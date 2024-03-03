Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

10 Largest Producers of Gold by Country (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

John Hathaway: Gold Stocks "Ridiculously Cheap," What Will Make Them Move?

Trending Press Releases

Definitive Feasibility Study Confirms Strong Financial Returns, Rapid Payback for Waroona Renewable Energy Project

Critical Metals Corp. Completes Business Combination

Nuclear Fuels Intersects .233% U3O8 in initial drilling at Spur zone Kaycee Project, Wyoming

North Shore Uranium Provides Falcon Property Drill Program Update

World Copper Arranges $4.0 Million Financing

Breakthrough Alternative High Purity Alumina (HPA) Metallurgy Route Revealed at the Lake Hope Project, WA

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fireweed Metals

FWZ:CA

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Uranium Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Energy Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Battery Metals
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Spartan Resources

Exceptional Intercept Extends Never Never to ~1km Deep: 11.55m @ 36.77g/t Au

Multiple double-digit widths at double-digit grades including one of the best- ever Never Never assays from the deepest intercept to date

Spartan Resources Limited (“Spartan” or “Company”) (ASX: SPR) is pleased to report updated drilling and assay information from recent drilling at its 100%-owned Dalgaranga Gold Project (“DGP”) in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

Highlights:

Never Never Gold Deposit:

  • 11.55m @ 36.77g/t gold (424.7 g x m) from 875.0m, incl. 4.0m @ 101.07g/t (DGDH052)
    • Top-3 all-time Never Never gram x metre intercept located 170m below the current MRE and the deepest Never Never intercept to date.
  • 13.00m @ 25.82g/t gold (335.7g x m) from 624.0m, incl. 4.0m @ 51.53g/t (DGRC1391-DT)
    • Top 5 all-time Never Never gram x metre intercept in-fills and strengthens lowest extent of the current 0.95Moz Never Never Mineral Resource Estimate.
  • 11.04m @ 11.69g/t gold (129.1g x m) from 567.0m, incl. 2.83m @ 42.24g/t (DGDH051)
    • Intercept in-fills and strengthens the central area of the Inferred Resource.

Figure 1: Long Section of Never Never Gold Deposit, Four Pillars and West Winds Gold Prospects looking east. Note location of cross-sections A-A’ and B-B’ (see Figure 3 and 4 respectively). Recent assay results shown in gold.

The assays in this release includes significant intercepts from resource in-fill and exploration drilling at the high-grade Never Never Gold Deposit, as well as a highly significant assay result that has extended the known mineralisation to nearly 1km below surface – highlighting the growing strategic significance of this exceptional high-grade deposit.

Figure 2: Cross-section A-A’ through Never Never Gold Deposit illustrating the deepest assay result from DGDH052 and nearby logged mineralisation, including substantial widths of “typical” Never Never-style mineralisation and logged trace visible gold in DGRC1392-DT (see Table 1). The tallest building in the world, the Burj Khalifa, and A380 shown for scale.

Note: Visual estimates of mineral abundance should never be considered a proxy or substitute for laboratory analyses where concentrations or grades are the factor of principal economic interest. Visual estimates also potentially provide no information regarding impurities or deleterious physical properties relevant to valuations. Core processing is currently underway, with assay results expected by mid- March.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Spartan Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksgold stocksgold explorationasx:sprgold investingGold Investing
SPR:AU
Spartan Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Spartan Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Spartan Resources

Spartan Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Antilles Gold

Geology & Mineralisation of La Cristina Copper-Gold Prospect - Sierra Maestra Copper Belt, Cuba

Antilles Gold Limited (“Antilles Gold” or the “Company”) (ASX: AAU, OTCQB: ANTMF) advises it has received the attached Report on the Geology and Mineralisation of the La Cristina copper-gold prospect within the Sierra Maestra copper belt in south east Cuba. The La Cristina concession is held in an Exploration Agreement as are two other concessions in the same region with the three properties totalling 53,710ha.

Keep reading...Show less

Passing of the Right Honorable Brian Mulroney

The Board of Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) is deeply saddened by the passing of the Chairman of its International Advisory Board and former member of the Barrick Board of Directors, the Right Honorable Brian Mulroney, on February 29, 2024.

Prime Minister of Canada from 1984 to 1993, Mr Mulroney holds the distinction of being the first Canadian Prime Minister in 35 years to win successive majority governments and the first Conservative Prime Minister to do so in 100 years.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
gold bars with blocks spelling "pce"

Top Stories This Week: Gold Price Breaks Out, Sweden Gears Up to Lift Uranium Ban

The gold price largely stayed flat for the first part of this week, but jumped on Thursday (February 29) after the release of the latest personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index data.

Core PCE, which excludes the more volatile food and energy categories, was up 0.4 percent month-on-month and 2.8 percent from the previous year. The PCE price index is the US Federal Reserve's preferred gauge for inflation, and is watched closely by experts who are looking for clues about when the central bank may start to lower interest rates.

While the 2.8 percent year-on-year increase is the slowest since March 2021, the 0.4 percent month-on-month rise is the biggest since January 2023 and is quite a bit larger than December's uptick of 0.1 percent.

Keep reading...Show less
Galloper Gold (CSE:BOOM)

Galloper Gold


Keep reading...Show less

Kibali and DRC Partner to Promote Local Content

All amounts expressed in US dollars

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) (TSX:ABX) – Africa's largest gold mine, Kibali, and the Autorite de Regulation de la Sous-Traitance dans le Secteur Prive (ARSP), the body which oversees the DRC's sub-contracting sector, have agreed to collaborate on a range of local content initiatives.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Labyrinth Gold Project Sale

Labyrinth Gold Project Sale

Labyrinth Resources Limited (ASX: LRL) (‘Labyrinth’ or ‘the Company’) refers to the ASX announcement dated February 16, 2024 regarding the sale of the Labyrinth and Denain Projects for USD$3.5M cash (also see ASX releases dated February 2, 2024 and January 8, 2024 for details of agreement).

Keep reading...Show less
Spartan Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Spartan Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Geology & Mineralisation of La Cristina Copper-Gold Prospect - Sierra Maestra Copper Belt, Cuba

Lake Resources NL Update on Cost Reduction Actions, Strategic Partner Process

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

OUTBACK ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF FINNISH GOLD PROJECT PORTFOLIO FROM S2 RESOURCES AND CONCURRENT $5 MILLION FINANCING

Related News

Tech Investing

Lake Resources NL Update on Cost Reduction Actions, Strategic Partner Process

Precious Metals Investing

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

Precious Metals Investing

OUTBACK ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF FINNISH GOLD PROJECT PORTFOLIO FROM S2 RESOURCES AND CONCURRENT $5 MILLION FINANCING

Base Metals Investing

Romios Gold Exhibiting at PDAC 2024 and Invites Shareholders and Delegates to Re-Discover Romios at Booth 2717

Critical Metals Investing

Appia Exhibiting at PDAC 2024 and Invites Shareholders and Delegates to Visit Us at Booth 2715 in the Investors Exchange, South Building

Critical Metals Investing

Appia Announces Maiden Rare Earth Mineral Resource Estimate of 6.6 Million Tonnes Indicated Grading 2,513 ppm TREO and 46.2 Million Tonnes Inferred grading 2,888 ppm TREO at the PCH Ionic Adsorption Clay Project in Goias, Brazil

Precious Metals Investing

Canadian Securities Exchange Welcomes Listing of Galloper Gold Corp

×