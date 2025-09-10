Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
September 09, 2025
Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Exceptional result of 32m @ 7gt Au in Lord Byron drilling
The Conversation (0)
19 June
Brightstar Resources
Investor Insight
With multiple catalysts ahead, including resource upgrades, expanded production, and further development of its Laverton, Menzies, and Sandstone hubs, Brightstar Resources presents a compelling investment case in a rising gold market.
Overview
Gold has continued to demonstrate its resilience as a store of value, with prices peaking at US$3,500.05 per ounce, its all-time high. Amid ongoing global economic uncertainty, including inflationary pressures, rising geopolitical tensions, and volatile interest rate environments, investors have turned to gold as both a safe haven asset and a hedge against macroeconomic instability.
Brightstar Resources (ASX:BTR) is strategically positioned to capitalize on this environment as a low-cost, multi-asset gold developer with near-term production potential. The company controls over 1,500 square kilometers of highly prospective ground across three of Western Australia’s most prolific gold belts: the Laverton Tectonic Zone, the Menzies Shear Zone, and the Sandstone Greenstone Belt.
Unlike many junior exploration companies, Brightstar has a key differentiator: it owns a fully permitted, strategically located processing facility near Laverton. This existing infrastructure offers the company a critical advantage, enabling a low-capex restart scenario and faster time to cash flow compared to peers who must first secure permits and fund costly plant construction. This plant is subject of a DFS due for announcement in June 2025.
Through a focused multi-hub strategy, Brightstar has built a robust pipeline of development-ready and resource-growth projects, supported by:
- Over 3 million ounces of gold resources across Laverton, Menzies, and Sandstone;
- Ongoing high-grade drilling success in 2024 and 2025, including intercepts of up to 10m @ 43.8 g/t gold;
- A track record of low-cost, value-accretive acquisitions, such as Linden Gold Alliance and Alto Metals;
- A dedicated, in-house technical team executing on aggressive exploration, fast-tracked studies, and staged development.
With global gold demand remaining strong, Brightstar is well-positioned to deliver material shareholder value through its integrated production plan, supported by scalable infrastructure, a growing resource base, and access to capital. The company’s strategic approach includes combining brownfields development, organic exploration, and corporate M&A, placing it at the forefront of a new generation of Australian gold producers.
Company Highlights
- ASX-listed gold exploration and development company with a consolidated mineral endowment of 3 Moz of gold across Laverton, Menzies, and Sandstone hubs in Western Australia.
- Owns and operates 100 percent of project areas: 300 sq km in Laverton Tectonic Zone, 80 sq km in Menzies Shear Zone, and 1,200 sq km in Sandstone Greenstone Belt.
- Gold processing operations at the Laverton facility have commenced under an Ore Purchase Agreement (OPA) with Genesis Minerals Ltd (ASX:GMD), marking a significant milestone in transitioning from exploration to production.
- Recent drilling campaigns have yielded strong high-grade results, including:
- 16m @ 8.0 g/t gold at Second Fortune (Laverton)
- 10m @ 43.8 g/t gold at Musketeer (Sandstone)
- 16m @ 8.0 g/t gold at Yunndaga (Menzies)
- Following the successful Linden Gold Alliance acquisition, Brightstar has commenced a DFS for the wider development of its Laverton and Menzies assets which is due for release imminently in June 2025.
- Ongoing Sandstone drilling continues to return high-grade intercepts, further supporting project advancement and MRE conversion.
- In 2024, Brightstar signed a $4 million drill-for-equity deal with Topdrill to fast-track exploration at Sandstone.
- The company has successfully executed a US$11.5 million (AU$18 million) revolving stockpile finance facility with Ocean Partners Australia.
Key Projects
Laverton Hub
Brightstar’s Laverton hub is comprised of the Cork Tree Well, Jasper Hills, Second Fortune, Beta and Alpha project areas.
