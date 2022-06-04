Life Science NewsInvesting News

Everest Medicines (HKEX 1952.HK) announces today that its licensing partner, Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD), reported positive results from the primary analysis of the Phase 3 TROPiCS-02 study of Trodelvy ® (sacituzumab govitecan) versus physicians' choice of chemotherapy (TPC) in heavily pre-treated HR+HER2- metastatic breast cancer patients who received prior endocrine therapy, CDK46 inhibitors and two to four lines of chemotherapy.

The study met its primary endpoint of progression-free survival (PFS) with a statistically significant and clinically meaningful 34% reduction in the risk of disease progression or death (median PFS 5.5 vs. 4 months; HR: 0.66; 95% CI: 0.53-0.83; P

The study demonstrated that at the one-year mark, three times as many patients were progression-free when treated with Trodelvy compared to those who received TPC (21% versus 7%). Improvements in PFS with Trodelvy were also consistent across key patient subgroups, including patients who had previously received three or more chemotherapy regimens for metastatic disease (HR: 0.70; CI: 0.52-0.95), patients with visceral metastases (HR: 0.66; CI: 0.53-0.83), and the elderly (≥65 years of age; HR: 0.59; CI: 0.38-0.93).

"For patients with HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer, resistance to endocrine therapy is inevitable in almost all cases. The standard of care is then limited to sequential single agent chemotherapy, with declining response rates, disease control and quality of life," said Dr. Hope Rugo , Professor of Medicine and Director, Breast Oncology and Clinical Trials Education at the University of California San Francisco Comprehensive Cancer Center, U.S. "In TROPiCS-02, we enrolled heavily pre-treated patients with metastatic breast cancer who had disease progression following multiple lines of chemotherapy. To observe a clinically meaningful reduction in the risk of disease progression or death in these patients with limited treatment options is remarkable. Sacituzumab govitecan will be an important potential future treatment option for these patients."

The safety profile for Trodelvy was consistent with prior studies, with no new safety concerns identified in this patient population. The most frequent Grade ≥3 treatment-related adverse reactions for Trodelvy compared to TPC were neutropenia (51% versus 38%), diarrhea (9% versus 1%), leukopenia (9% versus 5%), anemia (6% versus 3%), fatigue (6% versus 2%) and febrile neutropenia (5% versus 4%).

Everest Medicines is conducting a Phase 3 registrational Asian study EVER-132-002 evaluating Trodelvy versus physicians' choice of chemotherapy in people with HR+/HER2− metastatic breast cancer, which is enrolling patients in China mainland, Taiwan and South Korea .

"Data from our partner's Phase 3 TROPiCS-02 Study further demonstrate Trodelvy's potential to benefit a larger portion of breast cancer patients," said Yang Shi , Chief Medical Officer for Oncology/Immunology at Everest Medicines. "We look forward to the results from our Asia clinical study."

About the TROPiCS-02 Study

The TROPiCS-02 study is a global, multicenter, open-label, Phase 3 study, randomized 1:1 to evaluate Trodelvy versus physician's choice of chemotherapy (eribulin, capecitabine, gemcitabine, or vinorelbine) in 543 patients with HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer who were previously treated with endocrine therapy, CDK4/6 inhibitors and two to four lines of chemotherapy. The primary endpoint is progression-free survival per Response Evaluation Criteria in Solid Tumors (RECIST 1.1) as assessed by blinded independent central review for participants treated with Trodelvy compared to those treated with chemotherapy. Secondary endpoints include overall survival, duration of response, clinical benefit rate and overall response rate as well as assessment of safety and tolerability and quality of life measures. In the study, HER2 negativity was defined per American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) and the College of American Pathologists (CAP) criteria as immunohistochemistry (IHC) score of 0, IHC 1+ or IHC 2+ with a negative in-situ hybridization (ISH) test. More information about TROPiCS-02 is available at https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03901339 .

About HR+/HER2- Breast Cancer

Hormone receptor-positive/human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (HR+/HER2-) breast cancer is the most common type of breast cancer and accounts for approximately 70% of all new cases, or nearly 400,000 diagnoses worldwide each year. Almost one in three cases of early-stage breast cancer eventually become metastatic, and among patients with HR+/HER2- metastatic disease, the five-year relative survival rate is 30%. As patients with HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer become resistant to endocrine-based therapy, their primary treatment option is limited to single-agent chemotherapy. For patients treated with single-agent chemotherapy, the prognosis is poor.

About Trodelvy

Trodelvy ® (sacituzumab govitecan-hziy) is a first-in-class Trop-2 directed antibody-drug conjugate. Trop-2 is a cell surface antigen highly expressed in multiple tumor types, including in more than 90% of breast and bladder cancers. Trodelvy is intentionally designed with a proprietary hydrolyzable linker attached to SN-38, a topoisomerase I inhibitor payload. This unique combination delivers potent activity to both Trop-2 expressing cells and the microenvironment.

