. Las Alteras is surrounded by multiple uranium deposits to the east, west and south with historical mines located to the north and south. We are currently reviewing the historical drill information boarding the eastern block of Las Alteras where uranium has been delineated in the same structures as the flagship Cerro Solo deposit. This uranium trend is increasing as the holes approach Las Alteras ground making this area one of several priorities of our focus.”

Las Alteras Exclusivity

Las Alteras uranium project is surrounded by non-JORC foreign estimates* at URAmerica’s Meseta Central deposit (19.1Mlbs eU308¹), CNEA’s Cerro Solo deposit (11.49Mlbs U308²), ISO Energy’s Laguna Salada deposit (10.1Mlbs U308³) along with the Cerro Condor and Los Adobes historical uranium mines. AlterasAs the uranium market continues to evolve globally it is Norfolk’s view that the Chubut region of the San Jorge Basin hosting the renowned government owned Cerro Solo deposit presents an exceptional opportunity to diversify and grow the Company. The addition of the Las Alteras project suite will allow Norfolk to progress the appointment of Key Management Personnel and advisors.

Please see the Company presentation regarding the Las Alteras uranium project released today on the ASX on the 18th of April 2024.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Norfolk Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Flynn Gold

Drilling Underway at Trafalgar High-Grade Gold Prospect

Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1, “Flynn” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide an update on activities at the Company’s 100% owned Golden Ridge Project located in Northeast Tasmania (Figure 1).

Keep reading...Show less
Brightstar Resources

Significant Gold Results up to 16g/t Au Received from Cork Tree Well Geotechnical Drilling

Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) (Brightstar) is pleased to announce the first round of non-priority assay results from sixteen Geotechnical diamond drillholes at Cork Tree Well (CTW) within the Laverton Gold Project (LGP). These sixteen holes were part of a broader 20-hole diamond drilling program1 designed for metallurgical and geotechnical purposes.

Keep reading...Show less
Ryan McIntyre, gold bar.

Ryan McIntyre: Gold Price Not Looking Back, Watch This Demand Driver

In a conversation with the Investing News Network, Ryan McIntyre, managing partner at Sprott (TSX:SII,NYSE:SII), shared his thoughts on gold as the yellow metal trades near all-time highs.

He noted that gold hasn't looked back after starting to rally at the beginning of March, and said there's a missing piece of demand that could send the price higher: investment in gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

"Probably one of the most unusual parts of this gold rally over the past month and a half is that you've actually continued to see a decline in gold holdings by global ETFs," said McIntyre. "I think it's a very unique circumstance, and one that I think we're probably going to see reverse and probably add to what are already pretty good gains on the gold price."

Keep reading...Show less
Gareth Soloway, Bitcoin, silver, gold.

Gareth Soloway: Gold and Silver Price Targets, Next Bitcoin Buying Level

Speaking to the Investing News Network, Gareth Soloway, chief market strategist at VerifiedInvesting.com, shared his latest thoughts on gold, silver and Bitcoin, all of which have seen exciting recent price action.

In terms of gold, he believes US$2,500 per ounce is a "lock" in 2024, with US$3,000 possible within 12 to 18 months.

However, he cautioned investors that the yellow metal is likely to pull back before reaching those heights.

Keep reading...Show less

Franco-Nevada To Release First Quarter 2024 Results

Franco-Nevada Corporation announced today that it will report its first quarter 2024 results as follows:



First Quarter 2024 Results Release:

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/franco-nevada-to-release-first-quarter-2024-results-302119918.html

SOURCE Franco-Nevada Corporation

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2024/17/c6761.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Many large stacks of gold bars.

9 Arrests Made in Canada’s Largest Gold Heist

Nine men have been arrested and more than 19 charges laid after an incident last year.

The exploit, which has been described as Canada’s largest gold heist and the sixth largest in the world, was elaborately planned and included a 5 metric ton truck, as well as rudimentary smelting equipment.

According to the police, the shipment of 6,600 gold bars (400 kilograms) valued at C$20 million, plus C$2.1 million in foreign currency, was en route to an undisclosed refinery in Switzerland.

Keep reading...Show less

Drilling Underway at Trafalgar High-Grade Gold Prospect

Significant Gold Results up to 16g/t Au Received from Cork Tree Well Geotechnical Drilling

Aclara Announces the Closing of the Transaction with Cap and the Receipt of Initial Payment of Us$9.7M as Part of the US$29.1M Strategic Investment

AWALÉ ANNOUNCES C$10 MILLION "BOUGHT DEAL" PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UNITS

×