Highlights:
- Combined, the Laverton Hub JORC mineral resource estimate is 15.7 Mt @ 1.7 g/t gold for 848 koz (49 percent measured and indicated category). All mineral resources are on granted mining leases
- Cork Tree Well (6.4 Mt at 1.4 g/t gold for 292 koz gold)
- Alpha (1.4 Mt at 2.3 g/t gold for 106 koz gold)
- Beta (1.9 Mt at 1.7 g/t gold for 102 koz gold)
- Lord Byron (5.2 Mt at 1.5 g/t gold for 251 koz gold)
- Fish (376 kt at 4.0 g/t gold for 49 koz gold)
- Second Fortune (92 kt at 13.4 g/t gold for 40 koz gold)
- Gilt Key (168 kt at 1.3 g/t gold for 8 koz gold)
- Main project area Cork Tree Well is open at depth and along strike with recent drilling results of 34.4 meters at 7.94 g/t gold from 43.5 meters (CTWMET004) and 27.6 meters at 17.8 g/t gold from 51 m (CTWMET003)
- Second Fortune has a mineral resource estimate head grade of ~11g/t gold with an average ore body width of 0.6 meters.
- Jasper Hills is located 50 km from Brightstar’s existing processing facility along a wholly-owned private haul road, allowing unimpeded, direct access to both projects
- Permitted, previously mined and production-ready
- Last mined by current owners in 2020 with 23,000 oz gold mined
- Growth Drivers:
- Second Fortune: Consistent, stable production and cash generation through 2025
- Fish: Mining activities have commenced and site establishment is continuing.
- First ore production targeted in June
- Open pits development: Large scale production opportunities through mining Lord Byron and Cork Tree Well as multi-year base load ore sources
- DFS: due for delivery in June 2025, including design and costs for expansion of BTR-owned processing infrastructure to 1Mtpa.
Menzies Hub
The Menzies Hub comprises a tenement holding of a contiguous land package of granted mining leases over a strike length of more than 20 km. The majority of deposits hosted along the Menzies Shear Zone are located adjacent to the Goldfields Highway in Menzies (130km north of Kalgoorlie).
Highlights:
- Total Current Resource: 12.7 Mt at 1.4 g/t gold for 589 koz gold (37 percent measured and indicated)
- DFS: due for delivery in June 2025, including design and costs for open pit and underground mining for toll processing/ore sales to a regional Kalgoorlie-Menzies mill.
- Growth Drivers:
- Lady Shenton Open Pit: Proposed multi-year consistent open pit production to provide cash generation. Targeting approvals received and ‘mine ready’ in 2025
- Yunndaga Underground: Planned infill drilling targeting conversion of Inferred Mineral Resources to M+I to support inclusion in future mining operations – recent results from this program include 16m @ 8.0 g/t gold
- Development: Advancing discussions with regional mills for 3rd party processing capacity in the Kalgoorlie-Menzies region, targeting a mining decision.
Sandstone Hub
The consolidated Sandstone project is over 100 km from existing third-party milling operations in the Murchison. This third processing hub boasts Alto’s Sandstone project with a mineral resource of 1.05 Moz at 1.4 g/t gold and Gateway’s Montague gold project with a mineral resource of 0.5 Moz @ 1.6 g/t gold.
Growth Drivers:
- Sandstone: Upgrade the Lords, Vanguard, Indomitable and Havilah camps to Indicated classification (40,000m RC+DD)
- Montague: Infill Montague and Whistler to Indicated classification (5,000m RC and 1,200m DD) – RC
- Greenfields: Follow up drilling of priority prospects across Sandstone Hub (West Hacks, Hancocks, Bulchina, Lords Corridor, Duplex) – recent drilling success includes exceptional intercepts at the Musketeer prospect yielding 10m @ 43.8 g/t gold
- Pre-Feasibility Study: Incorporation of 2025 drilling results into MRE upgrades to then factor into 1H 2026 Sandstone PFS
Management Team
Alex Rovira - Managing Director
Alex Rovira is a qualified geologist and an experienced investment banker having focused on the metals and mining sector since 2013. Rovira has experience in ASX equity capital markets activities, including capital raisings, IPOs and merger and acquisitions.
Richard Crookes - Non-executive Chairman
Richard Crookes has over 35 years’ experience in the resources and investments industries. He is a geologist by training having previously worked as the chief geologist and mining manager of Ernest Henry Mining in Australia.