Trodelvy is approved in more than 35 countries, with multiple additional regulatory reviews underway worldwide, for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable locally advanced or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) who have received two or more prior systemic therapies, at least one of them for metastatic disease. Trodelvy is also approved in the U.S. under the accelerated approval pathway for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer (UC) who have previously received a platinum-containing chemotherapy and either programmed death receptor-1 (PD-1) or programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1) inhibitor.

Trodelvy is also being developed for potential investigational use in other TNBC and metastatic UC populations, as well as a range of tumor types where Trop-2 is highly expressed, including hormone receptor-positive/human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (HR+/HER2-) metastatic breast cancer, metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), metastatic small cell lung cancer (SCLC), head and neck cancer, and endometrial cancer.

Under a licensing agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc., Everest Medicines has exclusive rights to develop, register, and commercialize Trodelvy for all cancer indications in Greater China , South Korea , and certain Southeast Asian countries.

The TRODELVY trademark is used under license from Gilead Sciences, Inc.

About Everest Medicines

Everest Medicines is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing transformative pharmaceutical products that address critical unmet medical needs for patients in Asian markets. The management team of Everest Medicines has deep expertise and an extensive track record of high-quality clinical development, regulatory affairs, CMC, business development and operations both in China and with leading global pharmaceutical companies. Everest Medicines has built a portfolio of eleven potentially global first-in-class or best-in-class molecules, many of which are in late-stage clinical development. The Company's therapeutic areas of interest include oncology, autoimmune disorders, cardio-renal diseases and infectious diseases. For more information, please visit its website at www.everestmedicines.com .

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release may make statements that constitute forward-looking statements, including descriptions regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company or its officers with respect to the business operations and financial condition of the Company, which can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, or other factors, some of which are beyond the control of the Company and are unforeseeable. Therefore, the actual results may differ from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and assumptions, such as future changes and developments in our business, competitive environment, political, economic, legal and social conditions. The Company or any of its affiliates, directors, officers, advisors or representatives has no obligation and does not undertake to revise forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or circumstances after the date of this news release, except as required by law.

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/everest-medicines-licensing-partner-gilead-sciences-announces-positive-results-from-phase-3-tropics-02-study-of-trodelvy-in-heavily-pre-treated-hrher2--metastatic-breast-cancer-patients-301561342.html

SOURCE Everest Medicines

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Gilead SciencesGILDBiotech Investing
GILD
abigail echo-hawk

CORRECTION: Contakt World Becomes Data Partner for Health Equity Tracker Project to Improve the Collection of De-Identified Racial & Ethnic Minority Data Using Smart Health RM, Engagency, and Future Services

Enables Contakt World mission to improve health equity and reduce disparities in the fight against Covid-19 and all diseases via award-winning SaaS platform

This document corrects and updates the final paragraph in the body of this news release. No other changes were required in this release.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
"investingnews.com"

Contakt World Becomes Data Partner for Health Equity Tracker Project to Improve the Collection of De-Identified Racial & Ethnic Minority Data Using Smart Health RM, Engagency, and Future Services

Enables Contakt World mission to improve health equity and reduce disparities in the fight against Covid-19 and all diseases via award-winning SaaS platform

  • Covid-19 has proven to be the "great revealer" of disparities in healthcare

  • Contakt World (CSE: HELP) and Satcher Health Leadership Institute, Morehouse School of Medicine executed a strategic collaboration in October 2020
  • Health Equity Tracker, supported by Google.org, Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD), Annie E. Casey Foundation, and CDC Foundation, is now operational
  • Contakt World's SaaS Platform, Smart Health RM, will help drive de-identified data to Health Equity Tracker to improve health equity and reduce disparities of care

Contakt World Technologies Corp. (CSE: HELP) (OTC: TLOOF) (FSE: B2I0) (the "Company" or "Contakt World") today announced its agreement in principle with Satcher Health Leadership Institute, Morehouse School of Medicine ("SHLI") to help collect de-identified demographic data for the Health Equity Tracker Project through Smart Health RM and other products and services provided by Contakt World like Engagency. This updates the previously announced collaboration between Contakt World and SHLI now that Health Equity Tracker is operational.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

HOOKIPA Advances HIV and HBV Vaccine Research with Gilead

HOOKIPA Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) announced that it has made progress in its collaboration with Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) for arenavirus-based therapeutics intended to support cures for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infections.