Crookes is managing partner of Lionhead Resources, a critical minerals investment fund and formerly an investment director at EMR Capital. Prior to that he was an executive director in Macquarie Bank’s Metals Energy Capital (MEC) division where he managed all aspects of the bank’s principal investments in mining and metals companies.
Andrew Rich - Executive Director
Andrew Rich is a degree qualified mining engineer from the WA School of Mines and has obtained a WA First Class Mine Managers Certificate. Rich has a strong background in underground gold mining with experience predominantly in the development of underground mines at Ramelius Resources (ASX:RMS) and Westgold Resources (ASX:WGX).
Ashley Fraser - Non-executive Director
Ashley Fraser is an accomplished mining professional with over 30 years experience across gold and bulk commodities. Fraser was a founder of Orionstone (which merged with Emeco in a $660-million consolidation) and is a founder/owner of Blue Cap Mining and Blue Cap Equities.
Jonathan Downes - Non-executive Director
Jonathan Downes has over 30 years’ experience in the minerals industry and has worked in various geological and corporate capacities. Experienced with gold and base metals, he has been intimately involved with the exploration process through to production. Downes is currently the managing director of Kaiser Reef, a high grade gold producer, and non-executive director of Cazaly Resources.
Dean Vallve – Chief Development Officer
Dean Vallve holds technical qualifications in geology & mining engineering from the WA School of Mines, an MBA, and a WA First Class Mine Managers Certificate. Vallve was previously in senior mining and study roles at ASX listed mid-cap resources companies Hot Chili (ASX:HCH) and Calidus Resources (ASX:CAI).
Nicky Martin – Chief Financial Officer
Nicky Martin is an experienced finance and accounting professional holding tertiary qualifications in accounting and finance and is a qualified CPA. Martin was previously the Head of Finance at Pilbara Minerals Ltd (ASX:PLS) where she oversaw and was actively involved in a rapidly growing mining success story.
Emerging gold producer and district-scale resource developer in Western Australia
09 September
North American Mining Conferences Presentation
Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced North American Mining Conferences Presentation
03 September
High-grade RC assays and visible gold in Menzies DD drilling
Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced High-grade RC assays and visible gold in Menzies DD drilling
27 August
Fish Underground drilling underway for mine life extensions
Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Fish Underground drilling underway for mine life extensions
19 August
Shallow, high-grade drilling results continue at Sandstone
Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Shallow, high-grade drilling results continue at Sandstone
05 August
Diggers and Dealers 2025 Presentation
Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Diggers and Dealers 2025 Presentation
28m
Executing WA Gold Strategy
Metal Bank Limited (ASX:MBK) (‘MBK’ or ‘the Company’) advises that it has signed a non-binding term sheet (Term Sheet) with Hastings Technology Metals Ltd (ASX:HAS) (HAS) for the acquisition of the gold assets of HAS, (subject to due diligence, binding documentation and other conditions precedent including MBK shareholder approval) (Proposed Acquisition), and has commenced a scoping study for the Kingsley and Homestead deposits at the Livingstone Project, furthering its Western Australian focussed gold strategy to expand MBK’s WA gold portfolio and move to production.
- Terms agreed to acquire the gold assets of Hastings Technology Metals Ltd (HAS), including the Whiteheads Project, for MBK shares, subject to binding documentation and other conditions precedent
- Livingstone Scoping Study for the Kingsley and Homestead deposits is underway
- Livingstone and HAS’ Whiteheads projects well placed for further exploration and fast-tracking to production
Expanding MBK’s WA gold portfolio – HAS to vend its WA gold assets into MBK for shares*
In accordance with the Term Sheet, MBK is to acquire:
- Great Western Gold Pty Ltd (GWG), the holder of a 75% interest in the Whiteheads Gold Project JV tenements and other tenements 100% held by GWG (refer Appendix 1), covering ~380km2 located approximately 80km NE of Kalgoorlie (Whiteheads Project);
- Ark Gold Pty Ltd (Ark), the holder of the Ark gold project, comprising two exploration licences located approx. 40km southeast of HAS’ Yangibana Project, 250 km northeast of Carnarvon in Western Australia (Ark Project); and
- The Darcy’s gold project comprising 3 exploration licenses covering an area of ~ 100km2 situated adjacent to HAS’ Brockman Niobium and Heavy Rare Earths Project in the East Kimberley region of Western Australia (Darcy Project).
*The Proposed Acquisition is subject to satisfactory completion of mutual due diligence, which is currently in progress, signing of binding documentation, MBK shareholder approval under Listing Rule 7.1 and other necessary approvals, including ASX review pursuant to Listing Rule 11.1.
As consideration for the Proposed Acquisition, MBK will issue to HAS MBK Shares (Consideration Shares) for a total value of $2,300,000, at a share price of $0.014373, being the 10 day VWAP at the date of signing the term sheet. The consideration comprises $2,000,000 for the HAS Gold Assets plus $300,000 for the cash balance to be held by GWG at Completion.
A deferred consideration of $800,000 to the vendors of Whiteheads and subject to defined resource milestones being achieved remains payable by HAS over the next five years1.
It is the intention of HAS to seek approval of its shareholders to the distribution of the Consideration Shares in-specie to its shareholders, following completion of the acquisition.
Charles Lew will join the board of MBK as a non-executive director and the Board has agreed to appoint Tim Gilbert, currently Chief Operating Officer with HAS, as MBK’s new CEO following completion. Ines Scotland will remain as MBK’s Chair in a non-executive role.
Mr Gilbert is a mining engineer with more than four decades of experience in a range of senior roles in the resources sector across multiple commodities, including battery and base metals, diamonds and gold. His expertise covers a range of strategic, operational, construction and technical roles for major contractors including Theiss, as well as global mining companies including Rio Tinto, Newmont and Gold Field Australia where he was VP Operations and previously General Manager, Agnew Gold Mine.
A summary of the agreed terms for the Proposed Acquisition is set out later in this release.
Fast-tracking Livingstone and Whiteheads to production.
MBK has commenced a scoping study for the Homestead and Kingsley deposits at Livingstone. These projects hold JORC 2012 Mineral Resource Estimates2 from surface of:
- 1.68Mt @ 1.35g/t Au for 73.0koz Au, 100% Inferred at Kingsley;
- a total of 1.00Mt @ 1.35g/t Au for 43.4koz Au at Homestead, comprising 83% Indicated – 821Kt @1.37g/t Au for 36.2koz Au and 17% Inferred – 183Kt @1.22 g/t Au for 7.2koz Au;
Mark Cossom and Peter Lester are managing the scoping study for MBK and a mine services group has been engaged to undertake the necessary pit design and technical work. Mark is a consultant geologist and was formerly managing director of Gateway Mining Ltd and prior to that General Manager – Geology and Exploration with Doray Minerals Ltd. Peter Lester is a consultant mining engineer to MBK with over 40 years’ experience in the mining industry.
In addition, MBK has engaged the services of Stuart Stephens to provide exploration management services for the Livingstone project, including progressing mining proposals and necessary approvals required to proceed to production. Stuart is a geologist and former Exploration Manager at Gateway Mining with extensive experience in the WA mining and environmental regulatory framework.
Since acquiring Whiteheads earlier this year, HAS has developed a strategy of fast-tracking the Seven Leaders and Blue Poles deposits to open pit. HAS will commence drilling at Whiteheads in the coming weeks for a maiden JORC Resource and small mining proposals and associated approvals will follow.
MBK’s Chair Ines Scotland commented: “Adding the HAS gold assets plus experienced management to MBK provides MBK with scale for future gold production. The HAS gold projects complement our strategy for the Kingsley and Homestead projects at Livingstone that we are now advancing to Scoping Study stage. The HAS acquisition furthers our strategy of building a gold portfolio in WA with assets that have the potential for near term production utilising nearby third- party processing infrastructure, as well as significant exploration upside. We are looking forward to welcoming Charles Lew to the Board and Tim Gilbert joining as CEO to assist us in implementing our strategy.”