As quoted in the press release:

Keep reading...Show less

Kite Announces Initial Results From a Phase 1 Study of T Cell Receptor (TCR) Cell Therapy in HPV-16-Positive Solid Tumors

Kite, a Gilead Company (Nasdaq: GILD), today announced results from an ongoing Phase 1 study conducted by the National Cancer Institute (NCI) showing that clinical responses were observed with investigational T cell receptor (TCR) cell therapy targeting human papillomavirus type 16 (HPV-16) E7 in solid tumor cancers caused by HPV. These findings were presented today in a poster session at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting in Chicago (Abstract #3043).

As quoted in the press release:

Keep reading...Show less

Gilead Sciences Announces Promotion in Oncology Division

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) shared the promotion of Dr. Alessandro Riva to executive vice president of Oncology Therapeutics, with responsibility for Gilead’s hematology and oncology programs.
As quoted in the press release:

Dr. Riva will become a member of Gilead’s senior leadership team.
Dr. Riva joined Gilead in January 2017 as Senior Vice President, Hematology and Oncology Therapeutic Area Head. He has been instrumental in expanding Gilead’s oncology program with the recent acquisition of Kite Pharma, establishing the company as a leader in the field of cellular therapy. He has also guided the strategy and development of Gilead’s broader oncology pipeline during his tenure.

Keep reading...Show less

Trodelvy® Improved Progression-Free Survival by 34% in Heavily Pre-Treated HR+/HER2- Metastatic Breast Cancer Patients

At One Year, 3X as Many Patients Were Progression-Free Compared to Physicians' Choice of Chemotherapy in Phase 3 TROPiCS-02 Study –

– At The First Interim Analysis, Overall Survival Demonstrated a Positive Trend, Patients Will Continue to be Followed –

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Bristol Myers Squibb Withdraws Supplemental Biologics License Application for Reblozyl® for Non-transfusion Dependent Beta Thalassemia

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced that the company has withdrawn a supplemental biologics license application (sBLA) for Reblozyl ® (luspatercept-aamt) for the treatment of anemia in adults with non-transfusion dependent (NTD) beta thalassemia. The Company could not appropriately address the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's questions about the benefit-risk profile of Reblozyl in this patient population based on the current dataset from the Phase 2 BEYOND trial.

"While we will not pursue this indication in the U.S., we're continuing to evaluate Reblozyl in a broad clinical development program to bring this important therapeutic option to more patients living with the burden of anemia," said Noah Berkowitz, M.D., Ph.D., senior vice president, Hematology Development, Bristol Myers Squibb.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Bristol Myers Squibb Withdraws Supplemental Biologics License Application for Reblozyl® for Non-transfusion Dependent Beta Thalassemia

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced that the company has withdrawn a supplemental biologics license application (sBLA) for Reblozyl ® (luspatercept-aamt) for the treatment of anemia in adults with non-transfusion dependent (NTD) beta thalassemia. The Company could not appropriately address the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's questions about the benefit-risk profile of Reblozyl in this patient population based on the current dataset from the Phase 2 BEYOND trial.

"While we will not pursue this indication in the U.S., we're continuing to evaluate Reblozyl in a broad clinical development program to bring this important therapeutic option to more patients living with the burden of anemia," said Noah Berkowitz, M.D., Ph.D., senior vice president, Hematology Development, Bristol Myers Squibb.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Yescarta® CAR T-cell Therapy Demonstrates Consistent Survival Outcomes and Safety in Real-World Setting Regardless of Race and Ethnicity

-- Largest Analysis Examining Use of CAR T-cell Therapy Across Race and Ethnicity --

-- Black or African American Patients Experienced Longer Time from Diagnosis to Infusion Compared to White Patients, Possibly Impacting Overall and Complete Response Rates; More Study Warranted --

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AMGEN ANNOUNCES WEBCAST OF 2022 JEFFERIES HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) will present at the 2022 Jefferies Healthcare Conference at 9:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday June 8, 2022. Murdo Gordon executive vice president of Global Commercial Operations at Amgen will present at the conference. The webcast will be broadcast over the internet simultaneously and will be available to members of the news media, investors and the general public.

The webcast, as with other selected presentations regarding developments in Amgen's business given by management at certain investor and medical conferences, can be found on Amgen's website, www.amgen.com , under Investors. Information regarding presentation times, webcast availability and webcast links are noted on Amgen's Investor Relations Events Calendar. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Plantein Presenting at Canada's Largest Plant-Based Event

Plantein Presenting at Canada's Largest Plant-Based Event

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid") (TSXV:NSP)(OTC PINK:NSPDF)(Frankfurt:50N) is pleased to announce we will be presenting the PlanteinTM line of plant-based entrees at the Planted Expo Vancouver on June 4 and June 5, 2022, at the Vancouver Convention Center

Planted Expo is Canada's largest plant-based event of the year, focused on consumers looking to add more plant-based choices to their daily diets. Planted Expo expects more than 15,000 plant-based enthusiasts to attend this two-day event.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×