Commenting on the Term Sheet for sale of Hastings’ gold assets, Hastings Executive Chairman, Mr Charles Lew said:
“I am pleased to see the strategic integration of our Whiteheads Project with Metal Bank’s Livingstone Project, creating a promising pathway toward early cash flow through the Seven Leaders deposit. The addition of Hastings gold assets, complemented by experienced management and a clear focus on near-term production opportunities in WA, positions the enlarged company well for future growth. Capitalising on the strong gold price and a talented management team, we aim to realize the full potential of these assets and to advancing our shared strategy for building a robust gold portfolio."
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Metal Bank Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
4h
Jaime Carrasco: Gold, Silver, Miners — Where to Focus in Monetary Storm
Jaime Carrasco, senior portfolio manager and senior financial advisor at Harbourfront Wealth, shares his thoughts on gold and silver, emphasizing that it's important to keep the big picture in mind.
"In a nutshell, we're going back to a return to sound money — money not backed by the word of a politician and bankers, but by something sound like gold, which (has been) money for 4,000 years," he said.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
9h
Gold and Silver Stocks Dominate TSX30 List of Top Performers
The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) has released its annual TSX30 list, showcasing the 30 top-performing companies that are making the most impact in driving Canada’s economy forward.
Established in 2019, the TSX30 ranks stocks by their dividend-adjusted share price performance over three years.
The list was released on Tuesday (September 9), a day after the S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) reached an all-time high of 29,027. It's up 17.18 percent since the start of the year and nearly 30 percent since September 2024.
Mining stocks have helped drive these gains, and companies in the sector claimed 17 spots on this year's TSX30 list. Gold and silver miners dominated, accounting for 15 of the 17 resource sector stocks on the list.
The top-ranked precious metals producer was Lundin Gold (TSX:LUG,OTCQX:LUGDF), which took second place overall on the list, recording a 775 percent share price gain over the past three years.
Its surge has largely been driven by increasing output at its Fruta del Norte operation in Ecuador. According to Mining Data Online (MDO), its gold output came in at 502,000 ounces in 2024 and is projected at 475,000 to 525,000 ounces in 2025.
At number five was Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSX:ASM,NYSEAMERICAN:ASM), which has gained 610 percent over the past three years. Silver production at its namesake mine in Durango, Mexico, reached a record 1.11 million ounces in 2024. In December 2024, the firm started development work at its La Preciosa project, also in Durango.
Since the start of the year, Avino’s share price has increased by more than 350 percent.
At number 11 is New Gold (TSX:NGD,NYSEAMERICAN:NGD), a mid-tier producer with two gold mines located in BC and Ontario. According to MDO, its Rainy River mine in Southwest Ontario recorded gold output of 226,000 ounces in 2024, while new Ashton increased its production to 72,000 ounces, up from 63,000 ounces in 2023 and 38,000 ounces in 2022.
The company beat its low-end guidance for all-in sustaining costs in 2024 at US$1,239.
The remaining precious metals-focused companies on the TSX30 list are: Kinross Gold (TSX:K,NYSE:KGC) (12), IAMGOLD (TSX:IMG,NYSE:IAG) (13), Torex Gold Resources (TSX:TXG,OTCQX:TORXF) (14), Alamos Gold (TSX:AGI,NYSE:AGI) (19), Perpetua Resources (TSX:PPTA,NASDAQ:PPTA) (21), Orla Mining (TSX:OLA,NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) (22), China Gold International Resources (TSX:CGG) (25), Dundee Precious Metals (TSX:DPM) (26), Eldorado Gold (TSX:ELD,NYSE:EGO) (27), Galiano Gold (TSX:GAU,NYSEAMERICAN:GAU) (28), Skeena Resources (TSX:SKE,NYSE:SKE) (29) and Taseko Mines (TSX:TKO,NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (30).
The non-gold resource companies listed are Almonty Industries (TSX:AII,NASDAQ:ALM) (10) and Cameco (TSX:CCO,NYSE:CCJ) (23). In the top spot overall was Celestica (TSX:CLS,NYSE:CLS), which provides artificial intelligence-powered supply chain optimization solutions. Over the past three years, its share price has gained 1,599 percent.
Gold and silver producers have fared well in 2025 as uncertainty bleeds into the global economy on the back of shifting US trade policies. This has prompted many investors to turn to the safety and stability of precious metals.
Gold has risen to record highs above US$3,600 per ounce in recent days, while silver is trading above US$40 per ounce.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
08 September
Fortune Bay: Maximizing Shareholder Value in Gold and Uranium
Fortune Bay (TSV:FOR) is a gold developer-explorer focused on unlocking value at the steepest part of the Lassonde Curve. The company combines a de-risked Canadian gold project with transformational discovery potential in Mexico, while also exploring partner-funded uranium assets.
Backed by strong community partnerships and a disciplined approach, Fortune Bay’s share structure positions it for multiple near-term catalysts as capital returns to quality juniors.
The Goldfields project in Saskatchewan, Canada, is situated in a top-tier mining jurisdiction with road access, proximity to hydropower, historical infrastructure, and advanced permitting groundwork. The 2022 PEA outlined average production of 101 koz/yr over 8.3 years, with C$234 million initial capex and life-of-mine AISC of US$889/oz (base case US$1,650/oz), showing strong sensitivity to higher gold prices. In 2025, the company engaged Ausenco for an updated PEA and commenced permitting to support future production — both initiatives are now underway.
Company Highlights
- Cycle-smart model: Advancing projects through discovery, resource expansion and early-stage development, then monetizing before the capital-intensive build phase.
- Flagship development-ready gold asset in Saskatchewan, Canada: Goldfields project with open-pit 0.98 million ounce (Moz) indicated @ 1.31 grams per ton (g/t) gold and 0.21 Moz inferred @ 0.92 g/t gold; 2022 PEA shows robust economics; a 2025 PEA update is underway alongside permitting and existing infrastructure reducing risk and timelines.
- Poma Rosa Project (Mexico): Historical gold resource at Campamento (1.04 Moz measured and indicated; 0.70 Moz inferred) sitting atop an untested porphyry system – offering both near-term ounces and discovery blue-sky; community re-engagement progressing to enable exploration restart. Historical estimate, not treated as current under NI 43-101.
- Uranium optionality, non-dilutive: Advancing Murmac & Strike (optioned to Aero Energy) and The Woods (optioned to Neu Horizon) under partner capital while Fortune Bay remains operator, leveraging uranium expertise, offsetting overhead and preserving discovery upside and exposure to uranium market tailwinds.
- Strong leadership: Led by discovery-driven geologists and capital-markets veterans with a track record of building and monetizing companies.
This Fortune Bay profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*
Click here to connect with Fortune Bay (TSXV:FOR) to receive an Investor Presentation
Keep reading...Show less
08 September
James Henry Anderson: US$3,600 Gold, US$40+ Silver — What's Happening, What's Next?
James Henry Anderson, senior market analyst at SD Bullion, discusses the factors behind gold and silver's recent price moves, saying a restructuring of the system is taking place.
"We're not that far in terms of the psychology that it requires to really break and get really massive flows, and people really afraid of what that currency's value is going to be," he said.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
08 September
Heritage Mining Eyes Assay Results Following 4,500 Meters of Drilling at Key Ontario Projects
Heritage Mining (CSE:HML) is expecting to receive assay results from 4,500 meters of drilling work at both its Drayton Black Lake and Contact Bay projects this fall.
President and CEO Peter Schloo provided an update on progress at the company's gold-silver-copper assets in Northern Ontario in an interview with the Investing News Network.
“The rubber is really starting to hit the road. We've drilled off, this year, about 4,500 meters. We've had gold in each of the holes from New Millennium that we drilled earlier this year, and we've had some great success, technically, in all of our projects, thus far,” he said.
Drilling at the Zone 3 extension target at Drayton Black Lake has intersected a broad vein system up to ~74 meters in core length, with potential strike length of more than 4 kilometers, returning anomalous gold values so far. Drilling at Contact Bay’s Rognon mine area, meanwhile, has intersected the mineralized structure beneath the historic mine, an area never previously drilled, where visible gold has been observed in core.
“With all of our assay results coming in the month of September, I think it's the perfect time to really start paying attention to Heritage Mining. We've come a long way. We've done a significant amount of work, and we've got nothing but value to add here,” Schloo said.
Watch the full interview with Peter Schloo, president and CEO of Heritage Mining, above.
Keep reading...Show less
